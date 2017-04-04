Cheaper food after Brexit?

The Common Agricultural policy has been bad for UK consumers and bad for producers. Our time in the EU has seen our domestic output meet less and less of our needs, seen imports from the EU surge, and given us dearer food. There are high external tariffs of most food from outside the EU.
I still think it likely commonsense will break out in due course and the farmers and other exporters of the continent will not want to face high tariffs on their voluminous exports to us. Let us, however, suppose there is no deal, and we just leave. What tariffs would result on EU food exports to us?
The current EU external tariff on food stuffs are, according to the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (12 October 2016 publication)
Beef 65-87%
Pork 43-50%
Lamb 45-51% (there are however substantial tariff free quotas for NZ/Australian lamb)
Chicken 27-41%
Cheese 42-68%
Milk and cream 50-74%
Butter 63%
Vegetables 10-15%
Wheat and barley 53%
Jams etc 24%
Processed ham 27%
Processed chicken 88%
As a result of these current penal impositions on most non EU exports to us, the EU does most of the exporting to us. The Dutch account for 75% of our flower imports, and 23% of our vegetables, with Spain another 27%. The Dutch provide 44% of our poultry imports, Ireland 68% of our imported beef and the Danes 26% of our pork.
We now import around half our butter and 60% of our cheese, 35% of our beef, 60% of our pork and 40% of our poultry.
So what would happen if we move to WTO rules and impose these high tariffs on EU foods? It would be wise to cut tariffs on various foodstuffs we could not produce economically at home from non EU countries, which you can always do under the WTO scheme as they are out to stop increases, not declines.
Undoubtedly there would be a surge in domestic production of butter, cheese, beef, flowers, pork and poultry were such barriers to be erected. Moving to world prices for items where we could not produce at home would help reduce price levels. Why, for example, do we have to have a tariff on oranges and other hot country fruits, which we cannot grow for ourselves?
It’s possible for Brexit to be a good success. But i simply fail to see how it’s possible without a deal with the EU. The EU has said no deal would be bad for them and the UK but that a bad deal for them could be even more costly for them than no deal. And if our economy sinks and we fail to bring down immigration, i can only see this seriously undermining Brexit. Meanwhile, we have lots of debt to pay off and we have many important non-Brexit issues to deal with. Therefore time + money are going to be serious factors undermining the long-term success of Brexit. And in time, this could lead to votes going to Labour and the Liberals. And if they got back into power, who knows what could happen. Therefore if we want a successful Brexit, we really need a deal with the EU.
Other staples from hot countries that attract tariffs include roasted coffee beans (7.5%), green tea (3.2%), rice (175 euro per 1000Kg).
The government should take a hard line on this against the EU and on other imposed taxes such as VAT. Even if the EU agree no change of trade terms from now they will still impose NTBs to make things difficult for our exporters and their companies always favour local manufacturers/producers anyway.
The government must look to our people’s benefit first and agreeing to maintain the status quo simply to keep financial passports, for example, would be a gross failure.
I am frequently astonished at how low are food prices when one travels outside of the European Union, for 44 long years we’ve suffered the idiocy of the CAP.
Then, possibly could we have some ‘world prices’ in the energy, car, oil, gas, freight, insurance, banking, house prices et bloomin’ cetera?
I am a terrible cynic – quell surprise ! I do not believe any savings will be passed on to the consumer but pocketed by those supplying. In fact, I believe post-BREXIT prices will rise and leaving the EU will be blamed.
But once competition comes fully into play, over time prices will begin to fall a little.
The UK needs to come to terms with the regulatory minefield we are entering. Upon exit we will, initially, be in a worse of position. But over time we will come out on top. We always do !
Interesting info John, but what are the typical WTO tariffs on such products when compared to these external EU tariffs you have listed.
Reply These tariffs are the current EU schedule at the WTO which we have to levy on imports into the UK. When we set our own s=Schedule, they could be zero if we chose to. The WTO does not stop you lowering tariffs, only putting them up.
I was unaware there was a tariff on oranges etc – and my family eat loads of them !. Fruit – of all sorts is a major part of our diet and each week my wife encourages our fad . Any relief in the cost of food would be quite a boost to our cost of living – as it would be to other families .
