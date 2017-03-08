Budget Spring 2017

In the March 2016 budget the government decided to increase total public spending from £681 bn last year, to £694bn this year and to £706 bn next year. For 2017-18 we are going to need a higher total, given the pressures on social care, the NHS and schools budgets.
The argument over the budget is less about the need for some more spending on priorities than on how this will be paid for. Some of us say that as the Treasury will be able to report stronger revenues than the Autumn Statement there is no need to hike individual tax rates or find new taxes to impose. Indeed, some selective cuts in rates on enterprise would be welcome, and likely to augment the revenues. Mr Osborne’s Spring budget last year slashed property transactions with higher Stamp Duties. The revaluation of Business rates will damage some smaller businesses that face high increases with no small premises exemptions.
It is most important that the budget promotes growth, investment and more productive working, rather than taxing it more. Treasury officials are ever minded to look for new sources of income, but the Ministers are there to protect taxpayers and to be a voice of commonsense about how far we can go with increasing tax rates. The UK economy has done relatively well in 2016 and so far this year, but could do better. It will need substantial new investment in broadband, water, electricity, and transport to overcome obstacles to growth and to lift it further. Anything the budget can do to speed these ideas, the better.
With the USA planning major tax cuts and with places like Ireland and Luxembourg also offering an attractive tax package to investors and business, the UK must stay competitive.
20 Comments
Good morning.
So there are pressures on our services? I guess all those foreigners we have imported are not contributing to their fair share. They too have become consumers of the truly free NHS, schools etc.
The economy is in danger of overheating with rising inflation and possible interest rate rises.
This government is only interested in spending on large projects that only large corporations benefit from using cheap labour. And it is we the people and SME’s that will be the ones who will pay for it.
My own view is that there is plenty of funding already within government spending requirements. Government really needs to choose what it spends £700 billion on more carefully.
Big government. High taxes. Massive waste.
Welcome to 21st century conservatism.
Today’s papers. Middle class prepare for tax rises. Same old same old.
Meanwhile America winds back the state and we build more useless windmills
Those who need social care now have had a whole lifetime to prepare for it. Why haven’t they? Interesting to see that Mr Corbyn is with the majority on this one: his taxpayer-funded income is nearly five times the average but his savings are so small they only earned £78 interest.
Clearly saving’s strictly for mugs. Shouldn’t the Chancellor come clean and say so?
And what does Corbyn spend it all on? Clothes?
Why would a civil servant have to save? They have a gold plated final salary pension (guaranteed by future taxpayers? I think MPs have a fund) and many get a nice promotion shortly before they retire.
So 30 years too late Hestltine has been sacked.
A very big ego with little ability.
Let’s hope there’s a cull of ineffective peers straight after the election.
Agree and hopefully it is the first of many, not just in the Lords.
If government spending has been going up, and up, as you suggest, why are the government saying austerity must continue, and FURTHER CUTS must be made.
Inflation has only been running at just over 1% or so we are told.
Is someone living in cloud cookoo land, if so who, and why the mixed messages.
The nation, or certainly a large proportion of it, is living in cloud cuckoo land. This section is encouraged and supported in its belief by the Labour and LibDem parties and also by news media like the BBC.
The reality is that the National Debt burden is close to being out of control – and will be if interest rates go up – and the national tax burden at around 37% of GDP is now at its historical (last 30 years) high point. There is virtually no room for adding to the tax burden without negative consequences as people either sit on their hands, do not move house, vote with feet and wallets to emigrate to more attractive climes or otherwise act to avoid the consequences of an overbearing tax regime. What seems to me to be more likely will be an attempt to shift the burden between age groups, with the removal of some current entitlements from the over 65s to help pay for their care in old age.
Mr Redwood
The debate for abolition of the BBC TV Tax is scheduled for 8th May.
I hope you and like minded colleagues will attend to press the case for the abolition of this anachronistic tax.
“It is most important that the budget promotes growth, investment and more productive working, rather than taxing it more.”
