Independence Day will forever be 23rd June. UK voters decided they wished to be self governing again on that day last year. March 29th will also be high in our affections. Today is the day we send in our formal withdrawal from the EU.
As Lord Pannick argued in Court and in the Lords, the Article 50 letter is irreversible. We will leave the EU within the next two years, with or without an Agreement.
There are those who now wish to change the legal advice from the Remain side. Some now claim the court case argument was just that, a useful argument at the time but not one Remain really believed. I will defend Lord Pannick in his absence. I am sure he is an honourable peer of the realm. This was no mere lawyer using the best argument for his client, but a member of the legislature stating what he as an expert believed the law to be. It was successful. The government would have won the case if the court thought the Article 50 letter was just an invitation to talks about withdrawal. I made all this clear in the Parliamentary debates we held to pass legislation to approve our exit. The court has now done us a favour. We are leaving the EU with a very strong majority of MPs supporting departure, as well as a majority of UK voters. The Act to leave the EU passed with a majority of 372 votes.
Article 50 put in the two year exit provision to prevent a reluctant EU delaying a country’s departure by refusing to negotiate an exit agreement sensibly. The UK’s despatch of the letter now places the obligations on the rest of the EU to see what they can salvage from their departing member. They should have a long list of things they do not want to lose which is realistic, and another list of things they don’t want to lose which are unrealistic.
The first list will encompass protecting their access our lucrative export market, ensuring the position of EU nationals in the UK, keeping access to the City for the money their companies and individuals need to raise, keeping their flying rights into the UK, keeping UK involvement in European defence, and preserving and developing many collaborations on research and joint investment. All of those the UK is willing to grant in return for a punishment free settlement.
The second list may encompass an exit fee, continuing contributions to their budget, and continuing freedom of movement between the UK and the EU. Asking for those will show they still have not understood why we are leaving, nor the weakness of their legal and political position.
Good morning.
The 23rd June 2016 was not an independence day, it was a day when the British people reasserted their right to be a self governing nation once more and to hold those we elected to act for and on our behalf to account.
Article 50 is both short and sweet and sets out the means by which a member country may in form others of its intention to leave the Stupid Club. Once issued other clauses will come into effect which are mentioned including, the relevant clause for re-membership.
2 Years is the stated time span. But this can either be lengthened or shortened should both parties agree. Once the size of the task of leaving finally unfolds I expect the time span to be increased.
But either way we will be leaving and I for one cannot wait for the day that both my passport and driving license no longer has EU Citizen and that bloody flag.
I hope, and more or less expect, that the UK government will absolutely insist that we must regain complete control of our national immigration policy, and it must be complete control with no ifs or buts, no caveats, no qualifications, no treaty with the EU granting continued preferential treatment for EU citizens, but a restoration of complete control over our national policy so that never again will our sovereign national Parliament be told that it would “illegal” for it to pass a new law changing the policy.
That is what the overwhelming majority of UK voters want, and have wanted for a long time, and the government must not let them down.
“As Lord Pannick argued in Court and in the Lords, the Article 50 letter is irreversible.”
But the implication was that the Remainer Supreme Court Judges accepted that argument from both sides for the purposes of the case but did not themselves rule on the matter one way or the other – as you imply that will be coming at the end of the two year period when they will rule A50 wasn’t irreversible after all.
Why no announcement of a 23rd June bank holiday from the ex(?) remainer Theresa?
Such a lovely time of year for having one, indeed almost the longest day of the year.
Her heart is just not in it I suspect. Just as her heart does not seem to be into lowering taxes, cutting energy prices, cutting employment and other red tape, preventing government waste, cutting the size of government, having a sensible energy policy, dealing with the appalling NHS or any of the other sensible agendas that are desperately needed.
She is unfortunately unlikely to change her misguided interventionist views at her age. She never seems to have worked in the private and competitive sector and even accepted the absurdly titled job of “Minister for Women and Equalities”.
How on earth can you be for “equality” and for “Women” at the same time? It is clearly either one or the other or is such basic logic beyond her?
