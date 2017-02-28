What is professionalism?

It is sometimes said there are only two professions, the law and medicine. By this people have meant that these two skills or arts require long study of the past corpus of knowledge, stiff professional exams, continuous professional development once qualified, and supervision by a professional regulatory body.
In practice today many other skills have come to be seen in the same light as these professions. Accountants, Investment experts, property specialists, opticians, architects, structural engineers and many others have a similar pattern to their lives. They too need to learn, pass exams and then accept some continuous professional training and supervision. You could widen the definition further to include gas heating engineers, plumbers and other important skilled trades where there is now a system of learning, exams, and regulatory expectations.
There is a general trend to add professions to the list under this definition, and to upgrade the level of qualifications people need to practice. Investment specialists now, for example, typically have a degree level qualification where a decade ago they may have held an A level equivalent, and thirty years ago may have been unqualified or have just passed the Stock Exchange exam.
There should, however, be something more to a profession than passing some exams and ticking boxes for the regulator as the individual seeks to keep up with any requirements for Continuous Professional development or regulatory checks on his or her actions. A true professional is someone who has genuine skill or knowledge that he or she takes pride in. They keep it up to date not because they have to but because it is part of being professional and doing the job well. A professional does not work a 9 to 5 day, but does the hours necessary to meet the demands of his patients or clients. If the person is employed they will be on a good salary and expected to work longer hours or at week-ends when needed. Military officers, for example, have to be available for duty as needed. Investment bankers pursuing deals may work all week-end to see it through to time. A professional goes the extra distance, strives for continuous improvement, and upholds high standards of integrity and honesty. A bent lawyer or a dangerous doctor should be struck off.
Today there is a bit of reappraisal underway over these ideals or standards. At the same time as the Regulators and law makers trust the professionals less, there is a danger the professionals respond by being less professional in some ways. If the Regulator checks up on how much professional development someone undertakes, some so called professionals respond by gaming the Continuous Professional Development system. If the regulator sets minimum hours for such additional study there is the danger the minimum becomes the maximum. As the professional standards become more and more codified, so more and more professionals just implement the protocols or standards whether they are optimal or not, as it is the safe thing from the career point of view to do. It can cramp challenge and reform of the standards which may be needed for overall improvement. As the concept of work life balance becomes more entrenched, so more professionals want to go part time or limit their commitment to their discipline. How big a limit can you place on your profession before you are no longer sufficiently professional?
I would be interested in your thoughts. Do you think the tightening of requirements on professionals mean modern professionals are better than before these changes? Or are the professions becoming too bureaucratic, gripped by group think,to the detriment of their clients and patients?
Good morning.
I think it far better to let the recognised professional bodies do their own regulating than have people who, let us be honest about it, have failed to act professionally themselves.
A good news media that reports bad practice (eg banks over leveraging themselves) is a far better way of keeping things in check.
I am concerned about the increase of part-time professionals. For example at our surgery, all the doctors now work part time or are locums; even the lead doctor is only there two days a week. This makes it difficult to see a regular doctor. And, although I have no reason to complain about the performance of our doctors, I do wonder whether part-time doctors are as professionally competent as full-time ones.
As trades becoming increasingly professional they also become cartels, demanding that their members provide services to the exclusion of other competent people. For example as a house-owner, I consider myself responsible for the upkeep of our house. I do not expect to have obtain approval from someone at the local council to do work on the house. Professional tradesmen often like to describe DIYers as cowboys; whereas I often find DIY work is done to a far high standard than that of the so-called professionals.
Amusing that supposedly free market Conservatives like Bill Cash are applauding the EU Commission’s wholly protectionist killing of the Deutsche Borse / LSE merger. One thing economic nationalists need to understand is these interventions cut both ways – if it’s always bad when a UK company is acquired by a foreign one, as commentators such as the Daily Mails City Editor Mr Brummer thinks, it won’t be possible for UK companies to acquire
Foreign ones
Reply The EU is right about the competition issues, which we will need to police for ourselves once free of the EU
The explanation provided seems completely contrived – how come they’ve just realised there is a competition issue, this has been going on for months?! This is a political move & supporters of free markets should be concerned. Whether the deal is commercially good or bad is for the boards and shareholders to decide, not bureaucrats and politicians. Also, I thought (based on a previous post reply from you) that the UK might stay inside the EU’s antitrust framework?
Given that professionals have displayed the intellect to qualify, they are then essentially human and therefore capable of displaying the gamut of human qualities good and bad. They are capable of responding to all the motivations, it is within the human character to decide which are good and which to avoid. Just as there are good conscientious doctors and plumbers, there are bad ones too.
Examination, professional bodies, on the job training , peer assessment can only go so far. They rarely weed out those who tick all the boxes, but prove to be clinically insane in a Shipman like way. Possibly the end result of good or bad is governed by nurture, parenting, education, and the imbuing of a desire to leave ones profession in a better state than when you joined it. I see my own motivated successful sons and have instant doubts as to what I contributed towards it, a parents dilemma.
