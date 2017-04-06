Local rail improvements

By johnredwood | Published: April 6, 2017

I am all in favour of providing more seats and more train capacity locally for passengers. I have been pressing for better services.

I have recently been sent the plans for a two platform  station at Green Park, and told of the works to extend the platforms at Wokingham to take longer trains.

The new Green Park stop will be between Reading and Mortimer on the Basingstoke line, near Kirtons Farm Road. The idea is to run a half hourly train service in each direction when it is completed.

If constituents have views on either of these projects please let me know.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. alan jutson
    Posted April 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm | Permalink

    Used the train to get to Richmond a couple of months ago, must have been the first time in 12 months on a train, impressed by the amount of work being completed to extend a number of station platforms along the route.

    Clearly there is now an effort being made to bring longer trains into service in the not too distant future, which will go some way to improving capacity at last.

    Certainly the new Wokingham station is a vast improvement on the old, but a shame they did not make the shelter larger on the Reading direction platform, shame they now close the toilets quite early in the evening, due to few staff present to monitor/stop misuse.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page