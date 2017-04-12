Who are the rich?

If we are going to develop a better approach to taxing the better off, we first have to decide who is better off. One of the most difficult issues which tax policy has to face is the relationship between capital assets and income. How do we feel about people who are asset rich but income poor, or people who are income rich but capital poor?
Let us look at some difficult examples.
Mrs Hardup is a widow living in a one bedroom flat in what is now Chelsea – it used to be Fulham. She lives on a state pension, with no savings or private pensions to top up what the state provides. She and her husband bought the flat in the 1960s when it was much cheaper, and paid off the mortgage. Doing that got in the way of other savings. The flat is worth £1.2 million today.
Mrs Lucky lives in a Council bungalow on her state pension, but has recently won £1.2 million on the lottery. She has so far put it into cautious investments. She might live for another 20 years, so she could draw down and spend more than £60,000 a year depending on how well she invests the money. Alternatively she could buy herself a property, remove the rent bill and pay herself a bit less.
Mrs Hardup decides to sell her Chelsea flat, move and buy a small detached property near her daughter in Bolton for £200,00, leaving her £1 million to invest to provide her with an income well above the national average.
Mr Feckless retires early, sells his £1.5m southern counties executive house, buys a £500,000 smaller property, and spends three years on expensive cruises, buying luxury cars and other consumption, using up much of his spare £1m.
Mr Prudent retires with a good pension of £35,000 a year, and continues living in his £1.5m southern executive home. He is surprised by the choices of his former neighbour, Mr Feckless.
Mr Whirlwind is in the prime of life and earns £150,000 a year. His income has risen quickly recently, and he has been too busy to get round to buying a home of his own. He pays a lot out in rent for the smart new property he has recently taken on, eats out most days and takes expensive holidays. He has few assets.
Do we have views on which of these, if any, is rich? Do people have moral preferences over who should pay more? Should we tax income more, because it is available to be paid to the government as it comes in? Should we tax assets more, to make people reorganise their assets?
32 Comments
Mrs Lucky with he £1.2 Million should come to me and we would almost certainly make about a 10% return on the capital (after tax) giving her nearly £180K PA to rub along on – for her remaining 20 years. £60K assumes no return on capital at all – it is just spending the capital! Then again the banks currently do give you a negative return due to the absurd policy of this government and a lack of competition in the sector.
The tax systems is certainly telling her to spend it (or give it to children quickly) as otherwise the state will grab it off he to pay her for he care costs and IHT. Do not be prudent be feckless is the message from the current tax system.
All I can say is that all of those examples is beyond my wildest dreams. You speak as though these are pretty normal figures. I hope they aren’t.
I’m beginning to feel inadequate.
(My wealth is probably a third of the worst case in those examples yet the Daily Mail thinks I’m overpaid.)
Every one of those people is rich if you want my honest opinion but I don’t really want to see them hit very hard.
I’ll tell you what. All those rich socialists. How about we suggest they voluntarily pay a 60% rate otherwise they shut up.
There are of course two sound principles, being let people do as they wish with their own money (and hence not fashion tax policy to penalize some behaviours) and let tax fall where it can be met without the taxpayers having to re-arrange their affairs.
It is also proper to note the further obvious point that however the tax regime is set-up, it will often cause changes in taxpayers’ behaviour over what they might have done otherwise and some of those changes may well not assist society.
As for the people in the examples, some are very well-off but as for being rich when defined as being beyond ever having to concern themselves with money, I am hestitant to pronounce any are so.
None of them are rich. They are marginally less poor than the rest of us. How about you just cut the immensely wasteful government which would allow people to keep their own money without the threat of government violence? Do away with the army of useless bureaucrats infesting every government department. The only function of most of them is to shuffle paper to each other or monitor and tax the productive. What actual good do they do? How many government programs have any positive effect? Living standards have declined for many years, disguised by women going out to work, easy credit, electronic gadgets and endless propaganda. Most people do not remember the time when a single wage could house, feed and provide for a whole family. That decline is because of government and it’s pointless programs and policies. When it comes to officialdom less is always more.
Interesting examples Mr Redwood. Aside from being better off than me, none of the above are rich. None of them should attract more tax than is currently due.
Mrs Lucky should no longer be eligible to live in her council flat or at least pay a proper commercial rate. Mrs Hard up can choose to cash in her asset if she wishes more income.
