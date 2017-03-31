The Great Repeal Bill – the Bill all MPs have to support

I am happy with the principles behind the proposed legislation. Whilst we are leaving under the Treaty provisions, the actual legal abolition of EU power in the UK requires the repeal of the Act of Parliament which gave the EEC, then the EU, the powers in the first place.
The Bill is misdescribed as the Great Repeal Bill. It is really the Great Continuity Bill. Its prime purpose is to transfer all current directly acting EU laws and past court decisions into UK law. It is therefore reassuring to all those who voted Remain because they liked current EU laws and protections, as this legislation will preserve them and make them UK requirements on our departure.
Labour and the Lib Dems were keen to stress their wish to see areas like employment law protected. This Bill does just that. They will therefore need to vote for the Bill to carry out their clearly expressed wish that every EU employment protection survives Brexit. This should be an unusual Bill where the whole House wants to support it. There will of course be amendments which will cause debate and division, about how much detail has to be put into the Act itself. Anyone who does not vote for this Bill is supporting no continuity in our laws and uncertainties over what the law is in many fields.
Some are now saying what is the point of leaving the EU if we keep all the EU laws. The point is once they are UK laws, we in the UK can decide to keep them, improve them or remove them. The UK government has reassured the Opposition that it has no wish or intention to repeal or dilute any of the employment protections that stem from EU law all the time it is in office. The government does, however, wish to introduce new border controls and benefit and migration policies, which is only possible once we have taken back control and transferred the EU border and benefits law into UK law. This will of course need UK primary legislation which will go through a full parliamentary process to change what we currently have. I also trust the government will want to put through a new fishing policy which is kinder to both our fish and our fishermen. That too will need a full Parliamentary process with new legislation.
I have commented before on the so called Henry VIII powers. Most modern Acts of Parliament have needed Statutory Instruments to implement them and handle the details. The scope of this is debated by Parliament when the Act is passed. Each Statutory Instrument itself is put to Parliament, and Parliament can debate and vote on them if it wishes.
28 Comments
“…they liked current EU laws and protections, as this legislation will preserve them”,
To be honest I don’t much like the sound of this.
I voted ‘leave’ to rid this country and myself of most of these EU laws.
Is this the start of a ‘stitch up’?
Good morning, Bernard and to everyone else.
many of the laws that the Eu hand down to us come from others sources and bodies, most of them international. The EU negotiates for all 28 Countries and then puts its stamp on what has been agreed and then, intern, we put our stamp on it and it becomes UK Law.
Outside the EU and sitting on these international bodies in our own right we will be able to determine the international rules and, again intern, those that the other 27 Countries of the EU have to adopt.
It is not just our freedom that we are gaining here, it is our voice and REAL POLITICAL INFLUENCE !
And we don’t have to be in the EEA to be able to do that. It is pointed out that being outside the EU and with its own representation on those bodies Norway may actually have more influence on the rules they agree than it would have if it was in the EU and therefore represented by the EU, and that may well be true, but that advantage is nothing to do with Norway being in the EEA.
Before the EU issues these laws they embellish them and then the UK Parliament embellishes them again.
We then finish up at a competitive disadvantage.
An example is I work on 2 almost identical landfill gas generation facilities.
One in UK and one in the US.
UK pays £107 per MW USA pays $38 per MW.
Now Donald is about to reduce that. This highlights the stupidity of the CCA and EU directives
It is very strange that MPS DO NOT WANT THE SOLE ABILITY TO MAKE THE LAWS FOR THE UK. LABOUR KEEP SAYING ALL EMPLOYMENT RIGHTS MUST BE TRANSFERRED. WHY ARE THEY NOT HAPPY TO MAKE BETTER EMPLOYMENT IF ELECTED? BLAIRE HAD YEARS TO CHANGE MANY EMPLOYMENT LAWS AND CHOSE NOT TO. IS THERE SOMETHING I AM MISSING? NATIONALISTS SHOULD BE CHAMPING AT THE BIT.
Good Point!
I would disagree with one point. The EU negotiates for Germany, That is all it is concerned about.
It will be start of the authorities in the UK being able to decide whether or not to keep them, rather than being under an international obligation to accept them.
Most laws do far more harm than good. Beyond the basic law and order, contract and property rights they rarely help economies at all – quite the reverse they generate lots of essentially parasitic jobs for lawyers, bureaucrats and politicians while putting obstacles and costs in the way of trade, employment & businesses.
A 12 month expiry should be put into the Great Reform Bill (indeed perhaps into all bills with new laws) this so that they fall away if not revisited in that period. That would be an excellent and real Reform.
For goodness sake – please relax. it only happened yesterday and the way John described it is entirely logical.
Which EU laws in particular do you want repealed?
Had to click 8 images on the Captcha. Still, it’s a hobby I guess.
It is reported today that:- “Simon Stevens has significantly relaxed the requirement on NHS hospitals to treat, within 18 weeks, 92% of all patients in England who are waiting for a hip or knee replacement, cataract removal, hernia repair or other non-urgent operation.”
Well they were not meeting this anyway. It must do wonders for UK productivity with all these people unable to work or working in pain are without being able to see. Perhaps falling over and needing even more urgent emergency treatments. Still they have your money already so you will probably not be able to afford to get it done elsewhere so tough.
When on earth are we going to get a sensible government that will actually address the appalling disaster that is the free at the point of rationing and non treatment NHS?
There are many EU laws affecting our fishing rights, agriculture and in particular laws to do with energy and the environment that need changing asap. Get rid of expensive renewables and replace them with something cheaper and efficient and give our fishermen back their jobs! Many of the employment rights were put in place by the UK in the first place.