A great and memorable day for all the people of Britain. Today we turn again to the wider world and the open sea, where our true destiny has always lain.
A great day too for the people of Europe, who will have an example of what they too could be if they but reject the distorted vision forced on them by the usurpers who have expropriated their continent.
And a great day for our kind and wise host John Redwood who, with a handful of despised and derided colleagues, bore the heat and the dust for decades and sacrificed a career to which he was richly entitled. Today, I hope, he can say with Faithful in the Pilgrim’s Progress, “Yet now I do not repent me of all the trouble I have been at”.
“And all the trumpets sounded on the other side.”
Reply Thank you. I resigned from government to battle for our freedom
Today is our first breath of freedom . I never would have thought that the delivery of a letter would give me such a feeling of fresh air .
Yesterday my anger was roused by the goings on in Scotland . The timing of the debate there was an attempt to take away the basis of our democracy ; Sturgeon is driven by a foolish policy that ignores the basic well – being and economics of Scotland . I’m glad that Theresa gave her the cold shoulder .
From now on it is calm heads and rationality that will win the day for us ; entering the fray of negotiations will not be helped by weakness on our side or aggressiveness from the other . Our objectives are straightforward enough and there is no reason for us to fail .
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish.
“Supreme Court”
On it’s web page has a section ‘Corporate Governance’
Is the Supreme court constituted as a corporation?
Isn’t this a typical Blairte stratagem?
They said of Churchill that all his life was in preparation for his moment and boy didn’t he make it count. Whilst the spectacle may not be as dramatic future historians may go on to say that all Theresa May’s life was in preparation for hers. We’re lucky in this country that when they’re most needed the right leaders and generals come along.
Shameful misrepresentation.
The Supreme Court was not asked to, and did not, address the revocability of the Art 50 letter. The point therefore remains legally totally open
Reply Not so. The case was won on the basis that the letter is irreversible.
Perfidious Albion. Once again helping to save Europe from itself.
We have contributed around half a billion todays pounds to this corrupt entity and they ask for a preposterous leaving payment.
As one of only a handful of nett contributors they have a cheek.
The British public will be unforgiving towards any government or politicians who agree to this Danegeld.
Sorry. Trillion.
On the 23rd June I felt joy that our voice had at last been heard. Joy tinged with doubt. I was not convinced that politicians from both here and the EU would allow our departure.
Today I feel relief. Relief that our departure from the EU has begun.
I will not feel contentment until the two years have passed and we are truly out.
This is not the end, just the beginning of the end.
We sit down at the table and say “Why don’t we carry on as before without interference from EU Parliament, court of justice and the council. Trade can continue as is but we are withdrawing from the CAP and the fisheries policy, of course businesses trading within the EU will comply with EU standards as we expect EU companies trading here to comply with our standards. We don’t want your funding but neither will we pay you any money. Oh and freedom of movement no longer applies, from 28 June 2016, all EU citizens settled productively at that time are welcome to apply for residency, as we expect our citizens to be able in your countries. Thereafter a visa system will apply. Anything else?”
Negotiating to continue an arrangement already in place with minor tweaks should be much less complicated than setting up a new arrangement.
This is the first principle that should be agreed during any negotiation.
I will view the lunchtime TV news with great interest to see how it is reported.
At last the starting gun will have been fired.
Like you I hope it is a fixed 2 year timescale to the finishing line, as that will concentrate some minds.
Let us hope our team remain strong until the end, because that is where we will need to be strong.
Two more long years, after nearly ten months of feet dragging. I’m sure Mrs May could have this over with in a few months.
So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night
We have to go and leave this petty little fight
So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, adieu
Adieu, adieu, to EU and EU and EU.
I think most people, whether they voted leave or remain, continue, like myself, to be impressed by the calm and measured way that you and your colleagues portray in the media the UK’s position. It’s difficult to understand why John Major in his recent speech thought Mrs May’s approach was inappropriate, by comparison with some of the statements we are hearing from Brussels which are far from conciliatory. It’s clear that Brussels is getting a slanted view from our broadcast media, which is intent on highlighting all difficulties rather emphasising that a relatively ‘poor’ deal will be entirely due to Brussels intransigence.
