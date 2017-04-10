Some of you want to talk about Syria and want to know why I have not written about it. The main purpose of this website is to raise issues I am pursuing for constituents and for the wider nation. The aim is not to mirror the concerns of the media all the time, or to try to repeat what they do. Nor am I going to post items which assert that the main news media have got this story of the missile attack factually wrong.
I aim to present news, not recyle olds in the way so many media journalists do. That is why I have wanted in the last few days to highlight Network Rail’s losses on derivatives and foreign currency borrowing, because you cannot see or read that elsewhere . That is why I have sought to provide background and new analysis to the policy work and exchanges underway over Gibraltar, Brexit and Scotland.
I have not so far sought to intervene in the recent debate about Syria. This is mainly a matter for the USA, the country that decided to take limited military action against the Assad regime. It does not look as if Mr Trump wants to get involved in a major way in the Syrian civil war, which is probably wise.
As I have pointed out before I do not back either Sunni or Shia. I have no view on who could best govern Syrian and reunite it around a peaceful governing policy that can bring people together. I have no love of the barabric attacks on his own people by Assad, but nor do I have any time for one of his main opponents, the terrorist movement ISIL. I am also aware that there are other unpleasant murderous groups at large who also do not deserve our support. I have heard previous UK ministers in the Coalition argue we need to help so called moderate rebels. So far there is no evidence of a powerful enough group who could both defeat ISIL and Assad simultaneously and then rule a peace loving country thereafter. One of the reasons the West’s interventions have been sporadic and so far unsuccessful is trying to find a side we want to win the war.
Mr Obama threatened Assad if he used chemical weapons but failed to enforce his threat. Mr Obama allowed Russia to take a much more prominent role in suppport of Assad, making it more dangerous and difficult for the west to intervene militarily.
I suspect Mr Trump will not wish to extend his military involvement, and will hope Assad will now desist from using chemical ordnance. Presumably were Assad to use chemical weapons again there would be further US attacks. The aim seems to be to try to get more of the protagonists into talks. Recent events will clearly disturb efforts for there to be more collaboration between Russia and the USA to fix world problems. Mr Trump hopes that Russia will now exercise more discipline over Assad, and will see the need to seek a peaceful political solution to Syria’s riven factions in conjunction with others around the negotiating table. Let’s hope that works out.
28 Comments
Indeed I agree with your approach to air things that are not usually discussed.
As you say let us hope Russia will now exercise more discipline over Assad and it does works out.
John can you see any glimmer of hope that this May/Hammond government is actually going to make any moves at all in the much needed pro-business, pro growth direction? Smaller government, lower taxes, far less regulation, more freedom, more choice (especially in heath and education), a sound currency, cheap reliable energy and the likes? I see none what so ever. Anything remotely Conservative?
Doesn’t look like it 🙁
Shall we give up now?
“Making Tax Digital for Business update
Extensive changes to how taxpayers record and report income to HMRC are being introduced under a project entitled Making Tax Digital for Business (MTDfB).
MTDfB is to be introduced in stages and the government has confirmed in the Budget the deferral of some of the obligations for one year. The result of this announcement is that unincorporated businesses and unincorporated landlords with annual turnover:
above the VAT threshold (currently £85,000) will need to comply with the requirements of MTDfB from the start of accounting periods which begin after 5 April 2018
at or below the VAT threshold but above £10,000 will need to comply from the start of accounting periods which begin after 5 April 2019.
Companies (and partnerships with a turnover above £10 million) will not come within MTDfB until April 2020.
The government has decided how the general principles of MTDfB will operate. Draft legislation has been issued on some aspects and more is contained in Finance Bill 2017.
Under MTDfB, businesses, self-employed people and landlords will be required to:
maintain their records digitally, through software or apps
report summary information to HMRC quarterly through their ‘digital tax accounts’ (DTAs)
make an ‘End of Year’ declaration through their DTAs. The End of Year declaration will be similar to the online submission of a self assessment tax return but may be required to be submitted earlier than a tax return. Businesses will have 10 months from the end of their period of account (or 31 January following the tax year – the due date for a self assessment tax return – if sooner)
DTAs are like online bank accounts – secure areas where a business can see all of its tax details in one place and interact with HMRC digitally.
