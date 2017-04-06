Conspiracy theories and the EU talks

Some are writing in stating that Mrs May is making concessions before the formal talks begin and complaining about this.
The Prime Minister’s approach is to make major statements of her position in the form of speeches or press conferences and statements to the Commons. Her position on EU matters is as defined by the Lancaster House Speech and the latest Statement and White Paper at the time of sending the Article 50 letter. The PM does not usually brief the media or press to provide a running commentary on the prospective talks. There will be plenty of wrong stories put round by Remain supporting people and institutions, and much speculation based on conversations with senior officials or Ministers not in the loop, which cannot be relied on.
Thank you for your reassurance. This is very much needed.
But when she pushes such bonkers things as gender pay reporting and workers on boards, mugging the self employed, increasing taxes all over the place, to build on employment laws, HS2, Hinkley C and greencrap energy one has surely to make a working assumtion she will be incompetent at negotiation too.
Well, I hope are right about this!
“There will be plenty of wrong stories put round by Remain supporting people and institutions”
Not to mention those europhobes who are still smarting tat their preferred PM was not annotated last year and thus wish to try and damage Mrs May in the same way they have tried (and sometimes succeeded) to damage various Conservative party leaders since 1990.
The fact that this government (according to the BBC) actually “welcomes” the outrageous attack on civil liberties ruling today by Baroness Hale of Richmond says all you need to know about this government. They are clearly just incompetent socialists light and not even that light.
Are they really going to criminalises and perhaps lock up millions of parents for missing a day off school? Much of what goes on in school is PC drivel and bogus science anyway. I had to spend lots of time correcting the bogus science, poorly constructed and ambiguous questions the teachers set them anyway. Even some of the GCSE exams had duff science, poor questions and basic errors in them.
Nest thing you know they will be putting VAT on private schools as socialist Gove and Corbyn suggest, Thus shooting themselves and the economy in the foot yet again.
Off topic but if these judges think children should conform to school hours and times precisely, maybe its time to scrap homework requirements so that it is not going to disrupt home life.
Mrs May herself on several occasions, as seen on TV, made a point of emphasising where no emphasis was previously voiced or written “The British people wish MORE control on immigration..” and only ditched her own particular emphasis when Commentors to this blog and mainstream journalists belatedly became querulously questioning. Mr Gove too, recently, as seen on TV, veered away somewhat from saying yes or no to more immigration as part of the final deal.
The answer to “Can there be any concession to the immediate elimination of the free movement of people and workers in the final deal?” is “No, the elimination of the free movement of workers and people is NON-NEGOTIABLE and is not part of the negotiations” as with recent “The sovereignty of Gibraltar is not part of the negotiations and is NON-NEGOTIABLE !”
Mrs May has a history as Home Secretary and in her appointment of Mrs Rudd as her new Home Secretary of irresponsibly progressing foreign settlements ( communities ) and incoming of potential foreign settlers and workers without the permission or vote of our people either nationally or through Local Authority elections relating to housing and schooling party manifesto.
No wonder that conspiracy theories abound with the way we were lied to during the the referendum campaign and with Boris and David davis out there leading the uk negotiating team i really dont hold out much hope for success at the talks. Its just like the Prime minister says no deal is better than a bad deal and thats the way i think were heading- problem is i don’t see much progress with new trade deals- Liam Fox has been a bit quiet of late – I thouht we would know a lot more about the new deals by now? Anyway i expect all will be revealed bye and bye
O/T John we hear much about our net contribution to the EU. We are never told how much we hand over from the Common External Tariff and VAT collection. Perhaps you could do a piece as to how much we really contribute.
Reply I set out the net and gross contributions in the referendum and the figures were argued over throughout. The tariffs we have to impose on non EU food etc are collected in the UK.