Exit fee? What about the 40 billion that we put into the ECB? It is they that should be paying us!
Nick Clegg was interviewed on the TV citing his expertise on trade and industry. Good we are going , however the EU is still exerting its power over us by being difficult over tariffs and trade in general. Whilst we try and make satisfactory deals to suit those whose jobs depend on good relations, we are compromising our own power of negotiation . Personally I would walk away as I will not be bullied by anybody , but some have to be to be fed and a roof kept over their heads and it is these we must think of ; the more vulnerable.
9 months since the vote. Another 2 years of talks. All at £50m+ a day. If the vote had been to stay, what would the daily payment have gone up to? Don’t suppose it would be a concern for our elite leaders – not their money, that is in S. America.
For anyone interested I would remind them of another time when a country asserted its independence- Ireland in the early 20th century- independence was exhilarating at first but it was soon followed by despondency, huge disappointment and massive emigration that continues from some parts of the country to this day. The economic hardship which followed lasted right through the 1930’s 1940’s and 1950’s.. and on top of this the island was partitioned with a border running right across — does any of this that ring any bells? So don’t shout too loud about independence…. yet
As a retired airline pilot I am confused by statements of the Remainers that with no agreement, Air Traffic (flights) between UK and EU member states will cease to function.
I am aware that the Brussels Commission has been busy annexing air traffic rules into their bureaucracy.
The first five freedoms of the air (landing rights), by International agreement came under the Chicago Convention and ICAO. Additional rights enjoyed by member States come under the auspices of the OECD. The UK like Switzerland will continue to be a member of the OECD. Switzerland although not an EU member State enjoys the additional rights.
Definitely Independence and thanks to the business people & politicians like Redwood Duncan-Smith Raab and likes endlessly keeping the light at the dark tunnel shining since 23rd June.
EU will be losing the fifth biggest economy in the world after 25 years of Maastricht Treaty.
We did it, now for the uncoupling, get back assets owned and renegotiation for a new trade agreement.
It is a wonderful day indeed, as was 23 June. Thank you to all the campaigners of all political persuasions who have fought so hard for this. Please, Mr Redwood, keep fighting, as I am sure you will. For reasons best known to themselves, there seems to be an utter determination to sabotage the Brexit process, with threats not only from Remainers but also from individuals supposedly originally within the ranks of Leavers.
What a shame that on this day BBC and Sky are so skewed and bias towards remaining and still speaking to remainders without even the balance of speaking to leavers. Clegg passed around like a worn out record, but they forget we did not want him or care for his views that is why his party was decimated twice at the last two elections with him in charge! He lost the debate with Farage. Who would believe a word he says in any event? He has the option of living in Spain with family and friends and live his EU dream. He los the vote now leave us alone.
My Chapel Down bubbly is chilling , I am in a state of rosy expectancy looking forward to PMQs and then the Brexit statement coinciding with the delivery of the letter in Brussels.
At last , having voted the wrong way in 1975 , I can see a return to normality approaching .
Thank goodness !
John,
Many thanks for your tireless work over the decades, and congratulations for helping to get the country to this point. No mean feat, and a historic day indeed.
But let us not think the work is done. Hardcore Remainers are still beavering away, trying to undermine anything good that occurs. Only this morning the dripping wet Hammond is spreading his pessimistic misery on the airwaves.
Keep up the good work. We’re with you all the way!
For the next two years we can expect to be fed a diet of disinformation from politicians, the media, and any vested interest that has an axe to grind. It is the preferable alternative to an open cat fight for two years.
I personally have a view that it could be over in half the time, but while they have a bone to chew on it will be made to last.
My thanks to Denis Cooper and Politico for clarifying Article 24 of the WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and trade. It could take much heat from the discussion of future UK/EU trade, for everyone’s benefit.