Voting for the Brexit Bill

Today I will be voting to ensure the Brexit Bill at last passes the Commons again unamended , so the government can send the Article 50 letter. I do so because I campaigned to give UK voters a referendum, and made clear before and during the referendum campaign that the people’s decision would be implemented by the government.
I am pleased the Bill has passed with a large majority in the Commons, and trust the two Lords amendments will be removed by the Commons who rejected these views before.
As I stressed in my speech on the Bill, the letter itself marks the end of the UK’s membership. The one thing I agree with Lord Pannick about, the lawyer who led the Gina Miller case in the Supreme Court, is that the notification of leaving is irreversible. Under the Treaty you can only leave legally by notification. Once you have notified you have up to two years remaining in the EU to seek an agreement about the future relationship, but are out without such an agreement at the two year stage, or sooner with an agreement. That provision was put into Article 50 deliberately to ensure the EU cannot delay unduly the exit of a country in order to get more money out of them in the form of their regular contributions as members. The rest of the EU should not be able to delay exit unduly when a country has decided it wants to leave. The EU, after all, is meant to be an association of democratic freedom loving states, so their freedom must include the freedom to cease to belong.
I am surprised to see the rest of the EU is still using the misleading analogy that this is a divorce. It is not. It is a country leaving an international treaty arrangement which no longer suits it, because that Treaty based organisation has changed so markedly compared to one the UK agreed to join in 1972. There are no provisions in the Treaty to make additional payments to leave or to carry on making payments after leaving.
The main question to be settled about our future relationship is whether we trade under WTO Most favoured nation status in future with the EU as we do successfully at the moment with the rest of the world, or whether we carry on tariff free. The UK would be happy to carry on tariff free despite being in large deficit on this basis, so it is a simple choice for the rest of the EU. It is high time UK media started putting this basic question to the other member states and Commission, instead of trying to find holes in the UK stance.
At the same time they could ask the rest of the EU why they have not yet reassured all UK citizens living on the continent they can continue to do so after Brexit, as we wish to do for all continental EU citizens currently settled in the UK. The UK government is not a threat to either tariff free trade or civilised treatment of EU citizens living in a different country to their home one. I find it odd that the EU might be a threat to these straightforward common decencies. Why is the people who most like the EU that have a such a low opinion of its likely conduct?
It was made quite clear by the leave side throughout their campaign that trade would continue uninterrupted and 90% of leave voters expected to be better off after Brexit. Lies.
This extremist coup d’etat is not an expression of the will of the people , not unless half of us at least are not people and those who wanted to stay in the single market ( the majority ) can be said to have voted to leave it .
We are now in the position of trying to beg for mercy form a trading black ten times our size with the alternative being the worst arrangement of any rich nation in the world by far .
Look at the people doing the negotiating , would anyone seriously leave one of themm in charge of thjeir goldfish for a week ?
Reply Vote Leave made clear there might be a no deal outcome, and we explained why we can trade successfully under WTO rules.
Why indeed is it the people who most like the EU who have a such a low opinion of its likely conduct?
The only half sensible argument for not leaving, that the remainers came up with, was that if the UK left they would all gang up on the UK to discourage the others. But who wants to stay in a club full of members like that. Anyway it is our duty to lead the way and make a huge success of it. They gang up ar more effectively when we are subject to EU law anyway.
Something we will certainly have, if we can get some real Conservative small state vision rather than this big government, central control, high tax, expensive energy, red tape increasing socialism light we have from daft as a brush T May and P Hammond.
Matt Ridley put it well in the times today, Deal or now deal Britsin has nothing to fear.
The EU is not a country but the representative of all 28 member countries. It is Supranational and, was designed in such a way as to rob the people of their influence over their elected representative and thereby, power.
The EU is under threat. It is under threat from its own currency and its own member countries through rising nationalism and what the EU terms, Populism – Democracy by another name. The EU sees these threats as real and could lead to its unraveling and disintegration. Not that many here would be bothered but, those who very livelihoods, and well paid livelihoods they are too, who end. In short, they are fighting for their, and not the other 27’s, very existence. This makes them both a little unpredictable and, may I say, unhelpful.