Medicine and the law are subject to continuous change and their practitioners do need to keep up with developments in order to perform.
The other professions you mention can rely on market forces and Darwinism to keep the herd healthy. Those who do not keep up will be left behind. The public does not need overseeing bodies mandating qualifications in their protectionist manner.
“People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.”
Adam Smith
They do not need legal protections too. They need real and fair competition.
Patents monopoly protections often do more harm than good too. The patent system needs improvements too. Just another tax in effect and an obstacle to efficiency in many cases. Another parasitic job creation scheme in the main.
An interesting topic this morning John.
Perhaps the most simple comment to make is that any closed group of similar interests who get together, without involving or allowing a range of outside thoughts, are in danger of making decisions on closed minded group think, and the longer such discussions go on, the more isolated that group think can become from reality.
In simple terms it is often said by someone from outside, they cannot see the wood for the trees.
Group think tends to talk about the minutiae rather than look at the much bigger picture.
Yes of course detail is important, but not if the main direction or theme is lost at its expense.
Of course quality of performance and standards have to be upheld, but you need to be careful that in doing so, you do not make your services so expensive as to drive your customers elsewhere, or to do without the service altogether.
Whilst I hesitate to say it, and I am certainly not promoting it, the oldest profession in the world only needs to satisfy their clients wishes to ensure continuation in business, failure to do so means their customers go elsewhere.
Far too many businesses these days seem to have lost the simple, basic but important mantra of customer satisfaction and perceived value, in both the service they give, and the quality of goods they sell.
Re ‘closed groups of similar interests, GMC, BMA, BDA, Law Society, RIBA, Institute of Structural Engineers,….No-one dares step out of line.
Better mention nurses JR or you will be in trouble with someone.
When I used to attend CPD days, we were often taught how to run a contract badly. Since then cost control has become a lost skill.
The more clerical the profession, the more CPD is necessary. Surgeons innovate. Lawyers either don’t or annoy people when they do.
With respect, I think you are conflating being professional in character, with being in ‘a profession’ – the nomenclature given to certain jobs with the requirements you describe. A salesman can be professional, for example, but can we call ‘sales’ a profession? Taking the reverse of your argument, if doctors or lawyers don’t work hard or don’t keep up with study throughout their careers, does it reflect on the entire industry that it is not a profession?
Perhaps careers which reflect the seriousness of outcome should be called professions – if a doctor is not professional, you could die; if a lawyer is not professional, justice may not be served; if a pilot is not professional, you could die, etc. Now, where you draw the line over ‘seriousness’ is another problem…
one area we really could benefit from more professional rules is politics. Perhaps the endless empty promises made by politicians to win or buy votes should be kept for a change or the politician struck off. Then again just a proper recall system, that we were promised, would do this.
Perhaps some rule that a Minister for Energy should at least have some basic understanding of physics and energy engineering? Rather than a degree in PPE, history or English and a belief in the climate alarmism religion too.
How much continuous professional development training do our MPs do? I’m not being funny but certainly, front benchers legislate and make serious decisions that affect millions of people don’t they, or are they just titular heads whose civil servants report to them and they are the ones who undertake cpd?
You might want to ask a childminder their thoughts on the Government mandated requirement to deliver Early Years Foundation Stage to children from birth until five years old. Regulating this provision of formal education increases the cost of childcare and is not always welcomed by parents, some of whom express an opinion that they simply want their child to be in a safe, happy and engaging setting. The qualifications required to become a childminder are arguably not in the same league as a school teacher and some of the paperwork can be considered a box ticking exercise. Whilst the need for some regulation of this profession is unquestionable, too much may have a negative impact.
The aspect of market force plays a big part in the performance of professionals . If you don’t perform well , produce the expected result and deliver views in a respected way , there is little chance of re-engagement or recommendation . I comment as an ex business professional -( retired now for many years ).
Competition exists in many forms . There is only one idiom ” employ the best and maintain close supervision over all that is done “. Research also is a vital part of the work a professional undertakes ; it enables up to date views to be focused on any investigation and brought into the recommendations made .
Professionalism, i think, is about work ethic and diligence but also getting work life balance right (get it wrong, and it leads to mental/physical unhealth and strain on NHS, as well as general instability in society – all costing the state more money in some shape or form).
Since this is England, professionalism should also be accompanied by a good dose of wit, humour and not taking oneself too seriously but seriously enough to be reliable to others and to keep our obligations to customers, employers and employees.
As a Chartered Engineer I have become more and more disillusioned as the media, and the BBC in particular, insist on referring to mechanics, technicians and fitters as ‘engineers’. They are an essential part of the technical world in their own right and we would be in a sorry state without them. However, referring to them as engineers is like referring to someone with an ‘A’ level in law as a soliciter or a first aider as a doctor. Professional status of engineers is continually being undermined in this country, in contrast to Germany – perhaps that is why German Engineering is held in such high esteem!
