Movement in EU thinking on Brexit and “populism”

There are signs that more governments on the continent are beginning to realise that the UK is not seeking continued membership of the single market or customs union, and accepts it will have a relationship based on friendship, collaboration, joint working and trade in a wide range of areas and activities.
Germany now grasps that they need continuing access to the large London financial markets which do so much to help finance continental business as well as to our lucrative car market. French, Dutch, Danish and other farming businesses on the continent do not want to see the quite high tariffs allowed under the otherwise low tariff WTO regime placed against their voluminous exports to us. The more realistic continental politicians see they cannot undertake the type of negotiation they expected. They thought the UK would be begging to stay in the single market, so they could impose requirements over financial contributions and freedom of movement. It is not going to be like that.
A good negotiation for the UK needs to be friendly, straight forward, and with limited requests of the others. Indeed, it is difficult to see that the UK wants anything from the negotiation that the rest of the EU does not want and need more. They need tariff free more than us. They need good access to financial services and banking. They want their many citizens resident in the UK to be able to stay here. They want the UK to continue to make the largest contribution to the European part of the NATO defence activity and budget. The great news is they can have all that if they simply reassure our UK citizens resident on the continent about their status – which they will – and opt for tariff free trade which they would be wise to do in their own interests.
Many are breathing a sigh of relief in the Chancellories of Europe that the Dutch did not give a larger vote to Mr Wilders, and made Mr Rutte the leader of the largest party. However, they would be wise not to be complacent. Mr Rutte lost 8 seats and Mr Wilders gained 5 seats. Mr Rutte had to disrupt the EU’s relationship with Turkey to sound more like Mr Wilders in a bid which did swing some voters back according to the polls. In line with the progressive collapse of the Conservative and Labour look alike parties in Euroland owing to their inability to influence main economic policies, the Dutch Labour party had a disastrous election.
The EU without the UK does have to find more tax revenue from the remaining members or cut back its spending. It is curious to see how all those pro EU forces who told us our net contribution was tiny before the referendum are now saying it will leave a nasty hole in EU finances when we are gone. Fortunately they need to agree a new longer term budget around the time we leave, so they can decide as a more homogenous group of countries, mainly in the Euro, how much collective spending and taxing they need for the new circumstances. As they build their more integrated Europe they would probably be wise to ensure it is properly funded, with sufficient cash to send to the poorer regions and countries. Other single currency areas send much more money around their unions as grants than the Euro area does. That, however, is a matter for them, not for us. They will benefit from not having the UK in the room trying to stop any budget increase when they turn to these important matters for their future.
Germany doesn’t want “access” to London markets. It wants to destroy and rule Europe. Totally. Any photos of anything to do with the EU shows one person – not the 27 others that are supposed to be in a “union” with Germany. She is making sure everyone sees her automatically as leader.
@bigneil; There are many photographs “of anything to do with the EU” showing the full EU27(28), many without any of the member country leaders never mind just one!
Is that day-light at the end of the tunnel Neil, or just someone else with a Germanic-phobia coming to join you in your darkness?…
I find it quite extraordinary the way ‘populist’ is used by many politicians in the EU (& a few here in the UK, too) to mean ‘any policy I do not like’.
Given that Democracy is a ‘populist’ system, in that representatives, governments, etc, are elected by popular ballot, you’d think they would not use it as a dirty word, wouldn’t you? Assuming they think Democracy is a good thing, that is…
I do always smile at headlines like ‘The Populists Lost’. If you think about it, that can’t happen. That which is most popular always wins in a Democracy, after all.
@Elliot Kane; Indeed, but is it not just the flip-side of how the right are now using the term “Fake News” to mean anything they do not like?
Well it can fail and does in most systems. Especially where elected representative (like MPs, prime ministers and Chancellors) choose to rat on Cast Iron promises, hundreds of thousands promises, or IHT, NI tax promises and just ignore the electorate and treat them with total contempt most of the time – other than lying to them just before elections.
Or when people like Heath take the UK into the “Common Market” without asking the people’s consent then others like Thatcher, Major, Blair sign noose tightening treaties without asking consent either. You get government acting in the interests of the governing very rarely the people.
Very many of the recent blunders of government would have been avoided by the people having far more say. Especially Blair’s wars, the Millennium Dome, HS2, expensive religious energy, the climate change act, many tax increases, HS2, the ERM, the EURO, the Recent EU treaties ……. that is perhaps why they are almost never asked.
