A draft letter for Mr Donald Tusk to Angela Merkel

Brussels
April 1st 2017
Dear Angela
I have been holding your line that the UK cannot expect to discuss anything about the future relationship with the EU until they have agreed and settled a large bill for exit. I understand fully Germany’s reluctance to put more money in to the next seven year budget framework just because the UK has left and is no longer helping pay the bills, but I cannot accept your view that is all the EU’s fault. The member states also played their role in developing policies and attitudes which clearly upset too many people in the UK. The European tradition of showing respect for government, and voting again if a referendum miscarries, is not unfortunately practised in the UK where apparently they accept the result.
I have to say I don’t think the current line is going to work. The UK is emboldened by what has happened so far, and they seem to be losing their fear of the consequences as a result. We saw how Project Fear warning them of bad economic consequences did not stop them voting against the EU, and the absence of such negative results so far has strengthened the hand of the Brexit side in the argument. We also need to be aware that there are now pro Brexit Ministers in the government, and advisers who are also of that persuasion. It will be very difficult for us all if at the first meeting we present the bill and the UK simply refuses to accept any liability. They apparently believe there is no legal basis in the Treaties to require them to pay other than their regular contributions up to the date of exit. I am struggling to find a counter to this case.
I am being lobbied by business and farmers from Germany and elsewhere that they want us to keep tariff free trade for cars and to avoid high WTO tariffs on agricultural products, two areas where the EU has a large balance of trade surplus with the UK. I am also being told by other governments that they don’t want to anger the UK, and do not wish to lose the valuable intelligence, military co-operation, scientific collaboration and various joint investments and activities. May I suggest we do not have a prolonged wrangle over talks about talks, as this could also fuel Eurosceptic and other hostile opinions in France, Italy and elsewhere where we face elections soon. May I also respectfully suggest that you do not speak out before consulting other states, as there is some private resentment of this.
Perhaps we could get together soon to see what we can salvage from this tricky situation. There is a case for cutting our losses with the UK quickly before it splits the EU and diverts us from our most important task of creating greater unity amongst the remaining 27.
Yours
etc
Good Morning,
I note your hope for a friendly and reasonable discussion on our exit from, and new arrangements with, the EU has mixed responses. I suppose its a matter of who blinks first… Let’s hope our negotiating team are tough enough to call a bluff.
I note there is some concern in the aviation industry, surely one of the easiest industries to leave as is. In the event of a threat on this; just find a map of the established airways between continental Europe and North America and see how many pass through UK sovereign airspace.
Hammond’s budget (with his new absurd inheritance tax II) and his autumn statement showed very clearly that he and May are barking up totally the wrong tree. Unless that is they are intentionally trying to damage UK growth, competitivity and the economy (perhaps to soften the electorate up to a later remain in the EU vote after all, as they both clearly wanted just nine months back?).
But then perhaps they are both just both barking and think it will work this time despite all the evidence of history and reason.
Their big state, high tax, expensive energy, endless red tape and government waste approach has never worked anywhere in the past so why would it now? Perhaps they can explain?
Meanwhile in the Telegraph today we have:- EU: keep our red tape to secure a trade deal.
Far better to have no trade deal and be rid of the red tape please.
Also do you trust government with your medical and other data. This as MPs employees names and exact salaries are published in error on the web site.
Still about 1/5 of them are employing their family members, but I am sure they must be the best person for the job, went through a fair selection process and they are payed just the going rate for the job not just the highest they think they can get away with!
It would be interesting to see they average “family member” wage relative to the others.
Sorry nearly 1/4 of them.
Tusk warn in his letter he wants a level playing field (so that all the EU countries and the UK are all handicapped equally by absurd red tape, expensive energy, high taxes, daft employment and the likes). What a very silly and dangerous man he is.
Brilliant,
Yes, and no talks until this provocative stuff on Gibraltar is removed from the negotiation guidelines.
Reality hits – BOOM!
Tusk was, needless to say, a great fan of the dire EURO project and for Poland to have joined it years ago.
Fully aware its only the opening skirmishes, fully aware that we should take our time for a measured response to whatever the eventual suggestions from the EU may be.
I only hope our team remain strong and we are really prepared to walk away should sensible and meaningful discussions not be possible.
They should not forget that we (the taxpayers) have been a net contributor to the EU finances for decades, and have thus built up a formidable percentage holding in EU assets, and we should not be afraid to make that point.
