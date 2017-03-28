The walk away option is real

The EU has constantly underestimated UK unhappiness with the EU and our resolve to leave as a result.
They are in danger of doing so again. They are determined to believe just leaving is impossible, because it does not suit them. No worry that it forces them into their own Project Fear. No worry that it means trying to think of ways to harm themselves.
Leaving without a deal is always going to be better for us than a punishment deal. What is bizarre is the number of politicians in the UK who are on the EUs side,actively promoting the idea that the UK has to pay a fortune to the EU to leave when there is no such legal or moral obligation on us. The BBC also claims to have found government officials who want to undermine the walk away option. So they too want to weaken the very strong UK position.
The EU should not overplay its hand by believing the UK woukd not dare to just leave if there is no deal that makes sense.
We learned yesterday from Laura Kuenssberg that the EU intends to put all its cards face up on the table before the Brexit talks because it can’t trust its 27 members, or even the Commission itself, to keep them secret.
If this is true (and it must be because the BBC says it) this is going to be a very odd negotiation indeed.
I love Laura Kuenssberg’s new coats. She has a lovely different one for every broadcast.
It is indeed bizarre. The BBC today reporting that the government is having second thought on accepting a bad deal.
However I have no confidence in the dithering, socialist ex(?) remainer T May nor the misguided, grudging U turner, P Hammond. Their decisions and dithering so far have been dire and totally misguided.
They still think more tax, more red tape, more white elephant projects, more expensive energy and more government everywhere is the answer. Just how dim are they to get to 60 and still think that?
They don’t seem to learn from their mistakes do they?
They didn’t believe that we would dare to vote to leave their club and in all truth had they given Cameron a few scraps of concessions that he could sell to the Great British public we would probably still be there. Patting him on the head and sending him on his way to tell us what a good deal he had got when we could all see the Emperors new clothes were as Jacob Rees-Mogg said “thin gruel”. He asked for nothing and came back with less. I have a bottle of English sparkling wine on ice for tomorrow.
“What is bizarre is the number of politicians in the UK who are on the EUs side,actively promoting the idea that the UK has to pay a fortune to the EU to leave ”
Yes they do seem hope our economy hits a brick wall.
Dear Agent–These liabilities, who is, er, actually liable for them? One assumes it is the EU just as if a Cricket Club were, in the simple case, to buy a new roof. Now if the Cricket Club concludes it cannot afford a new roof, as it well might, it could ask for donations (I was once made a Vice President of our Village Cricket Team on just such a basis) or maybe it could ask for Guarantees to be given to the roofers. Is that it: have we given Guarantees, otherwise I don’t see much to talk about. On any basis it cries out that the EU spent more than it should have done. Even if we did give Guarantees, which I doubt, why would that involve a (huge) cash payment (before any primary Liability had not been paid when it should have been)? Tell the EU to get knotted.
For sure , if they decide to punish us for having the temerity to leave, then the walkaway option is real, and it should be made very clear to them. I have my doubts about many of the noises off emanating from people in the EU. They are possibly creating a position from which they can fall back and hope that we are grateful.
Anything less that a free trade deal is more harmful to the EU than to us. Do not allow yourselves to be drawn into a pick and mix deal, by which I mean that the car trade and agriculture stay trade free but other items do not. It would be a dogs breakfast leading within a short time to vomit on the carpet.
I would appreciate forensic comment on a supposed WTO clause that allows participants in a free trade agreement, on withdrawal, to retain free trade status for ten years after withdrawal. If the EU are stupid enough to wish to trade by WTO rules and tariffs, then such a clause would provide a sensible cooling down period within which good sense might prevail.
I too read about that provision for interim deals, here:
http://www.politico.eu/article/britain-10-year-interim-zero-for-zero-trade-deal-brexit/
It does require the consent of all parties to the deal, while giving them protection from objections which be raised by other WTO members.
I point out again that provided nobody objects the strict terms of treaties including trade treaties can be bent or even broken, and that is true for the WTO treaties as for the EU treaties. Otherwise, for example, the EU would be in trouble for not having updated its WTO schedules to reflect its 2004 and later enlargements.