That being the case, JR, why do we not see more radical measures to bolster the economy ? I’m referring to dramatic reductions in corporation tax, and tax incentives for investment and enterprise. Why can’t we take the lead instead of following. The constant flow of tepid half measures means that ‘slowly. slowly catchee monkey’, means we never do.
There are a plethora of subjects ripe for discussion, before worrying about a budget, the detail of which will not emerge for a fortnight.
1. The future of the House of Lords.
2. The creation of an NHS that works for all.
3. Energy and fracking.
4. Creation of social investment fund from fracking tax take.
5. Water dearth and excess in the south east.
6. Pensions, the great rip off.
7. Time limit on “Nimbyism”
8. Right to strike in the public and essential service sector.
9. Police and policing in the UK.
10. How to maintain our border integrity after Brexit.
No doubt there are many more that need thought in depth and an action plan. How about opening up the debate.
Reply I have written on energy, water, borders etc before and will do so again. There is no wish to open up Lords reform this Parliament, and no wish to undertake major reorganisation of the NHS so I am not currently planning pieces on those.
The future of the House of Lords should be one in which all public Bills are treated in the same way that Money Bills are treated now, so that once they are passed by the Commons they can only be delayed by the Lords for a maximum of one month.
Which would be a very simple modification of the Parliament Acts:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo5/1-2/13/section/1
“If a Money Bill, having been passed by the House of Commons, and sent up to the House of Lords at least one month before the end of the session, is not passed by the House of Lords without amendment within one month after it is so sent up to that House, the Bill shall, unless the House of Commons direct to the contrary, be presented to His Majesty and become an Act of Parliament on the Royal Assent being signified, notwithstanding that the House of Lords have not consented to the Bill.”
That’s apart from a Bill to postpone a general election, where the Lords – however they may be composed – could retain their present absolute veto.
Couldn’t agree more . The priorities John outlines are absolutely right . The economy does need a shot in the arm and we must be competitive with other countries . Osborne’s taxing of properties has brought about a stalemate in the market and a fall in revenues ; it shows how his youth and inexperience was a complete disaster in Cameron’s choice of Chancellor .
Hammond has inherited a difficult situation ; he needs to turn his back on the traditional ” neutralising” balance approach and show some enthusiasm for our “Brexit” opportunity . Reducing taxes is the way to go and getting rid of the ridiculous spend in foreign aid .
Mr Hammond could save millions every year by scrapping the House of Lords, it’s about time these unelected toffs were put out to grass because they certainly don’t live in the real world
The chancellor should take the money required for the NHS and social care out of Foreign aid – as charity begins at home.
Is it right that services in the UK should be suffering so much while we are giving away £12Bn in foreign aid.
We gave Pakistan nearly 400m last year while they have just ordered 8 new submarines at a cost of £4Bn in addition to their nuclear arsenal. It is obscene that this continues.
It’s exciting waiting for Chancellor Hammond isn’t it.
Hammond says:
Hammond says he will use the budget to put some flesh on Mrs May’s ‘sharing society’ idea.
and that he needs “some fuel in the tank”.
Where does the dope think the “fuel” comes from? Clearly it comes from the private sector, the one the government keeps nobbling & inconveniencing at every turn so less fuel is the result.
The man is clearly another deluded, big government, socialist. The Tories are alas infested with them. PPE graduates should perhaps be banned from government until they can prove they have a grasp of real economics.
Cheap energy, lower taxes, less red tape, a smaller state and lower taxes nothing else will work. “Sharing society” is just vacuous political drivel, grow up man and get real.
Osbourne brought in a dividend tax of 7.5% after relief of £5,000.00.
Do you have a view?
I have not seen any comments by anyone.
Off-topic, if anyone wants to read the two Lords amendments they are here:
https://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/2016-2017/0152/17152.pdf
In essence the first says that if the government cannot negotiate a deal on something with the EU within three months then it must capitulate and just give the EU whatever it wants, while the second says that the Lords shall have a veto over withdrawal from the EU.