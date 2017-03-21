There are a few cases of newer technology that is not as good as older technology. I need to mention digital radio.
Like everyone I was made to go out and buy replacement digital radios when they changed the old broadcasting system. The fm service seemed to get fainter as they promoted digital. They said they would be better. I was supplied with a digital radio in my most recent car. They are worse than the ones they replaced, as well as being dearer. Nor was it environmentally friendly to have to ditch all the older radios which still worked fine all the time there was a signal for them to pick up.
There are places where my car radio now cuts out in the middle of busy areas because reception is poor. I used to get uninterrupted reception in these locations on the old system. The home radio needs to be switched on two to three times before it will work. It does not give you instant reception with a simple turn on/off button as the old radio did.
There is one room in the house where I cannot get good reception, and can only get some signal by balancing the radio high on a bookcase and adjusting the way it is pointing from time to time. When leaving the garage the car radio repeats itself.
In another room reception varies depending on where a person is in relation to the radio.
Whilst most modern technology is so much better than last century, digital radio is temperamental, poor quality and frustrating to the listener.
50 Comments
Indeed there is little point in it at all. It also uses far more power, eating batteries very quickly in portable devices. Anyway we now have internet connections on the move and can download podcasts of almost anything as we wish as needed. Also the screen interface in cars can be very dangerous as people look down and scroll through the channels.
Needless to say is was pushed by government and the BBC hugely with endless BBC adverts for them. Command economy rather than driven by customer demand. Needless to say they are still pushing it now by threatening to cut off FM rendering old better radios useless. I think I have about 20 in my house, on my mobile phone, in the cars, clock radios, hifi …..
If the customer is king then new technology will only survive if it is better and people choose consistently to buy it. But when you have the state and daft regulation driving the ship all sorts of lunacies and lunatics arise.
Bio fuels, half baked smart meters, millennium domes, the counterproductive wars, state monopoly schools and NHS, climate alarmism, PV and wind subsidies, Welsh Lagoons, the BBC, hip packs, workplace pensions, OTT building and planning regulations, HS2, Hinkley C, police who ignore shoplifting and many other crimes, cars that have no spare wheel, baking hot Boris Buses, absurdly designed tram systems, the endless growth in the feckless living off others, sugar taxes, absurdly congested roads, people who are better off not working than working…….
Rather like the NHS, people only use it if they are forced to. Either by cutting of the alternative or because the government has taken all your money off you and the only way to get any back is to use their rather dire “free” public services (after the 12 months waiting and if you are lucky).
Dear John–You have got that right and the situation is a disgrace. Never mind just the radio stopping me changing cars, I still prefer tapes over CD’s when listening perhaps to a novel on a long journey–much easier to change to next tape rather than to next CD. Mind you I like very little that can be called high tech and would rather have nothing at all to do with tough screens in cars , sat nav and all that jazz. I do not feel the lack, nor even close.
Oops–touch not tough (or please edit)
As with TV which went onto the new system, the government didn’t impress upon manufacturers to provide a free replacement. If a car manufacturer suddenly does something which debilitates the car you bought then you expect compensation. I told the TV people. They replied “A TV is not a car”. I guess a radio is not a car either. When my boss sees me sat down doing nothing and says “other people here work” I’ll reply ” I am not other people”. That should do the trick.
“They said they would be better” and you believed them
“Like everyone ” Not quite all of us.
The old system still works here.
“Like everyone I was made to go out and buy replacement digital radios when they cut off the old broadcasting system.”
Err!… Best you tell the BBC that they are not broadcasting on FM, never mind MW (as Radio Five-Live does), or LW as Radio 4 still does, never mind all the commercial and community stations broadcasting within the analogue spectrum…
No one has been forced to do anything, with regards digital radio (unlike TV), many people have chosen to buy a DAB or DAB+ set, often not because of the hype and miss information but simply because it gives more choice.