Have you any idea how complicated a “free trade deal” is? We are looking at thousands (yes) of pages of legal language agreed to by 27 different countries each with its own desires, its own challenges, its own historic views of Britain, its own language (mistranslation anyone?) The meetings take place about three times a year in a room full of translators, advisers and self important politicians and experts, each of whom has to have her own – his own say.
It takes years. And then some years. Meanwhile all trade simply stops when the computers are switched off. We will be in the same position on March 29th 2019 as any other “third country” with no trading relations hip at all. No country that trades with the EU does so on a “WTO basis”.
Agree, we must remain strong, no deal is better than a punishment deal.
Unfortunately we have many politicians who are acting like traitors in trying to undermine our negotiation position before even talks have begun.
Criticise if they must, but not before we have even started talking.
Let us hope the population remember them at the next general election, whenever that is called.
There is also the BBC, who warn of the possibility that “no deal” would lead to massive delays at the channel ports due to customs paperwork leading to severe trading problems. Why do they never say that the same would apply to the EU?
Yes, nothing less than traitors: they are so keen to be proved right they don’t seem to care it’s their own country they’re talking down.
(I, like MickN have a bottle of bubbly chilling ready for tomorrow!)
Dear Sir,
It is quite likely that there will be no deal that makes sense if on one hand you have the Brexiter politicians that only view the EU as a free trade zone and on the other hand the continental politicians that see it as a political project first and foremost. The apparent inability of each side to understand the other makes it unlikely that some form of compromise can be easily reached. Reading the continental press and comparing to what is written in the Daily Mail or the Telegraph about the upcoming negotiation strongly reinforces this belief.
As for who will be hurt the most, I draw comfort from the fact that the EU27 economy is 5.0x the size of the UK economy. Any negative impact will be diluted over a bigger economy and shared across multiple countries. There is no overplaying of the EU hand or malice here. Just a simple statement of facts.
Best regards
“The apparent inability of each side to understand the other….”
Brexit politicians understand the EU’s intent completely – that’s why they’re Brexit politicians!
Many of us, myself included, voted Leave precisely because we understood that the EU was much, much more of a political project than an economic one. Far too many politicians from Edward Heath onwards successfully projected the lie that the UK’s membership was ‘all about trade’.
I can, to some extent, understand the desire of communities that have suffered centuries of wars, invasions and switching of identities to come together in a political Union that might do away with disastrous rivalries.
What I would like to see in future is that the EU and the UK behave as co-operative and friendly neighbours, who are nevertheless each accorded the privacy and courtesy of running their own lives.
JT,
It is this “we’re OK” attitude of the EU when hurting others (particularly much of the African continent) that was one point that swayed my referendum vote.
Well, I recall that Napoleon made a simple comparison between the populations of France and Britain and drew an incorrect conclusion.
Julien,
Whilst on the surface what you say is not inaccurate, I think you are underplaying proportion of trade we do with the main “power brokers” of the EU, namely Germany & France and the influence these countries will have on the direction of negotiations.
David Davis confessed to the Select Committee that the no deal option has not been costed. It follows that to claim no deal is a viable option is pure speculation and utterly irresponsible.
I am amazed that the EU is threatening punishment . I see this as a statement of fear . The EU economy is in a mess and there is no way it can continue without the Germans releasing their purse strings . Talk of taking us to the Hague is like a snowflake trying to stay alive in hell – all psychological jitters .
Negotiations ought to start with calm and rational heads on both sides of the table ; I sincerely hope we will stay diplomatic . If worse comes to worse , we will have to walk away with our heads held high and our pockets intact . Good character always wins in the end .
They are at it again this morning. The BBC quotes EU diplomats asserting that the UK government itself now recognises that the walk away option will be too expensive to contemplate. Well they, both the EU diplomats and the BBC, would say that wouldn’t they?
