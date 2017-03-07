How could the Chancellor help raise productivity?

The budget is billed as helping drive productivity higher. That would be a good idea. If we work smarter as a country then each person can earn more. The government seems to have in mind labour productivity in its plans, though making productive use of capital, energy and other inputs also matters and can help make a country richer if done well.
The way to encourage smarter working and higher earnings must begin with fair taxation with low rates of tax on enterprise and effort. Politicians of all parties regard work as a good, yet all agree it must be taxed. Given the volume of public service we want as a country, it is true there has to be some tax on work. It is also true that if you tax work too highly you send it abroad, you persuade higher earning people to value leisure time more, you encourage early retirement. I trust the leaks about higher National Insurance for the self employed are just Treasury officials greedy for revenue and not inspired briefing. Starting a productivity drive with a big increase in taxes on some of the most productive people in the economy is not a great idea. Small and new business offers us scope for major adjustments in our economy and improvements in its performance. It is the new fast moving smaller businesses that often pioneer the modern more productive techniques and technologies, offer the new goods and services, and use labour well. Cutting marginal rates of tax on enterprise, employment and business success will encourage more of what we need.
In both manufacturing and clerical work providing more machine power and computer power at the elbow of each employee raises productivity. UK productivity in factories in recent years has surged as elsewhere in the advanced world. What was done by hand and arm power in a sixties factory is now often done by robot or mechanical power. What was done in an office by people on typewriters, calculators and adding machines is now done by computers and electronic programmes with less human intervention. The full internet revolution has further to run to automate and take more of the routine out of office and factory working. The new jobs will be in machine minding, programming, managing and reviewing the output, and in designing and selling.
The waves of change that are often ascribed to imports and foreign competition also have been driven by automation. A more productive economy has to welcome these waves of technical progress and adopt more machine power to compete. It is then equally important that those who have lost their jobs as a result ar helped and trained to undertake the many new roles a machine driven culture produce. What can a Chancellor do to bring this about?
He can and should concentrate on helping the public sector to adopt the new ways of doing things that will be smarter, higher quality and more efficient by using computer power. Productivity performance has been disappointing in the public sector this century. He can and should with the rest of government to do more to ensure the casualties of such changes are also winners, by backing retraining and recruitment into the new more productive jobs investment can spawn.
16 Comments
Good Morning,
Start with the government departments that spend most; Pensions, NHS, Welfare (?), Education. (See: http://www.ukpublicspending.co.uk/uk_total_spending_pie_chart) An independent audit of each department is needed. Publish results.
Off Topic, what about ‘Multi-speed Europe’ from Mrs Merkel? Surely the beginning of the end… Please analyse.
The Chancellor is going to put a token amount of funds into Training making it clear that the interest in productivity ( or skills ) is only a rebranding exercise. That’s all.
Anyhoo ,if drivers are replaceable by machines , why not MPs. I believe a fairly simple programme could make 90% of their utterances. One would merely need to factor self-advancements over a spectrum of views and ,using media algorithms, have them say whatever was popular, even if they were saying the reverse last week.
Get a simple smiling mannequin to hold giant cheques up in the local paper and Robert est votre oncle as the “foreigners “would have it.
I agree with Lord Hague. Let’s repeal the fixed term parliament act and have an election. mr Hammond clearly isn’t going to do anything radical now, so he certainly won’t in the next budgets before 2020. Meanwhile, if the EU knows the government can and will be second guessed by Remainers in Parliament there is very little chance of a good negotiation. As David Cameron demonstrated to such cost – if the other side in a negotiation doesn’t believe you can and will walk away, you will never achieve a satisfactory result.
I just heard Labour’s education spokeswoman Angela Rayner saying how “disgusted” she is at the possibility of some new free schools being selective. She declined to debate with Toby Young. Ms Rayner is clearly a virulent leftist, and one who will not engage in debate with her opponents, preferring to point and shriek, but she was almost comically inarticulate. If this is the calibre of Labour politician to be offered to the public as a potential government we really should get on and have that election!
As the rest of Europe is obsessed with climate change and all the renewables crap how about making the UK a cheaper place to manufacturer goods and give them real competition by repealing the climate change act and introducing cheaper ways of generating power???
Dear John–Having just been reminded on the Daily Mail site of the litany of gimmicky and inconsequential but ultra confusing drivel promulgated by Osborne I could have wept and am now even more firmly in the camp that believes the Government causes more problems than it solves.
Make the process of work for individuals and companies more rewarding. Encourage investment in training and plant.
Curb the power of the unions to disrupt the economy for political ends, particularly in public services like railways.
Mt views are much in line with your article. However I would add that government should spend much less. Nothing they do is productive so get them off the peoples backs.
The best thing would be for Hammond to resign and to be replaced with someone who actually understands economics, the Laffer curve and what is actually good for productivity and GDP. A freedom loving, low taxing, Milton Friedman type rather than an interventionist, tax, borrow, over regulate and endless waste socialist like himself.
Unfortunately his boss is just the same as he is. She even wants to keep all the EU employment protection “and build on them”!
She wants gender pay reporting and workers/customers on company board by law. A totally bonkers hugely anti-business agenda.
The only real protection for workers is more choice of jobs – they are damaging these prospects at every turn.
We hear a lot about needing cheap labour to work in farming, which we know is unsustainable. We also occasionally hear of robotic developments that has the potential of doing a lot that work. What we don’t hear about is Government acting as a catalyst to bring together , finance, universities, manufacturers, and farmers to make it happen. The Chancellor and Treasury is in a position to act as the catalyst.
The first thing that is needed is to reduce the size of the public sector.
All sensible comments John, but why is it I fear most of what you and I recognise as common sense is not replicated by most politicians, who just seem to want more control of our lives and more tax and spend by government.
I doubt that Hammond understands what enthusiasm means ; I see no reading between the lines in the statements he has made and the need to stimulate the excellent basis that we have in both manufacturing and services .
There is a spurt in the main economies of the world and we have to be placed to take advantage of what this offers . Lower taxes and incentives to invest are what is needed ; further hesitancy simply means a bigger catch up gap – the last thing that we should face .
Q. How could the Chancellor help raise productivity?
A. Cut the size of the public sector and cut taxes. There is simply no other method that a government can improve productivity. All else is a con job to delude the economically illiterate.
The public sector is a big part of our economy and has a poor record of improving productivit and so hold back the productivity record of the economy as a whole..
Unless our government is prepared for battles with the big vested interests, in the NHS for example, it is going to be difficult to improve their productivity.
An interesting analysis,but I fear your drive for lower rates of tax is just whistling down the wind.Time was when Conservative politicians repeated the mantra of lower tax,but we have yet to see much of it in the last two Tory administrations.But keep trying, the population at large are waiting for tax rates to be nibbled consistently down giving some clear blue water between the opposition parties.But it needs to start now!,don’t leave it too late or it just may be seen as a bribe,and not a doctrine.
Productivity will never increase while you allow half a million mainly low skilled immigrants into Britain annually.
As for the self employed making them submit accounts quarterly will reduce productivity.
Get the government out of the way is the best way to increase productivity.