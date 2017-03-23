The Brexit opportunity – a new fishing policy

It is time for us to consider how the UK should use its new won powers of self government once the notification has been sent that we are leaving. The Repeal Bill should more properly be called the Great Continuity Bill, as it will simply confirm all current EU laws and policies as good UK laws and policies. As soon as it is through the UK Parliament can then get to work amending and improving the inherited law. The most obvious place to start is fishing.
The UK as a sovereign country again can establish its territorial waters out to 200 miles from our coast or to the media line with another country’s seaside. The UK can decide what regulations to impose on fishing in these waters. Out must go the idea of quotas with discards of dead fish. The first new rule should be that the fisherman lands all his catch, rather than waste dead fish by putting them back. With modern technology the Regulator could see what is being caught and could if damage is being done to our fishing grounds require the fisherman to move on or amend his fishing practice. A local regulator should be able help fishermen choose the right net mesh and find the best locations to take more of the fish we want to catch and avoid more damage by catching too many of the wrong size and kind of fish.
The UK will of course need to discuss its new arrangements with neighbouring countries, including Iceland and Norway outside the EU, and France and the Netherlands inside the EU. There is also the issue of current rights to quota held by Spanish and other fishing interests. Do you think there should be some kind of transitional arrangement for those who have bought businesses and quota? What rights will these fishing businesses have when we decide to change our approach and are no longer under the control of the Common Fishery policy?
The UK will be a full member again of the world bodies for fishing.
Indeed.
Fishing, Cap, Energy Policy, Employment Laws and all sort of thing need urgently addressing, getting rid of daft subsidies and deregulating. Alas May is clearly not of this mind quite the reverse.
Theresa even wants to build on the bonkers and counter productive employment laws and probably all the other things too. I tend to think that socialism in just built into some people’s genes, though a few of the brighter ones do grow out of it or mellow with accumulated wisdom. Theresa even appoints Matthew Taylor to posts and still Hammond and May seem to want to attack and kill self employment and U.K. competitivity.
But if May has not seen the light at 60 what possible hope is there?
Now back to your question, That’s right we’ll get our fishing rights back, then give them back to Scotland then the snp will give them back to Brussels
Indications and hints from the government so far is that they are willing to concede fishing rights as part of the negotiations. If I have picked up these suggestions then certainly the EU negotiators will have too. I would support a lengthy (5 years) transitional period for Spanish fisherman with rights in UK waters, if they don’t get that there will be retaliation against UK residents and businesses in Spain.
Roy Grainger: “if they don’t get that there will be retaliation against UK residents and businesses in Spain.”
And if they do get the five year transition, what’s to stop the foreign fishing vessels from utterly destroying what’s left of the fishing grounds?
They will have no interest in conservation nor ‘farming’ the resource.
The UK should certainly play fair by anyone who has bought rights in good faith under current rules. I’d have thought we can’t do anything to institute a new regime for fishing until after we have left the EU.
My view, to be rejected no doubt as too extreme, is that we are out, so they are out. They have from our A50 notice to consider what changes they should make. They can apply for permission to fish in our waters and we will offer them terms.
We must build up a much stronger force of boats than we have now with orders to intercept all those who flout our rules. There will be many such. We should become Icelandic in other words. We must be resolute.
And we should immediately make grants available for new fishing boats to be built, and here in England, nowhere else.
All a fantasy I suppose as government will still be inclined to appease foreign interests.
Exactly right. Also it would be right to offer Spanish and French fishermen a transitional period for fishing rights but with strictly enforceable quotas.
The CFP policy should be repudiated in toto just as soon as we leave.
First and foremost our territorial waters should return to the pre Common market boundaries, as anything less is giving away UK territory.
I hope we are going to invest in some fishery protection vessels (British built) so we can enforce our limits and whatever is agreed as to how they are fished.
As for transitional arrangements, they have the two year negotiation period.
