UK inflation lags behind US and Spain and is close to Germany’s

The countries experiencing some reasonable recovery in demand are all experiencing an upturn in inflation of a similar magnitude. Slow growth economies have also experienced a rise thanks to oil and commodity prices, but less so than the faster growing ones.
Spain leads the pack with 3% inflation, followed by the US with 2.7%. The UK at 2.3% is close to Germany at 2.2%.
This is not some Brexit related phenomenon!
15 Comments
This is nothing to worry about
On Track
The CPI inflation rate should be source of celebration, after many years of woeful failure the BoE are finally getting closer to their target 2% and won’t have to write a letter explaining their failure to the Chancellor.
Is therer any estimate of how much of the post-referendum depreciation in the pound has still to work through into domestic prices ?
That will largely dictate where our inflation rate settles for the next 12 months. I suspect it will be a little higher than that of Germany for at least 12 months.
However, all bets will be off if Marine LePen wins in France.
It could of course be even lower if we abandoned the renewable energy religion and when we finally get rid of all the EU Common Customs Tariff on imports. Alas now nine months later than it should have been due to pathetic dithering.
Cutting taxes, employment regulations, red tape and the endless government waste it is used for – HS2, Hinkley, Lagoons, government propaganda, endless PC drivel and the likes would help reduce it hugely too. It would further make Sterling stronger and thus reduce it yet again.
Alas with the current lovers of big government in charge this seems a long way off.
Tell that to the BBC !.
No it’s not “some Brexit related phenomenom”-it,combined with the ongoing distress level of interest rates,is the government -in time-honoured fashion-inflating it’s debts away.
Dear John–Any idea that 2.3% is high, let alone worryingly high, has no chance of impinging on my brain till interest rates don’t just nominally go up a bit but pick themselves off from the real negative levels they have been at for so very long.
In volatile times like the present, it is best to stick with the RPI metric, it gets closer to an actual household “cost of living” menu of prices.
• The all items RPI annual rate is 3.2%, up from 2.6% last month.
• RPIX, the all items RPI ex mortgage interest is 3.5%, up from 2.9% last month.
• The all goods RPI annual rate is 3.8%, up from 2.8% last month.
• The all services RPI annual rate is 2.6%, up from 2.3% last month.
The all goods RPI jumped 1% on the month, as the recent currency affects start to show.
Off Topic
I see from Guido’s website that the latest news on HS2, is that 17 PR advertising agencies are now engaged (taxpayer funded) in spinning the benefits of this wonderful project to all and sundry.
For goodness sake, when will someone in Government get a grip and cancel this massively expensive fiasco.
So does the UK have spare capacity or not? Mr Haldane obviously thinks it was OK to keep zombie companies in existence through low interest rates, but should these rates continue?
Seems to largely be cost-push inflation. Oil prices were going up (until very recently), along with higher U.S. interest rates (which cause higher inflation) and a few other factors.
Best way to keep inflation low is to keep BoE Bank rate at 0% forever and also abolish corporation tax and VAT, which all act to unnecessarily keep prices much higher than they would be otherwise.
A good combination of corporation, VAT, and payroll tax cuts would be amazing for the economy. Both anti-inflationary but pro-GDP growth and full employment.
Hopefully if done right it should get the budget deficit up by a decent amount which would replenish everyone’s savings and enable them to increase spending and reduce the ratio of private bank-created money to government-created money. The one thing the non-government sector (household sector etc) needs is higher incomes and not more private debt!
Sorry to go off=topic, but please could you comment on today’s hot issue, EU taking UK to Hague Court. You have previously said that Uk under no obligation as per Lords report.
Reading about Hague it seems that jurisdiction only applies if both parties consent to judgement. But would UK refusing to give consent be very bad publicity for us.
Is that inflation as measured 25 years ago or just some heavily massaged figure designed to fool us all into believing we’re not being made poorer every year?
Once the thought tunnel pointing towards Brexit is constructed by the BBC and other media, they have no need to continually inform the viewer that all negative phenomena met are directly stemming from Brexit. Yet they can deny any criticism that they said so or inferred it because “thought tunnels” are mental constructs and not visible to the naked eye, like BBC honesty.
So increased inflation is the viewers “own” idea which the BBC does not own