Very interesting. Aren’t you describing on one hand what it is to be an expert in a field, often recognised as such not only by your peers but also by your clients/customers/authorities because of one’s qualifications, experience and proven outcomes, and on the other hand the trouble of society with respect to these experts?
Don’t you think that some recent utterances by politicians, Michael Gove in particular but also Boris Johnson, have not been particularly helpful in that respect, as they are playing to the gallery and to some newspapers? If there is a drop in confidence with the “serious” professions (as defined by WOTW) among people, isn’t there a responsibility with politicians?
It is an interesting point. There is a poster on display in the main hall of the local school. “Amateurs practice until they get it right. Professionals practice until they can’t get it wrong”. By far the best definition I have ever seen.
I am a professional. I am also an accountant. As a professional, I strive continually to learn and develop my skills. And this helps me in doing a good day job. It’s not about box ticking. It’s a state of mind; an attitude that informs who I am. I believe it has a wide application, but I see it to be diminished and declining. The problem is regulation, or rather people hiding behind regulation. You can’t legislate to make a professional.
Something has been lost in the traditional professions: expectations are now so high academically, that the old fashioned vocational dedication has been marginalized – even priced out of existence by all the extra costs of being ‘professional’. Risk aversion is now rife, of course, and leads t a protectionist mentality. Most sad of all, in the case of my profession, its the patient who suffers – thus defeating the object of being a ‘professional’ in the first place.
Re the financial sector,all the extra training,mandatory qualifications and compliance bureaucracy that came into being during the 80s and 90s did not stop the malpractice that contributed to the crash.
I would be inclined to add Architecture, and Finance equally require lengthy training and subject to continuous change.
People have been too lax of late and businesses need to be more conservative and build more professionalim at every touch point. Casual dressing in the startup environment suits Startups but is out of place in the corporate world
His City and Guilds qualifications are recognised and wanted in Australia and New Zealand but not in the UK. I wish he was a lot younger and we could go.
The eu is the worse culprit as it has tried to codify every activity. This means eu member states have slowly been turning into the Soviet Union.
The media has egged this on with its finger waving descriptions of “unregulated industries” tut tut.
The so-called professions have gratefully used this environment to create expensive closed-shops that have made their services more expensive as they hide behind regulations and use them to protect their fees and protect themselves against new entrants and innovators.
Hopefully Brexit will give us the opportunity to burn the regulations and break this trend.
A perfect example of group think arrived through my letter box this morning from Wokingham Council.
They are going to spend £4.4,000,000 on a new cycle path that is between 2-3 miles in length in order to keep cyclist safe.
They quote 4,500 cycle movements, over a 6 mile stretch of road in one month as reason for this spend.
They have already spent £ Millions on the other phases on this 6 mile stretch of road !
So a breakdown is as follows 4,500 movements a month equals 1250 per week or 160 per day or 13 cycle movements an hour (12 hour day use) spread over 6 mile length. so we have 2 cycle movements and hour, per mile of length.
For the past many years, cycle designated space has been present on this stretch of road indicated by a solid white line for separation purposes, and the cycle area designated with a thin layer of bright green coloured rolled tarmac on the road surface, which breaks up after 18 months-2 years due to weather attack, so maintenance is very high.
Thus we have a situation where the designated space for cyclists is now dangerous due to the regular failing of the green tarmac surface, and the general lack of repair to the many pot holes in the road as a whole.
We are now going to have disruption on the A329 for 22 WEEKS whilst this new cycleway is constructed.
Why not simply resurface the entire road, so all road uses benefit, and use a simple solid white line as demarkation for the cycle lane.
That surely would be a much better investment than that which has already been approved.
It seems the spending of taxpayers money knows no bounds.
This very same Council is now talking about the possibility of trying to save money by modifying refuse collection from the present once a week, to once a fortnight.
They have already put in hand charges at the local Council tip (recycling centre) for some domestic home improvement building waste.
Those who take normal garden waste/rubbish in a trailer attached to a private car now need to apply for a permit, in advance, each time they go.
Whilst I do not condone it at all, is it no wonder fly tipping (an expensive mess to clear up) is on the increase.
There is something wrong when ‘professionals’ such as economists can differ so widely on subjects such as whether fixed interest rate or exchange rates are good ideas
When professional people ‘speak to the public’ in a professional capacity they should restrict their comments to their profession’s (or is it their professions’) expertise and their own expertise. They don’t have to, of course – but it can highlight their naivety, which isn’t what we want from our professions!
The whole point of academic review is that the proposer of a paper should understand the whole subject under discussion (obviously, I hope) while critics should only comment on the sections of the paper in which they have understanding and expertise. The fact that they do not understand the rest of the paper fully should not make their comments invalid.