By johnredwood | Published: March 10, 2017

Some object to this entry test. I have changed server for a variety of good reasons. I was getting a large  number of computer inspired nonsense contributions and some advert contributions which I need to keep out, and am told this is the best way to do so. I will make enquiries to see if there is any other way to stop this material.

Some also query how I select which items to post. Let me repeat I delete

  1. Any unduly long post unless well written, relevant and easy to approve
  2. Any post with unproven allegations or prejudicial language about people or institutions, whilst allowing more latitude in criticisms of government
  3. Frequent posts from the same person on the same topic, unless they are easy to post
  4. Any post with a cited reference to other websites unless they are to official ones or ones I know. I am always happy to see a citation to the ONS or the Fed etc.

I do not delete posts that disagree with me or the Conservative government, and do delete posts that are personally disobliging about people in all  political parties whatever the merits of the case.

 