Cutting tariffs on food would be welcomed by all – just the sort of positive gesture a Government could make in response to our leaving .
You should pay more attention then ! Last year I think it was the EU slapped a 16% tariff on Oranges to protect Spanish growers.
I agree and support your desire to focus on the practical issue of trade; however it seems from the EU side it is all about agreeing to accept our ‘punishment fee’ and terms. As you have said on many occasions, there is to be no punishment accepted. Will you kindly keep a close check on your colleagues to ensure that is the case. Your audience needs to hear from you on this so that we can lobby directly if necessary.
John Redwood: “The Dutch account for 75% of our flower imports, and 23% of our vegetables, ”
It was well known that our joining the EU caused major economic disruption to our commonwealth partners such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, where we previously bought a lot of agricultural produce.
Let’s hope for the best and encourage our own farmers and growers but there is a significant risk that there will be a continuation of profiteering which I see at present.
As soon as a business sees an opportunity to raise prices it will take it. I observe this now. They have an excuse with ‘the fall in the pound’ and Brexit. The brakes are off. Just about everywhere prices are being put up or products are being changed.
“We now import around half our butter and 60% of our cheese, 35% of our beef, 60% of our pork and 40% of our poultry.”
So why have we been subsidising UK farmers heavily for 3 generations? What does that achieve?
Actually it’s more expensive to pay farmers for not producing (set aside) than for producing comestibles which can be sold in the marketplace.
Thank you for showing how no deal is better than a bad deal, hopefully Mr Benn will appreciate your agriculture example.
We should scrap all these import tariffs. They are hugely damaging to the economy and push up food and other costs for everyone. They render the UK and EU economy less efficient and mean than they EU does things that are more efficiently done outside the EU.
One of the main benefit of leaving is the scrapping these tariffs. Alas May and Hammond (who seem to be socialists essentially) seem not to realise this.
We should stop nearly all subsidies for UK farmers too, they damage & distort the market. We should certainly simplify employment laws and not “build on them” as May suggests. These workers right do not help workers, they harm them by destroying jobs and giving them less choice of alternative jobs.
We commit a substantial sum to a foreign aid budget purportedly to aid less well off peoples from poorer countries around the world. Largely it is squandered as it ends up far too often in the wrong hands or it is ineffectual. A far better way to help poorer nations is to allow them easy access to our markets by reducing tariffs on their goods and services. Ideally to zero. The best place to start is agriculture as current tariffs on their produce are punishingly high because the EU misguidedly wish to protect their farmers. Brexit gives the UK the opportunity to indeed give the British consumer cheaper food. Of course if it was extended to other goods and services then on many other things as well.
It’s astonishing that (if the adverts are to be believed)there are still large numbers of people in the developing world without access to fresh water-this after decades and hundreds of billions spent on aid – and yet projects such as the infamous Ethiopian Spice Girls and Peruvian guinea pig farmers go ahead.
A hugely depressing article on eureferendum blog today by R North, which would indicate that we are heading for a deal amounting to something similar to what we have got, but spun to an uncritical media and public as something special, with the final move being that the UK if finally brought back into the EU fold after a treaty change, as the complications of trading on our own etc would prove too difficult to manage.
Peter Oborne in the Mail on Saturday was suggesting something something similar.As some of us have long believed the referendum vote was only the first skirmish in this war.
R North is a closet remainer and because his Flexcit document is being ignored he likes to spread doom and gloom about our leaving.
He would have us go the EEA/EFTA route which would leave things largely as they are without MEP’s or Commissioners.
This article in D Express, if true, seems to confirm that May is backsliding on a clean Brexit, and that unrestricted immigration will continue after we leave the EU:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/787832/Theresa-May-unrestricted-immigration-EU-after-Brexit-free-movement
Mr Redwood, is there any basis for R North’s pessimism, and also these reports about not having control of our borders and allowing unrestricted immigration?
Reply No. In due course the government will announce a new Immigration policy and make legislative proposals to Parliament on it.
I hope your right and common sense prevails some time soon.
“So what would happen if we move to WTO rules and impose these high tariffs on EU foods? It would be wise to cut tariffs on various foodstuffs we could not produce economically at home from non EU countries, which you can always do …” No you can’t.