The Oxford dictionaries definition of populism is that it is a policy that deals with the concerns of the common people. (They define “common people” as those “without special rank or position”.) But that is open to interpretation – I think the concern of the common people is usually for secure safe jobs with good wages, whereas people will sometimes vote against their best interests, having been swayed by the argument of ‘populist’ politicians.
In spite of what the dictionary says I think there is an implication in the word that the policies being advocated are superficial, not dealing with the detailed difficulties of implementation or consequences. As an example I would cite Mr Farage, who speaks very persuasively, but nearly always in generalities, never dealing with the detail of how the policies are to be carried out and paying little attention to consequences apart from the main concern that he is addressing.
I agree.
It would indeed appear there is a fair proportion of the population that regard democracy to be a good thing until it opposes their view.
Added to that we seem to have a never ending series of celebrities who think their fame has endowed them with a higher intelligence and should be listened to and followed without question.
Then the media fan the flames by searching out the minority view and gripping hold of it like a terrier on a trouser leg desperately sensationalising the situation spreading division with their rhetoric instead of just reporting on the facts, yes they should be able to give their opinion but not promote discord to such a degree.
With luck as summer arrives and the days warm the snowflakes will melt.
It logically follows that if ‘popularism’, otherwise democracy, fails, we have a dictatorship. Which at times is what I feel that the EU is!
One of the best recent examples of populism in action was Corbyn’s election as Labour leader.
Elliot, the EU have never been very big on democracy. Recall all the referendums they have just ignored and the parachuting of their choice politicians into contentious situations with national governments. It is why I liken them to the USSR in many respects.
Quite right Mr. Redwood : “That,however, is a matter for them, not for us” is exactly the point. The only commitment that we, Great Britain, have is in the shared defence of Europe through NATO. With regard to the EU – they go their way we go ours and where we can do business together fairly and equally so beit where we cannot we and they have more important world markets to compete in. Our interests first -ALWAYS.
Mr Wilders is having the same impact as UKIP – very limited in terms of direct electoral impact but a big impact of the mainstream parties who are shifting to reflect some of their views. Ms Le Pen will probably have the same effect in France.
@Roy Grainger; “Mr Wilders is having the same impact as UKIP”
Not lot, if any, then! Still out of government, mostly ignored, often being the butt of many a joke or insult!
As for France, yes Ms Le Pen will most likely bring about the landslide election of the pro EU Socialist parties presidential candidate, should Le Pen do well in the first round…
The Dutch result = 80 BNP seats in the UK Parliament (to put this in perspective.)
Good morning, and Happy St.Patrick’s Day.
I am coming round to the view that the Dutch / Turkey spat was probably contrived just to help Mr.Rutte. If indeed Mr.Wilder’s had been elected as PM, then the chances of a Dutch referendum and possible NEXIT could really spell the end of the EU. They (EU) dodged a bullet there.
What the other 27 want and what the EU want are not necessarily the same thing. It is not the 27 that will be doing the negotiating but the EU. Same to with the EU parliament.
I do not think things are going to be easy, but as soon as Art.50 is invoked then, and only then, will I come round to believing that we are at last leaving the Stupid Club.
Indeed, it was rather out of the blue at just the right time, but it wouldn’t be the first time that useful coincidences occur….. I see that an official denial has come from GCHQ on the ‘wiretapping’ (yes inverted commas) of the current US President at the behest of the former to circumlocute the supposedly necessary (not really) FISA warrant to conduct surveillance activities…. What was the old Bismarck maxim again?
zorro
There was never any prospect of Wilders becoming PM. At the peak of PVV popularity over a year ago they were polling to win 42 seats compared with 76 required for a majority, and all the other parties (aside from tiny and more extreme Voor Nederland that didn’t even win a a seat) were and are refusing to work with them in coalition.
The Turkish spat is a considerable problem, with Erdogan now talking of a future of religious wars, as well as abandoning the programme of accepting back refugees. The Turkish ethnic party, DENK, won three seats in the Dutch Parliament.
Having seen Theresa May and other MPs using Prime Minister’s Questions to extend their best wishes for St Patrick’s Day I shall expect the same for St George.
Its always about money and power.
When we leave THEY do not have our money, and they have far LESS power over us.
When we leave WE retain more of our money, and keep MORE power over our future.
Whats not to like !
The only danger is us giving our own wealth and power away again.
“They will benefit from not having the UK in the room trying to stop any budget increase when they turn to these important matters for their future.”
Since when has government spending benefited anyone but the direct recipients and the bureaucrats administering it? More inefficient spending by Brusssels will directly damage the European economy just as it does in every place it is tried. If that were not true Venezuela and all the other socialist paradises would be doing great.
