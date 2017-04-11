Here’s a surprise. I agree with the three main political parties in the UK that we have to tax the rich. They are right to say most of the tax has to be paid by those with the higher incomes and with more assets. All three main parties have been living high on rhetoric about taxing the rich and closing tax loopholes for the last decade, and all three in power have decided to put tax rates up and impose new taxes on the rich. It’s certainly worked. The top 1% of Income taxpayers pay 27.5% of all Income Tax, and the top 25% pay 75% of all Income tax paid. 44% now pay no Income Tax.
Some of this is not socialism but commonsense. There’s no point setting out to extract tax revenues from those who have little income and no assets. Even the steeliest state tax tyrant knows you can’t get money out of those who do not have it in the first place.
The issue between socialism and commonsense is how you tax the rich, and by how much. Socialists want to tax the rich because they do not like them. They do not mind if they tax them beyond the point where they leave the country or to the point where they are no longer rich enough to pay the extra taxes. Sensible Conservatives want to tax the rich because we want decent public services and understand it is the richer part of the country that has to pay for the bulk of them. We want to tax the rich in ways which will coax the money out of them we need for a decent society, without taxing them so much that they leave, stop investing, decide not to participate fully in the private sector economy for fear of having to pay more. We believe in the power of aspiration. Many people who start out with no assets and little income aspire to have assets and a decent income. Too much tax can blunt aspiration or thwart ambition.
This poses two questions. What is the right rate for taxing income and consumption of luxuries? Tax at too high a rate and you will collect less revenue and do damage to the productive economy. Tax too high and the marginally ambitious for a better lifestyle will conclude it is too difficult. What is the right balance over taxing things the rich do which are usually thought of as a good if others do it, like buying a home or investing in a pension fund.?
It is clearly right that we will only have a successful economy if the rich share their surplus somehow with those on lower incomes. We rely on the rich to invest in businesses that will employ others, to buy luxury items and services which others supply, to redevelop our cities and build new buildings. If they do not spend and invest enough willingly, the UK economy may be impaired. Germany’s refusal to share her massive surplus with her partners in the Euro shows what misery large scale underspending and underinvestment can create if the rich surplus holder is too cautious.
Taking some of the money off the rich in taxes does ensure more of it is spent, as much of this money is given to people on lower incomes as benefits or in the form of public services free at the point of use. Take too much and you may get the opposite effect, as the rich go elsewhere or adapt their behaviour to an even more cautious private sector pattern. If a relatively well off person feels their tax rate is too high, they may well spend less to conserve what money remains.
In subsequent posts I will look at what this means for the detail of tax policy on income and assets.
You say “Conservatives want to tax the rich because we want decent public services”
But if you have virtual (Hobson’s choice/take it of leave it mate) monopolies in Health and Education (as good examples) you will never get decent public services. You get fairly dreadful and expensive monopoly ones as we see.
The best way to tax the rich more is to encourage them to pay some tax and then also to pay privately for their own education, health etc. The exact opposite of what this government is doing. You should give some tax incentives to encourage more and more to go privately. Increasing choice of providers and innovation in the process. Under Thatcher we have tax relief for company and private medical cover and no insurance tax on it.
This government has just increase IPT on medical insurance to 12% for example. So if you go privately you pay four times (so very few can afford to). Labour, Libdims, Green loons and socialist Gove even what 20% vat on private school fees! Probably socialist May & Hammond too in secret (given their other silly positions).
Another way to get more from the rich would be to have a bonfire or red tape, go for cheap energy, relax planning and stop handicapping them at every turn. But there again May want gender pay reporting, quarterly tax returns, to build on EU employment regulations, worker on boards and endless other insanities…….. what a totally misguided, lefty dope she is!
Doctors trained abroad up to 13 times more likely to face competency probes as reported yesterday (in the Times I think).
So why are so many (even straight A*) students being turned away from medical schools in the UK for lack of places each year? I assume this is either the power of the medical trade unions, government incompetence or governments reluctance to fund the training fully (perhaps thinking imports of doctors from overseas is a far cheaper option). Though perhaps not in the long run given all the medical negligence claims.