“Why ‘most-favoured’? This sounds like a contradiction. It suggests special treatment, but in the WTO it actually means non-discrimination — treating virtually everyone equally. This is what happens.
Each member treats all the other members equally as “most-favoured” trading partners. If a country improves the benefits that it gives to one trading partner [say, non EU], it has to give the same “best” treatment to all the other WTO members [including the EU], so that they all remain “most-favoured”.
Reply I am well aware of that. We could for example cut out all tariffs on all tropical products from anywhere in the world as we do not produce any.
I have for a long time thought that these tariffs especially as regards developing countries are not just economically daft but actually wicked.
Thank you for this very revealing detail, the type of information unspoken by Heseltine, Clegg, Clarke, Blair, Mandelson, Soubry, Major et al.
South African grapes could be cheaper too.
We have our own cows , lamb and chickens are ten a penny. British farmers would benefit and be able to be competitive. We don’t want however to encourage to many products with processed chicken.
I hope someone is studying closely what has happened in New Zealand where farm subsidies have been cut significantly. A free trade model for the UK should include food products with consideration of food production self sufficiency, land and landscape management in the mix.
If you read eureferendum.com today you will read that the “agreement” Mrs May will achieve will actually mean we NEVER leave the European Union. Due to the way the EU works we will need to become an “Associate” member if we are not to fall off a cliff.
If the “leave” side of the government bothered to read and do some research we would not find ourselves in this mess. To join the EEA/EfTA would have been the most sensible route so as to stay in the Single Market. We could have used this as a temporary measure while we negotiated some of the most onerous agreements while keeping trade running smoothly. Once this had been achieved we could have left the EEA – takes about one year and become a REAL INDEPENDENT COUNTRY TRADING ON THE WORLD MARKET.
Dear John,
As you already know there is already a significant amount of agricultural commodities that trades on a tariff free basis under WTO rules. The WTO tariffs typically apply for volumes above a certain threshold level and usually on a sliding scale basis. It applies to beef/pork for example.
As the UK is leaving the EU, there will need to be a discussion as to how those schedule will be split which as you may have guessed will be a can of worms altogether.
It is nonetheless great news that the UK want to trade world-wide on a tariff free basis as you seem to suggest. The EU will even help you achieve that by giving you all its schedule if you like. Here have it. It’s on us.
Now, this is great news for British consumers who will get his meat on the cheap but this also means incidentally that British beef producers will compete directly against Argentinian cattle ranchers and probably get destroyed in the process (a Falkland re-match ?) on simply on a cost basis… especially if labour cost go up post Brexit as EU immigration falls.
… but like Brexit, if it is really what you want, the EU should be very happy to oblige. See, we can be sensible after all.
Best regards
Reply Not what I wrote. Do try to read what I say first.
John, What you say is correct, but obviously the Remains won’t agree. I have even seen a Remain predicting there will be food riots.
The Remains’ implicit assumption is that we will still have to do what the EU tells us after we leave, just as we do now. Whether that position is merely a cynical propaganda ploy, or a genuine inability to understand what being an independent nation means, I’m not sure.
The way things are going we will probably agree to tarrif free access for EU goods entering Britain and WTO tarrifs for UK exported goods. I see the latest ploy is any EU citizen who has ever set foot on these shores should be able to claim benefits, access the NHS and education including their extended family.
I do hope this is a belated April fool joke.
Indeed, perhaps this can be included as a counterblast to the MP report on ‘no deal – bad deal’…. What possesses them to think that a bad deal could be better than no deal? How bad a deal does it have to be for them to walk away? I think an informed piece on how we could benefit from WTO as opposed to the status quo or dear food and heavy tariffs would be helpful.
zorro
I am disturbed to read today that Nick Robinson of the BBC does not believe the corporation has an obligation to report impartially Lon Brexit now that the referendum is over. I cannot believe the BBC Charter allows impartial coverage on a politically salient topic such as the merits of any Brexit deal over WTO arrangements. If it does then I do feel the BBC Charter or law needs to changed as a matter of urgency to stop the skewed BBC support for any Brexit deal no matter what the cost.