But I agree with your sentiments about DAB reception, that is its biggest problem, that unlike analogue were reception gradually degrades to nothing but hiss, DAB simply falls off the cliff so to speak – all or nothing. Just to add, when some people comment about the quality of the sound reproductions they are making a subjective judgement, in the same way as the debate about Vinyl vs. CD’s.
National radio, and no not just the BBC, should remain on analogue.
Jerry, in addition to your comment about quality – it’s mostly down to money and the charges the MUX operators make for bit-rate per service.
Unfortunately most broadcasters are using DAB+ to save money by buying lower bit-rate rather than maintaining bit-rate and improving the quality of the received audio on DAB+
I would be surprised if Mr Redwood’s car radio is DAB only – but I may be wrong 🙁
I have to say John I do agree, when refurbishing our kitchen 4 years ago we purchased at substantial and not inconsiderable cost a new wall mounted radio which could receive both digital and the old analogue system, for digital to work I had to purchase and install a loft aerial, again at extra expense.
The digital element of the radio failed after 2 years, so we are back to using the new radio on the old system, which has its own built in aerial .
The Analogue tuner (used every day) on my old but very expensive (at the time) Hi Fi System is still working well after 25 years.
The expensive CD player added only 10 years ago (and little used) failed 2 years ago, because the laser reader only has a typical lifespan of 8-10 years I was informed.
Sometimes so called progress is not progress at all.
And when did that happen?
FM (Analogue) Radio is still alive a kicking in the UK…
Fake news?
Quote: Digital radio is temperamental, poor quality and frustrating to the listener Unquote. Reminds me of the Biased Broadcasting Corporation. Let’s get ‘back to basics’ – a signal that is clear, precise and uninterrupted in transmission in the first instance and a source of National pride and respected around the world in the second.
VHF FM is still operational although I think in some areas like mine (W. Mids) either power has been lowered or some transmitters have been closed. Reception is plagued with interference as a result. Digital reception in my area is surprisingly good….lucky?
Theoretically you should have a receiver operating in clear line of sight of a transmitter preferably – nothing/little in line obstructing. That is preferably with a high external antenna – anything less means signal degradation/loss which the authority will not be interested in. FreeSat at would relieve that….at home.
Digital TV signal coverage maps for UK are here: https://ukfree.tv/maps/bbc/11
The above maps do not guarantee very much at all..is an indication of signal level for a high mount antenna.
DAB Radio post code checker here: http://www.ukdigitalradio.com/
As regards digital broadcasting. I note the differences in transmitter power and in some cases its large across UK. Major differences between the broadcast companies with the BBC always the highest transmitted power.
DAB radios are far too expensive and I think that has to do with system licensing. Most of them are ugly designs anyway. Is there much on the BBC to listen too really?
This is an example of where competition could bring improvements. If FM was not being phased out digital would have to be better than FM to encourage take up and drive down costs as an FM/AM set can still be relatively inexpensive.
Digital on my television is crystal clear and uninterrupted. It works. The radios in the house are all tuned to FM even where they are digitally enabled as they are not guaranteed to work.
Typical government heavy handedness, they should have let the market make FM obsolete rather than setting an arbitrary turn off date.
@NS’ “This is an example of where competition could bring improvements.”
Wrong, very wrong. The only way DAB could be improved is for the boffin’s to redesign the core technology behind the system!
The only way that the current system could be improved would mean limiting competition, both in receiver design and delivery (less choice, allowing greater bandwidth for those stations kept on the platform).
Business finds a way when it can gain advantage Jerry so unlikely to be wrong
Indeed driven by daft government and the daft and evil EU rather than Market demand.
@LL; More likely the EBU, not quite the same as the EU!
Anyway, if this was some sort of EEC driven policy [1] without merit then why has so many non EU member or even associate/accession countries also adopted the system?
The basic problem of DAB is the over commercialisation of the technology, and that is the fault of national governments alone.
[1] DAB technology pre-dates the formation of the EU by at least ten years
In perfect conditions Digital radio works….perfectly, though perfect conditions are very rare, they were a case of change for change sake.
