The Netherlands government picks a diplomatic fight with Turkey

It looks as if the strong polling of Mr Wilders and the PVV in the Netherlands has worried the government led by the VVD. They have recently denied access for Turkish Ministers to their country on the grounds that their visits would be inflammatory. The Foreign Minister was stopped from coming and the Family Minister was ushered out of the country. Turkey is of course a NATO ally and has recently agreed a comprehensive and close Association Agreement with the EU. This Agreement includes the free movement of people from Turkey to EU Schengen countries which include the Netherlands.
It will be interesting to see tomorrow if the idea of acting in this manner serves to reassure those otherwise thinking of voting for Mr Wilders and the PVV, or whether it simply highlights Mr Wilders agenda in a way which helps him. Turkey is angry about the actions of Mr Rutte and his VVD party, and have asked the Netherlands Ambassador to remain out of Turkey. Meanwhile protests about this in the Netherlands have led to the use of water cannon and ugly street scenes.
None of this is good news for the EU/Turkey relationship, and brings the whole issue of the EU/Turkey Association Agreement back into contention. Many voters in the Netherlands have been worried about these Association Agreements, but so far the Dutch government of Mr Rutte has gone along with them at EU level, so they do apply to whole EU Schengen area including the Netherlands. This row may serve to remind unhappy voters about these developments.
It does not look as if Mr Wilders can win enough seats to be part of a future Dutch government, but if he wins more seats than any other party it will add to the stresses and strains on the ruling coalition which emerges from the election.
With the pound rather low and the government’s huge (and still growing) debt, surely the best solution is to switch the public debt to other devaluing currencies like the EURO. Then Theresa May can do a volte-face to become a proper Conservative. Then set a sensible agenda for the economy and go for a sound & strong Swiss style pound.
Then we watch as the debt rapidly declines in Stirling terms. The problem is how can the Socialist Theresa be made to understand what is good for the economy when in 60 years she has not worked it out? Force her to listen to endless tapes Milton Freedman perhaps?
Close Association Agreement but no visits allowed please.
Perhaps Mr Van Leuwen can explain that?
Your sudden concerns regarding the state of EU/Turkish relationship is touching. May I ask what is the reason for this ?
You are leaving after all.
Well plenty of people in Europe and the European Parliament seem to be interested in President Trump’s immigration rules even though they are not part of the USA, so why is this different ?
A timely lesson in how EU countries treat others, even when others are supposed allies.
The Dutch government is presumably untroubled by voter concerns, being content to ignore their repudiation by referendum vote of the EU’s Ukraine deal.
I’m glad to see you highlighting these escalating problems and the ultimate effects of the Progressives’ policies and virtue signalling. The progressives’ MO of insulting anyone who disagrees is finally coming back to bite them: they now have to admit Wilders is right, or allow their country to be embroiled in some very unseemly events.
This episode and ones that have preceded it have been under-reported on the main news channels (obviously). This one should have been the final nail in the coffin for Turkey joining the EU, but it isn’t because the Commission keep hiding the nails. They won’t learn until Turkey comes to eat them, at which point they’ll run away and demand the UK and US come save them…again.
This also why it’s stupidly short-sighted to keep baiting the Russians.
Given the date of 16 April for this Turkey referendum, why have the Turkish authorities not thought that sending their Ministers to the Netherlands a few days before the Dutch elections on 15 March would create problems?
Couldn’t they have waited a few days after the Dutch elections?
Another example of hare-brained politicians thinking themselves being so clever?
Migrants can form a nation withing a nation. The Romans knew this and boated people in and out of areas. They realised, because of their then superior Roman IQ and being drug-free, that that is how people behave. You can count on people migrating with their own flag intact in their political DNA.
Chaos and muddled thinking within the EU as usual, cannot wait to be out of it.
O/T Mrs May must write that letter TODAY! The Miller woman is already planning further legal challenges it seems. Time to get on with it before we are forced into a further wait for the judges.
I have yet to see anyone consider whether President Erdogan would permit Dutch, German or Austrian politicians to hold rallies with their nationals resident in Turkey.
off topic
Given the Government have now got exactly the terms they required on Article 50, I hope the letter will now go in quickly, so that we do not give anyone else chance of taking out yet another Court action, in the so called name of democracy.
Is it still the Conservative Party’s official view that Turkey should be allowed/encouraged to join the EU?
Well, in February 2009 Jacqui Smith refused to allow Geert Wilders into the UK:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/feb/12/far-right-dutch-mp-ban-islam
“Far-right Dutch MP refused entry to UK”
So we have to be a bit careful what we say about this.
Fortunately we have now moved to a more liberal policy, where we not only allow a French presidential candidate to campaign in London but warmly welcome him into 10 Downing Street, and then let him stand outside the front door and announce to the media how he intends to do us down after we have left the EU …
@Dennis Cooper
speaks volumes about our political class.
Off-topic, we should pay serious attention to this warning from Polly Toynbee:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/14/brexit-fanatics-eu-negotiations-reckless-prime-minister
“The Brexit fanatics are at the helm, but don’t despair – this is not over”
“The future seems bleak but with EU negotiations and a great reform bill still to come, there are many pitfalls for a reckless prime minister”
“Don’t imagine it’s all over. It’s hardly begun … ”
Which echoes a threat uttered by Lord Pannick last night, at Column 1728:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/lords/2017-03-13/debates/B6D4D5E2-9407-40E3-A409-49E7006937C3/EuropeanUnion(NotificationOfWithdrawal)Bill
“… this is only the beginning of the process of withdrawal from the EU … A much more complex Bill is going to be brought forward in the next Session to repeal the European Communities Act 1972 in order to maintain rights and duties that owe their origin to EU law … The Government are on notice that this House will be scrutinising that Bill with especial care … This is just the start of the debate … “.