Just keep it simple.
Having watched David Davis being interviewed by the Commons Brexit Committee
I was most impressed by his detailed replies and general grasp of where we are now and where we want to go. No waffle or evasions.
As for criticism of our host, it is a rare pleasure to have a troll free blog and basic ground rules.
“First and foremost our territorial waters should return to the pre Common market boundaries, as anything less is giving away UK territory.”
Yes but there are fishing grounds given to Spain, France and Holland or Belgium, I think, in perpetuity many years before 1975 – I can’t find good info on this via Google though.
Call the bill what you like, and I agree it does make sense from a continuity point of view, but I really do hope that a group of people are going to be constantly working on repealing much of the EU law and regulations which do not suit us.
Problem is we do not have a good record of removing poor regulations or law.
Remember the bonfire of quango’s promise. !
Where fishing quota licences have been sold, a method of getting them back may be with transitional arrangements.
But, certainly for the future, quotas should either be used by UK fishermen or returned to the Government.
If the government does not listen to M. Barnier, we are stuffed. First of all he says that “ineluctably” Britain will become a “third country” when it leaves the EEA. Second there are data protections in force in Europe which mean that we will be struck off all European computers unless we stay in the EEA. Third his top priority is that we leave after “settling our accounts”. M. Juncker has opened the bidding with £50 billion. Unless we do this, we will become a “third country” on March 29th 2019.
I am, as you know, a Brexiteer who supported Brexit. I am not Remoaning.
All we have to do is honour the Wilson Referendum when we voted firmly to stay in the Common Market. That is what most British people want. If politicians wreck the economy, then God help them – and us!
Mike, the UK will become a “third country” when it leaves the EU.
As I pointed out on a recent thread, with proof from the EU website, Norway is classed as a “third country” by the EU despite being in the EEA via EFTA, as are all the other EFTA member states, just as much as Switzerland which is in EFTA but outside the EEA; for example here:
http://ec.europa.eu/food/animals/pet-movement/eu-legislation/non-commercial-non-eu/listing_en
If your mentor was in the habit of allowing constructive criticism on his blog, rather than systematically blocking commenters who persist in disagreeing with him, then by now he probably would not be writing:
“No matter what option we take up – apart from Efta/EEA – we assume “third country” status. This is not a value judgement, it is an ineluctable consequence of our leaving the Single Market.”
No, it is an ineluctable consequence of leaving the EU, EEA or no EEA.
There are a couple of other interesting comments on that blog today, about Barnier’s insistence that we must talk money, and agree to pay whatever is demanded, before we even start to talk about trade.
Firstly, from an appeaser who ignores what Kipling wrote about Danegeld:
“We should pay up and be done with it.”
Secondly, from somebody who is in danger of straying into heresy:
“Of course all the money problems would have arisen now anyway if we were to stay in the EFTA EEA setup as the EFTA EEA states have no financial links to the EU budget or any loans or guarantees or liabilities to the EU.
So whether we stayed in or left the Single Market is irrelevant for this purpose.”
I look forward to reading your replies to these points, Mike, rather having you fly over to dump the latest batch of bombs (on this sortie mainly duds, as it happens) and then shooting off to avoid any ground fire.
Mike
At the end of the day, it will all come out in the wash 😉
My personal view is, that the UK Government will leave the EU, and then opt-in on most of that which we left for in the first place – minus the Euro of course.
I would call it the ” Great Opportunity Bill “. Fishing of course is a stand out item and , as soon as we can , we must impose restrictions to protect and favour our fishing industry . The same is true in many areas of manufacturing and services ; the developing world is crying out for innovation , cost reduction , design development and the internationalisation of trade . Once rid of strangleholding conditions , we will be free to pick and choose as we wish .
The future is much brighter now ; free to make our own choices again is a wonderful state to be in .
Over fishing Cod will put up the price of my fish and chips each Friday, I hope the regulator remembers that. Lets keep the seas clean from nuclear waste.
