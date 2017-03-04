The UK does not have to pay a single Euro to exit the EU – and is making a very generous and friendly Brexit offer to the EU

I am glad the Lords have confirmed what I have long argued that the UK has no legal obligations under the EU Treaties to pay any one off exit payment or any continuing contributions after departure.
They missed out the even more important point – UK Ministers have no legal power to make any one off or continuing payments after leaving. The payments would not be authorised. The legal base of the Treaty supports our regular contributions but not the payments the EU have in mind.
The EU may well think it a good idea to ease the problems they have on our departure by charging us a huge sum for daring to leave. The answer is a simple and polite No to that request.
The EU needs to concentrate on making sure it still has tariff free access to our market, which they also need. The good news is we are happy to offer them that. The bad news is they do not seem to be able to agree anything amongst themselves about how to respo0nd to Brexit. The EU Commission also seems to think it should try and threaten and bully us, when the sensible approach is to be helpful and courteous, as we are towards them.
The UK is offering them tariff free trade and the full rights of EU citizens to stay and work in our country. That’s a great and generous offer. Why can’t they simply do the same civilised thing? Why don’t they take seriously their legal obligations under their own Treaty to have good relations with a neighbouring state with a flourishing trade?
You ask why can’t the EU do the same.
Simples. Perfidious Albion has dared to expose the true trajectory of the Soviet inspired EU. Run by failed socialist and communists politicians.
With the southern states bankrupt and only 5 of 28 funding the project is there any wonder we voted out.
The EU is in a state of terminal decline and one wonders why our stupid political class are so enamoured by it all.
Maybe when history is written we may find out who was pulling the strings.
I do not believe the EU is serious about asking us to pay anything (anymore than we are about the EU buying our share of EU assets back from us when we leave). I think it is all posturing for the press and public. The problem is that while we speak with one voice and one set of interests, they speak with 27 and have 27 different national interests. Their negotiators must represent Greek Olive growers, French wine producers, German car manufacturers and Polish steel makers amongst thousands of other interest groups. We will be negotiating only for ourselves. Is it any wonder the EU is terrible at negotiating trade deals and takes years to do it?
Less than a year ago we were being assured by the Leave campaign that there was no danger of us failing to get full access to the single market. Now the Brexiters are accepting that getting only WTO access is likely.
Already our imports from the EU are costing us about £90 billion more than they did before the referendum campaign began because of the devaluation of our currency. That will probably seem minor compared to the amount of trade we will lose after we have left the single market.
The government is about to give notice that the UK will leave the EU, but it has no clear plan for what we are going to do. It does have wishful thinking.
And now the suggestion is that we repudiate undertakings that we made whilst a member of the EU.
Our manner of leaving the EU seems likely to be damaging to our reputation.
Reply I have always said WTO MFN is fine and we may end up with that. I also strongly believe tariff free is massively in the rest of the EU’s interests, so political and economic logic points to them wanting it, though their ability to agree anything amongst themselves seems very limited.