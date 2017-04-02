The EU sets out its stall

The bark of the EU was less aggressive than the spin prior to the formal document. Mr Tusk tells us “The Union will be constructive throughout and will strive to find an Agreement”. He sees the UK as a “close partner in the future”. He welcomes the UK’s understanding that you cannot belong to the single market without accepting all the four freedoms.
It is also clear that the EU would like a free trade agreement, and an agreement on intelligence, counter terrorism, defence and security co-operation. Indeed, why wouldn’t they, when you see how it is so strongly in their interests. The Union is worried that the UK might seek to negotiate and talk to individual member states likely to be sympathetic, so the document seeks to ban any talks by the EU 27 individually with the UK about Brexit.The Union has moved its language a bit on the rights of UK citizens living on the continent and EU citizens living in the UK, in recognition that they need to reassure and secure the position of all involved. It still falls short of the full guarantee that should be offered.
So what are the catches? There are three main obstacles to an agreement latent in this proposal. The first is the continued provision for a “divorce bill”. The language is less inflammatory and there is some understanding that any payment has to be based on “legal and budgetary commitments”. So maybe they will see there are no financial obligations beyond our continuing budget contributions up to the date of departure.
The second is wish to delay work on a future trade relationship and other matters concerning our future co-operation until a second phase. This is reinforced by saying that any free trade agreement has to be “finalised and concluded once the UK is no longer a member state”. If by this they mean the day after we leave we can register a free trade agreement already sorted out then this is fine, but if they mean we sit down and sort one out after departure they will have to adjust to high tariffs against their strong agricultural exports to the UK from Day One.
The third is the mantra that “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. This could delay necessary agreements over matters like citizens rights, and makes the likelihood of all the EU member states and the other EU institutions agreeing that much more difficult.
The UK in response to this should continue with warm words and friendly intent, but also should inject some pace and energy into the timetable. Uncertainty helps neither side. It will be no easier to agree these things in 2019 than now. Lets flush out whether thy are serious about wanting a deal. If they are not, lets just leave.
It is truly a shame that you, an elected MP, continue to deceive your readers.
First: you write, “The Union is worried that the UK might seek to negotiate and talk to individual member states likely to be sympathetic, so the document seeks to ban any talks by the EU 27 individually with the UK about Brexit”. This is wholly untrue. Such a ban is the very basis of EU law on external relations, and that has been the case for decades. The document simply repeats the long-standing position. This is not an anti-UK move. It is simply the normal operation of the EU.
Second: “So maybe they will see there are no financial obligations beyond our continuing budget contributions up to the date of departure.” Not so. The UK is plainly liable for its share of the cost of existing commitments that have been agreed already, even if the projects have not been started. The UK’s departure does not discharge this legal liability.
I understand your desire to evade responsibility for the UK’s looming economic pain by pretending the fault lies over the Channel. But it does not.
Let’s just leave already, I see no reason to continue dragging feet with the EU hell hole and money pit.
We would be better off negotiating outside the EU like other countries. Plus… it will stop the remoaners once and for all.
Cutting through all the complexities and side issues the core disagreement is over freedom of movement of persons. The great majority of UK citizens believe that they as UK voters should have the right to control immigration into their own country, while the governments of other EU countries believe that the EU should control our immigration policy.
Their belief is dressed up as a quasi-religious dogma or “principle”, the indivisibility of the “four freedoms” of their Single Market, but that is what it all boils down to; and either we accept that dogma, or they will deliberately seek to disrupt our trade.
There is no other reason for their desire to impose what amount to trade sanctions, as if we were some rogue state; it is not for instance that the present terms of UK-EU trade are too greatly in our favour and they have a massive trade deficit as a cause for complaint.
We are not a conquered people and we should never allow them to impose their will.
“… also should inject some pace and energy into the timetable.”
Most of us realise that they are trying to waste time and spin out the process, and we know that their hope is that our negotiators will cave in when faced with the artificial deadline.