Of course people should be able to pay more and buy a place (if they are competent to do one) but this prohibited too, apart from a few places like the private Buckingham University or they have to train abroad. Why restrict places for people who are competent and can pay the full cost? This when at least half the courses are UK Universities are of little or no value at all and they all get funding.
Lifelogic
Agreed.
Seems amazing that we do not appear to have enough medical training places to enrol our own High powered students.
If the government are worried about them training and leaving, then make it a condition of training that they have to serve in the NHS full time for a period of years after they have fully qualified.
Thus they sign up and serve a term of years like in our armed services personnel have to.
Seems such a logical solution.
Taxation should be clear and straightforward (a concept apparently beyond the wit of almost every Chancellor).
Taxation (or its relief) should be used neither as a punishment nor as an incentive – no more porkbarrel politics please, and no more systems that make it worthwhile for the very rich to exploit every loophole.
It needs to be made far clearer far more frequently to the general public that there is no such thing as Government money – it is ‘our’ money, and it must be used responsibly (and I appreciate that extends the debate ad infinitum!).
The phrase “government needs to invest in this or that” should be banned. Governments only “invest” by taking money off taxpayers or borrowing on the backs of them (people who, almost invariably, would have invested it far better.
This government would not spot a good investment if it punched them on the nose. They even think HS2, Hinkley C and offshore wind are sensible! They think gender pay reporting and quarterly tax returns are sensible too!
Hopefully the need to be competitive post-Brexit will concentrate people’s minds on policies which maximise incentives and the need to take the most common sense approach. People will realise we can’t afford ideological socialism which impoverishes the Country, as it always has in the past, and as it always does elsewhere – looking at Venezuela etc, and – a milder form – even France.
Not just Venezuela/France etc. Look at the UK where they spend (largely waste) close to half of GDP and deliver very poor value for it. Then they inconvenience & tie up everyone in red tape, planning restrictions, daft employment laws, a devaluing currency by design and other total stupidities. They they tell the productive what they have to pay so many people cannot be employed (other than as a charity) and then the pay large sums to the feckless to encourage as much fecklessness as possible.
Great plan what could go wrong! Get building on those “workers rights” and the gender pay reporting, compulsory worker on boards, quarterly reporting, compulsory pensions and the rest dear! After all Government knows best even if they have never met these people or businesses and know nothing about them or their circumstances.
Yes but the interesting thing is Mrs May’s initial stated desire for an ‘industrial strategy’, presumably to include some or more of the stupidities you mention, does not seem to have survived contact with reality. We have heard little of it the last six months, and again I think the relentless need for competitiveness post-Brexit will mean we won’t see its re-emergence. Of course we could do with getting rid of much of the red tape we already have, but at least I think its now less likely we will have more.
You think its now less likely we will have more.
Why? May/Hammond want compulsory gender pay reporting, workers on company boards, to decide how much people put into pensions and are paid, to build on EU employment laws, to have new even more restrictive data protection laws, quarterly accounting to HMRC ……… They still have buckets more of it to dump on the productive.
Dear Lifelogic–It’s not so much that Pensions are compulsory (which is not so silly, meaning that people should have to save for their retirement) but that the employer is forced to contribute. Those Government TV adverts saying along the lines of, ‘O Joy, your boss has to contribute too’, with their anti-employer mindset are, perhaps hopefully, were, an unmitigated disgrace. Personally I have never grasped what Pensions have got to do with employers on any basis whatsoever–unless voluntary of course.
Good morning.
It is not tax that is the problem, or even the levels, but what is being taxed and why.
Our kind host mentioned sometime ago about, ‘sin taxes.’ These are taxes on things like tobacco and alcohol etc. There are also luxury taxes. Although I concede that sanitary towels are not luxuries it rather proves my point mentioned above.
One way to help all is to reduce the need for such taxation in the first place. And to that end reduce the size of the state and what it spends those taxes on. Giving it away in foreign aid is not one of them.