Not forgetting, of course, that if we set high tariffs on food imported from the EU it is our importers (and thence UK consumers) that pay those tariffs, not the EU producers. So prices here would rise.
Swings and roundabouts for those who are both consumers and taxpayers.
I think it is a governmental duty to help maintain some kind of domestic food security; it’s surely also a good thing to bolster food production and international trade with other countries outside the EU.
It would be interesting to go through that list and pick out the products where we run a trade surplus with the EU. (Not a trade surplus overall for EU and non-EU together, but just for the EU.) I stand to be corrected, but I think it could well be just for the trade in lamb, and for all the others we run chronic trade deficits with the EU.
For example we heard a lot from Remainers about how our beef farmers could be hit hard by tariffs if we left the EU and its Single Market, but without them admitting that our imports of beef from the EU exceed our exports to the EU.
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/rishi-sunak-brexit-would-be-route-to-freedom-for-our-farmers-1-7944818
“Britain buys more than double (€40bn) the agricultural produce from Europe than it sells to it (€16bn), something that also holds true individually for poultry, pork, beef and dairy.”
Taking food and drink together, according to this article:
http://www.euractiv.com/section/trade-society/news/spanish-wine-and-meat-sales-to-feel-the-pinch-of-brexit/?nl_ref=22390341
EU exports to the UK were €35.5 billion in 2015, while UK exports to the EU were only €13.89 billion; I suppose that €13.89 billion corresponds to the £11 billion of exports mentioned by Clegg here:
http://news.sky.com/story/nick-clegg-chocolate-cheese-and-wine-to-be-hit-by-hard-brexit-10620761
characteristically without mentioning the other side of the story.
And I read here yesterday:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/04/02/farming-giant-warns-soaring-dairy-prices-hard-brexit/
“If you look at dairy exports and imports in the UK, there is a deficit of 25pc.”
Why? Because:
“There is neither the milk nor the capacity in the UK to supply the population with their need of dairy products …. ”
Of course we have an expanding population, requiring more farmland to be given over to other purposes, and a lot of dairy farmers have been driven out of business, but is there not also something about the EU milk quota being insufficient for our needs?
“So what would happen if we move to WTO rules and impose these high tariffs on EU foods?”
Or impose no tariffs on food from any source so that consumers would overall pay less for food and be wealthier, and have more money to spend elsewhere in the economy to make themselves even better off and create jobs too.
Import tariffs are taxes on locally produced goods too since they ensure the prices of locally produced goods are higher, there being no price competition to force them down.
Just a minute while I keep my foot still and start shooting my toes off!
And I wonder would other Countries seeing the UK imposing no tariffs reciprocate so British produce became lower cost and more widely available in other Countries?
I believe that import tariff charges currently go direct to Brussels rather than to our own government, and assuming we purchase from outside the EU after Brexit then the current tax take for the EU would be further eroded.
75% goes to Brussels, the collecting state can keep 25% to cover its costs.
Are we not allowed to import these foodstuffs from outside the EU? To answer my question, I guess that we have to impose these high tariffs on anything that we do import. But why don’t we produce our own beef, for example? And poultry? Are our costs that much higher than EU imports? Like many others, I am bewildered.
Tony Hart
Yes, I am confused. Scottish leg of lamb £23, NZ lamb £12. I don’t understand the difference in price either. I do know many farmers around us are saying that the subsidies would sort out the serious farmers from those that tend to rely on subsidies to get by. They managed to get over the problem in NZ.
Of course, we could always import food from Africa, in one stroke massively improving the economic prospects of the continent, while at the same time slashing costs locally. Take wine –
UK “Rates per bottle from 13 March 2017 (excluding VAT @ 20%) on Wine = £2.16 per 75cl”
Well, for a person spending £10 a bottle, that is 22%, but for a person who spends £5 on a bottle of wine, that is 44% of the cost.
So when we ‘zero rate’ imports from other countries, the EU will come around to our side of the table like a shot, that much is totally obvious!
To lojolondon… sorry to have to disappoint you- but the EU is not going to come around to our side of the table – as was spelled out at other times- politics trumps economics all the way at this time – especially EU politics – so we’re in for a rough ride. Lets hope David Davis has his pencil well sharpened to take down directives because that’s the way its going to be.
