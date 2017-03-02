Shop prices down again, disposable income up

Yesterday the BRC published its latest shop prices index. Over the last year prices are down by 1%. This is a smaller fall than recent figures, but shows there is still fierce competition on the High Street and on the internet, with the overall balance of prices under good control.
Asda also published its latest disposable income tracker. This showed disposable income up by 3.5% over the last year. All this has happened at a time when oil prices have risen sharply, with a big effect on domestic fuel and vehicle fuel. Fuels are up 17% over the last year, and are the main force behind the rises in the CPI and the RPI.
I was expecting further rises in inflation as the rise in world commodity prices flows through, and as we get further rises in electricity, services with a large wage component, and the usual local and national government increases in fees and charges. So far UK inflation has been running in parallel to German and US inflation, which have also risen rapidly from a very low base mainly owing to fuel prices.
Lots of forecasters are still refusing to look at the figures that are coming out. Many still say there will be a sharp rise in prices from lower sterling, which they wrongly think has mainly occurred after the referendum vote instead of before. This they think will then remove all real growth in incomes and weaken the economy. They are overdoing the gloom.
The property valuers have some explaining to do. They have been warning of immediate post referendum declines in City offices. Yesterday British Land announced it has sold the Cheesegrater, a large modern well let City office block, for £1.15bn, which is 25% above the September 2016 valuation! The yield is only 3.4% on the good rents signed up. Will we have some apologies over all that red ink they spilled last summer?
The fall in sterling tracked the likelihood of Brexit and was caused by Brexit . The line you have concocted is not a lie but ” It will do until a lie comes along “. As an importing country, a fall in the international estimate of our prospects is inflationary. Simple.
The consumer demand surge we have experienced as a consequences of cancelling the promised 2% rise in interest rates and allowing government borrowing to grow will be paid for after article 50
The performance of an economy within the EU subjected to a political misuse of economic levers will raise expectations unrealistically and increase the anger when the truth is known.
All bad . Bad idea . Stupid people .
So is our kind host predicting an end to, boom and bust ?
Noticed how many people the supermarket’s think live in this country? And compared and contrasted with what the government thinks?
Not that illegal immigration is out of control or anything.
Most price rises are due to the government.
Our council tax increases by 5% to a whopping £180 per month wiping out all pension increases.
Together with a fuel bill of £100 per month there isn’t much disposable income.
Our savings nestegg is being eroded at a frightening rate due to interest rate policy.
Good that I can still work at 72.
So now it’s official. The unelected HoL the most expensive home for has beens actually prefers to uphold the rights of foreigners rather than British citizens.
A good recruitment ploy for UKIP. Mrs May should watch her back. Any sliding and she’s in trouble.
Well, just you wait until Article 50 is triggered …
Or, maybe, until we actually leave the EU …
OK, so before the referendum the forecast was for an immediate collapse into recession if we voted to leave, and that hasn’t happened, but that was just a slight timing error …
These people will NEVER give up talking down their country.
Looks like the big increases are all about providing power, something you do not have much chance to do anything about.
Yes you can shop around, but if you are on the cheapest tariff already you simply have to pay up.
I await to see how many taxes will rise in next weeks Budget.
Off-topic, I only dipped into yesterday’s Lords debate, but I happened to hear a splendid contribution from the Conservative peer Lord Blencathra, at Column 848:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/lords/2017-03-01/debates/EE9DF3A9-2E05-4568-8CF8-A61F11172391/EuropeanUnion(NotificationOfWithdrawal)Bill
“When I was supporting Vote Leave, I, like many others, took the view that we should make a grand unilateral gesture to state that we would grant residence rights and other rights to all EU citizens living in the UK. I thought that for two reasons: first, because it was a nice, decent thing to do, but also because I reckoned that we would get an immediate response from our EU partners, who would reciprocate and confirm that all Brits living in the EU would get similar rights. I thought that we could get this simple issue off the table before the tough and contentious talking began. I was utterly wrong—not for the first time, of course.
The best outcome to get security and certainty for both EU and British citizens would have been a reciprocal agreement immediately after the referendum. That is exactly what my right honourable friend the Prime Minister tried to do – and I was surprised and indeed shocked that the EU rejected her approaches and has apparently refused to talk about reciprocal residency rights until we have triggered Article 50.”
And who was behind this?
“… the Prime Minister raised this with some EU leaders. However, I understand that, although 20 states were happy to agree reciprocal arrangements immediately, Angela Merkel and Donald Tusk refused to do so until we had triggered Article 50. So this venerable institution, the EU, lauded by many in this House as a bastion of decency, and Angela Merkel, are the ones who have given us harsh treatment and been intransigent; they are the ones who are not on the moral high ground.”
Our government needs to intensify its worldwide propaganda efforts to counter those of the EU, and Germany in particular. Of course these foreign powers are being actively assisted by our own Fifth Column, who will always blame May and never blame Merkel.
Will we have some apologies over all that red ink they spilled last summer?
Hell will freeze over first!
Sold to the Chinese. Mr Redwood will be delighted, more inward investment but then I wonder how much of the £1.5bn will find it’s way here anyway?
The result is of course that the income from it will leave the England he claims to speak for but doesn’t, being a UK MP.
Whose nation is it Mr Redwood when most of our businesses and large swathes of our land and property is owned by foreigners? What does national sovereignty mean? Foreign interests have a massive economic hold over us at present backed often by foreign governments, which gets worse every year.
Leaving the EU is all well and good but leaving won’t change that aspect. It would be good to think that then we could look forward to a campaign to protect and expand and grow new UK owned brands internationally. That is, a reversal of present policy.
I’m am looking forward to the day when he will explain why most of our competitor nations of the world look to invest overseas to increase their income, and frequently here, and why with his views do we do exactly the opposite. Why is he so keen to sell everything we’ve got which means of course a long term drain on our wealth?
Reply Silly misplaced attack. I am the one arguing that we take the balance of payments seriously and cut the deficit on it so we do not have to sell so many assets abroad! Lets start by cancelling all those payments to the EU which are a part of the problem.