Peter Obourne in the Mail this morning has a very different take, apparently Theresa may’s husband is a passionate Remainer and the exit deal will include continuing large payments to access the market and not much change re migration. His conclusion is it could split the Tories. Very interesting because he has excellent sources.
Can’t argue with any of that John. I wonder how the rest of the world view the EU at this moment in time when they are playing with the lives of UK citizens living in the EU? They are showing themselves to be without morals or any kind of humanity. If we enter into long discussions then we are likely to be milked for all we are worth unless we have bold negotiators..
Whilst still smirking over Lifelogics made up titles for projects last night I wondered how many people knew that the German grid nearly went down in January due to low output from solar and wind?
Rather than waste your own and our time on a silly spoof letter I would have though it would have been more important to deal with the ‘Googly’ delivered by the EU and Spain with regards Gibraltar yesterday.
And a fish hung in the back.
Presumably there are both assets and liabilities. The UK should say of course we we will settle any liabilities due to us just as we expect settlement the other way for any share of assets to be given up on departure. If the EU wishes to include as a liability future membership fees, then it is a straightforward legal question, capable of being settled in a court or in arbitration, as to whether any of those are due. Meanwhile we need to press on with simple clean trade deals elsewhere in the world. The EU will look increasingly foolish if it really does refuse to getting into trade discussions – in reality just confirmation that current zero tariffs will continue – if theUK is busy agreeing to other such deals around the world.
Excellent letter John. Pity it will be ignored. Already the wheels are coming off the EU’S negotiating position.
Some sensible voices are starting to realise what the end game will be if we drop out without an agreement. Massive damage to the EU but not so much for the UK.
Spain is being rather silly considering we take almost all of their agricultural products and a significant number of cars.
Anyway keep it up. Only strength will win.
Great post.
Now what about the traitors within.
– We had a referendum
– It was ratified by Parliament
– We’ve sent the Art 50 letter
– We are leaving the EU
‘Traitor’ is no longer too harsh a term to use for British organisations, or people, who side with foreign governments, against us in negotiations and to the detriment of British strength and interests.
The walk away no deal option is looking more likely with the Gib card being played and reports that a free trade deal will have tax and regulation strings i.e. EU control. Hopefully Remoaners will start to see that we are dealing with an organisation that is desperate, mean spirited and at heart totalitarian.
Very good letter John . I hope she reads it and replies . As things stand many pundits point to the increasing dominance of Germany in the EU – I disagree ; it has always held this position . Germany does hold the purse strings but , the snag is it won’t release them . The ECB is a lacky to Germany and is , basically , broke . If Trump applies pressure on the IMF then the economic continuity 0f the EU is bust .
I have just read of the Spanish claim once more of Gibraltar . Frankly this astounds me . They have nothing to gain by putting this claim forward because it will certainly make our future dealings with them difficult – to say the least . At the moment I think it is foolish to enter negotiations with the EU ; I believe we should simply walk away . All the threats form them as a reaction to the letter make any negotiation impossible .
If only!
Unfortunately the EU has failed to open it’s eyes and look at the big picture, it’s obvious their answer to the problem is more threats, more intimidation and more fear.
It doesn’t help that many of our own MP’s think the same way, hopefully they will be replaced by those that support democracy and be in the job centre queue after the next election.
Funnier 1 April spoof than most of the national press!
Unfortunately the reality is that May, Davis etc. will bring us the worst of all possible worlds. At the end of two years, we wont be properly out of the EU, we’ll still be subject to its laws and paying it money, and we’ll still be answerable to the ECJ. We won’t have a trade deal and the only certainty we will have in that area is that, compared with whatever we have now, what we will get will be inferior.
Mr Redwood seems to be under the impression that the stuff which got polite titters from student debating society works in real life.
This is where we are; and I am going to have to do it in pictures . It is a fight, one versus eight .The one is on the end of a rope over a cliff and the rope is fraying .
We aren’t negotiation we are begging.
Are any of you people ever going to wake up? As far as the legality of the bill is concerned well we shall see , I don`t expect the matter to be illuminated on in this or any other blog.
You might also have mentioned that the day Germany pays the US invoice ($3 trillion was it?) for defence is the day the UK pays any invoice at all to the Germans.
I wish I thought I could envisage Mr Tusk writing such a sensible letter!