Granted “They want the UK to continue to make the largest contribution to the European part of the NATO defence activity and budget” but what is in that for us?
The UK should cease to pull others’ chestnuts out of the fire and it would be well to make that clear, to help tame tendencies towards belligerence.
Now that Brexit is really under way, we need JR as President of the European Commission!
Judging by business reaction, currency markets and stock markets appear to think the threat of Scotland leaving the UK is great for the UK.Not forking out our good money to the EU and Scotland would indeed be a double fillip
The dust will settle and all sides of the EU will come to realise their own truths . Change is certainly in the air and a very different attitude to the bureaucracy of Brussels has arrived . The settlement reached with the EU will reflect the differences that have happened and , hopefully , it will mean that our future relationship with Europe will be sensible and balanced .
It is this development that ought to bring home to the Scots that they are better off within the Union . The SNP will then be shown to be nothing other than hot air protestation.
A number if not the majority of EU states have fragile politics. Few of them would be prepared to join forces against the UK.They have particular producers and bigwigs who virtually own their governments. Democracy is real terms is very low. In a sense the EU is good for some of their peoples. It is the only actual political Opposition.
Actually we need tariff free trade with the EU more than they need it with us. They are in surplus and can afford a drop in trade: we are in deficit and need all the trade we can get. We have been told by our car industry that if we do not provide it they will leave. There is no other market of this size that we can be sure of getting good access to. In fact there are few other markets of this size, and those that do exist we already do a good deal of trade (although I accept we could, and should, do far more).
Our main problem is lack of productivity and we could have addressed that more easily within the EU, because of the economies of scale, that we will be able to do outside it.
Great post as usual John but when is Mrs May going to act? Stop hanging around waiting for the next obstacle. Just invoke Article 50, tell the EU what we propose, if they don’t like it, tough. Let’s get the hell out and start making Britain great again. Jacob Rees Mogg was brilliant on QT last night.
The media sees a connection between Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, AfD, Geert Wilders. I’m not sure any national electorate gives a fig what or how other electorates vote. They don’t even care what the next town votes or even the adjacent Ward. Just because the French voted for a President who liked taking secret scooter journeys to a friend, does it encourage Mrs May to purchase a bike in the hope of electoral success?
“They want their many citizens resident in the UK to be able to stay here.”
It is rather more complicated though, what about free access from day 1 to our NHS, Social Services, how long do they have to work here before they get Housing Benefit. (Germany was reported in the week as wanted a five year working residency before people get their social benefits). Do we get reciprocal benefits from Spain, from Germany? We must start our NHS recharging as we get charged by Spain.
If the EU 27 want nearly five million citizens to stay here, great, do we get a free pass for five million of our residents?
Good day,
We should know at this stage that there is a lot of posturing and position taking going on at the moment from both sides. We don’t even know yet, despite all of the hype, what the real position the UK side is going to take in these upcoming talks. My own take on it is that Theresa May is a very clever and practical woman but she has had to put up with listening to the nasty anti EU elements of the Tory party for decades now who are still nipping at her heels and so she has lined them up in the front row so that they can all get a good look. For herself she doesn’t mind too much about the outcome because if and when things go wrong in the negotiations she will just sack the lot of them- and replace them with more carbon copies- she will still be the prime minister in eight years time or more.
Brexit exposes the fallacy of the need for trading blocks and even treaties. Free trade and cooperation is perfectly possible without the the burdens of an entire army of self serving bureaucrats and political and economic union. As you point out many in the EU are now looking to reach an agreement with the UK to do most of that. This fact must eventually open the eyes of many that the EU was conceived on misguided premises. That it’s only objective should have been to facilitate cooperation and that it should never have been given the power to govern.
We do ourselves great harm when we give too much credence to the state being beneficent and we protect producers from foreign competition. The former leads to oppression and the latter denies consumers choice. Both lead to the inefficient use of resources and curtailment of civil liberties and individual freedoms. Brexit is a recognition of this albeit that is not why people voted for it. They did not understand the cause but certainly did not like the effects. One day domestic governments and protectionism will suffer the same fate as people come to realise that they are not the solution but the problem.
The UK won’t get the market access it enjoys currently under passporting. There is no precedent for a sovereign entity surrendering the right to require professional service providers to be licensed in its territory if they provide services there. The EU passporting scheme was unique and the first such surrender, based on the four freedoms. It’s wishful thinking to assume the EU will grant this right in order to avoid a threat of tariffs on its goods exports to the UK. Legally, the EU can’t give this right to the UK because under the WTO rules (to which the EU is a party) any preferential treatment has to be extended to all WTO member states (so it would have to grant passporting to the whole world).