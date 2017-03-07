Water supply and floods

By johnredwood | Published: March 7, 2017

Yesterday I met Thames Water and reaffirmed the need  for  more action to be  taken to ensure adequate water supplies for the south-east by adding to reservoir capacity. I also urged more retention of water in reservoirs or areas where it can be stored during periods of heavy rainfall and swollen rivers to reduce the flood risk.