Why was digital radio pushed? Could it be that Government wanted to sell off the spectrum released by cutting off the old wavebands?
Another example of politicians and civil servants thinking they know best?
Yes, I believe that that is the reason. I also remember reading somewhere that the sound quality, i.e. frequency range, of DAB is not as good as FM; this was/is a complaint usually made by HiFi buffs. It was said that the reason for this was that the frequency spectrum allocated to DAB was too narrow
Maybe it depends on where you live. In my house digital radio gives clearer reception, much better than the VHF that it replaced. There are occasional drop-outs, but my receivers are old and I imagine newer ones would be better. The drop-outs are less irritating than the previous VHF poor reception. The car radio works well all the time.
In general the digital revolution in communications seems to me to have greatly improved the quality, as well as providing extra capabilities.
As is the way of things by the time DAB is perfected it will be obsolete, non of these new technologies has a lifespan of more than about 20-30 years. The radios in my house are either analogue or they stream radio stations direct from the internet, the only place DAB might be useful is in the car but because I am an evil person with an old diesel car it still has a working analogue radio.
I mistakenly bought one expensive digital radio. It is completely useless in our home.
The BBC is pushing for digital-only radio reception and the Treasury would like to sell off the analogue radio frequencies. Fortunately the change seems to have been pushed back to the next decade.
In our household we have nine vehicles, all with analogue radios, some of them very expensive and high quality units. We also have no less than eight analogue radios in the house. UK rubbish bins would be the fate of hundreds of millions of perfectly serviceable analogue radios. Are the BBC and the Treasury going to pay to replace all of these ?
Of course not – the government would waste the money and we would pay for the BBC upgrades via the licence fee. We would be left to replace all of our analogue radios. I am particularly fond of my 1980s Grundig Satellit 3400, one of the finest analogue radios ever built.
But events are moving on. DAB will be obsolete technology by the time a final decision is made.
When I’m working in my garage I now listen to the Daily Politics on TV on my phone.
PS : My post was just 197 words
There is no doubting that modern technology has vastly improved our lives but it can also be a Damocles sword. Our reliance on it is absolute. If we are ever deprived of it we are ill equipped to deal with the consequences. Our society would collapse. The possibility exists that can happen. Solar flares, hacking, cyber warfare, terrorism and normal war are constant threats and we are a long way from making them much less so . At the other end of the spectrum AI and robotics may be a technology too far if we do not build in safeguards against it using it’s superior abilities against us.
Only logic not emotion and sentiment will dictate it’s actions. A logic that will clearly see us as being a blight not a beneficial enhancement to the natural order of things. We have the intelligence to create technological marvels but we do not have the wit and maturity to keep pace with it. A toxic combination that not so far in the future may manifest itself in ways that are decidedly not to our liking.
We have the same problem of clear reception in my house , There is one spot in the kitchen where it is fine ; shift the radio a couple of feet and it is not . Another complaint is the tone control ; being able to get a higher frequency tone to suit my hearing is impossible .
Yes absolutely agree..analouge was so much easier to tune in..digital is difficult to navigate and not so user friendly. But am afraid that commercial interests and the technical gurus are driving these changes.
Third reading in the Lords today. Broadcasting (Radio Multiplex Services) Bill 2016-17. The government has once again made a total horlicks of digital broadcasting
The Digital Switch-over to DAB (shutdown of AM and FM broadcast radio), ain’t going to happen any time soon, it was scheduled for 2017. DAB+ is being trialled for local stations in the UK, it is the standard in Europe and is far superior. DAB+ is not compatible with existing UK sold DAB radios, unless it says so on the box.
I do believe than when purchasing a DAB radio, you have to give your address so it can be put in the ‘have DAB’ list, which gets us closer to closing down the FM waveband, no matter how many FM radios you may have in the house or car.
It’s why we soldier on with a couple of old radios with broken cassette mechanisms (plus hifi in the living room!)
If FM is not good enough quality, there is always the internet, and for listeners on the move, there cannot be many who can say FM is not good enough for their audio equipment, and they cannot guarantee DAB will be any better.