The difference is between those in this country who are on their side and applaud their bad faith and take it as another argument that we should never have voted to leave the EU, and those of us who think that we should not let them mess us about.
What the negotiation show is how cumbersome and sclerotic the EU systems is with all the member countries (each with very different interests) having to agree. It is a system that cannot ever act in the interest of its members efficiently.
As you say if they are not serious, lets just leave. But how serious are MPs? The house is stuffed with remainiacs and the Lords even more so. May and Hammond do not inspire confidence at all.
Why, when the country is so short of decent doctors, is it so hard to get a place at medical school. Lots of really excellent A* candidate being rejected all over the place? They seem to have money to fund all sorts of largely pointless degrees in total nonsense, non subjects at universities and yet they cannot provide enough places to train the doctors we desperately need.
Perhaps they need to charge more of the the real costs to the student but why ration the places so much and turn so many sound people away?
Have the government just decided it is much cheaper not to bother and just to pinch trained Doctors from overseas?
Despite Mrs Merkel’s injunction about “no cherry picking”, acknowledged in the UK’s Article 50 letter, I read that Spain is allowed to cherry pick Gibraltar in the EU draft.
The reference to “budget commitments” suggests to me that the EU is seeking to extract commitments from the UK to pay for programmes that will extend beyond the UK’s departure date. That is unrealistic. The EU will need to reassess its forward programme after the UK has left, not least because it depended on UK contributions for a substantial portion of its income. I imagine that Germany will demand this too, as the main paymaster. There is a strong chance that attempts to reach an agreement over money will fail, alongside attempts by the EU to impose ECJ jurisdiction beyond the departure date. While there are many who will seek to reach agreement on trade, there are those who will seek to make life as awkward as possible for the UK. I think the chances that we will finish up with WTO arrangements have increased.
I also see that there are several elections due in the next two years: France, Schleswig Holstein, North Rhine- Westphalia, Norway, Germany Luxembourg, Slovenia (presidential), Austria, Sweden, Hungary, Finland (presidential), Italy and for the European parliament. The outcome of these, as is their potential impact on the negotiations triggered under Article 50, is unpredictable. They may complicate the ratification process if a Brexit deal is negotiated.
Your last p[paragraph sums it all up really.
Do they really want a deal or not, if so, then the sooner the better for both sides.
You overlook the threat to Gibraltar, why? Apart from the morality of this Spanish interjection, there is the NATO function of Gibraltar. I would assume we have underwater listening devices strung out across the Straits that can identify every alien submarine that passes to the extent of what the captain had for breakfast. I would be surprised if GCHQ did not have a presence. Tusk should be made aware that if he wishes to negotiate the future of Europe with the UK the Spanish clause should be removed.
Captcha must be on LSD this morning.
“Lets flush out whether thy are serious about wanting a deal. If they are not, lets just leave.”
They do not believe we will just walk away from the table.
It’s taken months and professional counselling services to convince them they’d actually receive Article 50 ( many Brexiteeers also needed such counselling thanks to road-runner Mrs May at the helm ).
So they’ll let everything drag on hoping we behave like the Irish government and just keep giving our people yet another Referendum until we vote Remain..
Why is the EU being allowed to dictate what the agenda is of the process of meetings? “Mrs Merkel says..” such and such cannot be negotiated first ” Why isn’t the UK side saying: “We take it from you attitude you do not wish meaningful negotiations therefore we will wait throughout the two year period…you know our address in London…until such time as you wish to negotiate. But we will be leaving exactly, to the day, two years hence irrespective of agreement or no agreement!”
The positions taken by Labour and other Remoaners including Blair reveal the tactics of the EU negotiations. Their JOINT EU/Remoaner plan is to get the UK voter to pre-reject the very notion of “walking away from the table” ( a necessary UK negotiating position ). Also, to trumpet “another referendum”. One sees already the EU are saying “Oh you can come back” ( cry, weep, tears in eyes )..the very opposite position to the one they took a week ago. The EU hasn’t moved except in delayed synchronicity with Remoaner tactics.