I am not sure how the Great Repeal Bill affects policy areas like the CFP and CAP. I would have thought we would withdraw from these automatically – I can’t see how a non-EU member can be in them, even if it technically has the legal instruments to do so. Maybe John can tell us?
One thing we can be sure of is that the SNP will cause problems yet again.
Of course they will, as soon as Bliar devolved power this inevitable course was set. They will demand more and more powers and English money and they will use these powers to demand yet more and more. This while blaming all the SNP failures on the English.
That is how the world of the SNP works.
It is time to take away the hand that feeds them; to stop the Barnett Formula subsidy!
I for one am tired of their bitching, complaining, demanding more and more, just continuous grief. And never a ‘thank you’!
Give them a early taste of what independence will be like when the money tree loses its fruit!
Spend my tax instead on the English poor, elderly, sick and infirm!
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/46/section/28
“7) This section does not affect the power of the Parliament of the United Kingdom to make laws for Scotland.
(8) But it is recognised that the Parliament of the United Kingdom will not normally legislate with regard to devolved matters without the consent of the Scottish Parliament.”
That word “normally” is the one which says that the UK Parliament can pass this unique Bill without the consent of the Scottish Parliament and the SNP.
Good morning.
A nice sensible article.
But I feel I must ask our kind host the question again. What happens when the EU create another law ? Can we now delay it, or do we have to pass it unchanged as before ?
I ask this question because the EU may try to enact legislation whilst we are still members, and I want to know if our government can protect both the UK and its people.
Reply Any new directly acting Regulation or court judgement will affect us all the time we are in. New Directives need not be translated into UK law unless the UK Parliament likes them,as there is always a grace period over implementation.
Sounds sensible, but given there are literally thousands of laws and regulations which have been created since we joined, I wonder who is going to decide which and when they will be amended.
I understand that we need to change the rather obvious, like immigration (free movement) and fishing, but what about the thousands of other controls.
Do we change them in time, or do we simply ignore them if they do not suit us, rather like all other EU countries have done over the years.
We do not have a good track record of making a bonfire of regulations.
The Gov. has made a perfectly sensible decision Re. EU laws etc. Even the most rabid Remainiacs must see that. Except Nick Clegg obviously.
The UK government has responded well over another Scottish referendum. Good on Mrs May.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/180642?reveal_response=yes
There is an ongoing propaganda war, and it seems to me that we are losing it.
Good morning.
The SNP will not approve the ‘Great Repeal bill’ as they want the powers already held in Brussels to stay there and not be repatriated which is bizarre and hypocritical considering they want independence. The UK government will then over rule them, I can feel more litigation coming on………………
Why do we want to keep all EU law? It has been ridiculed and loathed by millions in this country. It restricts and hampers business and people in their daily lives. There is far more we want to be rid of than keep out of the hundreds of thousands of petty and costly rules unelected bureaucrats have foisted on us. Get rid of it all and start again.
The Great Repeal Bill must contain a clause that all sub-primary, delegated legislation in all its forms, not just standard Statutory Instruments, shall be subject to the affirmative resolution procedure in Parliament.
Dear John–The BBC News has been excelling itself once again, making out that they were trying against the staggering odds to explain the effect of this Bill in face of a worried and confused Nation. Baloney. The Bill is extremely simple and the effects of the Bill itself are zero.
It’s good to see that the parliamentary scrutiny system is working well:
https://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/treasury-committee/news-parliament-2015/collapse-in-confidence-cds-16-17/
“Collapse in confidence in the Customs Declaration Service”
“The Treasury Committee has published correspondence between Rt Hon. Andrew Tyrie MP, Chairman of the Treasury Committee, and Jim Harra, Director General (Customer, Strategy and Tax Design) of HMRC, on the collapse in confidence in the successful implementation of the Customs Declaration System.”
“Commenting on the correspondence, Mr Tyrie said:
“In just 67 days, confidence in the successful implementation of the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) – a project that HMRC itself describes as ‘business critical’ – has collapsed. On 25 November 2016 it was given a ‘Green’ rating, meaning that it was ‘successful’ and ‘on time’. On 31 January 2017, it was given an ‘Amber/red’ rating, meaning it was ‘in doubt’, with ‘major risks’, and needing ‘urgent action’.
Customs is at the heart of the Brexit debate. It is part of the essential plumbing for international trade, and ensuring it continues to function smoothly post-Brexit has to be a priority for the Government.
The CDS is needed in order to handle a possible five-fold increase in declarations that could occur when the UK leaves the EU. The consequences of this project failing, or even being delayed, could be serious. Much trade could be lost. The project, therefore, merits a high degree of scrutiny by Parliament.
I have written to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority to ask them for their latest assessment of the state of the CDS project. I have also written to Nick Lodge, Director General Transformation at HM Treasury, for further information on the risks to the project. The Committee will also want to see the contingency plans, in the event that the CDS is not delivered on time.””
Fortunately there is still plenty of time to sort this out before we actually leave the EU and therefore its customs union, and so the volume of declarations will greatly increase, by some accounts by a factor of five.
This is another problem that could not, repeat not, be avoided by continued membership of the EEA, which is not quite the panacea that some like to suggest.
It is true that the plan is to cut the HMRC budget over the next three years, just when it is facing this unprecedented challenge and so may need extra resources, but even if that plan is still retained no doubt the Chancellor will be able to draw on his contingency fund to provide whatever extra resources may be necessary.
And of course there would always be the legal possibility of having a transition period after the UK has left the EU, if that was necessary to prevent trucks with our imports from the EU stacking up as far as Brussels.