Businesses, self-employed people and landlords with turnovers under £10,000 are exempt from these requirements.”
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/making-tax-digital/overview-of-making-tax-digital
Good morning.
Good for you for speaking on other issues not covered elsewhere.
That’s the problem, we keep wanting to choose a side. Just leave well alone and let the people sort it out.
And it is not the, ” . . . Assad regime . . .”, it is the Syrian government ! We do not talk about China, Saudi Arabia or the EU in those terms so why them ? Assad was democratically elected unlike the aforementioned.
“Mr Obama threatened Assad if he used chemical weapons but failed to enforce his threat. Mr Obama allowed Russia to take a much more prominent role in suppport of Assad, making it more dangerous and difficult for the west to intervene militarily.”
Well first there has to be proof that it was indeed Assad who used chemical weapons, not just caused chemical weapons to be released, so far there has been little proof (at least in the public domain) but a lot of here-say and “it is because we say it is” comments. Nor am I sure that Russia is making the area more dangerous, although they are making it more difficult for the west to obtain their preferred political outcomes even they have and will continue to make the area less safe due to the vacuum his removal will bring.
I can’t help thinking that President Trumps actions in Syria were opportunist, being a wider message or warning to a ‘problem’ nation quite some distance from Syria, if so we really are living in dangerous times…
The sinews of war: America spends a little over $600bn on arms, Russia about $65bn and Iran, which has joined Russia in protests against Mr Trump’s action, about $10bn. The UK comes in at £55bn. US GDP last year was over $18,000bn. Russia’s was $1,200bn, only a little more than California’s and less than half Britain’s. Iran’s – who cares?
China earns $11,000bn and spends $315bn on arms. Its President was with Mr Trump when the butler brought in news of the Syrian strike. No doubt it made him quite thoughtful.
The Fat Boy of North Korea, who like the Fat Boy in Pickwick loves to make our flesh creep, may well be off his dinner this week. Good thing too.
That you “…aim to present news, not recyle olds in the way so many media journalists do” is something I am very grateful for and a consequence is that I learn a lot, unavailable from elsewhere. Thank you.
Barry was all talk and both Russia and Syria took advantage of the perceived weakness.
North Korea continues to perfect a missile delivery system and we are reaching the end game.
The West has to up the anti because the rogue states aided by Russia and China are getting very dangerous.
Coupled with European politicians wanting to Islamify Europe times are getting very dangerous.
After the first disputed chemical attack, during Obama’s presidency, the Russians persuaded Assad to collect stocks of Sarin and they were destroyed on US ships. Why would he decide, with Russian assistance, to use Sarin in a clearly visible air attack, at a time when the new president was talking about co-operation to destroy ISIS? When the Syrian army is the only force capable of beating ISIS, as the Iraqi army is also doing, and with the same collateral damage, would the US intelligence service inform Trump that it was certain that Assad was the guilty party and not wait to investigate other possibilities, such as ISI having some stocks, which were released by bombing accidentally, or deliberately to blame Assad? No-one knows the truth either way, but now ISIS is assisted and the peace process is back to square one.
Why is our Defence Dept and Foreign Office also jumping on the bandwagon and the MSM not questioning what is happening? There must be something going on behind the scenes. Or perhaps it is just plain old incompetence.
Was it President Assad who used these chemicals? Where is the evidence? I’ve read claims and assertions but that is all. As bad as he is said to be he did before the rebellion keep the fanatucs under control. Do our Western leaders not realise there are no ‘moderates’, that every group is anti-Christian and anti-Western?
JR: “I am also aware that there are other unpleasant murderous groups at large who also do not deserve our support.”
Some of which our British government appears to be supporting in an attempt to topple the Assad regime.