As I have said before :- Less is more !
Yes, Foreign Aid is a way of mitigating the effects of the CAP. So we pay twice, once to the EU, and then again, in foreign Aid. The figures in billions are similar.
John
Please define for me “the rich”. What is the definitive figure that distinguishes a rich person from a person who is not rich?
Some people might perceive you to be a person who is “rich” though you might not regard yourself as someone who belongs to that category.
Reply Read tomorrow’s blog about this – and offer me a definition
He falls into the lefty trap of using the term “rich” like its some kind of disease.
If people are fit, healthy and on UK benefit rates or similar they are far richer most people in the World. You get your children educated, you housings costs and free health care – what more do these people expect? The idea of it it being a % of average wages is clearly just a way of ensuring the numbers will always increase!
Definition of rich?
See the article in the current issue of The Spectator:-
“Owen Jones discusses the ‘crisis of capitalism’ in a £1,000 jacket”
I’m sure Polly would approve!
Mr Redwood, what you have written is correct. There is no point in punitive taxes, tax should only be raised to cover the country’s reasonable expenditure plus a little bit to create a small surplus.
However you laud the top 1% of earners for paying 27.5% of all tax. This is hardly surprising as their %age take of the national income is higher than this. They also buy more houses, stocks and land which attract stamp duties and excises.
My gripe with the tax system and my hope for future reform is that those who whose taxes are not collected through PAYE are given less leeway in choosing how much income to declare and how much tax to pay. Fewer reliefs would be welcome.
Reply No, their share of national income is not as high as their share of Income tax!
cover the country’s reasonable expenditure plus a little bit to create a small surplus.
===========
30% of taxes go on the debts – plural.
I stand corrected – according to the 1% “only” gather 12.5% of total national income.
Hurrah for the amount of tax they pay.
On a separate note I see from my first payslip of the new tax year that while HM Revenue made loads of noise about raising the threshold for higher rate tax payers by £1,500 they have sneaked in a £2,000 rise in the National Insurance Upper Earnings Limit clobbering those earning over £45,000 per year by £240. So we are allowed to keep £300 through the tax threshold but lose £240 through NI increase.
Where was the revolt by MPs and media when middle England’s NI pilfering was announced? They came out fighting for the self declaring, self employed but not for us.
Thanks!
Apologies
according to HMRC https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/523871/Table_2.4.xlsx the 1% “only” gather 12.5%
I see the new Stealth Death Tax (Probate fee increase) may now be deemed illegal as it has never passed through, or been debated by Parliament as a tax, according to recent committee reports.
What is your position on this John, as it has changed the basic rules of inheritance taxation where passing an estate on death from one partner to another used to be exempt, other than for a minor charge of about £200 for probate.
Now even a modest estate is going to be stung (in advance of inheritance) by many thousands of pounds twice for a couple, as well as possible inheritance tax.
Reply I have queried the reasons for this and asked about the legal base for going beyond cost recovery and have received a strong letter claiming they have the powers to make this increase.
To make a charge for a service many times its actual cost and say this is to cover other costs incurred for other services would be called fraud, if a private company were to do so. The arrogance of Mrs May and her next door neighbour in claiming this is alright because ‘they have the powers’ just shows them up as collaborators with the civil service. No principles left. This tax grab stinks more than any yet.
As regards CGT, I badly wanted to sell a flat I had already paid CGT on 15 years before. The value had gone up to £140k. Had I sold it and paid CGT with no inflation relief, my children, who cannot afford to buy a property, would have been taxed again at 40% and been left with less than half of the value when I go up the chimney. And this amount would be worth half the value it was worth when the investment was acquired. During the spat between nos 10 and 11 someone said that MrsMay wanted to put up CGT. What a PM we have leading the party of low taxation.
I also have houses I would prefer to sell, but am holding on to them because CGT is so high. My Council Tax bill went up by £700 this year (absurdly, one can claim a 25% single person’s discount on one’s first home but can claim no discount on one’ s second).
