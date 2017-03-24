What should be the age to receive your State pension?

We have received a couple of reports this week discussing the age at which people should be entitled to a State pension based on their NI contributions.
Current policy is to raise the age from 65 to 66 in 2020, and to 67 in 2028. As people live longer, so the cost of their pensions rises without a proportionate increase in their contributions over their working lives. Whilst the state retirement scheme is a pay as you go one, where each generation pays for its parents generation out of current NI payments, individual pension entitlement is still based on your past contribution record.
The Cridland report suggests raising the age to 69 between 2037 and 2039 and going higher thereafter. The Government Actuary suggests 69 by 2053-5, with another variant bringing in 69 as early as 2040.
The Report also raises the issue of whether after the end of this Parliament there should be some change to the triple lock. Currently the government is pledged to increase pensions each year by the highest of earnings, prices (CPI) or 2.5%. Dropping one or two of these requirements could make progressive savings to the total cost. In recent years the 2.5% minimum has meant pensioner incomes rising faster than incomes in work.
I would be interested in your thoughts on all this. There does seem to be a good case to say that as longevity rises there should be a proportionate rise in the pension age to keep some balance between an individual’s contributions when working and their pension receipts. Allowing the triple lock has helped narrow the gap between pensioner incomes and working incomes. There is an issue in how much further people think that should go.
31 Comments
The State pension scheme is a Ponzi scheme and always has been. It was ill conceived and no-one has had the political courage to change it.
By far the best idea is a low tax state in order that people can actually save to support themselves in later life. The state not stealing wealth intended to be inherited would also help….
Naturally, these ideas have been far too radical for recent “Conservative” governments.
Increasing retirement age as people live longer seems very sensible.
But will this be fair for manual labourers when compared to office workers ?
Those who are already in the workforce, have already contributed tax and NI, your government should pay what it is contracted to pay. Unless of course you are intending to Welch on yet another undertaking.
For those who are yet to join the workforce or who have not yet contributed tax and NI, you can set the threshold where ever you wish.
As with the NHS and welfare benefits, the funding of pensions and the age of access to them cannot be examined while ignoring the medical advances that mean that far more people will live for far longer.
Society and individuals must start facing up to the philosophical and ethical consideration of quantity of life versus quality of life.
I write as a pensioner, and with personal experience of bereavement.
Good morning.
Slightly off-topic.
Would it be better to:
a) abolish employers NIC and put it on employee NIC.
b) use some, or all, the NIC received and create a Sovereign Wealth Fund.
If (b) is not possible, please explain why Norway and many other countries seem able to do it ? Yes, government will have less to spend but, we will have an investment that will not rely on endless immigration (a Ponzi Scheme by another name) to keep the cash rolling in.
Some sensible long policies please.
The age should be no more than 65 at the most. Its not a case of how long people are willing to work, but who is going to employ them. A few years ago, it could be difficult to get a job if you were over 50!
Having become a ‘pensioner’ this month, I hardly consider £126/wk to be a drain on the country’s resources. It’s probably less than one MP’s taxi bills for one day.
Reply MPs do not get taxi fares refunded – they have to use public transport with lowest fare for reimbursement
Pension age should be falling or at least staying the same, funded by massive increases in productivity.
Only problem is we’ve had austerity for so long now, and therefore insufficient demand to allow output per hour (productivity) to rise. After all, if output growth is restricted, how on earth is output per hour going to improve.
But don’t be mistaken, we have the technology and real resources to be unimaginably more prosperous than we are today, we just need the government to run much larger budget deficits to satisfy everyone’s savings desires as well as providing enough spending (demand) in the economy.
The workplace pension scheme tax does not seem to have been factored into these reports. At some point in the future government is going to reduce or remove the state pension based on the tax rebates received by all inmates of this mandated scheme.
Why has NI not been reduced to make allowance to mitigate the (up to 8%) additional tax levied by this scheme?
My view is that there should not be a fixed pension age; some people are well capable of working into their 70s while others are worn out at 60. Rather, one should be allowed to retire with a minimal state pension from , say, 55 but with steeply rising income the longer you stay working.
The extras and perks surrounding the state pension should certainly be tidied up and simplified; abolish the ‘free’ TV license and bus pass, scrap the winter fuel cheque and get rid of the 2.5% minimum. In exchange make a one-off increase in pensions to the value of those items and save the cost of administration.
Full disclosure; I am a state pensioner.
Raise the age to 69 – fine – also raise the age at which MPs get paid their gold-plated pension to 69 too.
It is not the fault of the pensioners that the government has already spent the NI contributions they have made over their lifetime so why do they get punished ?
Stop ALL final salary pension schemes in the public sector NOW. Then we can think about the state pension.
Rather than setting an age it should be based upon number of years’ contributions. Once the taxpayer has reached a set number of years they should be eligible for the state pension from 65.
The former pensions minister made a point yesterday that the retirement age should be different for different industries (heavy labour attracting a lower start point for instance). I tend to agree but having identified such roles that could require early retirement then those industries should then pay a higher rate of NI to pay for their early retirement. A set number of years’ contributions at the agreed rate would then be required to qualify.
Stop the nonsense whereby claimants in receipt of Tax Credits and Child Benefit receive NI credits which entitles them to a state pension when they don’t even live in this country. Maybe if the Government didn’t waste our taxes then there would be enough to pay those who have paid into the system a decent return. For too long UK workers have been an easy target for cuts. This new system is so unfair. I’ve worked for 35 years so far yet I will get less state pension than someone who has not worked a day in their life and just been in receipt of benefits. Where is the justice in that?
I agree that longevity has been rising for some decades now, but will that continue ?