I have long been of the opinion that nostalgia is not what it used to be either
Congrats for signing the letter to the BBC this morning.
The timing was right : the BBC is no longer an unbiased neutral reporter of matters such as Brexit ( or political events in France or the USA for that matter ).
Instead of automatically turning to bbc.co.uk for in-depth coverage of news, I now go straight to the websites of the three leading UK newspapers, plotting a course between the views expressed in the Times, Telegraph and Guardian.
Laura Kuenssberg’s deeply disrespectful question to President Trump was a perfect example of an attempt at political point scoring and when one reads articles by Paul Mason in the Guardian these days, it beggars belief that he was ever considered suitable to be economics editor of Newsnight.
It is also susceptible to interference from other electrical items in the house, e.g. fridge, lights, etc.
Most digital radio is of poorer quality than FM. The main advantages of digital broadcasting is that they can squeeze more channels into the same space in the available radio spectrum. But whilst they can be transmitted at a higher bit-rate, similar to that of CD’s, many channels are transmitted at a far lower bit-rate which gives poorer quality. Which is why vinyl records are back in favour.
The same applies to television, if you have a modern TV recorder which records to a hard drive, you can see that some programmes take twice as much space on the disc as others for a given length of time, and the amount of storage used reflects the quality.
So whilst, in theory, the quality of digital transmissions can be better, many channels are actually worse.
Who said “Improvement means deterioration”? It’s true in so may cases thes days.
Digital tv works, radio less so.
Also in the rush to everything digital even the news broadcasts are now frustrating. When a presenter has a conversation with someone just down the road there is an almighty time delay like we used to get on transatlantic telephone calls.
Also, the time pips are up to 5 seconds slow.
I think perhaps you need to go and have a chat with Ed Vaisey Mr Redwood… he was very keen on transferring us all over to digital to free up width for the phone companies….
I must confess that finding rooms in our house that will pick up the signal can be a problem and indeed when I take my radio with me to hotels and the like (I do like to get myself ready for the day listening in the morning) and it is frustrating when you hit a black spot, as it is with phones.
As you say – many improvements to make!
Digital transmission is all or nothing.
And was digital radio determined by the free market or Government?
Ah. That explains it, as it does with NHS, education, railways… or indeed anything where the Government believes it knows better than the market.
Why digital? Well radio transmission is a Public Good – that is it is non-rivalrous and non-excludable. This explains, rather I should say is the excuse for,the ‘unique way’ the BBC is funded, although other broadcasters get over the Public Good issue by use of commercials and/or subscription.
Speaking of which, analogue transmissions cannot be encrypted and therefore be a subscription service, digital transmissions can. Maybe the BBC has plans?
Disruptive technology: the Internet is disrupting the broadcasting model. More and more people are using streaming of music, radio, TV and video over the Internet. The days of satellite and terrestrial broadcasting via antennae are numbered – sadly the same cannot be said for Government.
Right now I am listening to the radio streamed to an Apple AirPort connected to my hi-fi. Perfect reception and I can chose from hundreds of radio stations round the World.
So really, as usual, Government and ‘legacy’ companies are way behind consumer preferences and market and technological innovation.
I must admit, living in Wokingham where I live, the signal is clear and stable however, I can almost see the Copid Beech radio and TV tower from my house: It is only about a mile away from me as the crow flies. I am sure this helps.
The audio quality is not as good as the old FM system in much the same way that CDs are not as good as the old vinyl records were in terms of warmth of the sound produced. Even with a top end Cambridge Audio hi fi system and high end Tanoy speakers, it is very clear but rather tinny. I suppose sound quality is very subjective but, I know which sound I prefer.
The sound quality was intended to be much better but the politicians pushed for more channels for “inclusivity and choice” which meant insufficient bandwith for each channel to have decent audio quality.
Those of us with decent ears are in a minority it seems.
