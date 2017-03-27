“The construction of European Unity is a bold far sighted endeavour” The Rome declaration

Now we know what the EU wants without the UK. The Rome Declaration signed last week-end sets out the full scheme for the Union. It is as Eurosceptics described. It is certainly not the minimalist EU based around a single market of Mr Blair and Mr Brown’s imagining.
As the Declaration says, “We have built a unique Union with common institutions and strong values….Unity is b0th a necessity and our free choice….Our Union is undivided and indivisible.” “We will make the European Union stronger and more resilient through ever greater unity and solidarity amongst us and the respect of common rules”
The document sets out four large areas where the Union is manifest and will now be strengthened. The first is freedom of movement of people, combined with promises of new border arrangements and an EU wide policy towards external migrants. The second is the single currency which will be “stable and further strengthened”. There is no mention of countries opting out. The third is a social Europe, with EU wide benefit and social policies. The fourth is “a stronger Europe in the global scene” “committed to strengthening its common security and defence” with a common defence supply industry.
This upbeat and centralising document looks forward to further increases in Union powers. It does acknowledge that “The EU is facing unprecedented challenges both global and domestic: regional conflicts, terrorism, growing migratory pressures, protectionism and social and economic inequalities”. All this points them in the direction of doing more in the Brussels to counter these unwelcome trends.
So there we have it. It was the creation of a large new state after all. The irony seems to be missed that this declaration is published to the world when the UK sends in its resignation and as many voters around the EU seek to show their disapproval of the vision. The declaration points to the EU having much more influence in world affairs without explaining how it will build up its military forces to back up its wish to intervene and its pursuit of influence in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Surely now, no-one can doubt that the EU is so much more than a set of laws regulating trade and commerce? Why did so many UK politicians try and pretend this was just a business or commercial arrangement? As this declaration reminds us in a timely way, at the heart of the EU is the strong desire to create a single country. It will have common borders, one currency, one foreign policy and one social policy. It will have its own energy policy, its own transport policy. Indeed, it has much of that already. It is only those who refuse to read EU documents who can think otherwise.
16 Comments
Why indeed did did so many UK politicians and indeed the hugely biased BBC, over many years, try and pretend this was just a business or commercial arrangement?
Lock them up as Trump might say.
Dear John–Yet you wished the EU well on its birthday–Those of us in the ‘Love Europe loathe the EU’ camp wish, rather, that the damn thing would collapse and the sooner the better. Excellent news that Carswell has gone–I remember listening to one of his early speeches and wondering what on earth was going on.
Creation of a large new state is not an unattractive nor unworthy vision and had I thought there was even a moderately fair chance of bringing it about and that having done so the UK and others would have found contentment therein, I might have been persuaded to opt for Remain.
Consistent with your enjoinder to be sensitive to Remainer passions, I will ready myself to just politely acknowledge the many apologies that we can surely now expect from the likes of Blair, Brown and Cameron for misleading themselves and trying to mislead us.
Good morning.
EVER CLOSER UNION. That is what the Conservative Government of Edward Heath signed us up to. Enoch Powell and others warned us way back that this was the aim, so it can as no surprise to me and to others. But all this will be ignored by the media and those foolish enough to believe that it all about trade and a common European identity. It is NOT !!! It is about power and power without democratic accountability, a dangerous mix that the continent of Europe cannot seem to shake off. It will not end well.
To be fair John the only way it will really work, given they are not satisfied with a simple trading arrangement, is to operate as one state with the same rules, regulations and law throughout.
It was just a shame that our Politicians who promoted the EU did not share and outline those views with the population at the time, then perhaps we would never have joined in the first place.
It would seem at last, 44 years too late, we now have a better idea of what its all about, but many of our MP’s will still remain silent.
I’m sure Mr Juncker and his colleagues will not need reminding that the Austro-Hungarian Imperial crown and sceptre are held in Vienna, ready for use by the next Leader of the Great European Union.
I’ve just read the original and it builds on what was in the five presidents report, which was one of the reasons I voted out. There is no democracy and seems very much like the old USSR. My worry is that we will have 2 years where we have to continue to follow this madness e.g. the latest proposals for faster family reunification.
The only thing missing from this Utopia is “a union respecting the views of all its people and enabling them to be democratically represented.”
Perhaps if we go to a federal UK, they should all join?
OK So the EU is a cancer which has to be cut out soon before it kills us. Hence I totally approve of the Article 50 submission in a couple of days’ time.
What I find really scary – as does the Financial Times – is the fact that you – yes you and the other ultras – are about to ruin our economy.
https://www.ft.com/content/da0e3d5d-ccf0-3b40-b865-f648189fb849?ft_site=next
I did not vote for total economic ruin.
Reply I am not doing any such thing. We will continue to trade with the EU and the rest of the world once we have left.
When will they publish a “Little Red Book” and have students marching around Berlin and Brussels waving it?
One has to question the intelligence of the leaders of the Labour party…stop trying to undermine the Prime Minister’s EU negotiations before they have even started…
Labour’s 6 point demands are ridiculous – it’s clear that they don’t want UK citizens to benefit from leaving the EU…
“Why did so many UK politicians try and pretend this was just a business or commercial arrangement?”
“pretend” is the operative word.
JR
Why is your post (yet again) the first we hear of these things?
No doubt the MSM has made the decision for the population that they would not be capable of understanding its implication and so should be ignored.
Shameful deliberate ignorance
Mr Redwood, you write:
“The declaration points to the EU having much more influence in world affairs without explaining how it will build up its military forces to back up its wish to intervene and its pursuit of influence in the Middle East and elsewhere”.
The EU has apparently made clear how it will build up its military forces in one way: it has made demands for money into the coffers for the EU army, which our government signed up to not that many weeks ago apparently:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/747243/falklands-julian-thompson-britain-eu-military-integration-brussels
‘It makes no sense’ Falklands hero blasts Britain for AGREEING to EU military integration
THE retired general who led British efforts to regain the Falklands has condemned the Government for signing up to EU military integration even as we prepare to end Brussels rule in this country……”
See also:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/734711/EU-army-agreed-strasbourg-defence-Britain-pays-bill-blame-Brexit-article-50-NATO-SHAPE
EU Army set to be agreed TODAY – and BRITAIN will foot the £420m-a-year bill
How much of this reported information is true?
If any of them read their history they would know that rules and regulations don’t make a country – language, culture and ethnicity do. OK, so they are doing their damnedest to destroy the ethnicity and culture, but another irony is that the only “common” language they really have is English!
The strategy was always to disguise the real purpose from the public as they wouldn’t welcome it but after many years they would realise it was about creating a single country by which time it was thought it would be too late for it to be changed. Democracy is anathema to the EU and to those in UK who are still trying to keep us enslaved by it.