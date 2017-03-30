The future of Mr Carswell

Knowing how keen some of my contributors are to discuss UKIP and its role, I feel I must mention the recent loss of UKIP’s one elected MP. Mr Carswell no longer feels UKIP has a task given the decision to leave the EU. He believes that was its main proposition, and therefore thinks it is redundant now that has been adopted by the public. Others in UKIP think there is a continuing role in the future for the party, as they seek to define its stance on a range of issues other than our relationship with the EU.
I am not going to express an opinion on this difference within UKIP. I would be interested to hear from those on either side of the argument. Some will think Mr Carswell has behaved sensibly and has explained how voters and elected officials need to move on now the issue of EU membership has been resolved by popular vote. Others will think Mr Carswell was wrong, and will see a future for UKIP.
What kind of a party should UKIP be going forward if you think, unlike Mr Carswell, it has a future role? What should be its distinctive policies and platform?
8 Comments
I always assumed UKIP would disband once we had left the EU, and if its members wished to set up other new parties then fine. But of course we haven’t yet left the EU.
Well the BBC are giving air time to Mr Heseltine to talk Brexit down on day 1. Tomorrow it will be another EU 5th columnist trying to weaken our position and given the oxygen of publicity by our “free, impartial, fair” broadcaster.
So yes I think a party like UKIP, that is prepared to say what it thinks, will be relevant until all the traitors have been sent back under their rocks.
UKIP’s time has past as the issue that gave it purpose has been resolved, in good measure thanks to its efforts and those very largely a consequence of Mr. Farage’s capabilities .
Its manifesto at the 2015 election contained some very sound and attractive proposals (not least on Scottish funding, overseas aid and abolishing IHT (that hammers the middle classes, not the rich)) but it lacks the personalities and funding and likely support to translate that into success for itself.
I recall you remarked at the time Mr. Carswell joined UKIP that you did not see why he should have done. Wise words then and made more so in retrospect.
Leaving aside the EU issue, it seems there have always been two factions in UKIP, a libertarian wing with policies such as small state low-taxation, and a socialist-lite wing interested in targeting Labour seats with policies like a minimum wage and higher NHS spending. The fact Carswell has quit means the socialist-lite wing have won that particular war so it was sensible for him to leave.
Carswell should never have left the Conservatives and should return. It is very unclear what UKIP stands for other than being against immigration. This attitude risks the success of Brexit. For example it encourages Mrs May’s idiotic obstinacy in insisting on counting foreign students as ‘immigrants’ for the purposes of the stats, when in fact of course education is a major export industry and educating large numbers of foreign students has huge tangible and intangible benefits for the UK.
We need the right kind of euroscepticism to enhance prosperity. UKIP is the wrong kind.
John
Mr Carswell has acted entirely from a motive of self-interest.
After a “respectable” period as an “independent” MP he will rejoin the Conservative Party (which he appears never to have left emotionally) in time for the May 2020 General Election.
I suspect he will be welcomed back with open arms.
We are still in the EU despite triggering the exit process yesterday. Labour, the SNP, the Greens, the Lib Dems and large swathes of Conservative MPs still hanker after the demagogic EU commission and its blunt instrument of rule, the single market.
We need a party like UKIP to support Conservative MPs such as yourself Mr Redwood to put the case for real independence on our terms, or at least on terms not dictated to us by the EU and acquiesced to without question by the pro EU majority in Parliament.
Once we are out then UKIP may have less relevance or it may offer a reasonable refuge for centre left working people in place of Labour which appears to be targeting deluded champagne socialists and the Twitterati who never leave their keyboards.
Mr Carswell destroyed his political career to stick to his belief, and I respect him for that. I believe he should remain as an Independent until the run-up to the next GE; if he then wishes to rejoin the Conservative Party, his general record from his UKIP resignation should be considered and a decision taken.
UKIP, however valuable its campaigning has been since it was first formed by Alan Sked, no longer has a purpose. It has had the time to form itself into a serious political Party, and has failed spectacularly. Their activists and supporters who, like me, want to see a proper and effective Brexit, should direct their efforts to ensuring they support those Conservative and Labour MPs who have similar views.