So the remoaners will tell us what the EU next move is going to be. We should listen to them intently and know just where they are coming from..a foreign position to our back…and in concert with our foe at the front.
Without sight of the actual document it would seem that there is some watering down in the EU’s response ; my view is based on those aspects where they want future co-operation . On the other hand the bit about “Nothing is agreed until all is agreed” indicates a) prolonged negotiations and b) a strong doubt that anything satisfactory will happen . All in all it is a very slippery bit of diplomatic wrangling .
The EU must have had wind of different member countries who wish to deal with us separately ; their insisting that this is not going to be allowed suggests they are scared of a unity breaking apart . There are going to be some losers bigger than others and some , therefore , who want a different deal . We should encourage these talks and , if necessary , use them as part of our negotiating edge .
“The second is wish to delay work on a future trade relationship and other matters concerning our future co-operation until a second phase. This is reinforced by saying that any free trade agreement has to be “finalised and concluded once the UK is no longer a member state”. If by this they mean the day after we leave we can register a free trade agreement already sorted out then this is fine, but if they mean we sit down and sort one out after departure they will have to adjust to high tariffs against their strong agricultural exports to the UK from Day One.”
However carefully I read the draft negotiating guidelines:
http://g8fip1kplyr33r3krz5b97d1.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/FullText.pdf
it isn’t clear to me what the EU is proposing. Maybe it isn’t clear to them either?
The first question is whether there would be a period when the UK had left the EU but there were no new UK-EU legal arrangements in force. A legal hiatus of that kind would not have to be very long to create legal and practical chaos, in fact even if it was only a millisecond there could in theory be complications arising from that discontinuity. We can sort out our end through the Act to provide legal continuity within the UK, but that would not solve the problem on the international plane.
Despite everything I still find it hard to believe that the EU would want that any more than we would, but as they explicitly propose that the new long term arrangements will only be “finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State” that could only mean that there would be a transitional period when the UK was outside the EU and no longer subject to the EU treaties, but would still be bound by a new temporary treaty which continued many of the present arrangements and conditions of EU membership.
Personally I am not too concerned about that; after more than four decades a few more years before we complete our escape in practice as well as on paper seems nothing to be bothered about, provided we know that it will be only a few more years.
Which brings me to a second question, namely whether there is any real substance to the oft-repeated claim that the process of withdrawal would be smoother and less risky if we planned to stay in the EEA after leaving the EU, thereby becoming a “third country” in their eyes. And I think the answer is that if the EU insists that we must become a “third country” before it can conclude a free trade deal with us then logically it would also insist that we must become a “third country” before it could approve membership of the EEA.
Because although the UK is a separate sovereign party to the existing EEA Agreement that is on the premise that it is a member of the EU and bound by the EU treaties, not as a member of EFTA or as the sole representative of some new category of free-standing EEA members which are in neither the EU or EFTA; and while the necessary changes to the agreement might be fairly minor or even technical they would still have to be negotiated and agreed by all of the parties to the agreement including the EU.
And then presumably if we later wanted to move on from the supposed half-way house of the EEA the same thing would happen; instead of the EU saying as now “First leave the EU and then we can finalise a new arrangement” it would be saying “First leave the EEA and then we can finalise a new arrangement”. Why should it be otherwise?
Your not getting this JR, the EU is holding all the cards! They will set the time table, the UK has no control over that.
The EU would like a trade agreement; but, it doesn’t desperately need it. The UK needs all the agreements it currently has as an EU member state. But, the dozens of countries concerned, are not likely to go for an EU/UK decided, split of current tariff quotas. New Zealand Sheep Meat quotas into the EU for instance.
Citizenship is not yet an EU competence (but could be in the next couple of years). Member states decide it under UN law.
The member states that are “net receivers”, have EU budget funds already “committed” to them. I understand they have been told what their share of the Brexit €60 billion is; or, might not be.
“… they will have to adjust to high tariffs against their strong agricultural exports to the UK from Day One.” UK voters will thus be hit with imported inflation from Day One, won’t they (and the BoE) be pleased. Yours could be the last Conservative government ever elected in the UK.