JR: “Mr Obama threatened Assad if he used chemical weapons but failed to enforce his threat. ”
The 2013 incident it turned out, was a ploy by anti Assad forces to try to enlist the West against Assad. I for one would be very angry in my government turns out to have succeeded in replacing one despot, Assad, with other worse, as has already done in Libya.
JR: “got this story of the missile attack factually wrong.”
I will ask you one question. If the latest attack was Sarin or other nerve agent, that toxin is notoriously persistent. Why were so called decontamination staff handling the contaminated individuals with out any HAZMAT precautions?
By now we could expect to be seeing reports of rescue and medical staff suffering the effects of Sarin contamination. But no.
JR: “Mr Obama allowed Russia to take a much more prominent role in support of Assad, making it more dangerous and difficult for the west to intervene militarily.”
You are mistaken if you take that perspective. Syria was *always* aligned with first the Soviet Union, and now latterly with Russia.
Russia has been invited into Syria by the legally recognised Syrian government, which sits as a member in the United Nations.
Chinese arms budget not £315bn but $145-200bn. Sorry.
What a mess we helped to create with our interference, and with our regime change ideas.
A big, big lesson to be learn’t here, but will we learn, I doubt it. !
We now have such a huge complicated mess, with millions of displaced people in various parts of the World, I wonder if it will ever be resolved with a long term solution/agreement.
Civil wars are cruel affairs, but when outsiders start taking sides militarily, it becomes ever more desperate, and usually prolongs the agony.
I generally agree with your attitude towards the Syrian conflict. The UK has no national interests involved.
However, the Foreign Secretary has involved the UK by his snub to Russia on the basis of Russia being an ally of Assad, and has proposed further sanctions against Russia. Allegations against Russia have also been made by the Defence Secretary. Presumably these actions were with the Prime Minister’s consent.
I cannot see any way these actions further the interests of the UK. Indeed, the unconditional backing of the USA in committing an act of war against Syria seems a huge error of judgment and makes a confrontation with a nuclear (but not economic) superpower a likely possibility.
To broaden the debate, I hope the UK does not follow the US posturing on North Korea; we need China’s goodwill, not its enmity.
Thank you, John: a necessary comment, and a wise assessment. The action taken by the Americans showed Mr Trump in a good light. I sensed he did not take the decision lightly, nor shirk his huge responsibility. It deals with the jackals, constantly nipping at his heals over backdoor relations with the Russians. In the medium term, it will also be good for Putin – two tough guys that understand each other, and need need balancing out against each other – one (if not both) with dangerous dogs in hand. Woe betide us all, once they get off the leash, as I believe they eventually will.
Obama was largely the problem.. he didn’t act when he should have- he shirked the job and just slinked off- it let Russia in the door- so now it’s left to others to try to correct Russia’s thinking on Assad and to clean up the whole sorry mess that is Syria..
How can you be sure that this wasn’t a false flag attack by ISIS?
Seems to me that Assad and Putin had nothing to gain by using Chemicals, and everything to lose.
Various insurgents across the middle east have a track record of feeding the press with misinformation and faked photos, hence the term “Pallywood”, and it appears that Mr Trump ordered the missile strike after seeing some pictures on TV.
Two good articles in Saturday’s Daily Mail on this issue :One by John R Bradley (“A cynical stunt by Trump to boost ratings”) and the other ,in his regular column, by Peter Oborne who has visited Syria a number of times.
I am grateful to Mr Oborne for pointing out that our UN Ambassador,Matthew Rycroft,was heavily implicated in the creation of the casus belli for the Iraq war,being the author of the………”Downing Street Memo” where “the intelligence and the facts were being fixed around the policy”.
Because it was done by air – the Russians admitted this saying it was due to bombing an ISIS chemical dump.
Ho many bombers do ISIS have?
It may not have been ordered by Assad himself but by someone lower down, but dictators and the Russians can never admit being in the wrong. They’d have been better finding a scapegoat and apoligising.
They may not have known there was Sarin in the weapons store. It should be possible to find out whether the containers were on the ground or delivered by bomber.
