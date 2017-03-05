Let’s have a budget for prosperity

We need to move on from austerity. The Treasury needs to write back some of the tax revenue it will collect over the next couple of years, that it took out of the forecasts in the Autumn Statement. It was too gloomy then. It needs to spend enough on social care, schools and the NHS to provide a good service. It can make spending reductions elsewhere, starting with the EU contributions and other items I have highlighted on this website.
It also needs to unleash more infrastructure investment. Much of this in energy, broadband and some in transport can be privately financed. The government may need to assist with loan guarantees, permissions, licences and co investment. It needs to do more to promote enterprise through tax cuts. It has a programme to raise the 20% and 40% tax thresholds for Income Tax. It would also be wise to cut Stamp Duty rates to help homebuyers. It could offer entrepreneurs and small businesses additional tax relief.
Mr Trump’s plans to increase infrastructure spending, cut personal and company income tax rates, and relax banking controls to allow bit more lending all make sense. The UK is already well ahead of the US in lowering corporation tax rates for large companies, but needs to sharpen its competitiveness for start ups and smaller companies. We should tax work, effort and enterprise less, as we want more of it.
Dear John–I for one am not interested in hearing about investment in “infrastructure”–a word with a sort of pseudo halo or nimbus above its head. An investment is good or bad dependent solely on whether it is good or bad not because it is meaningless socialistic “infrastructure”. Remember you were once the Standard Bearer of the Right.
Postscript–Heaven preserve us from infrastructure’s being given (a la foreign aid) a target each year
The UK government spending as a proportion of national GDP is @ 44%.
Just fiddling around the edges is not going to resolve this problem. A new Conservative government should be elected to effect a fundamental change in the nation’s economic landscape, to release and reward the creative capacity of science and industry. Only then will we be able to create the wealth to afford the armed forces and social services being asked for.
You can’t ! Much like I cannot refuse to pay my commitments to local and national government.
If the Chancellor is to cut taxes in the places you mention, he must either raise them elsewhere or borrow and / or print more money.
The economy has already been massively inflated. We cannot keep doing this ! It is time the government started to reduce spending and fund the tax reductions this way.
We are heading for another sharp correction and, if the BREXIT negotiations go badly we could be looking at a change in fortunes for the Labour and Liberal Parties. And whilst I do not like the Conservative Party in its current ‘Soft-Socialist’ form it still remains the lesser, albeit slightly, of the two evils.
Reducing stamp duty will not help house buyers at all, it will simply increase house prices by the same amount.
I suppose T May did read Geography and P Hammond PPE, perhaps this explains their total lack of understanding of business, economics or what works economically?
Unshackled from the dead hand of Liberal Democrat coalition partners and soon that of the Evil Empire, the Chancellor has an opportunity to grasp, not least in demonstrating to Remoaners that Britain is open for business and set to thrive.
The Chancellor has said again that the UK must ‘live within its means’.
It seems they have made a good start, it has been announced they are to give £20 million for a memorial in Normandy to the D Day veterans. It may seem harsh, but I feel that this money could be better spent on veterans who may be in need of Social Care in the UK.
There’s a 12.5 trillion pound debt to pay.
I’m glad Hammond is apparently preparing to allow some financial leeway in case there are temporary obstacles to our withdrawal from the EU. Of course if necessary he could always ask the Bank of England to indirectly lend him additional money.
John’s post this morning is more than ample evidence that he should be the Chancellor . All the priorities John outlines are exactly what is needed to provide stimulus and confidence ; we need a big boost at the moment as a riposte to the “moaners” and a “thumbs up” to the Brexiters .
The leaks from Hammond so far are bland ; he knows full well that revenues would increase if taxes were reduced giving areas like the NHS and infrastructure spending the extras they require . It would also help if the Barnet formula was also reviewed and amended ; a strong signal has to be sent to Scotland to remind them who is providing the benefits they enjoy .
New ‘T-levels’ – sounds like another silly distraction gimmick rather like pointlessly reversing the order of the grades of A levels.
Though I am all in favour of better technical training.
The effect of taxation and regulation on economic activity is its tendency to create friction, inefficiency and lower growth. Measures which reduce such friction and improve efficiency are needed.
I thought that the Chancellor made sensible as well as measured comments in his interview with Andrew Marr this morning.