The response of the EU to the letter

It is curious that some in the EU seem to think there needs to be a long negotiation over the UK’s exit. The UK has announced its intention to leave, and can do so after two years or before by mutual agreement. It is difficult to see why these democratic friendly nations would want to keep us in the EU for a whole two years if we just want to leave and if they do not want to talk about the future relationship. Of course the UK will pay its regular bills up to the point of departure. There is no legal requirement to pay anything else.
The UK is making a very friendly and generous offer – full tariff free access to our market, full rights for all EU citizens currently here, continuing defence and security collaboration and much else. All we ask is the same courtesies in return. I always defend the other member states and EU from allegations that they want to damage themselves and us during this process. I now look forward to them living up to the fine ideals of democracy, co-operation and free trade which they say are part of the EU scheme. I would expect them to see that free access to our market is an important advantage for their farmers and others who would face higher tariffs under WTO rules.
It is to be hoped your friendly and reasonable idea of exit will transpire; sadly we have seen too many from the EU side taking up the ‘hard negotiating’ stance. Why?
If it appears that there is no way to exit on reasonable and friendly terms, can we call a halt to talks and formally leave within the 2 year period? I see no reason to extend a fruitless discussion that costs us millions.
That negotiations should be fair and sensible is absolutely correct and setting our position on the negotiating table in such a manner is the right thing to do . I cannot and do not believe that we have any legal reason to accept a financial penalty for exiting . I do believe that there are certain areas ( safety among them ) where we will wish to continue a future working relationship with Europe and where it will involve operational costs; such conditions are sensible and we will contribute our fair share .
It is not in our interest – or Europes , to pull up the drawbridge ; the important thing for us is to be in control of our own destiny ; being a creative and fair customer with the world at large must be our objective .
If the media frenzy is anywhere nearly half correct it will all be doom, doom, doom.
It is all stuff and nonsense. The UK was never married and over the course of our being a member we paid more than our fair share into the coffers. How can anyone let alone a political bloq ask for money when it has never had its accounts signed off for years?
Our PM should when opening the discussions should be along the lines of:-
How much?
No not unless the fully audited accounts can be presented to the British people.
We will offset your demands with the percentage of our money invested in the EU infrastructure in the form of buildings and their contents.
Thank you for your time, my nation will be leaving in the next 72 hours and all our future business will be under the WTO regulations.
Should you try to apply pressure to UK people living in your countries and use them as a bargining chip will will of course adopt the same processes regarding your people.
For those of us who have had to experience acrimonious divorce’s the longer it takes the demands become more outrageous and everybody loses, any goodwill and trust is destroyed forever.
The longer it goes on the more trouble will be generated from within this country as the re-moaners are going to keep regrouping to ensure that they destroy the whole process by a war of attrition despite not one of them coming up with a good argument to stay other than the mythical market of millions of people who do not buy our goods in any great quantities
I see that the eu loving BBC/Sky and all the other eu loving remoaners cannot still except the fact that we are leaving, the best outstanding interview was watching Mr Neil totally take paddy asdown to pieces , priceless
I can think of around 20 billion nett reasons……
