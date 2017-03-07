Budget representations

I have made representations for more money for social care and for local schools in West Berkshire and Wokingham. I have also urged action to reduce excessive business rate rises, where the government has now indicated its intention to take some helpful measures tomorrow. I look forward to the budget to see what results.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
3 Comments
All the indications from Hammond are that it will be an “Osborne continuation” budget. So it will be completely wrong headed. Yet more back door (perhaps front door too) tax increases, ever more misguided red tape everywhere, quarterly reporting to HMRC for everyone, bonkers sugar taxes (on some sugars only), maintaining stamp duty at up to 15%, keeping 45% income tax, still ratting on the inheritance £1M budget, putting IPT tax up to 12% and perhaps even further, putting business rates up, more attacks on pension pots, the self employed, landlords and tenants, more silly schemes and endless distracting complexity …..
With the tax mainly to be pissed down the drain on augmenting the feckless, providing rather dire public services, the appalling & rationed NHS, greencrap lunacy subsidies, moronic vanity projects like HS2 and Hinkley, gender pay reporting other moronic PC absurdities.
This is not really the right budget for anything, let alone an early election that Willy Hague seem to want. I think he is right for once. We will not get a clear Brexit without an early election under May.
Where is the pro business, pro growth, cheap energy, lower tax, cut the red tape vision – there is none. No vision at all really, just yet more socialist like Heath, Major, Osborne and Cameron in the wrong party.
Have you made representation for far lower simpler taxes, cheap energy, far less red tape, far less government and a sensible “lets actually grow the economy” agenda?
Thanks. Could you also have a word about proposed drink drive limits (to zero.) This will ruin country pubs.
Fatalities aren’t being caused by ramblers having a pint with a baguette after a hike.
Drunk drivers who kill are generally well over the existing limit so will ignore the new one too.
And packaging fatty food in plain wrapping ? As with tobacco packaging and sugar tax – we have had enough of busy bodies taxing and punishing everyone because of the few.
The latest on insurance tax (punishing those who do the right thing and have third party insurance) …
Such things in this country are at risk of spoiling business and criminalising everyone to the point that they lose all respect for the law and disobey it in ever larger numbers.