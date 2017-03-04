Some smart phones are neither smart nor good phones

I have usually been an early and enthusiastic adopter of new technology. I liked the arrival of the mobile phone, thought the internet amazing and welcomed the sat nav. I automated business processes where this could take drudge work out and improve the quality of the product and the quality of work people were asked to do.
I don’t have the same enthusiasm for my so called smart phone. I’m not talking about a particular model or make. The faults of mine are likely to be faults of others.
My main need from a mobile phone is to be able to make and receive phone calls when on the move. I have good internet connections at home and in the office, with a large screen computer, good keyboard for typing, and landline phones that work. I have no wish to use a small screen mobile with variable reception in these circumstances. I need my phone travelling by car (hands free using when parked), walking or on public transport. I take an ipad for computing at my destination or on a train if travelling to a temporary location away from home and work.
The mobile phone has several disadvantages. Because it operates by means of a small screen if there is bright sunlight you cannot read it at all. Even not so bright daylight makes it difficult to read. Because you need to instruct it by touch it becomes finger printed, and often your touch is taken as a different instruction from the one you intended. Trying to type a message is difficult at speed because the letter pad is so small for any given letter. In addition, when the phone rings I need first to scroll the page, and then hit the receive bar on the second frame to appear. All this can take too long so the caller rings off. Quite often my touch does not register in time with the phone. It means a lot of lost calls when out and about. It does not have a long battery life, so on a busy day you have to remember to take a recharger with you and plug it in somewhere.
It is not that reliable on a train and of course cuts out on the tube. Bluetooth links to the car do not always work, unlike the old mobiles which you plugged into the car system by cable which always worked.
It is true it can receive messages, offer me a moving map, provides a modest quality camera and doubtless other things I have not asked it to do. What I can’t accept is that is a smart phone. The truth is its a dumb phone, a not very good one. I just lose more calls with it. The old phones just required you to press one button to receive a call, and plugged into the car which also recharged them.
16 Comments
Dear John–Couldn’t agree more–As soon as I tell people that I no longer carry any kind of phone people are jealous sick. My old thing (with lead in to cigar lighter, which I think keeps it charged) stays in the car for emergencies. I hardly know what an App is and don’t feel the lack. Easier for women to carry one in their handbags. And that’s before even thinking about the cost and poncing about with something “sophisticated” (whatever that means as Philip Howard used to say).
Get one of those new Nokias!
I have exactly the same issues you describe. Their is a chance the old “classic” mobiles might be coming back.
I am so relived to find someone else who doesn’t like smartphones. What is wrong with them is not the concept but the implementation, they do a lot of things, none of them very well.
As much as I dislike the mobile phone culture, I have to admire the technology – I’ve posted to your site from the middle of the desert and can access encrypted emails and files from the arctic.
The phone’s pretty big but it’s pretty amazing, I have to say!
Think your observations/experiences are similar to mine. Smart in that they constantly seek money or you have to suffer in-App Ads. Its about social media which I don’t use on such a phone, head down staring into a hand…constantly?
Think the older Nokia phone has been revived…that requires I change glasses though.
Smart phones:
That’s the way it is.
Most examples of progress are 2 steps forward 1 step back.
Join the club, JR. I spent years in radio engineering, but my so-called smart phone gives me nothing but grief, and barely controlled bouts of rage.
But its not just smart phones John, its so called smart TV’s, camera’s, washing machines and so many other bits of equipment.
Afraid its the boffin factor at work, motor cars are also now beginning to suffer from the same fate.
Amazing that no one has yet developed a screen which is visible in sunlight, so many phones camera screens and in car displays simply cannot be read when the sun shines.
Far too often the manual which tells you how the bloody things work has to be accessed from the internet, which when you have a small screen are impossible to read.
Many other non electrical products now only have instructions available on the web, not exactly helpful when trying to install them.
I find it strange that the government are making it an offence to use a hand held mobile (and I do agree they are a distraction) phone when driving a car, but the use of the built in, in car computer screen to tune the radio, to look at navigation/directions, change the heating, de-mister settings, and a whole host of other basic motoring functions where you have to scroll and read a screen are allowed.
A friend of ours recently purchased an expensive British made car from the local dealer, and included in the purchase package was a two hour lesson on how to use the in car touch screen function !
Modern technology is great when it works, but frustrating when it is simply not practical in use.
The recent introduction of your captcha pictures to prove you are not a robot I would guess are almost impossible to read on a small screen.
I sometimes have a problem to see them properly on my 27 inch desktop screen !
Good morning.
I am typing this from my Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
On public transport transport travelling oop North. It uses predictive text, which is most helpful.
I can monitor my journey using the inbuilt sat-nav. It even can give me an ETA on my arrival.
Check my emails and so on.
Funny thing on the way from home, I was thinking back in the UK day when the GPO use to supply the phones. You could only get what they gave you and even then you had to wait. Today thanks to deregulation and competition I have choice.
Oh. And I can almost any number in the UK and talk as long as I like.
I see I am coming back into fashion. I still run an old Nokia with a key pad. Mine is for making/taking calls only, for emergencies and for rendezvousing. I admit, I wouldn’t mind a camera and that price comparisons would be easier when shopping. Overall I can’t be bothered upgrading as these things aren’t such a big problem. Bigger buttons are more of a priority as my near vision is going.
I don’t have and don’t want a mobile phone and will not use my satnav if I can avoid it . On one occasion when driving to see a friend in Cardigan , my satnav directed me up a grass lined country lane that went on for several miles – apparently this had happened to several others !!. Maps are far better . I’ve driven all over Europe and the USA using maps and never got lost or finished up country lanes . As for mobile phones – well I’ll say no more .
Agree absolutely, my mobile is small, flip top, key use, calendar reminder, small note facility, phonebook etc., no fancy mystifying apps, the security of which would concern me. Yet “smart” phones seem universally popular, they are ridiculously expensive, perhaps they should be regarded as luxury fashion accessories rather than being particularly useful.
Someone should perhaps do an efficient portable laptop and phone combination. With a simple phone, good buttons, clear LCD screen with long life battery of a months or so, and probably with a camera. But also a small wirelessly linked laptop with a decent full keyboard and larger screen for most other tasks maps, emails, skype and the likes. Sharing battery recharging/power facility and the data/sim usage (with roaming to the strongest network).
Asus produced something like this a few years back. The phone slotted into the back of the tablet (that way everything was kept in sync) and would slip out when you needed to take it with you.
Not sure i can agree, although battery life is frustratingly short and phone calls can be irritating due to scrolling etc. But i’d be hugely less productive without mobile email and the use of collaborative communication tools