I fear our kind host, and others, are looking at the EU in the same way they would look at any nation state. On this I believe them to be wrong. The EU is not a fully functioning nation state, at least not yet, as so does not care about trade or other things as it is immune to the electorate. It is national governments that will carry the can for the EU, the EU will continue regardless.
So the EU can negotiate a bad deal for the 27 and the UK, so long as any potential ‘contagen’ is contained.
There are many issues that the UK need to agree upon. One such issue, not discussed here, is the border between Ireland (EU) and Ulster (UK). Can current arrangements be maintained ? If not, what will HMG do ? What if the EU play hardball on this ? We could have masses of illegal immigrants flowing over the border into the UK.
What about our fishing grounds ? Transport and travel ? The energy couples ? And more ! To talk in such narrow terms as just trade is dangerous.
Well if it is a divorce then it is on the grounds that it was a polygamous marriage in which our partner went of and found 20 odd new brides.
“I am surprised to see the rest of the EU is still using the misleading analogy that this is a divorce. It is not.”
Impressions are important in politics, especially perhaps when they are false. If a divorce-type split is what European populations are being told they are entitled to, they will be pretty peeved when they don’t get one. They have been promised a E60bn windfall as the guilty party slinks from the family home. How will they feel when, as we learned yesterday, they are in fact asked to hand over E9bn of assets themselves?
EU leaders will be in full face-saving mode. They will treat us to a master-class in preposterous indignation. Under those circumstances, how likely is it there can be a deal at all?
As for actually leaving, let us keep in mind the UK will be negotiating with a group where none are empowered to say “yes” and all are empowered to say “no”, including the likes of Wallonia. Accordingly, expectations of achieving anything in the two years post notice might be sensibly set very low. Still, it is nice to talk, so I am told, formula57even at a cost of c.£850 million a month.
You remarked before about leaving the EU that we are out when we say we are out. Were that view to prevail amongst the government, we might all be much better off and we would certainly avoid two years worth of nonesense.
There will be not much chance for carrying on tariff free because there will be no meeting of minds about the basics like the agreement for UK citizens to remain overseas in the various EU countries etc – i believe this is because agreement between the 27 remaining countries on this subject will prove be too complicated and so impossible to conclude in the short time frame allowed – just look at the turmoil that is happening in poland and other east european countries at the moment? – and then there is the thorny question of the bill the EU is going to present to us which will very likely be totally unacceptable? so logically then the UK will leave the EU in very quick fashion.. probably before the end of this year..and that will be the end of our forty year association .. it will be a complete and total break and we will then be free to start new trade deals with other countries worldwide.
The problem is of course the EU is notorious for breaking its own rules any time it suits them, on economic matters for example, so it will be easy for them to decide A50 is not irrevocable and that the two year period can be extended indefinitely.
Great post John. I never thought we would get to this. I just hope the media pick up on a few things you have said here and I hope it doesn’t take us two long years to actually leave.
The rot will come out of the woodwork soon and we shall see exactly who in the different parties will stand by the UK instead of giving their allegiance to the EU.
Meanwhile Christoper Booker (often sound on other issues) continues to argue that we face disaster due to being outside some customs clearance computer system, which we would be in if we stayed in the EEA. I don’t really follow it but it would be good to see a proper response to this point – which he has been making for months – from somebody.
Reply Other countries grade just fine with the EU without being in the EEA. There is no problem
I too wish that all the commentators had the clarity that you express.. The only negotiation should be about how we handle all those areas of cooperation that currently exist, and could be better continuing to exist. I think a transitory arrangement for fisheries needs to be discussed in detail. We cannot penalise relatively small businesses of any nation that have invested in what they were led to believe was a common fisheries policy. If we go back to international norm for maritime boundaries, let us say fully enforceable five years from Brexit then we have a great export possibility. Relatively we Brits do not eat fish. The Belgians , Dutch, French, and Spanish most certainly do.
At home , if we incorporate all EU law we have acquired by adopting it to UK law, then nothing changes, unless in the distant future parliament wishes it to change. As you suggest, it is not as complex as vested interests would have us believe.
I also hope it goes through without any amendment, as only then will we have a real leave means leave position, then at last we will see the true EU response.