I hope that Mrs May will be made of sterner stuff than to kowtow to the even heavier barrage of negative narratives which can be expected now that Article 50 notice is finally about to be served. No doubt those in charge understand perfectly well that these comments are intended to frame the debate in the interest of the EU not the UK. It is especially notable that the BBC is among those leading the charge to undermine the UK position in the minds of the UK public.
My review remains the same. There are many shared interests between the UK and the EU that are capable of being resolved sensibly. It seems to me that the UK has stated its position in clear and reasonable terms. What can, and probably will, upset a settlement is the intervention of political points scoring and resentment at the temerity of the UK voters to decide to exit the EU. At the moment I put the failure to agree a sensible outcome and a reversion to WTO terms at about 50%.
Somehow I don’t think Mrs May or Mr Davis are going to pushed around by the Europeans, and still we have the remoaners marching for staying in the eu, I’ve said it before if the young ones want to live in the eu then go, by the way when you get to your beloved eu land of milk and honey be prepared to be conscripted into a eu forces, no matter what cleggy tells you there is going to be one and you will be forced to join, still want to be in the eu now, thought not, Muppets
The term “Project Fear” has reached its stale point I think. I probably speak for a huge chunk of the population when I say that I have absolutely no fear of any bureaucrats who threaten to “punish the UK”. Bring it on Eurocrats – read your history first though, and check out what happened to all those others who tried to threaten or intimidate us. Do they not realise it is exactly the same pigheaded sentiment which saved them from Hitler that caused millions of people to extract the UK from the EU? They truly do not understand us.
With regards to all those MPs trying to undermine Brexit, is it worth asking them (next time there is a vote in the HoC) whether they intend to honour the vote or if they will spend the next 3 years trying to overturn it?
I hope that Theresa May’s letter will make it clear that she is notifying the EU of the UK’s intention to withdraw using the Article 50 procedure, but without prejudice to any general right of withdrawal under wider international law. They should know from the start that we are not binding ourselves to stick with that procedure if they try to mess us about.
I watched Bumbleby by accident last night, not by intention. As usual nothing conclusive came from the panel just all their known different opinions.
Alex Salmond may have been a little careless in pointing out that the Scots had no reason to vote to leave the EU on the grounds of excessive immigration. Historically he said Scotland has always suffered from an emigration problem.
Bizarre indeed Mr Redwood. A fact that the voting public will need to be made aware of at the next general election. The voters decided to leave, and all MPs should therefore accept the decision has been made and work for the best outcome for their own electors, not work for the benefit of foreign powers. It is disgraceful, that the remainers are acting like some kind of fifth column within the UK. No wonder Tony Blair was so keen to dilute the punishment options available for Treason.
Mr Redwood,
After Brexit, will the EU be liable to cover pensions for the likes of Lords Mandelson, Patten, Kinnock (& family) and Nick Clegg?
Or will Mrs May agree on behalf of the UK taxpayers to pick up the bill? – and she does, will those pensions be fully taxable in the UK at UK tax rates?
“Leaving without a deal is always going to be better for us than a punishment deal. ”
Mr Redwood, please take your head out of the sand.
1. Nobody wants to stay in the EU as it is moving at its usual glacial pace towards either complete breakdown or to the USSR of Europe.
2. Nobody wants “Associate Membership” where they tell us what to do and what we owe and then insist that we obey. Sort of colonial status of the worst kind.
3. Nobody wants to become a “third country” where we are simply cut off from the European computer system and where all trade simply stops dead in its tracks on 29th March, 2019. That indeed will cost the Conservatives the next election, opening the door to the Labour rabble. Hugo Chavez – Hamas – IRA – all Mr Corbyn’s dreams come true.
4. We have to remain in the Single Market (now called the EEA) by joining EFTA. That way we get all Mrs May’s demands and keep the trade. Please explain why this option is not the best one while we negotiate. Nobody has so far.
I think what the EU fatally has misjudged is the fact that the more they posture and bully the UK the greater the support amongst the public for the walk-away option is.
As a side issue, whatever the government says about our negotiating stance the BBC by default disbelieves them (such as a walk-away being a viable option) but whatever the EU says they immediately believe (such as the EU will demand Euro 60 billion before they even start negotiating). The BBC know nothing about real negotiations, other than their own rather successful one to maintain the license fee of course.