I am astonished at the logic chopping and contrariness of some of the Remain apologists – I have heard more than one on Radio 4 say unchallenged “If we Leave the EU then foodstuff prices shall rise because of the High Tariffs …” without bothering to mention the corallary that they shall fall if we remove tariffs from elsewhere! Every argument is couched in terms as if the UK was about to be blockaded by the EU27 if we Leave with agreements in place.
In other news, a leading Eftarian has given up in despair at the sheer ignorance and stupidity of the Ultras (yes, that includes you, JR) which will inevitably lead us to disaster, and after many years of being a leading Brexiteer has now finally come out as a Bregretter.
What are you on about? Any chance of a translation?
It makes sense to me.
Have just heard that Gibraltar is complaining about a Spanish warship incursion into its territorial waters, so when Lord (Michael) Howard gets his call-up papers he might have need of you one dawn.
Is this hunt the egg? – I would guess Denis is referring to a denizen of Richard North’s blog. They refer to anyone who doesn’t believe we absolutely must join EEA/EFTA (hence “eftarian”) and follow the North doctrine as “ultras” and continually compare the number of comments on our host blog and their blog.
I did try to follow that blog pre-referendum but the bitter and twisted, patronising rants got too much.
Not a Bregretter, more a Flexcrybaby who believes that the EU can cause our lorries to back up the M2 to London without their more heavily laden transports being likewise affected because presumably the EU has magical powers to inflict economic damage on us with impunity.
Your use of insult and personal abuse as a substitute for discussion and argument reflects quite badly on you.
Rather than spend 9 months since last June working out a sensible plan to exit the EU, the Conservatives spent the time figuring out a strategy to remain in the EU, in a form that suits the Tory party and its vested interests. Mrs May and Mr Hammond have constantly flip flopped.
Please be honest Mr Redwood….Brexit means Mrs May’s Brexit which is to remain half in and half out.
Reply No evidence for that assertion.
I thought it would be good when we start to see our ministers and PM our there talking trade and maybe using that as leverage if there are HR abuses. Seeing our influence return again and that that would get some more remainers on board. Watching the news it seems they are still determined to put a bad slant on anything.
Mrs Sturgeon would readily relate that her nation survived at times with Scottish food alone. Nettles (urtica dioica ),Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale ), oats, eggs, fish and milk ( not altogether in one meal…necessarily . In point of fact, a diet of Nettles combined with the better known eggs or milk or oats or fish would have kept a Scottish Robinson Crusoe quite slim but fighting fit for decades and with Scottish blankets woven from the nettle stems
So we should reassess our food imports and not leave it to the whims of food-firm advertisers and their paid-for chef-advisors.
We survived in the UK with winter seas blocking food imports of any kind and snow and frost on the ground preventing anything but the most hardy plant and root from growing. We do not realise our gigantic strength!
It could be interesting to have views at some point on the effects which might occur here at home with reductions in tariffs which may come along, and compare today with the 19th century following the repeal of the Corn Laws.
Will the government dare make any significant changes – will they even end tariffs on oranges? If they lack the courage we can kiss good-bye to any reduction in food prices.
Off-topic, scanning through the results of this ICM poll:
https://www.icmunlimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017_guardian_apr1_poll.pdf
I was interested to see from Table 8 that people across the UK have almost identical views about whether we should continue to allow freedom of movement of persons from the EU for a few years after we have left the EU, as part of a transitional deal.
Scotland 55% “Acceptable”, 30% “Unacceptable”, while across parts of England and Wales “Acceptable” ranged from 52% to 56%, “Unacceptable”from 27% to 32%. There seems to be a pretty uniform judgment on whether this would be reasonable.
But compared to the English and Welsh the Scots are rather more favourable to the idea that even after we have left the EU the citizens of its member states should be given some element of preferential treatment for immigration purposes; overall across GB the split was 48% “Acceptable” to 28% “Unacceptable”.
If the Dutch are so competitive at flower growing that we cannot compete with them, they surely must be on very low wages and profit margins? Or is it that their governments over the years have worked hard with growers to build their industry?