My car came with an after-market digital radio. Generally it works well, but should I inadvertantly brush against one of it’s many buttons it instantly loses all of it’s settings and I have to retune it, a 5 to 10 minute job. I feel the move to DAB was mainly to sell new equipment.
Similarly, I feel the car scrappage scheme, which some advocate bringing back, is to boost car sales. Claims of electric/hybrid cars being “greener” don’t stack up in my opinion. How is the electricity generated? What air pollution is caused at our power stations? What enviromental issues arise from the mining of the ores needed for the systems? Why can’t an older, well-maintained and sensibly driven vehicle be allowed a useful life rather than use valuable resources to replace a functioning machine? My oldest car is now 18 years old and people tell me it’s an appreciating classic! What a strange world!
As an alternative to digital radio: when you are at home you can stream radio via a laptop/tablet and optionally pipe through a bluetooth speaker – great quality sound.
Digital TV has some similar issues: my tv cant bring up the guide for a minute or so – it has to warm up like and old valve set. With analogue tv the guide and station changes were instant.
Regarding car radio, FM holds up very strongly against DAB in hilly mainland areas, even the Derbyshire Dales!
…..and Big Ben or the pips on DAB, of course, are never accurate !
I don’t think you are correct to say that DAB is inferior to FM/AM. Any digital technology suffers a ‘cliff edge’ where if the signal is too weak all communication is lost. But if the signal is strong enough transmission will be be perfect and certainly seperior to analog FM or AM. You only have to hear the two side by side to realise that DAB sounds superior. In addition you get other side benefits, such as a highly accurate clock signal that automatically adjusts to summer time, textual information about the broadcast and automatic scan of stations that compiles a directory of services for simplified change of stations. It really is a step forward.
Agree, DAB isn’t great in vehicles. When it works its crystal clear, or it cuts out. Feast or famine.
In the house, suggest investing internet radio. No balancing the radio on book shelves necessary and stations from around the globe.
Welcome to the world of solutions looking for problems.
Like HS2, Wind Farms, Swansea Tidal Lagoon, SNP, etc. etc. (the list over the years seems endless)
Sorry – SNP listed as a solution in error!
It always seems to go pearshaped when the Government (and BBC) gets involved. We have never bought a digital radio and are lucky that both our new (to us) cars have the choice of digital or FM. The digital is a waste of time.
Perhaps the BBC can go exclusively to digital and the market opened up to a variety of other broadcasters on FM. That could cut the BBC down to size!
OT No 10 could consider making important announcements after the Evening standard deadline. We will have the news and comment in our morning papers but poor George will have to wait…………
The only problems with DAB radio are that firstly the technology is inherently more expensive to produce than fm, the digital-to-analogue converter is highly energy consumptive, the existing UK standard is using an obsolete low compression codec and lastly its not nearly as clever as a typical computer with which it is possible to install a codec or fifty rather than throwing the device away to purchase another – in fact total rubbish costing more than a cheap computer.
DAB digital radio is a poor technology hastily bought in to free up bandwidth to be auctioned off for 5g mobile.
However fear not as radio has a very rosy future Internet Radio. It has a far better range of offerings and content and like all modern media it has moved things away from a single platform focus into multiple niches of interest
As the owner of two FM stations and an Internet station all my investment is going internet radio. I wouldn’t touch DAB with a bargepole and in fact turned down the opportunity to trial community DAB
Largely agree. In terms of sound quality my best radios are 30 years old with cassette players.
Another piece of technology which I think has been inappropriately promoted is the condensing boiler. They seem to be extremely wasteful of water. I have to run 1.5 to 2 gallons of water before it even warms up and yet it’s virtually impossible to buy a traditional boiler.
I still have a manual tin opener which I bought in the Eastern Bloc over 35 years ago. I use it regularly to open up cheap baked bean tins (cans ). It has worked perfectly. Unique design, must be on patent, its not the “stab” kind of tin opener but levers the point into the tin efficiently. Today, after reading JR’s blog, I tried using it to tune into Simon Dee on Radio Caroline.Nothing! Communism really sucks!