The idea of a repeal bill does not fill me with confidence as politicians are very quick to enact legislation but are loath to repeal or replace any. Even when they do it is at a snails pace. I suspect we will have to live with it anyway. Our fisheries are an important area where we should take back total control but it is not alone there are a myriad of others. The repeal bill will need hacking to pieces sooner rather than later. We will be unravelling 40 years of bureaucratic interference and the red tape they love so much.
Unravelling EU fisheries policy highlights another area where Brussels will try and exact revenge and milk our coffers. Already the threat is they require 50 billion and will take us to court over it if necessary. A demand they will seek to expand at every opportunity. We are in for a rough ride as all too often it is not reason, fairness or exactitude of the case that wins the day but who is the most belligerent, difficult and obstructive. Brussels is all that and more. Walking away may be the only recourse but Brussels will ensure that is not the end of the argument. Alternatively and most likely we will compromise and end up with some form of EU lite.
Of course, we’ll need a navy to police our fishing grounds. Such a pity that – when we were trying and failing to westernise Arabia – we didn’t take our own territories seriously and allowed the Royal Navy to whither.
What transitional arrangements were there for UK fishing interests when we joined the EU? How long did the fishermen get to put their businesses and affairs in order?
Yes, the EUSSR put many of our fishermen out of business. Therefore, any non-UK fishing licences/quotas bought “in good faith” should be refunded by the EUSSR.
Good point……we should give EU Countries the same transition period as our Fishery Industry received !
“Fishing for Leave” has a good website, and they are promoting a petition to regain our coastal waters, as they fear, apparently, that there will be pressure on Government to sell them short.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/185827
Signed.
“Waiting for 21 days for a government response”
The giving away of our fishing rights was a denial of our maritime history and an early decision should be made on the way forward basically reclaiming full control. Once we leave the EU no country has any claim on our territorial waters. Another plus should be the building of many coastal protection vessels in UK shipyards.
On a broader front the ending of the EU association should be the start of a revolution how we administer our country.
Unfairness, antiquity, ignorance of common sense and the blindingly obvious abounds.
I will not go off topic at length but I suggest you might like to address such areas over coming months. They range from the simple to the complex and difficult e.g. I have felt for years all police officers should be armed.
There should be a transitional period before any new arrangements come into force. I know nothing about the economics of commercial fishing. That said my suggestion is a maximum transition period of five years from the date of serving Article 50 should be sufficient, with phased reductions in current entitlements starting after two years. That should provide time for the fishing industry to make arrangements to create or reduce capacity as appropriate.
My recollection is that the UK fishing industry was subjected to some brutal (and sacrificial) reductions in capacity after the UK joined the EU.
oldtimer, I would agree on this point and would add that the UK should immediately draw up it’s own fishing policy to apply to all foreign vessels. Perhaps as quota to foreign fleets comes up, this should be offered first to UK interests.
I am however not encouraged by the noises coming from government and also the fact that bad law and unwanted law is almost never repealed.
As I understand it, many UK fishermen sold their quotas to large Spanish fishing fleets when the Common Fisheries Policy was implemented. I’ve no idea what the terms of sale were. Is it for all time unless re-sold, like freehold property?
There have been rumours that the Spanish fishermen are not too fussy about the COP fishing rules.
I believe it is right and proper to allow foreign fishing companies to have, say 3 years notice of the re-establishment of our exclusive fishing boundaries.
I believe this should be a marker for the spirit of our negotiation approach.
Constructive, practical, friendly and firm.
My gut feeling is that no-one should have any rights except British fishing industry, for companies wholly owned and operated and landing catches and paying tax in the UK. But maybe there is a potential for allowing a tail-off of fishing by EU companies, as the decimated UK industry gets itself back up to full strength over a couple of years?
I’d be interested to know who they bought the rights from. If the money was paid to the EU and kept by the EU then it’s for the EU to make good on it.
