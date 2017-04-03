The state of the railways

Last year Network Rail announced another £232m of losses on financial derivatives, following a £982 m loss the previous year. The company sees that as a technical write down of derivatives which might change, but the last two years have been negative.
I am glad that after I raised this issue before, the government has asked the company not to take out new derivatives and has agreed more direct Treasury financing of what is in effect a nationalised company. Stopping additional risks and potential losses from this source is a step forward.
The Company also accepted in its last Annual Report that it did not have proper control over the costs of some major projects and has promised to do better in the future. It reported a £200m shortfall on its efficiency targets. Only 89% of trains were on time, below target, and more than 3% were cancelled altogether.
As the relatively new management admit, the railway is short of capacity on busy routes at peak times. It needs to get on with modern digital sysyems to replace traditional signals, as this would be the cheapest way of raising capacity relatively quickly. What is odd is how in their enormous budget they do not seem to prioritise this sufficiently.
The Treasury has offered them more borrowings, but is also requiring that they step up their property asset disposals. There is still huge scope for property development on surplus or underused railway land, especially at main stations. Stations can be transport interchanges, shopping destinations and workplaces with office accommodation. Easy access from the train lines is a bonus, and helps generate footfall for the shops.
Presumably no civil servants or executive management have lost their jobs over this ongoing fiasco, merely being allowed to ‘move on’?
Thank goodness I do not have to use trains . Commuters where I live speak of terrible over-crowding , delays , high cost etc etc ; it must be a nightmare .
John’s suggestion of using railway property for various types of building projects including shopping centres , makes a great deal of sense – bags of space for parking as well . This proposal is more appealing than further erosion of the countryside .
Unless you are travelling alone (like Billy Nomates) then the cost of using the train as a regular main form of transport for more than one person is very poor value, and in many cases prohibitive.
That said I see that it is planned that a number of towns and cities are going to implement some sort of penalty tax on some cars shortly, based on emissions, that and the lack of and high cost of parking will mean out of town shopping centres, out of town business parks/centres, and the internet model will gain even more advantage over the so called high street shops and city business centres.
As a small Country moving about should be easy and inexpensive, but when compared to many much larger Countries the opposite is true.
I bet that has its origins in the EU. It wouldn’t take long on google to find some Directive related to your second para.
The taxpayers are continuing to have to subsidise 19th century technology for the benefit of a small section of the community.
Train users should pay the going rate and this could have the benefit of getting some business out of London and the Southern East.
HS2 being the biggest white elephant of the lot.
When is the Government going to realise that continuing with the HS2 fiasco is going to be a a very, very expensive, and poor value for money mistake.
I see reports that the main Contractor has had serious allegations made against them, is now perhaps pulling out, and certain very senior management are leaving due poor decisions and working practices.
Cost projections also look like they may go through the roof.
Were we even planning to use British steel, British made trains, at present it seems unlikely.
What is the value of scrap track lying around the network? Whenever I take a journey I see lengths of replaced track lying adjacent to the permanent way. I cannot believe that it is not worth collecting and selling back to the steel industry.
Forcing Network Rail to sell strategic assets won’t improve the efficiency of its operations, merely disguise them in the main figures and will act as a diversion from the main object. Then to please their masters, the bean counters, they’ll say ‘look how well we’ve done’.
And what do they do when they want to build bigger stations?
Short-termism and asset stripping has been and continues to be our ruination..
Large electrification projects (incl HS2) – in order to meet emission targets – have been a costly mistake.
We could have delivered much of JRs shopping list with the money wasted.
My own view is that the railways should be renationalised.
I am angered by the continual price rises, which of course are deliberate government policy of passing the costs of running the railways away from the government to the consumers by means of increased fares. Under this system, there will continue to be significant pay rises all the time. Services do not necessarily improve, and there have been over the years serious problems with overcrowding, and poor time keeping, apparently due to lagging technology (why should a little snow or leaves on the line cause the disruption that they do?). The debacle with Southern Rail is a disgrace and Government have been ineffective in dealing with the prolonged crisis.
Who gets to pay for the £210 million worth of trains the Dept of Transport specified and ordered from Germany, for the last South West Trains franchise holder, that the new franchise holder, doesn’t want? Where will they be parked, so that rail users can watch them rust away, as they pass by on their way to work.
If foreign governments, have replaced the UK government, as owners of our Train and Electricity infrastructure; can this legitimately be called “Privatisation”?
Off-topic again, can anybody explain how it comes about that we have spent so much on the defence of Europe for so long but gained so little even in goodwill, let alone gratitude?