I sincerely hope that the bill is passed without ammendments. Wee Kranky is posturing again. Please set a date for the indy ref 2and let the English get too vote.
I like the idea that the EU owes us £9 billion. I suggest we call it quits and pay the 2018 subscription and tear up the membership card.
For those who wish to refresh their memories of what Article 50 TEU says:
“1. Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.
2. A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention. In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union. That agreement shall be negotiated in accordance with Article 218(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. It shall be concluded on behalf of the Union by the Council, acting by a qualified majority, after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament.
3. The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or, failing that, two years after the notification referred to in paragraph 2, unless the European Council, in agreement with the Member State concerned, unanimously decides to extend this period.
4. For the purposes of paragraphs 2 and 3, the member of the European Council or of the Council representing the withdrawing Member State shall not participate in the discussions of the European Council or Council or in decisions concerning it.
A qualified majority shall be defined in accordance with Article 238(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
5. If a State which has withdrawn from the Union asks to rejoin, its request shall be subject to the procedure referred to in Article 49.”
“UK ‘could crash out of EU without a deal within six months’”
“Speaking on the BBC, Ms Soubry, one of the leading pro-EU Tory backbenchers who could lead a rebellion today said: “I think the big fear, certainly the fear I have, is that we’ll be crashing out in six months.”
Indicating that she would vote against the Brexit trigger or abstain if the amendments are not carried, Ms Soubry added: “I think what is happening is that the government is putting in place scaffolding at the bottom of the cliff to break our fall when we come to fall off that cliff.
“And I think many in government are actually preparing, not for a two-year process, but six to nine months off the cliff, out we go. That’s my real fear.”
Read Article 50, Ms Soubry; we could only leave the EU in six months if we had actually negotiated and concluded a withdrawal agreement, not by simply “crashing out”, otherwise it’s a minimum period of two years after the notification goes in.
And why on earth should the UK government want to do that? It’s far more likely that it will be proposing an extension of the two year period to ensure that everything will be in place for a smooth and orderly withdrawal, which may or may not be agreed.
“It’s far more likely that it will be proposing an extension of the two year period to ensure that everything will be in place for a smooth and orderly withdrawal, which may or may not be agreed.”
I do hope not because we cannot be sure who will be in government then.
It is not correct to say that the Article 50 notification is irrevocable. The truth is we do not know whether it can be revoked or not. This is an example of those who wish to leave the EU making up facts because they want to believe them, and of them plunging ahead with a policy when they do not know the possible consequences. There are legal arguments for both the notification being revocable and for it being irrevocable, and we don’t know which the European Court of Justice might finally decide, nor whether it will even be asked to rule on the matter. If we say we want to revoke the notification it is quite possible the other nations will just agree.
I think it “odd” that the Brexiters believe that the EU is a threat to straightforward human decencies. It is another example of the Brexiters not understanding what they are doing: they have encouraged xenophobia and isolationism and now profess to be surprised that people are questioning what rights foreigners should have and what trade links should continue to exist. People such as myself who like the EU wanted free trade and freedom of movement to continue. It is the Brexiters who are bringing these to an end, not us. They should take responsibility for their decision, not blame others.
Reply Both sides in the Supreme Court case argued the letter is irrevocable. Were they misleading us?
You are flipping the position round to the opposite of the truth. Brexiteers made clear throughout the referendum campaign we want free trade and to allow all EU citizens resident in each other’s countries to stay.This has not so far happened thanks to the rest of the EU, as it is UK government policy to bring this about!
If triggering A50 is the act of leaving then I assume that the will UK will legally be able to stop paying our EU membership fees from the day we send the letter, and if so that all our MEPs return home to either find a new job, sign-on -or at least stop being paid, stop attending the EU parliament, and stop placing the letters “MEP” after their names etc?…
The EU are manic because our leaving will have a major impact on its unity and integrity . The financing problem of its affairs without our contribution also makes it highly unlikely it will be able to continue ; Poland – the largest recipient of EU funds , is already making disgruntled noises – add in the woes of Greece and there you have it .
Germany will not put itself in the position of the EU banker and outside bodies like the IMF will find it impossible to produce a credible argument for continuing support . All the signs are that the EU is on its last legs .
don’t you think we ought to seek some additional concessions, such as a large cash incentive to balance out this deficit.
