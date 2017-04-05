No deal is better than a bad deal

The Prime Minister was right to say that. Those who think leaving is a complex negotiation should grasp that we would not have a negotiation unless we are willing to walk away. We would have dictation by the other side.
Fortunately the PM understands the strength of the UK position, and understands that No deal would work better for us than for them. It would be a lot better than a punishment deal of the kind some in the Commission have flirted with. In reality it need not be a negotiation at all. It is a series of choices for the rest of the EU, where a friendly and positive UK offers them various advantages which they may or may not want to take up.
If they take up none of our offers when we leave we will be like most of the other 160 countries around the world that are not part of the EU. We will trade with the rest of the EU on WTO most favoured nation terms, just as we trade with China, India and the USA today. We will no longer have special sharing arrangements on defence and Intelligence, other than through our common partnership in NATO. We will impose WTO tariffs against their agricultural exports to us, with the options of growing more at home and inviting in more produce tariff free from elsewhere in the world where it suits our industry and consumers. We will reclaim our fishing grounds. We will spend our own money on our own priorities.
The UK is making a positive and generous set of offers. We are proposing that the rest of the EU keeps tariff free access to our lucrative market, with no new barriers of other kinds. They just need to agree the same for us, and they can carry on exporting so much more to us than we sell to them.
We are proposing that the UK continues to share its Intelligence with them, and to make a contribution to European defence and security initiatives and commitments.
We are proposing that the UK develops a number of friendly collaborations and partnerships in science, education, joint investments and the rest.
These need not be negotiations. They are choices for the EU to make. If they are sensible they will wish to maximise the contribution the UK makes and the access they have to our market. I remain an optimist, thinking well of our partners and expecting them to take the offers that are so manifestly in their own interest. If by any chance they do not, the UK will be just fine. Accepting the very limited tariffs on our exports allowed under WTO rules would be much cheaper than the mountainous bills some have in mind for us to pay. The tariffs we imposed on their exports to us would be much larger and could be given back to UK consumers and businesses as compensation.
If we get a decent free trade Agreement between the UK and the EU I do not expect them to ditch it at the last moment because they wish to advance Spain’s claim to Gibraltar. Gibraltar’s sovereignty rests with the Gibraltarians, who have made clear their wish by overwhelming vote to remain attached to the UK.
11 Comments
“I remain an optimist, thinking well of our partners”
I assume you also think well of Mrs May and Mr Hammond ? Not sure myself.
Just as an aside, it is pathetic to see the likes of Clegg saying UK has to pay a massive bill to leave agreeing with whatever the EU says, he is desperate for the deal to fail and is keen to damage the UK to have that happen. One wonders what his constituents make of it.
According to the Daily Mail this morning this view has been branded as ridiculous by Phillip Hammond accusing people like you, and including Boris, of promoting it because you want a clean break, interesting near by was another article saying the PM wanted migration to continue for another five years to allow business to adjust. More ‘evidence’ that at least the Treasury is continuing to use its influence to ensure we leave in name only. I continue not to trust them but are fortified by your, IDS, JRM more trenchant views.
Good morning.
I still maintain that the UK Government, if not immediately but over time, will sign the UK up to all the EU rubbish we had before. Including, and especially, the ECJ.
I do not believe leave means leave.
If the government want to change my view on this they can do so by one simple thing. Make UK fishing grounds non-negotiable. When we leave, we take them back and administrate it for ourselves.
Mr Redwood,
Your government is suggesting a transitional period on open door immigration to help business adapt.
Business has already had nine months to find waitresses and shelf stackers from within the existing UK population. Business still has two years to continue this adaptation. We have, apparently, eight thousand households who are getting 50p per week housing benefit due to the benefit cap, surely these people can serve coffee and pass goods through barcode scanners? How about using it as an opportunity to narrow the employment gap for the disabled (40% employed v 80% in the general population)? Or youth training?
Of course genuine skills will be needed and a visa scheme should not take two years to figure out.
Please give us back our country to rule as we decide.
If we do offer most other nations around the world tariff free access to our markets, how much duty will the government lose per annum? How will this be replaced? (Hopefully by not spending the money).
I share your view John, lets hope our negotiation team and our Prime minister are of the same mind.
I see David Cameron is now suggesting he was a eurosceptic all along ?
Such was his pride and belief in our Country, he caved in one step after leaving the starting line, and before he even got to the very first hurdle.
The EU smelt his weakness, and so capitalised on it.
We do not want to be embarrassed like that again.
If govt thinks no deal will be bad for economy, just do what Chinese govt did in 2008/09 and force banks to lend a LOT more (or expand fiscal deficit). Kept their GDP growing at 10% while everyone else fell into deep recession.
Chart: http://cdn.tradingeconomics.com/charts/china-loan-growth.png?s=chinaloagro&v=201703152024t&d1=19170101&d2=20171231
We also have DD hinting we have to pay a tribute to continue trading and TM hinting free movement will continue to 2022.
Business will have had almost 3 years to make alternative arrangements.
UKIP will destroy the Tory party if immigration isn’t under control by 2020.
” The tariffs we imposed on their exports to us would be much larger…”
Could you expand on this?
Totally agree, but to make walking away a realistic option, work needs to begin now on recruiting customs staff, developing import/export IT, and building necessary frontier infrastructure.
This message needs selling in the country. There is a widespread view that no deal would be a catastrophe and that needs dealing with.