The government must not negotiate with the EU at all; it must tell them free trade as now or WTO rules. If they refuse to deal, then sobeit, but almost certainly, in that case, they would be back at the eleventh hour with a cave-in because of the damage a WTO deal would do to the economy of Germany, the EU’s only future paymaster. We have a large trade deficit with them so we have all the cards.
The EU is demanding money from us for leaving it what some people refer to as a ‘divorce’. Surely in a divorce, if one party puts in a claim for money, the first thing the lawyers do is to put forward a counter-claim by the other party.
The problem is that the UK always wants to be seen as being ‘nice’ and none of our diplomats or negotiators seem to have any clue on how to negotiate. In response to the EU claim, we should be lodging a multi-billion claim for our share of the EU assets which we’ve paid for over the years, for example a share of all the buildings and contents.
We shouldn’t simply say we’re not paying in response to their claims for money, we should be lodging our own, even bigger claim.
I have long suspected that the majority of us have not progressed much beyond the school playground when it comes to our thinking and actions. Brexit has reinforced that view as we are assailed on all sides by the mealymouthed actions of remainers and the EU commission. Spoilt brats comes to mind when they so obviously show their ire and contempt for the democratic will of the majority because they are denied what they want. Grown ups which they are obviously not accept failure with good grace and if they protest at all do so honourably. Not make dire threats and use exaggerated and aggressive behaviour.
I find it hard to believe that they will get any deal agreed between the 27. The only way forward is if they can stitch something up under a majority vote. But it doesn’t need to be complicated. Tariff free trade in goods and serviced using the existing border protocols, and agreement to continue current arrangements over all aspects of security, plus reciprocal rights on residency for those already in situ.
The EU’s intransigence is legendary so we shouldn’t be surprised that ‘no deal’ will be the likely outcome. Personally this does not worry me or anyone I know who voted to leave the EU. We all feel it would be better to make a clean break than remain shackled in any way to the EU corpse.
I see Keir Starmer stated in Labour’s 6 Brexit points that unless the EU/UK deal gives the same benefits as we receive presently as an EU member that labour wouldn’t support it. In other words they aren’t going to support any deal.
The aim of Germany/EU is to destroy the UK – and take it’s money. It does not care if we are in the EU or not, so long is it achieves that aim.
The EU have known for decades about a certain type of English/Tory led unhappiness with the EU so how could they not know with the intemperate language used and the material that has been written about them over the years in some of the rag tabloid newspapers. Who also could ever forget the amount of abuse and insults hurled across the EU parliament floor by British MEPs at European parliamentarians and officials- so how could they not know about English unhappiness
I’m sure the EU negotiators have their homework done and are well prepared which is more than I can say for the UK side- if after looking at last nights BBC programme from Birmingham is anything to go by- if we crash out it will be nothing but our own fault
We need to ‘walk away’. No longer part of an all consuming Super State in which in years to come there will be total subjugation of Nation States replaced by governance by a Central Government in Brussels the officials of which will be appointed by an EU Committee. There will be no Nation States and no need for them. No National identity other than some kind of European I would find appalling.
Brexiters have constantly overestimated and fomented UK unhappiness with the EU. In actuality the EU has been beneficial to the UK and would have continued to be so. Most people would have been content with this.
Now the Brexiters are seeking scapegoats for what is likely to happen. They need to blame others. They want to set up a “them versus us” mentality so that we will feel we are being badly treated. They will attain their own aims at the expense of the bulk of the population and blame the EU for the UK not attaining the results they have promised.
Reply Nonsense. It is the EU Commission who have been using the unpleasant language
When the British people voted to leave they accepted the risk and the
uncertainty.
The walk away option will be good enough
Anyone in the government or representing the government found
undermining the process should be removed
Denis C. See following regarding citizenship of EU requiring member state citizenship as a pre-requisite and the references to Article 50. I reckon they rushed this one out.http://ec.europa.eu/citizens-initiative/public/documents/3621