Rumours abound that the UK is considering giving up it’s traditional fishing grounds to the EU. Is there any truth in this Mr Redwood?
Reply Seems unlikely. Why would we do that?
John I am not sure why you say the Art 50 letter ends our EU membership. It starts the clock to the two years but it is does not of itself end anything.
Secondly it is far from clear that Art 50 is not reversible. All the serious EU and other legal opinion goes the other way. I do not understand why you do not want to even admit to any ambiguity on what is a very important matter and one furthermore which is already before the court in Dublin from where it will no doubt be referred to the ECJ because being a treaty matter it is not one on which the Dublin Court holds any competence or jurisdiction.
Insofar as Lord Pannick suggested Art 50 was irreversible he did so with the agreement of Counsel for the purpose of that hearing. It was not then a statement of law – and certainly not one that Lord Pannick is entitled to make.
Once it is firmly established that Art 50 is in fact revocable the case that Parliament should have a second look at it prior to the two year point becomes compelling. The Foreign Affairs Committee at last has begun to lay out some of the difficulties in WTO as did the now leaked Treasury report. Sentient people no longer pay any attention to the waffle of Boris Johnson, or the absurd bluster of David Davis.
The endless repetition of the word “negotiations” carefully pronounced by the Prime Minister is simply heading for a repeat of the Cameron fiasco. The EU will not trade with us at all except on their own terms and there is no good reason why they should.
Reply If Lord Pannick’s stated legal view on the irreversibility was wrong the court would have corrected him. Why do you presume to know better than Lord Pannick, the Attorney General and the Supreme Court? The government side thought long and hard over whether to challenge the doctrine of irreversibility, as if they had done so they would have more likely won the court case. They rightly decided it was not possible to construe the law in the way that would have suited them.
The reference to “day 1” below could induce vomiting in many British people and with subsequent attempts to gnaw off their fingers.
European Union (Notification of Withdrawal)Bill-Consideration of Lords amendments (day 1)
“Once you have notified you have up to two years remaining in the EU to seek an agreement about the future relationship… ”
That’s “… unless the European Council, in agreement with the Member State concerned, unanimously decides to extend this period”, according to the text of the article.
“… but are out without such an agreement at the two year stage, or sooner with an agreement.That provision was put into Article 50 deliberately to ensure the EU cannot delay unduly the exit of a country … ”
That was indeed its purpose, to provide a guideline for the period for negotiations rather than set a deadline, and not to create the “ticking clock” scenario so beloved by Remoaners and much of the media, in which the other countries can put ever-mounting pressure on the withdrawing country to agree to a rubbish deal, but simply to guarantee that a member state cannot be kept in the EU against its will for longer than two years.
Several people have claimed at least part authorship of that article: Leaver Gisela Stuart said that it originated in an expulsion clause she drafted for the EU Constitution:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2017-01-31/debates/C2852E15-21D3-4F03-B8C3-F7E05F2276B0/EuropeanUnion(NotificationOfWithdrawal)Bill#contribution-F8880A00-69F0-47FB-B33F-B8549267F2E4
while Remainer Lord Kerr claimed that he wrote it for the Lisbon Treaty and that it was deliberately designed to put the withdrawing country at a disadvantage and so make its escape difficult and costly. He has even claimed that the notice can be unilaterally revoked, even though there is no such provision in the article. However a recent Lords committee report goes back to the records of the preparatory work:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2017-01-31/debates/C2852E15-21D3-4F03-B8C3-F7E05F2276B0/EuropeanUnion(NotificationOfWithdrawal)Bill#contribution-F8880A00-69F0-47FB-B33F-B8549267F2E4
“21. The second option is stark: if no agreement is reached within two years, the effect is exactly the same as if a withdrawal agreement had been agreed and entered into force: the EU “Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question” (Article 50(3) TEU). The second option allows, therefore, for the most disorderly of withdrawals. The travaux préparatoires explain that the two-year cut-off was inserted to ensure that the right of a Member State to withdraw from the EU was unilateral, rather than dependent on the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Indeed, the drafters of Article 50 foresaw the two-year period being extended:
“The Praesidium considers that, since many hold that the right of withdrawal exists even in the absence of an explicit provision to that effect, withdrawal of a Member State from the Union cannot be made conditional upon the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Hence the provision that withdrawal will take effect in any event two years after notification. However, in order to encourage a withdrawal agreement between the Union and the State which is withdrawing, Article I-57 [now I-60] provides for the possibility of extending this period by common accord between the European Council and the Member State concerned.”