I could make more money than I do, but I don’t: my tax bill is so high that I would rather make less money than see it go up still higher.
What utter socialist clap trap. The government is taxing at about 45% of gdp and borrowing a further 5%. Money that is largely squandered on foreign aid, tribute to Brussels which May and Hammond seem keen to continue.
We import millions of people on low skilled jobs and the taxes are used to subsidise them as well as giving lots of them social housing.
We send benefits abroad without scrutiny and are now reducing the Royal Marine force by 200 to save money whilst funding girl groups in Africa and luxury hotels in the Caribbean.
Socialism or Conservatism means tax borrow and waste on an industrial scale.
Ian, you are sounding like “LL” today 🙂
I agree with both of you.
Besides child benefit, don’t forget the £7 billions that go out each year in remittances, lost to the economy for ever.
It is estimated about 7,000 ex soldiers sleep out each night. How many immigrants have you seen doing that? Our men are classed by their councils as “low priority”.
“If a relatively well off person feels their tax rate is too high, they may well spend less to conserve what money remains.”
OR “If a relatively well off person living on interest on their savings feels interest rates are too low, they may well spend less to conserve what money remains.”
O/T perhaps, but your conclusion offered me a way in. If the economy is so successful, why are we still living with emergency low interest rates at a level we have never seen before, some 8 and a half years since the start of the crisis? When is common sense going to return on this topic?
Reply Good question. I was against the last cut in UK rates
Pretty obvious.
The state has a debt problem. 12.5 trillion pounds when you report the pension debts.
Because the spendaholic government is the greatest borrower. We are beginning to get whiff of what government and the BoE have done with Libor rates, I suspect they do not ignore interest rates.
Mark Hodges: “If the economy is so successful, why are we still living with emergency low interest rates at a level we have never seen before, ”
It’s simple, the governments low interest rate policy has encouraged debtors to increase rather than pay down their debts.
For example, a corporation that borrowed £1,000,000 in 2010 and budgeted for the interest at for example; 2%, might have chosen to pay down the debt in 2012 had not the government forced interest rates to 1%. Now instead, the corporation increased its debt, because its repayments are the same even though its debt has doubled.
So, now five years later, the government can’t raise rates even if it wanted to. Corporations have loaded up with debt in the expectation that rates would stay low, if rates rise. The economy is destroyed overnight.
What about National “Insurance”, Council Tax, VAT, Insurance Tax, Stamp duty, Death/probate taxes, car tax, fuel tax, green tax on home fuel bills and other small print stealth taxes. We have a dichotomy between the majority who in percentage terms are the most highly taxed in the democratic world and individuals and organisations, usually based overseas, who are allowed to beat the system for the perceived but very dubious greater good.
The word “rich” has become a socialist term, it is not relevant. Level playing field taxation for all companies and individuals coupled with small government properly accountable and responsible for the expenditure of tax receipts and borrowings should be the objective.
No. Poor people smoke and drink, and tax is levied on those transactions. Quite a lot of tax I would suggest. Rich is a meaningless noun in this context. You can certainly tax value (based on price), as long as those who suffer it are able to obtain liquid funds to pay it. What you have to consider is tax incidence. Those who pay it aren’t necessarily those who bare the cost.
JR: ” I agree with the three main political parties in the UK that we have to tax the rich ..”
Okaay. Now give us a definition of ‘rich’.
Then we can decide what fraction of the population is rich, and how much we can expect to raise from that fraction of the population.
Otherwise you are engaging in nothing but demagoguery .
Who is taxed and by how much is a secondary argument. Besides that can easily be decided by applying economic common sense. Such as the laffer curve and the law of supply and demand which tells us that as demand increases supply decreases. More important is to establish whether the reasons that we raise taxes are appropriate. I would suggest that in most cases they are not. Very many others will disagree as they see nothing wrong with the concept of forcibly taking money out of the pockets of others to put it into their own. Despite the fact it creates a degenerate and morally bankrupt culture, social instability and an unsustainable economy.