Ignorance at the highest levels, I fear, determining flawed strategies.
I keep getting lefties in my ear about the amount of tax-payer’s money the railway companies receive and they inevitably go on to say that proves the railways should be wholly taken back into state-ownership. That Network Rail loses big amounts of money on derivatives, makes my case against state-ownership all the more difficult.
This is a pig’s ear. I do not believe that the railways cannot be run more efficiently and effectively. There are successful models elsewhere which we may draw upon. Why has this British institution been so badly run, have we learned nothing from our past experiences?
Getting change is like wading through treacle. It doesn’t have to be that way, it just needs people with guts, vision, and determination to put it right.
Reply Network Rail is in state ownership!
While the figures you quote are large just remember that Ms Ruud is allegedly spending half a billion pounds to change the printer ink for British passports!
Also off-topic, JR, I have just received a notification of a new research briefing from the House of Commons Library which is so flawed and misleading that in my view it should be withdrawn and only reissued after the necessary corrections have been made. However as the briefing is intended only for MPs and their staff it is not permitted for a member of the general public to discuss its contents, and its defects, with the author.
“The financial sector’s contribution to the UK economy”
Straight off one can see a glaring error in the summary:
“There are over 3 million jobs in the financial and insurance sector (3.1% of all UK jobs).”
I know that the population of the country has been expanding rapidly, but even so there are not more than 97 million people employed in the UK. Even if every man, woman and child of all ages was put to work the total would still fall far short of 97 million, and in fact on page 8 within the body of the report it is stated:
“In December 2016 there were 1.1 million workforce jobs in the financial and insurance activities industry in the UK, 3.1% of all workforce jobs.”
And that is only the start, the most obvious of the errors and omissions.
Yes, plenty of scope for development of railway property. Years ago, I suggested multi-storey rebuilding of Wokingham Station to provide apartments and offices but we got only one floor.
A very nice station but a missed opportunity.
Glad to see you giving us a change today – away from that awful brexit mess- so anyway with brexit now in place when do you think we can start to fill in the channel tunnel? as i dont think there will be much need for it now? But on another note I heard Boris on tv just now spouting off about gibraltar..you know boris really inspires me when starts to do his foreign secretary stuff, but do you think i’d buy a used car from him?..i dont think so!.. so now what’s that we were saying about the railways?
I’d have thought the only time NR ought to be taking out derivatives at all was if they had some specific need to hedge — e.g. machinery to be bought in € or CHF in a year or two’s time. If these derivatives you refer to weren’t taken out for that purpose it seems to me to be a scandal: NR’s job is running the railtracks, not a gambling operation. But maybe I’m missing something.
Will Network Rail be the principle contractor in the hugely expensive white elephant, HS2? I sincerely hope not for the sake of taxpayers money.
Can anyone cognizant with the project explain why this country needs it rather than an upgrading of the existing train lines and stations across the existent networks?
It is “needed” only to conform with the relevant EU Directive. Can provide link is you require.
Genuine question: is there any country in the world that runs a railway service that is both efficient and – at the very least – breaks even financially, let alone profitable?
It’s funny, one sometimes reads things about how the government spends our money and one does not know whether to laugh or cry. If I have money that I don’t want, I might try trading options. I am sure I will lose it and only the broker will definitely make money.
Another few hundred million down the pan. Kerching! And we have no money to fund social care for elderly, infirm people.
What a disaster rail privatisation has been. Not only does the taxpayer have to pay for Network Rail but they have to subsidise the profits of the many businesses whose costs feed through to Network Rail through subsidised access charges as well. In the bad old days, the travelling public were at the mercy of militant rail unions, whereas now the travelling public is at the mercy of militant trade unions. That will be the case so long as the Tory Party continues to believe in the miraculous powers of the ‘Market’ instead of recognising that the only way to get rid of Luddism is to make it illegal. In the bad old days we use to manufacture and export locomotives all over the world; now, dirctly as a consequence of political meddling in the railways, we own no locomotive manufacturer at all.
Owners, many foreign, of our essential infrastrucure are constantly being exorted to invest. Why should they; they are in business to make as much mnoey out of us as possible and that does not include making investments that would take over a decade to provide a return. That is why most of our infrastructure was created by public money before privatisation.
The best way of usng ‘the market’ effectively is to recognise its limitations.
Reply This is the nationalised railway losing this money!
Travelling around and listening to the media, I note that the extremely highly paid and ineffective railway monopoly is now engaged in an expensive advertising campaign. It sounds really wonderful. They must know there is something which makes makeup necessary. Rather like an ageing old tart who likes her style of living.