The extreme Centre

I see Mr Blair and others are out and about complaining that the centre is not strong enough. He thinks the centre ground needs reinforcing, as he dislikes the way it is assailed by Brexiteers of all persuasions, and by the Corbyn tendency in the Labour party. He still sees new Labour as ideal, as the perfect balance between “the extremes”. It is high time this piece of self serving nonsense was exposed to some criticism.
The problems with New Labour were their three main extremisms.
They took an extreme view about UK intervention in Middle Eastern wars, believing we could use military force to create liberal democracies in various Middle Eastern countries. The public disagreed, and the results of their military actions despite much bravery and heroic effort by our forces were disappointing. They did not understand or manage the politics of the MIddle Eastern countries well, relying too much on force.
They took an extreme view about the ability of the economy to withstand a huge build up in public and private debt and credit, before making an even more extreme judgement to bring some banks crashing down for no good reason. They told us they had abolished the boom-bust cycle, only to preside over the biggest boom-bust since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
They took an extreme view about EU integration and government. Whilst telling us each Treaty was a mild tidying up exercise with all the potency of the Beano, they signed the UK up to a comprehensive cradle of laws and controls making democratic government in the UK difficult. They always denied the public a referendum vote on their centralising tendencies, always denied their significance, and always claimed when challenged that EU laws were for the best regardless of what they said. Their EU actions led directly to the referendum which they helped lose.
Mr Blair needs to grasp that the world has moved on from New Labour. We now know their economic claims were false, as their era ended with major recession and banking crash. We know their EU policy was based on the lie that the EU was only of interest to Conservatives, and that nothing important was happening. We know their policy of favouring large corporations and encouraging cheap labour from the continent to take the low paid jobs they created was not popular with many voters.
Andrew Marr’s interview with Tony Blair did not challenge any of this. mr Blair got off lightly on the dreadful error and failure of the Iraq war. He was able without challenge to attribute the financial crisis to the technicality of the development of new financial instruments which “no one understood”, rather than to the buildup of bank leverage, a direct consequence of monetary policy and of Labours own regulatory changes. He was not challenged on the disasterous Brown bank bailouts or the running of large deficits during a boom with record tax receipts. And of course he was not challenged at all on the surrender of powers to the EU without a referendum, which served to shift the balance of public opinion.
It would be good to see a re-run of the interview but this time with Andrew Neil in the chair.
When does Marr challenge anything or ask anything demanding or sensible of his guests? Or indeed anything that does not come from his “lefty big state think” angle.
That is why he gets these people on. They do not dare to face someone bright like Andrew Neil who would ask them something sensible.
What is troubling about Blair is he seems to be oblivious to the fact he is strongly disliked across the entire political spectrum, he has negative approval ratings across all political parties (including his own), and all age groups, and all geographies, and all social groups, and by both men and women (there was a recent poll showing this) – so why does he think he’s furthering his cause by attempting to lead it ? All he is doing is damaging it (good !). On a much much smaller scale it is a similar delusion to George Osborne thinking he could ever become Mayor of London.
So now they want you to put your computer in the hold (together with the lithium batteries that were banned before in the hold). But in the hold it will probably not be inspected fully and this only allies on some routes – why. If these things can be explosive (and catch fire) why would they be safer in the hold? Also why only on some routes?
It does not sound very well thought through to me. Then again so little that government does ever is.
True the hold is non pressurised and so harder to damage.
Princess Anne is quite right regarding Genetically-modified crops. Perhaps she could come out with a statement saying that “climate alarmism” and “renewable energy” is perhaps somewhat overdone or better still is “a gigantic con”.
Then again she might not ever get on the BBC again if she did so biased on the religion are they.
Yes, this weasel technique was also used yesterday. Mr McGuinness’ IRA terrorist history can be balanced against his peace-making tendencies, to end up neutral. But then there are the good and the disgraceful in Blair/BBC world. You are, unfortunately, in the latter category and Mr McGuinness in the former one.
Well said! Surely no-one at all listens to Mr Blair anymore though.
Another extremism was the willingness to tinker extensively with the UK constitution in a series of ill-conceived, ill-thought out measures that were always bound to make matters much worse, as we are seeing alas.
Extreme centre, radical centrists.
What a fantastic put down of their fundamentalist doctrine.
Very well written John. Succinct as always. Why don’t you have a job in the cabinet?
Could it be because he is a Conservative?
Mr Blair has said he believes we British were wrong to vote for Brexit. He has to also think the British considered Brexit looked like the Centre. So in real terms we are speaking of the perception of “centre” and not necessarily actuality. When Mr Blair finds himself in a desert with camels he obviously believes he is in the centre of a sandpit in the centre of London and not miles to the East. I had a sat nav like that. It doesn’t get MY vote.
It is however true that people like me who supported what I regarded as whole nation Conservatism – the policies sometimes advocated by people like Mr Heseltine and Mr Clarke – now feel we have no one to represent us. The current Conservative party seems very right wing to me, the Labour Party very left wing and ineffectual. The LibDems probably come closest to my beliefs, but their policies have wandered all over the place over the last 20 years and they are small and ineffectual.
I imagine most readers of this blog will either be indifferent or pleased at my situation, but it does explain why I listen to Mr Blair and Sir John Major and find myself agreeing with much of what they say. I’m almost certainly not alone.