Overall taxes are too high. This is because the Blair and Brown government expanded he benefits system, effectively allowing businesses to pay unrealistically low wages in the knowledge that the state (we) will top them up.
The evidence for the expansion of wider state spending is easily demonstrated through the huge increases in UK VAT from 8% to 20%. German VAT has risen from 8% to 19% as have rates in most other EU countries. By contrast, sales tax in the US has stayed low by comparison.
I profoundly disagree with you on the principle of taking more than 40% of voters out of paying income tax. These people have a direct interest in keeping taxes high or increasing them because there are no consequences for them personally. As a result they are much more likely to vote Labour !
Why is a Conservative Government continuing to pursue this self-defeating policy ?
The overall tax burden is ridiculously high and up to socialist levels.
We need a government that believes in a small state.
Some rich Americans have given up their citizenship as the only way to stop paying taxes and moved abroad. French famously moved to Russia and here. Some UK celebrities and one politician/celeb are domiciled in the Republic of Ireland and elsewhere for tax purposes.
As a principle, possibly impractical, I oppose personal taxation. Better the money is not allowed to be paid, earned, acquired in the first place somehow. It saves billions in admin alone.
John, some are asking for a definition of “Rich” and I believe the Government already provides a clue with the 45% income tax rate applied to incomes over £150k. Lower than this we still have the higher rate of 40% where people are “richer” but not really “Rich” as in a champagne and Ferrari lifestyle sort of way. Recent suggestions of adding VAT to private schooling overlook the unintended consequence that those schools could then reclaim VAT on their expenditure so the policy would raise far less VAT for free school meals than desired – typical Corbyn / Socialist empty rhetoric.
I think the Treasury and HMRC should be far tougherand smarter in collecting and scrutinising tax on the self-employed as there are millions of them who are now working this way. They should also go after certain classes of luxury purchase (top-end cars, boats, private aircraft including fractional ownership schemes, golf club memberships and second or third homes) to ensure these are taxed appropriately. They’re clearly what the “Rich” like to buy, are clearly affordable but often out of reach of HMRC through VAT or CGT avoidance, and overseas or company ownership. Finally there’s the much-criticised area of Corporation Tax where international co-operation is required to ensure the UK gets its fair share of the cake without frightening away employers from being based here.
1) Tax at the rate which maximises tax income.
2)Ensure that the public are sufficiently well educated to understand that when people say “The rich should pay more tax”, that does not necessitate making the tax rate higher, the rich automatically pay more, even if they pay at the same rate as everybody else.
There is the same confusion between tax rates and the amount of tax paid as there is between debt and deficit. The confusion suits the socialists just fine because it allows them to charge punitive tax rates on the “Rich”.
Remember that the standard definition of “The rich” is “Anybody who has more money than me.”
As for those grossly overpaid celebrities who feel guilty about the amount of money they are getting paid, and extol higher taxation, it should be pointed out that there is nothing to stop them writing an extra cheque for the revenue if they wish, or if they are in the public sector, asking for a salary reduction.
30% of Tax goes on DEBTS, not services.
Eventually even the poor will work out they are being taxed for no services.
If you take NI.
If Mr Median [26.5K a year now] had invested his NI, he would have had 900K in a fund at retirement.
Instead he has 400K of state debts.
The public is working out that the tax and no services is the problem. It’s called austerity.
We are regularly told now by our politicians that NI wasn’t for your own pension fund, even though that’s how it was sold to us, it was for your parents as when it was set up those of retirement age got paid out without making the 39 years contribution, so it’s a ponzi scheme.
Don’t forget on top of employee’s ni or self-employed reduced ni the employed worker has an extra 13.8% paid over £8164pa, then, of course, everyone earning below £8164pa isn’t paying a penny in ni and still get a state pension often with top up pension credits, so that’s no contribution to their healthcare or pension, so it’s full time workers who have to pay in their benefit.
“Tax the rich!” in political terms can be like selling snake oil. UKIP preferred the pejoratives Elite or The Establishment so as not to annoy their uber-wealthy pay-masters who are now out of pocket and we may find them on some London streets sleeping in large cardboard used pizza boxes , ultra large, befitting their real station in the world.