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. Put that one in the same pigeon hole as “Brexit means Brexit”.
It is interesting they are highlighting that the rights of EU citizens already living in UK need to be protected when it is the EU itself which has refused to conclude an early reciprocal deal on this. My guess is they are linking this into the overall negotiation “nothing is agreed till everything is agreed” because some states like Romania want the cut-off date for this part of the agreement to be as late as possible so people arriving in the next two years still get included.
Your last sentence says everything for me John. What is the point in flogging a dead horse? We should not be paying out more than is necessary legally for longer than is necessary. People want clarification over their lives and jobs and that goes for those living and working in the EU too. I just hope the negotiators can see this too. This debacle has already been going on for 9 months and quite honestly I think most of us are already tiring of the Remainiacs going on and nearly every documentary/news programme being dominated by Brexit.
Good Morning,
Here we face the fundamental issue; the EU is not a nation state. Their negotiators are dealing in the 3rd person and are not subject to the personal and national motivators that we are. Their objective is to discuss forever without achievement. Do we work on their timetable or can we force our own?
Two points.
First in a divorce you decide what is going to happen to the children before you decide on the finances. Quite who the children are I don’t know but the process is instructive.
Second, I don’t think anything much will change. I think we still need to keep the science , medicine cooperation and standards.
Third. What will change is the EU budget and the ability for unemployed Europeans to work in the U.K. There will be financial pressure on the EU budget to shrink in size just as the Treaty of Rome is calling for the EU to grow in size.
Fourth, just as there is more pressure on the South and East of Europe then Germany will start a massive expansion of its defence spending. With Greece and Italy collapsing and Germany dictating to them about finances and mass immigration how will it look with hundreds of new German tanks and fighter planes rolling by off the production lines all increasing employment of engineers in Germany.
Not quite so simple eh John ?
Just watch this disgusting BBC person “interviewing” the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, from 14:50 onwards:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08ltrzw/the-andrew-marr-show-02042017
Who ends up indirectly revealing his real belief that we should just hand over Gibraltar to the Spanish, a belief he no doubt shares with many of the other hypocritical Remoaners who are now welcoming the appearance of this additional obstacle to Brexit.
Tebbit is right again as usual today, can we have him cloned please to replace May. As he says:-
As I read of the efforts of our would-be masters in Brussels to use Gibraltar, like the fate of British people living and working in the 27 EU states, as a bargaining chip in the Brexit negotiations, I become all the more sure that the people of this kingdom took the right decision in the referendum. There is something disgusting in the determination of the masters of the EU to contemplate any action to prevent our people from using the law of the EU itself to regain our historic right to govern ourselves.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/04/02/spains-vanity-has-led-politicians-play-fire-must-learn-dangers/
As you say, they have softened their tone somewhat but we shouldn’t rely on this too much as it is just warming up language- now that we are about to embark on probably the most serious negotiations that is going to effect our long term future relations with Europe since the treaty of Versailles talks which followed WW1 – almost one hundred years ago, and we know who was in the hot seat at that time- the Germans- so then when the enormous punitive measures, reparations, were dished out it eventually lead to Hitler and WW2.- so some historians say.
Well this time it is UK who is in the hot seat and it doesn’t really matter how much we dress it up things are looking bleak- so we can discuss, debate, negotiate spin through the press all we like to try to find a way forward but it is entirely in the hands now of the EU as to the outcome- we just have to turn up- because if we don’t- it will be as you say ‘let’s just leave’
The key question is does the EU intend to impose tarrifs when we leave? It is pointless talking about all and sundry unless and until that basic question is answered.
Along with what you say I heard of a new unforeseen development between Spain and Gibraltar.. I hear that over the years the UK has pushed this border out into Spanish territory little be little in order to accommodate the aircraft runway and that this can be seen very clearly when compared to the original military maps and treaty outlines held by both Spain and the UK from the treaty of Utrecht..so I don’t know how this is going to be squared with the talks outcome for Gibraltar- very probably if we agree to leave Gibraltar behind in the EU as they wish there should be no problem– but then we could also say the same for Scotland and northern Ireland– but it might be worth exploring just to save the UK itself?