That could mean the EU being responsible for the refund or indeed buying the rights from the UK so that they can continue until the end of the contract.
Agree 100%. If those rights were bought from the EU – which the were – then these commercial fishing interests need to go and ask for their money back.
The EU (or EEC as then was) rushed through the legislation to declare fisheries a “common economic resource” in the weeks immediately preceding Britain joining in 1973, but Ted Heath was so desperate to get Britain into the EEC he was prepared to sign up to any old wretched conditions.
I believe we should fully reclaim our waters, and that there should be a short transition period. A long period would lead to abuse, overfishing, and the demise of many of our surviving fishermen. It would be valuable to actually have the views of someone on the front line with regard to the length of the transition period.
There is a lot in the UNCLOS about continuity of existing rights. UK will not be able simply to chuck out EU fishers. I will look and post again later.
Fishing for Leave on a Future for British Fishing:
http://leave.eu/fishing-leave-future-british-fishing/
Good morning.
Apart from the fact that control of territorial waters is crucial if we are to be considered a full sovereign state (both in terms of security and fishing control), it may be worth you remembering that the Conservative majority is very small. Have a look at how many South West constituencies “turned blue” in 2015 – I live in the SW and I would bet everything I own that any sell-out regarding fishing rights will result in the Con party losing all those seats at the next GE.
As with many other things I think the UK should take responsibility immediately but there needs to be a period of transition in terms of who has access.
Not forgetting we need fisheries protection vessels to support whatever policy is implemented.
I hope the government doesn’t sell them short after all the damage cfp has done
All fish caught in our waters should be landed in British ports. It is the only way that control can be exercised.
Off-topic, reading these two articles:
http://www.politico.eu/article/eu-michel-barnier-mandate-goal-in-brexit-talks-negotiations-divorce-first-trade-deal-citizens-rights/
“EU’s goal in Brexit talks: divorce first”
http://www.politico.eu/article/forget-article-50-heres-article-218/
“Forget Article 50, here’s Article 218”
I’ve concluded that logically no country can ever make an orderly withdrawal from the EU, and the only option for leaving under the withdrawal clause Article 50 is to wait for the two years to elapse and then make a disorderly withdrawal without any agreement.
In which case, why bother with Article 50 and the two years, why not just abrogate the treaties and unleash legal chaos sooner rather than later, get it over with?
How do I come to that conclusion? Because EU lawyers are attempting to argue that the EU cannot negotiate anything like a trade agreement with a withdrawing state until it has actually withdrawn and become a “third country” so that there can be negotiations under Article 218 TFEU; but the same thing must apply to any agreement whatever including a withdrawal agreement laying down the vast sums it must pay before it leaves, that can only be negotiated and concluded after it has already left.
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-European-union-and-comments/title-6-final-provisions/137-article-50.html
” … the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal … That agreement shall be negotiated in accordance with Article 218(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union …”
Which Article 218 procedure can supposedly only apply to the State after it has actually left and become a “third country”, or the ECJ will want to know the reason why … so having gone out of their way to create a classic “Catch-22” situation EU lawyers will leave us with no choice but the disorderly withdrawal they say they wish to avoid.
We can grant transitional arrangements, on a decreasing basis, to Spanish fishermen, giving them the opportunity to sell out to British fishermen. But we must leave nobody in any doubt that we will enforce our rights, using the Royal Navy if need be.
the prangwizard May we be allowed to build boats
in NI, Scotland and Wales too?
100% right. On leaving the EU all our our waters given over to the EU return to us.
A system such as you outline, or the ‘days at sea’ one proposed by Fishing for Leave would work well.
At the moment our fishing fleet, and ancillary shore based capability, is a shadow of its former self and will take years to rebuild. In the interim we should allow EU fishing vessels into our water for a limited period, say 5-10 years, and for a consideration, £50bn comes to mind.