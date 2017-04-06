Conspiracy theories and the EU talks

Some are writing in stating that Mrs May is making concessions before the formal talks begin and complaining about this.

The Prime Minister’s approach is to make major statements of her position in the form of speeches or press conferences and statements to the Commons. Her position on EU matters is as defined by the Lancaster House Speech and the latest Statement and White Paper at the time of sending the Article 50 letter. The PM does not usually brief the media or press to provide a running commentary on the prospective talks. There will be plenty of wrong stories put round by Remain supporting people and institutions, and much speculation based on conversations with senior officials or Ministers not in the loop, which cannot be relied on.