Here’s a chap who may not have read the EU’s draft negotiating guidelines:
http://brexitcentral.com/early-deal-british-eu-citizens/
“An early deal on British and EU citizens is good for Britain and the negotiations”
“It is in everyone’s interest – morally and practically – to agree a standalone early deal on British citizens and EU citizens at that first meeting.”
“Legal experts agree an early deal on our status is possible within the framework of Article 50. Negotiators need to simply agree a separate, standalone deal (guaranteeing our status) that operates independently of the main Article 50 agreement so in the unlikely event that negotiations don’t complete, citizens’ rights will be protected.”
Sorry, chum; no doubt it would be possible, and no doubt Theresa May would like to do it, but the EU position is perfectly clear, and inflexible, and in this respect callous:
http://g8fip1kplyr33r3krz5b97d1.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/FullText.pdf
“2. Negotiations under Article 50 TEU will be conducted as a single package. In accordance with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, individual items cannot be settled separately.”
You omitted the demand that – ” It must ensure a level playing field in terms of competition and state aid, and must encompass safeguards against unfair competitive advantages through, inter alia, fiscal, social and environmental dumping”.
This would mean that they still control the policies of our Government, in areas that would ensure we can make the most of the advantages of Brexit.
We should insist there will be no discussion on “liabilities” until the 27 commence a rational discussion and commitment to reduction in their budget. And we should also insist that Nato members in the bloc demonstrate a commitment to meeting their 2% obligations in a reasonable timeframe.
You are right about ‘warm words and friendly intent’, but they also need to be ‘firm words and clear intent’. Too often our negotiators fail to be firm and are far from being clear.
We need our negotiators to be people, probably from the business world, who are used to driving hard bargains, not diplomats whose stock in trade is to be smooth and avoid disagreement.
The first phase is the negotiations about the negotiations. From the Council’s statement of 29 June 2016, referred to in the Tusk letter:
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/european-council/2016/06/29-27ms-informal-meeting-statement/
Perhaps it’s just bad English, but the strict interpretation of those words is that they won’t finalise any agreement – Article 50 or otherwise – until after we have left the EU, and they also seek to link mere access to the single market to the four freedoms. (Incidentally, if Article 50 isn’t finanlised until after we have left it also implies it can continue to be negotiated after we have left)
On both these issues we need to move forward. There is no reason why an agreement on migrants couldn’t be finalised outwith the Article 50 process on a fast track to take effect upon withdrawal, given goodwill on both sides to achieve it. Indeed, the same applies to other areas where agreement is not controversial. The risk is that EU institutions would seek to use their involvement in such agreements to try to meddle in the main agreement, and delay rather than speed the process.
Perhaps the best defence becomes rolling up such agreements into the Article 50 one as protocols, thus bypassing meddlesome EU institutions. The problem of course is that the EU is insisting on just one Article 50 agreement, with nothing agreed until everything is agreed, while also already talking about two phases of Article 50 discussions. Perhaps they are close to allowing more than one Article 50 agreement.
Tusk is in cloud cuckoo land if he believes that there won’t be side negotiations, though of course for anything to make the final agreements it will have to be tabled via the formal process from one side or the other.
THis may be slightly off_topic, but I should just like to raise the topic of Gibraltar. MY comment is: what about the two Spanish enclaves on the north coast of AFrica, Ceuta and Melilla?
THis seems to me to be a hot topic; I am sure that we should all like to hear some reassurance from you JR?
The government working assumption must be that there is no agreement, and plan for this eventuality. We should not read anything into any conciliatory noises or discussions.
Another unwelcome aspect is their stance on Spain: they will take the part of Spain when they have been neutral in the past, because, they say, Spain is a member of the EU. At the same time they are insisting we keep paying up, keeping the rules, and mustn’t talk to anyone else, mustn’t attend any meetings they don’t want us at, and on top of all of that, agree to keep their fiscal rules and regulations in the future as well as paying tribute. Who is having their cake and eating it?