I suggest the letter go to a few others as well, not least Jean-Claude Junker, as they are in danger of compounding their political incompetence and failure in forcing Brexit by souring trade and diplomatic relations with yet another neighbour.
If only this were a genuine draft !
The views expressed are spot on and, if only Brussels and the 27 were not so blind to the problems in their own backyard, and the potential benefits of a cooperative deal, their attitude would be much more constructive.
Perhaps their most glaring fault is their complete disdain for the views and aspirations of their citizens. In the EU, whatever the issue under discussion, the interests of the project always have to come first, never mind the effect on individual countries and their citizens.
Greece is the perfect example but there are many others.
The tragedy of youth unemployment across the entire ClubMed area particularly comes to mind. The entirely reasonable aspirations of a whole generation of young people to have a job, a home and raise a family have been cruelly dashed by this futile obsession with trying to make the Euro work.
You can almost hear Merkel and Schauble in Berlin saying that this is a price worth paying. It most definitely isn’t :
The Euro may have created an economic boom for the benefit of the Germans, but for those on the receiving end, it must feel just as oppressive as Second World War occupation.
The attitude to Brexit negotiations is therefore entirely predictable.
Dear Donald from Ms Merkel, Please don’t fret yourself about the British Donald.. as all of these things will sort themselves out as soon as the European elections are out of the way and then we can plan for our own bright new multi-speed Europe with our new European defence project. You might remember that when I met with Mr Putin a few months ago.. well he has indicated that he might like to row in with us as soon as things settle down in Russia.. we could sell a lot if produce up there including our shiny new BMW cars and other western decadent goods and in return he has promised cheap gas and as much oil as we wish. There are also vast amounts of natural resources including mineral of all sorts up there just waiting to be dug out of the ground. He has also said that he might be interested in forming some sort of mutual defence arrangement when the business with Ukraine has quietened down. so now what’s that you were saying about Gibraltar and Northern Ireland? Okay so better not say any more in case contents if this is leaked to Nicola.. bye for now and see you at the next ‘bash’ Angela
Did you miss Herr Tusk’s statement? He is not prepared to discuss trade until the divorce proceedings are settled. Which means that trade will almost certainly not be on the top of the list of priorities.
Britain will only discuss trade after the article 50 time has run out and we are a “third country” outside the Eu altogether, computers turned off, customs posts checking ever single article, planes unable to land without permission and so on.
OK Sometimes politicians say what they do not mean. All Herr tusk is doing is to state openly what EU policy has always been.
Ask any Greek or any Swiss who has had to do business with them.
Anyone any suggestions on how best to counter this Remainer argument I constantly encounter of late?
They assert the EU trades only a small portion of total trade with UK and that they can afford a no deal s enario due to this, in a way they say we cannot as over 40% of our trade is with them.
My typical response is that when you get down to the millions of real world EU workers dependant on UK trade, they will not merrily accept themselves being the brunt of collatoral damage forced on them by political elites.
Any thoughts, especially any detailed and irrefutable figures such as the proportion of profits the German car sector derides from its sales to the UK?
If only ……………………….
I note that on Radio 4 this morning both Vince Cable and Ian Duncan Smith appeared to accept that the UK would have to pay for the completion of some EU Projects after we had left (the former with some relish and expectations of higher costs). In fairness they both also accepted that there could be offsets in respect of EU assets to which the UK had in the past contributed.
I really can’t see how such payments can be at all justified – they expect to force us to continue to pay for things from which, as non-members, we will gain absolutely nothing, but if this is going to be in any way accepted I would suggest an absolute stop on any further UK capital spending in Scotland. The precedent the EU sets, the SNP will expect to follow.
From Merkel
To Tusk
What nonsense. Stick to your guns man. We have the upper hand. The British are in disarray. Sturgeon has already called for a second referendum. The BBC, and the lawyers, can be relied on to support our cause at every turn. May’s inner group consists of three (May, Hammond, Rudd) who voted Remain and they outnumber the two (Johnson and Davis) who voted Yes. Our financial blitzkrieg must be pushed to the limit to weaken the resolve of the two and strengthen the opposition of the three so that their stated position can be turned. Besides, as you point out, Germany and the EU needs the British money if EU programmes are to be delivered. money. And stop looking so glum!
“our most important task of creating greater unity ”
much politer than total domination of Europe.
You seem to be suggesting that the sequencing of talks and the final bill are both German inspired and could also be changed by Germany ? Good luck with that.