I agree with all of your comments. In line with members of the public who are interviewed on this topic Parliament and the government must “just get on with it”.
The talks on our exit will be hard and they will be short because there will be little or no compromise from either EU or UK with both sides becoming firmly entrenched thereafter the UK will have no option but to crash out probably later this year- it will be done in dramatic fashion- and after that we will be left with a terrible mess to clean up but by then we will be finally free to make whatever new trade deals worldwide that we wish- and will have taken back control – it’s not the best ending but I don’t see any other way.
I’m amazed that the likes of Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan can’t see the damage that they will cause to the Government’s negotiating position if they continue with asking for a “meaningful” Parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal.
It seems like they want the UK to get a bad deal…
On unilaterally giving EU citizens that live in the UK rights without getting a reciprocal agreement from the EU on UK citizens in Europe. My initial instinct was to take the moral high ground, but as the EU will not even talk about this, then we shouldn’t sacrifice our ex-pat citizens future for political dogma…
“It seems like they want the UK to get a bad deal…” Of course they do because they hope Parliament and then the public will reject it and clamour to stay in.
On the Ex Pats, I was a unilateralist too, all through the referendum campaign and in the aftermath, but have changed my mind since hearing from certain quarters on the Continent what mentality we are up against. I don’t think many British people had any idea how nasty it was.
When you listen to the Remoaners in Parliament and the media they always put their view of the strength of the position of the EU first e.g. they tell us their will be a high price to pay for access to the EU single market whilst never for one moment considering the price of EU access to the UK market. Perhaps they have spent so many years of EU subservience that they are unable to alter their mind set. I don’t accept their statements that they are not trying to thwart the will of the British people as expressed in the referendum -that is exactly their aim and ambition. I hope today that Mrs May will have the authority to trigger Article 50 without condition.
Totally agree, but something needs to counteract the continuing “cliff edge” meme and the BBC allowing statements that food will be so much dearer that the poor will starve. Does anyone have a link to an actual study of our current exports/imports and a comparison with the WTO tariffs that would apply? I would have expected the government to publish these to point towards during negotiations. I would also stress that we could help developing nations by buying some of their produce (trade not aid) so in fact food prices on some items could actually come down. Anyone for a maple syrup covered lobster 😉
The EU didn’t need to delay in order to get more money, our dithering government did that for them, so we have wasted another 8 billion of much needed funds which no doubt will go to EU infrastructure whilst ours continues to go to pot and our sick untreated.
Still, better late than never. Anna Soubry said yesterday that the negotiations could collapse and we could be out in 6 to 9 months. Let’s hope she is right for once. We’ve wasted enough already, though why the new treaty or whatever comes out should take more than a day to complete I don’t fathom. We just need free trade and that’s it – either a yes or no. We can then stop paying and tidy up the minutiae so beloved of politicians and civil servants later.
The thinking on Brexit of many MPs, Lords, pundits and journalists appears to be bereft of logic and common sense compounded with malice and aggrievement. As Theresa May has said “no deal is better than a bad deal”. The many objections to that are predicated on remainer’s wishes not the electorate’s. In fact whilst the EU insist on making continued membership of the single market conditional on accepting the four freedoms in their totality and wish to place other obligations on the UK it is difficult to see how any deal can be achieved. If the UK stands firm on it’s deceleration to leave without a deal if necessary there is no doubt the EU will compromise as it is in it’s best interests to do so.
As you also point out a no deal does not overly disadvantage the UK but does harm the EU. Something the remainers should ponder because that indicates EU membership was never in the UK’s best interest anyway and that the EU was using that membership for it’s benefit not ours. There are many areas of cooperation that the UK will wish to continue and as they are hardly contentious except as a bargaining chip will eventually be subject to deals. Brussels will not what their crass stupidity exposed by not doing so.