This is why the government should draw the teeth of the House of Lords by cutting the maximum period for which they can delay any public Bill from about one year to just one month, as is already the case for Money Bills. That would be a simple amendment to the Parliament Acts which could if necessary be forced upon the Lords using those Acts – that was how the post-war Labour government cut it from two years to just one – but the Bill to accomplish that should be introduced straight away.
Exactly right John – when Wilders wins the most seats but does not get to form a government (remember how Labour wanted a coalition with the LibDems) – that is not bad – just the way their constitution works. But it will explicitly expose the fact that the Dutch Government – like most European Governments – does not represent the views of their voters.
A strange old world.
Donald Trump is vilified in the media for refusing entry into the US for people from mainly muslim countries.
The EU bribes a third country (Turkey) to take its muslim immigrants. Media, apparently, quite happy with that situation.
JR: “They have recently denied access for Turkish Ministers to their country on the grounds that their visits would be inflammatory.”
How about the better grounds that a democracy can only exist in a country that has a homogeneous demos, as such Netherlands is not a constituency of Turkey. Turks who live in the Netherlands and wish to influence Turkish politics are demonstrating that they are not Dutchmen or Women.
Off-topic:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/blog/live/2017/mar/14/theresa-may-commons-statement-brexit-no-chance-of-securing-uk-eu-trade-deal-within-2-years-says-former-eu-chief-politics-live?page=with:block-58c7abf9e4b0bd9dcee58808#block-58c7abf9e4b0bd9dcee58808
“Theresa May has no chance of securing UK-EU trade deal within 2 years, says former EU chief”
Just a reminder that the former EU chief in question was the one once described as “UKIP’s best friend”, as her call for a United States of Europe was expected to be very helpful to EU opponents in the EU Parliament elections later in the year:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/eu/10561464/Viviane-Reding-UKIPs-best-friend.html
Still, she may well be right that it will take more than two years to finalise all the details, but as long as there’s a workable agreement when we leave that will not be a big problem.
Meanwhile, if it will take so long to sort out the separation of the UK from the EU after just 40-odd years, how long would it take to sort out the separation of Scotland from the UK after 300-odd years? Salmond said 18 months, others said that was grossly optimistic; but in any case it’s obvious that Sturgeon could barely hope to avoid the dreaded “hard Brexit” even if there was a second independence referendum tomorrow, let alone in the autumn of 2018 or the spring of 2019:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/blog/live/2017/mar/14/theresa-may-commons-statement-brexit-no-chance-of-securing-uk-eu-trade-deal-within-2-years-says-former-eu-chief-politics-live?page=with:block-58c7b706e4b0f24dba724c0c#block-58c7b706e4b0f24dba724c0c
“Scotland will leave EU even if votes for independence soon, UK government says”
Because the rest of us are certainly not going to hang around in the EU for years while the people in Scotland have another go at deciding whether they want to be independent from the UK and if so then sorting out their new arrangements; they will come out of the EU with rest of us, and so then like the rest of us they can find out whether there is any substance to all the dire predictions from the likes of the SNP.
A good article by Andrew Lilico here:
http://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/03/andrew-lilico-yes-let-scotland-have-a-second-independence-referendum-after-brexit.html
“Yes, let’s have a second Scottish independence referendum – after Brexit”
He suggests 2022, but I’m thinking 2024 – ten years after the first one, and about five years after the UK including Scotland will have left the EU. By then it should be fairly clear whether Brexit has been the catastrophe predicted by the SNP.
Theresa May could even take the wind out of Nicola Sturgeon’s sails by offering to get the Section 30 Order passed by the UK Parliament straight away, granting the Scottish Parliament the legal power to hold another referendum in 2024.
That is if they still wanted one, which they might not given that the next elections to the Scottish Parliament are scheduled for May 2021.
Theresa May is still going on about protecting workers rights – in PM questions today.
The only meaningful protection is plenty of alternative available jobs, something her big government, high tax, expensive energy and ever more red tape agenda clearly mitigates against.
This should be blindingly obvious to a Conservative.
Reply Maintaining EU employment protections in UK law was a crucial part of the cross party support for Brexit.
Is Holland the only country to ban visiting Turkish Ministers?
For one NATO country to act like this to another is disquieting to put it mildly.
Thanks for the insight. I wondered why this had happened – one of those, ‘Where did that come from?’ moments.
Politicians putting their own ambitions first rather than the people they represent… shocker.
One more straw on the EU camels back. The sooner the whole ridiculous mess collapses the better.
While foreigners can sometimes vote in their embassy or consulate they do not have the right to hold election rallies in other countries.
Mr Carney is overly serene about his personnel selection, too.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/778901/Gina-Miller-threatens-Government-back-court-over-Brexit
This is why Mrs May should not be differing, there is always a slight chance that someone might find a way to stop article 50, so invoke it now and not the end of the month, stop pussyfooting around and get on with it
It has been 9 months. In that time we have been subject to EU rule and EU immigration.
The Tory leader told us he would send the letter on the 24th June last year.
Is there a single thing the Tories can be trusted on ?