If they continue to take this stance on Gibraltar, on the ground that Spain is a member sttate and we are not, we should cease to pay the tribute.
I agree John. If it becomes apparent that the EU will drag this out for years let’s leave without an agreement and pay only what we think we are legally obliged to. Nothing more. If this is where we end up it’s vindication of what we have known for years that the EU is a huge beauraucracy and almost impossible to do business with and that’s a very good reason for leaving.
Totally agree with everything you say but you’ve missed out two important ( and very negative ) parts of their draft negotiating plan.
1) Gibraltar…….that’s a straight NO, we give nothing away to achieve this as it shouldn’t be there in the first place.
2) EU controlling our Tax Rates and terms of our other Trade agreements after we’ve left.
As far as I’m concerned both of the above are red lines. ! If they still exist by July then we make a massive push to prepare for WTO rates exit AND let them know that we’re doing it. !
You forgot to mention Spains veto on any UK\EU deal. Also that any trade carried out by the UK after Brexit must stick to EU regulations regarding competition, State Aid, & Taxes. In other words NO dropping Corporate Tax, ‘Your out but still in the EU. Also any ‘Transitional’ period after Brexit (up to 3yrs) means we have to pay Contributions £20B pa, keep Freedom of Movement, abide by EU Regulation and remain under the jurisdiction of the ECJ until such time as the ‘Transitional’ period ends. Could be 2022 before we are rid of the EU. It is a totaly unacceptable prerequisit by Tusk and Theresa May should just walk away and leave them to rot in their own stew.
We simply cannot have our Brexit negotiators’ arms pinned behind their backs by recalcitrant Remainers.
– the referendum was agreed by Parliament and Royal assent
– a Leave result was delivered
– the result was scrutinised by the courts
– the result was ratified by a Parliamentary vote
In every sense of the word our *country* has decided to Leave the EU. Therefore it must be no half-hearted and disabling fudge. Brexit must be confident and unfaltering.
Remainers signalling that they will do the EU’s work and bidding from within are our greatest problem, not the EU itself with whom we should be as cordial and polite as possible.
In truth I wish we had not had a referendum. Not because I didn’t want one. I think people were right to vote Leave.
I did not imagine (however hard I tried) just how obstructive Remainers were going to be – to the point that negotiating a equitable deal is going to be near impossible, nor did I imagine just how much they’d imbue the EU negotiators with confidence.
I should add that I’d vote the same way in a second referendum. Now the letter is sent we must stick with the course how ever rough it gets. Remainer have made me more determined to do so -the heat they have generated in my blood will keep me warm even if the power generators don’t.
They also want to dictate our tax and regulations after we leave!!
Because the EU says that Spain must have a say on Gibraltar’s future negates ANY kind of deal until it is off the table and this must be made quite clear to them. So much for the EU respecting EU citizens rights – just plain simple hypocrisy.
The last sentance is the best of all .
Just leave.
They are going to try and wear everyone down and give the remoaners a field day.
It occurs to me and probebly many others, that the EU basic priciple in any negotiation is “Delay, delay, delay. Procrastinate then delay and play for more time so that the opposition eventually submits”.
This seems to be the logical conclusion given their past history of trade deals with the resto of the world.
I suppose they even take a whole lunchtime to decide what they are going to eat. And drink.
The bottom line is they can hurt us much more than we can hurt them and if we are ok with WTO they are very ok with it . I would delay until WTO kicks in and see if the UK cracked. It may well do attitudes to the whole thin g have hardened and there will be little support for failure.
There is nothing unpatritoc about this .There be some matter where the British must pull together and make sacrifices .The young the may be required to fight, the old to get out of the way as usual.
This is not such an occasion and one half of the country simply cannot expect the other half to pay for their ridiculous mistake . The EU have all the cards , the best way to handle this was not to be here