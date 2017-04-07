School holidays and parent power

The Supreme Court upheld the law which states parents must send their children to school during term time unless they are ill or are being home educated to an agreed standard and programme.
Some think this is an unreasonable interference with parents who may have other ways to bring up their children. They believe children can learn outside school as well as in, and think that sometimes a child could benefit from travel during term time.
Others, including the Supreme Court, think children are best advised to follow the full courses offered by their schools. Missing a week or two in a busy term would mean the child has to catch up somehow on the lessons and exercises missed. Teachers do not welcome having to make special provision for children who missed the first explanation and the work on the new topics introduced when they were away. Of course they need to help children who have been off sick for a time period to catch up, but they usually do not want to increase the numbers and incidence of this remedial task. They point out that schools offer quite long holidays allowing families time off with their children.
The father who brought the case now says he has the money to send his child to a fee paying school, where he thinks he could get a better agreement with the Head teacher. He says he is bringing the case for all those who cannot afford this option. It is true that limiting families to travel in school holidays allows travel companies to charge more for these peak periods. In the case of the summer holiday in the UK the school time off also coincides with the better weather which would attract premium prices anyway.
Parliament intended the law to require parents to send their children to school in term time. The Court has upheld the will of Parliament. Do any of you think that wrong?
17 Comments
The law is well intentioned but intrusive. The philosophy underpinning this law is that the state knows better what is good for my child than I do. I find that troubling and, dare I say it, not very Conservative.
Parents can still remove children for term time holidays, just on penalty of paying some very m0dest fine (c. £60) that set against the cheaper off-peak travel offers ought typically to seem good value.
I am glad the Supreme Court upheld the human rights of children to be educated without compromise to the leisure whims of their carers.
Politicians should not be allowed to make these decisions as they are naturally inclined toward communism and State tyranny or they most probably wouldnt be politicians in the first place. In a referendum the Father would have won.
The law is the law. People know what the law says and, if one does not like it we can always vote for better law makers.
There are many laws, rules and regulations, not mention taxes that I hate. But in a civilized democracy that is the way it is.
It is better that children attend school during term time. However this is where government could do something useful. How about requiring airlines to charge only the average of airfares exacted during none holiday times. It would be a pile them up and sell them cheap approach which could well increase the number of people flying and put an end to the predatory way in which some airlines operate at the moment.
Yes it is wrong. Children belong to their parents, equally, and not owned by the State.
Many times teachers take children on trips from school with little educational input. They are not prosecuted for it , not the headmaster. Nor is the Education Authority Chairman jailed. There should be severe punishments for those in the educational service who so abuse our children.
It might be that the price charged for holidays out of term time is the ‘proper’ price and the price during term time is discounted to get at least some return on capital.
Making provision for peak demand has costs of its own which would be a lot greater if no-one holidayed off-peak.
We could always use school holidays the way we used to, put the children to work on the land, then it wouldn’t matter what the parents did!
Schools are churning out those who can be controlled/deceived by the political class through fake narratives. This must be intensional and it is very dangerous.
As had been previously proven, the child in question had attended school in line with the law. I thought the Supreme Court’s job was to adjudicate on matters of law rather make the law.
Children should be taught how to disseminate propaganda and the methods used by the modern political class and media. Otherwise we are creating a future in which the masses can be controlled by fake news, fake narratives and become emotionally invested in them. I would say that future is now.
One may ask, why would the State wish children to be taught to disseminate propaganda when propaganda has quietly been legalised under the umbrella of the phony war on terror? Certainly true with the 2012 Defence Authorisation Act.
Worrying times.
I think there is room for a sensible British compromise here without resorting to legislation. I think parents should be given two ‘vouchers’ for in-term holidays which can not be used in school years that end with national exams i.e. GCSE.
My kids went to private school (Leighton Park) and I unashamedly took them on holiday during term time in a number of years. The idea that this affects their education is ridiculous. In fact my children benefitted because, as we know, nothing broadens the mind like travel.
Of course the UK Parliament can only impose it’s will on parents in England. Parents in Scotland, Wales & NI will carry on taking their children on holiday whenever they like. No fines for them for taking them away in term time. Yet another example of one rule for already hard pressed England and no-where else.
One nation we most certainly are not.
I question why all schools have to have their holidays at the same time. Outside of GCSE and A level years half the schools could break up in June and the other half as now in July, making for cheaper holidays for both.
If we moved to individual education accounts parents could choose the schools that met their priorities, and thereby solve an awful lot of other problems as well as this one.
At the age of 7 or 8, I missed two months of school by being in quarantine while two of my siblings had mumps (one after the other) – and I wasn’t ill at all. It didn’t stop me from getting 10 O levels and 3 A levels and going on to university. Children catch up quickly though if several children from one class are away at once I can see it would disrupt the teaching programme somewhat. I blame the greed of the holiday companies myself.
If he thinks a private school will tolerate that he is seriously deluded.