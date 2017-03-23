I send my condolences to the family members of those killed by the assailant yesterday and my best wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured. The death of a policeman is especially sad. It reminds us of the risks some state employees run in the course of duty, and strengthens public gratitude for their service.
It is right that Parliament resumes its work today. The Prime Minister spoke well on how we should respond.
13 Comments
Sadly yesterday was a reminder that many seek to do us harm in our own Country.
My thoughts are with the victims and their families, of such action.
May did not respond well as you say. Empty hollow words repeated Year in year out without any substantive action to tackle the issues which led to this tragedy. How many times I read today from the public that action would be taken if the offender had entered parliament. Hold your heads in shame.
JR: “The events at Westminster yesterday”
The “events”? “those killed “, Do you mean murdered?
But it was good to see that there were more police than you can shake a stick at swarming around Westminster yesterday. Despite you already living and working in a fortress.
The BBC reported that the attacker ( I’ll call him a murderer, since there is a high chance that his actions were premeditated, especially given his actions after leaving the vehicle ), that the attacker shouted something when he left the vehicle, the BBC were strangely silent on what exactly he was heard to have shouted.
Any idea?
@APL
People are being horrifically murdered on the streets of London and all we get is platitudes.
The political class have their collective heads in the sand.
The MPs should accept that they cannot sort out schools where radicalization is occurring, those highlighted by HMI schools inspectorate, so the empty hollow words by the politicos are becominga meaningless routine daily occurrence while they sit on their hands. Meanwhile former politicos are at the funeral of McGuiness! The public are becoming very frustrated. Multiculturalism does not work. MP s need to accept the inevitably of their liberal idiotic actions.
This was totally predictable, and its only due to our Police and Security services that it hasnt happened before.
I send my condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured.
As far as I’m concerned the less said by those at the top of Government, the better!
I think the media give too much “oxygen of publicity” to these mass murderers. Of course they find it exciting and thrilling, and they love wallowing in hours and hours of rolling “news” about it. But they are further endangering the public by advertising it to the extent they do, and they are also damaging the tourist industry.
JR. Nice comments and I share your condolences to the families, but frankly it is unsurprising this has happened at all…we are all aware of the consequences of Government actions!
The question is: what is the Government going to do about this particular atrocity and how is the Government going to ensure it does not happen again? Very tired of hearing simple platitudes…where is the action plan?
You were in business, as am I “MD”…and I am only interested in a sensible plan of action that can be executed post haste, not words!
Eventually Mrs May will have to admit that it does have something to do with Islam.
Maybe now our government will think seriously about who the real enemy is within the state and here i’m thinking about the extremists both foreign and domestic who have become radicalised. The former if on a police watch list and were born overseas despite their UK connections should be expelled and any Uk documentation held by them including UK passports confiscated..the other home grown radicals if considered dangerous enough by the police should be arrested and interned on some island sonewhere far away and for as long as it takes..i’m afraid we have fot too long been concentrating too much of late on EU matters that we are forgetting who the real enemy is…
Everyone spoke well. It now remains for the government to fill in the background to this murderous evil event, and then tell us what steps they are going to take to drastically reduce the chances of any similar further occurrence.
I do feel strongly that our politicians have been very short sited with our
security. Security is maintained largely by being able to identify people.
This is no longer possible due to our open borders.
How do they expect our security services to cope with this mess
The assailant was born in Kent.
RIP to the victims and thoughts with the families.