I have a very strong dislike and distrust of Mr Blaire, one shared by very many people I think. His behaviour over the war in Iraq is widely held to have been reprehensible, at best. I think he lost all public trust in that episode. I, like many, perhaps most, believe he lied to us. From my perspective, his domestic politics were a disaster. I am a little sorry that his efforts to bring peace to Northern Ireland, where I think he did play a significant part and did do good things, are overshadowed by all the other matters. Were it not for the fact that every time he opens his mouth on Brexit he bolsters support for it, I’d recommend him to keep his mouth shut!
Re N Ireland – it was Major who started that off, not Blair.
Do not forget that in order to achieve that ‘peace’ Mr Blair gave the IRA terrorists amnesty from prosecution, one which he did not give to the soldiers and policeman who fought to stop the terrorism!
He still craves the oxygen of publicity but has yet to apologise for all the ills he has brought about!
Blair’s view on the “centre” ground is just anther piece of a dying personality who still wants to say “notice me”. The centre ground for all political parties is nothing but an attempt to draw differences of opinions together ; they do not work and they are not representative ; watering down does not work .
In any event Blair’s record was – in retrospect , a bad one highlighted by the way he took us into a conflict costing many lives , needless expenditure and a much weakened reputation . As a leader his personality was not capable of introducing varied opinion and taking a course of action he was uncomfortable with ; his constant battle with Brown was typical of the day to day dissent that existed .
Today he has one ambition – to lead the EU !.
If Mr Major speaking deadpan did’t stand next to Mr Blair speaking deadpan he wouldn’t be half as funny.
I think you should encourage Tony Blair to speak out in support of anything you disagree with. He doesn’t seem to realise that he is the most reviled politician dirtying our media at the minute. Although John Major is working hard to claim that accolade.
You can add to the list of extremisms the obsession with welfare, leading to a culture of dependency. The irresponsible are renamed the vulnerable and the feckless the unfortunate. The truly vulnerable and unfortunate have been obscured by the burgeoning numbers who not really needing the assistance of the state have ordered their lives to become dependent.
It was about recreating demand for Labour. Mass immigration of poor people and the increase in the welfare state.
I have long since formed the opinion that anything Tony Blair says is the exact opposite of what is true and right.
It surely cannot be a coincidence that he is the only former PM who hasn’t got a knighthood – it’s impossible to imagine that ego refusing to accept one, and equally easy to imagine the political suicide of anybody who offered him one.
Sorry to disagree June but neither Gordon Brown nor David Cameron have yet to be knighted.
Blair probably thinks he deserves a hereditary peerage of at least Duke rank!
Mr Blair, as so many of the political elite, are globalists determined to work towards the new world order of global governance, with national identities subsumed into large trading blocs, with mass movement of labour to facilitate the operation and further aggrandisement of the corporate giants. The vote for Brexit was for many a vote against this doctrine, but Blair et al do not give up, and they have tremendous power and wealth behind them. If anyone is any doubt, google George Soros, and his apparent support for one world governance.
Certain parts of what you say are characteristic of the modern Conservatives.
Above all the debt which is fast moving towards 3 trillion pounds. I won’t bother you with the details by writing out the exact figure with all the nine noughts behind it. It is a lot. Last time (2008) we crashed, Mr Brown was able to save the world by going into debt. Next time (and Brexit is rolling towards us) it may not be so easy. President Trump is a bit of a loose cannon, the EU is in terrible difficulties what with the elections and how we will fare when we duck out of the EEA, I really do not know.
But hey ho – keep b*ggering on, as Winston so happily put it.
12 noughts in a trillion
Mr Blair, post office of Prime Minister, has also revealed how, as a member of the global elite, he has been able to line his pockets with £millions of fees. Mr Blair is not a man of the centre, he is a member of this elite that possesses and disposes of extreme wealth. It presumes to tell the rest of us what we must do and what we must put up with. The referendum result was, in part, a rejection of this elite and the institution through which they seek to exercise control .
Your comment, OT, “The referendum result was, in part, a rejection of this elite and the institution through which they seek to exercise control” is spot on. However, the political elite are blinded by arrogance and a fanatical belief that they are right. To them, the views of the people are irrelevant, apparently. The problem is, of course, that this elite has huge wealth and power. They will not be stopped easily.
The whole of politics seems to have been moving steadily to the left during my lifetime, and thus Blair’s ‘Centre’ is now what would once have been considered to be quite a way to the left. I suspect if you analyse the Tories policies now, they are probably quite similar to those of Clement Atlee’s Labour party after WW2.
Off topic, and at risk of sounding like a broken record:
Social care in desperate need of funding.
Roads in desperate need of repair.
Defence funding way below where it needs to be.
School funding insufficient.
Border force funding insufficient.
Police funding insufficient.
£12 billion given away annually to…..who knows?? (Against the will of 70% of people who pay taxes).
Outrageous amount wasted on Welfare and the NHS.
I’m not saying we should stop all genuine foreign aid, but COME ON!
Mr Blair lots of argument supported by no policy or values
I seem to remember
Well said Mr Redwood
I think I’d rather read the Beano.
1 more: extremely high immigration.
There are so many deprived children going to University now that when they get into work they’ll be able to send food aid to their deprived parents and save the State a fortune.