The issue isn’t really taxation, people don’t mind being taxed, they understand tax has to be paid.
The problem is spending. Wasteful, inefficient, ineffective. People in business, in daily life don’t spend £900 million on a computer system and then decide half way through to scrap it.
When governments get it wrong they get it 50 billions wrong.
And I would argue that a lot of people wouldn’t choose for their hard earned cash to be sent to countries that think were idiots for sending them money. “Those dumb English. They’re 1.8 trillion in debt and they’re sending us money”. If they don’t care about their own people why should we.
100% correct IMO.
I have foreign friends – and some friends currently employed in the military as doctors and nurses – who work within the NHS and who are flabbergasted by not only the levels of waste but also the appalling procurement processes and the prices paid therein. I imagine people who work in procurement for big supermarkets would cry with laughter or frustration if they looked into it. Why can’t this be addressed?
And why is the govt still doling out endless amounts to people who don’t want to work?
And finally, the overseas aid budget may be relatively small but it’s still our money which could be directed to social care or education.
The taxation system should encourage wealth creation, e.g. from building businesses that create wealth and employment, and deprecate parasitism, examples of which are property ownership for the purpose of fleecing private individuals or local authorities of cash that would otherwise circulate in the economy, or short term speculation for the purpose of offshoring British jobs in support of a foreign predator. Wealth creation creates jobs; parasitism destoys jobs; they need different tax regimes.
Tax doesn’t pay for any UK government spending whatsoever. Pay your tax in cash and they put it in the shredder.
In a modern monetary economy like ours, where the currency freely floats, taxes work to reduce purchasing power and anchor the currency, but not “pay for” government spending.
The Federal Reserve (and BoE) insiders/staff “get” this because, as they say, “you can’t do a reserve drain without a reserve add”. AKA the government MUST, as a simple point of logic, spend first before it can collect any taxes or “borrow”. The pounds to pay taxes can only come from the government spending them into existence!
Extremely irritating that the political appointees on the FOMC and MPC (the ones who actually make the decisions) don’t understand this, and neither do any politicians except a few like Kelvin Hopkins who apparently attended one of Bill Mitchell’s talks a few months ago. Though I don’t know whether he fully “gets” it or not.
We should just have a simple Flat Tax. I don’t see why the State should indulge in ‘redistribution’ nor in some areas where it pokes its nose. The more areas of life in private hands the better and the less need the State has to steal our money.
I’m a great believer in encouraging people to do more for themselves and not rely on the state monopolies. In particular I think we should give far more encouragement to private schools and private health. I believe that individuals/families should be able to opt out of the state system and get appropriate tax allowances. The allowance could be limited at a maximum equivalent to the average amount spent per head by the state on these services, but of course people would be free to spend more if they felt they would be getting better services.
I believe something like this works in Australia with state and private systems running side by side and among other advantages it encourages better services all round.
Why do our politicians of all parties seem to feel it is wrong to allow people to “do their own thing”?
It’s not the tax. It’s how it’s spent.
Seemingly forgotten when the cry goes up, ‘tax the rich’, is the impact on local economies – the Artisan Factor, i.e. using a local tradesman to do one’s DYI, repairs, decorating etc. etc..
The less the ‘rich’ have to spend the less they will use the local one or two man bands who provide a service which the less well off have to do themselves, or leave undone.
A glance at a local Yellow Pages will indicate that there must be hundreds of thousands of such business in the UK relying on locally based jobs.
A company should be taxed on its track record of donating to political parties. If it can afford to donate , it is not being taxed enough.
It’s not fair the rich will have more plastic bottles to return and reclaim their deposits. ( Not a Corbyn Statement, yet. )
Your submission leads me to think that here is an opening for UKIP to design and fly with a whole new scenario for taxation, government involvement in peoples lives, and the creation of a truly entrepreneurial society. The current philosophy does not work morally or practically, so they could give thought to inventing a new one. The EU is not the only entity that blights our lives, so go Nigel.