In what physical condition are those people who live longer.
Perhaps if you have not punished your body with a lifetime of physical work, and have looked after your body with a healthy diet with some regular common sense exercise then perhaps you can be reasonably fit and well into your seventies.
But if you have been doing a lifetime of heavy physical work, then your skeleton and joints are knackered by the time you are 60.
All well and good for politicians to say to those knackered people, then get a desk job, but in the real world that is not always possible, because say what you like ageism exists, few employers want to employ the millions of grandma’s or grandad’s to work with people who are very much younger, and who perhaps do not have the office and computer skills required to work in a high tech modern office.
65 on average is the right age for retirement.
Off topic : Why are E-blueys ( a fast postal system for soldiers sent to hell holes abroad) being stopped under a Tory government ? (To save a million quid a year it seems.)
This and the treatment of Sergeant Blackman shows the true contempt our soldiers are held in by the establishment. Foreign Aid (to countries with nuclear rocket programmes) will not be stopped.
Never understood why the government lowered the number of years contributions needed for a full State retirement pension some years ago.
Seemed a daft calculation at the time, when they wanted and needed to save money.
Why not simply pay out a percentage of the state pension depending upon the percentage of yearly contributions made.
Set the number of contribution years needed for a full pension, and if you pay in for more years than that, you get more, pay in for less years, you get less.
Seems so simple, but no, we had to have additional contributions of all types and all names to complicate the system because the State pension was never large enough in the first place.
My Council tax alone costs me 35% of my basic state pension, its gone up by 4.5% this year.
My fuel and power is going up 9% this year (already on the lowest tariff)
Enough said ?
There should be a pot of pension money that I have being paying NI for for 35 years. Theoretically I should be allowed to take that pot at the age 65 (the age I agreed that I would be retiring when I started to pay NI) and invest it as I wish.
My unemployed (never worked) neighbour will actually get more pension entitlement than me and will be moved from the unemployment figures at 65. (He will doubtless seek a share of my house equity when we share a room in a carehome in later life.)
A huge lie is that the long term (never worked) unemployed can become ‘retired’. How can you be retired if you’ve never worked ? And so Lefties can coo “Ooh. But the biggest drain on welfare is retired oldies.”
The state pension is not a *benefit* when one has contributed a lot of money into it.
Anyone who calls the state pension a ‘benefit’ needs to be pulled up sharpish on it.
There is no assurance that I will be living beyond 70. In my present shift pattern it seems unlikely.
Current entitlements are unsustainable. In the immediate future the triple lock should certainly be reviewed. This does not seem fair and reasonable to those who must pay for it. At the same time more needs to be done to encourage savings for retirement through reform of the tax system. In this respect one the worst decision in recent decades was Mr Brown’s pensions tax which effectively destroyed the basis of final salary scheme pensions.
So working people pay into a scheme for decades on the understanding they would receive a pension at 65 (already unfair because longer lived women get it earlier) then the terms are changed on a yearly basis to their disadvantage? This is absolutely typical of government. They make a great fuss about their tax slaves obligation to pay them vast amounts of money yet renege on their obligations whenever they choose.
What we see in NI contributions is a ponzi scheme. Early investors do really well at the expense of late comers. We also see insiders (politicians, civil servants etc) being exempt from these reductions.
The only surprise is that millions of people actually trust anything they are told by a bankrupt and corrupt establishment.
Reply No, the terms are not changed for those close to retirement.
This question needs to bring in public sector pensions as well. When those who are retiring now started their public sector career, they weren’t supposed to look forward to decades of pension, just a few years.
When the government introduces reductions in public sector pensions, the unions may protest, but there’s no sympathy from the private sector.
I don’t want a State pension this is communist nonsense John, think out the box.
JR: “Whilst the state retirement scheme is a pay as you go one, where each generation pays for its parents generation out of current NI payments, ”
That’s not a ‘pay as you go’ that’s a pay as someone else goes. In fact it’s a Ponzi scheme.
If you wish to make a meaningful change now, just start an actual National insurance fund now for people entering the workforce.
And cancel that NEST lie. It’s just another tax and the contributions won’t ever pay the drawdown when people start collecting their pensions.
Reply If you started funding a scheme it would mean the current generation pays twice!
I want the State to go away, horrible corrupt and dishonest entity it is.
That is unless the good men prevail, but currently they are not. Satan himself is running the show.
If we didn’t keep wasting billions on foreign aid we could pay our pensioners, look after our sick and fund security and the military.
Giving away so much money whilst cutting back at home will lose you the next election.
As a pensioner who willingly paid NIC for some 40 years (please stop calling me lucky), I feel that the reduction in qualfying years for a full pension to 30 was a grave mstake. The government needs to swallow its pride and accept it was an error and reinstate the previous qualifying periods.
They have raised it to 35.
JR, I would urge you to widen your survey to encompass young(er) people, e.g., in the schools of your constituency. I am afraid people on your blog might only offer a rather skewed sample, age-wise.
We have a non-stop flow of people that are coming here. Those that are coming to do absolutely nothing, no intention of working and paying taxes, what “pension/benefits” upon “retirement” will they get for having been a financial burden on the taxpayer for decades?
And why are they still allowed to come and do nothing, but be a burden on our taxes while they breed for more reward?
I would like the option to take a reduced state pension at an earlier age. Say 70% of entitlement at 60.
Also, given that women live on average 4 years longer than men, some account should be taken of this. I wont make a suggestion for fear of being branded sexist, of course!!
Keep the triple lock. Spend less, be more efficient, allocate resources better. Leave pensioners with this measure of security. Keep the triple lock.