I still remain unconvinced that Assad was responsible for the attack. There was every sign that, with Russia’s help, he was winning the war and Trump had recently announced that he no longer considered the removal of Assad was a priority.
Whatever else he might be, Assad isn’t stupid otherwise he wouldn’t have survived so long, so I simply ask “Why?”.
There are other explanations which many would consider to be just as plausible, and I would prefer to wait for the facts to emerge in due course.
As a side effect of the attack, it is possible that the madman running North Korea will ease back knowing that Trump might be provoked into doing something if he pushes his luck too far.
The key to Syria and the Middle East is co-operation between the USA and Russia . The same is true in Eastern Europe and in N. Korea . Putin needs to be drawn into the West ; his personality would be neutralised to something much more amenable were this to happen .Isolated Putin shows aggression .
The problem of how Islam and groups that represent its extreme anger are tackled is , again , a matter of co-operation . Force and violence simply creates hate and disgust . It will only stop when all sides sit down and sort their differences out . When discussion of this sort occurs the Middle East will obtain peace .
This attack on a Syrian government airbase only tells us that Trump is just as much at the mercy of the political establishment as the rest of us. The DC swamp as he calls it. He did it for purely political reasons. To show that he was not beholding to Russia and to establish other credibilities and to gain approbation which he did. He is going to find that expediency trumps principle to survive in politics which means that what he may wish or said he will do as president will be a far cry from what he will actually do.
Syria and the Middle East as much as we may wish not to be involved creates for us serious problems so that we have no choice but to act. US presence and even our own is already in the Gulf and on land and growing. The fight against ISIS is the pretext but if not now but later Iran and the like and their proxy terror groups will ensure that our minds are very much concentrated on that region. The conflicts in the Middle East if not resolved quickly and efficiently will just be a catalyst for the creation of worse. A taste of which we are already experiencing.
These are people, children, adults , elderly ..humans . How can anyone turn a blind eye to this sort of slaughter . I understand the precarious politics , but think if we cooperate with the USA, Americas, Europe and East in general on this one and surround the offending countries who think it is Ok to slaughter these innocents ,then at least we have a chance. It is no good saying Putin is supporting Assad or ISIL is slaughtering their own and will stretch out in any other ways they can all over the world . We need to work together . No blame , no adding up of sold weapons or cost . They are history . What is going on is now!
Too much of the agenda is set by the MSM – particularly 24hr rolling news and highly selective reporting/headlining.
Such as the BBC goad western governments into action rather than reporting news. How is it we never see the bodies of children killed in Europe in terrorist attacks, yet such imagery is allowed when the MSM wants action on the refugee crisis or in Syria ?
” The fact that Trump’s daughter and son-in-law have moved into the White House and work there in senior roles isn’t necessarily a bad thing” CNBC today
No, of course not.
Our Defence Secretary is anybody’s isn’t he.
Undoubtedly Syria is in a dreadful mess. None of the warring parties subscribe to the criteria for conducting war that pertains in the West. Putin is no doubt terrified that the religious mania in Syria could spread into southern Russia, hence his support for Assad, his only option.We, the USA and UK, demonstrated the folly of removing hard line dictators both in Iraq and Libya, effectively releasing a powder keg of religious revolution.
I would like to see a lot more hard evidence relating to this latest gas attack. Was it delivered by bomb or shell, I want the fragments so that origin can be identified. What sort of aircraft or artillery piece delivered it. This could lead to culpability. It is not impossible that a conventional bomb or shell hit a stockpile of gas, effectively an own goal by those holding it. Were the UN, anything but useless, this is what they should be doing.
Obama was , as they say up North, all mouth and no trousers. Trump has put down a marker by symbolically breaking concrete with cruise missiles. A way of saying that there is a limit to what I will tolerate. For all the subsequent Putin hot air, I think he will take note, a la Krushchev and Cuba. Now is the time to get all the parties round the table. I suspect that Putin would like a way out that safeguards Russia.