It is Mr Feckless’ money, he can do what he wishes with it. Is his approach not what the government’s new pension policy is about.
It appears all the above have declared and paid tax on all their income and not used spurious reliefs so I have no truck with any of them.
At the level of each of these a fixed tax of around £20k P.a. maximum should cover the needs of the state. The state then needs to change its aspirations to this type of reasonable amount. Possibly a small Vat, say at Swiss levels of 8pc could also apply on some luxury items.
The definition of rich is a completely separate issue. Probably when you can treat money as a game rather than a means to live on?
Still no outcry about the raising of the Upper earnings limit for NI from 43K to 45K that came in on 6 April.
The effect of this is to take £240 off all earners over £45K. The same amount as that which provoked outrage when targeted at the self employed in the last budget.
Will no one defend middle England? Or are we deemed the rich and so an acceptable target?
Forced to pay extra NI as well as contributing to the workplace pension scheme which will eventually replace the state pension from which our NI contributions should be taken.
I spent my working career at sea, in the African bush and 20 years in the Middle East as a turbine engineer. I paid my NI all those years and now draw a basic state pension and a small occupational pension.
Having been prudent means we pay full council tax and don’t get a motility car which appears to be the latest wheeze.
Mr. Feckless has the right idea. Spend everything and enjoy life.
Foreigners come in to a handsome weekly payout and state funded houses. Meanwhile our savings get mugged by the government zirp policy.
You either have to be extremely rich or very poor as us in the middle get royally shafted.
The government, sadly, is not serious about getting its finances in order.
Tax income. Flat single rate on salary from employment, less personal allowance which all get, set at just above what you might call the living wage. Tax spending. One flat rate of VAT on ALL spending. Levied by businesses with turnover above a threshold which acknowledges the cost of collection, so exempt small businesses. That will do.
Don’t tax profits. Waste of time and it is a brake on business activity. Don’t tax capital gains. It’s an arbitrary tax. And in any case, you will collect more on the income and vat as a result.
The iverriding concern of tax policy should be to minimise the deadweight cost of collection. Simple to understand. Difficult to avoid.
Don’t get drawn into the behavioural claptrap. Smoking is bad for you Si ban it. Noxious emmissions from petrol/diesel are bad, but regulation (properly engorced) at the point of manufacture is effective
Who should we tax? asks JR, rather as a farmer might prod his fat bullocks and muse on which to slaughter. Behind the question is the point he made yesterday, that all parties now believe in equalitarianism and redistribution. No longer does we get what we pay for and pay for what we get. Robin Hood is the wise statesman whose example we follow.
Is all money now really the State’s money?
One of the unsung triumphs of modern government, in which it has truly surpassed the ancients, is the efficiency of its tax-gathering. Competition restrains the greed of companies, but what restrains the greed of government? As there is no limit to the quantity of hardship in the world, nor to the ambition of kindly politicians to alleviate it, where does that leave Mrs Hardup, Mrs Lucky, and the rest of us?
A flat tax of no more than 20% on income and capital gains, with inheritance treated as income in the hands of the recipient, abolition of all the tweeks and avoidance mechanisms created over the years and added to and complicated by chancellors like Brown and Osborne. Sensible also could be a guaranteed minimum income of eg £10k per adult with withdrawal of 50p of benefit for every £1 earned, and abolition of all benefits, pensions etc which currently exist (& extra help for specific needs such as disabilities). A much simpler, clearer, flatter tax system would surely do much to boost the productivity and competitiveness of the UK.
Interesting isn’t it.
Why is John Redwood now advocating increasing taxes? No connection with services. The idea that tax is the price of the state is gone.
It’s that tax itself is the goal. More tax better.
The reason?
The state has 12.5 trillion pounds of debt and politicians like John have worked out the consequences but can’t bring themselves to tell the public that they have been screwed
I am just reading the letter sent to my husband from the Pension Service about the change in his state pension payments. I see that they title it “About the General Increases in BENEFITS”. I take offence to this. In no way is the state pension a ‘benefit’. In the case of my husband, he has paid into the system by way of his NI contributions for 49 years in total and this payment is not a benefit. It could be considered a benefit for people who have paid nothing all their lives and yet still receive a pension.
Regardless of who is “rich” or not so rich, there is very little encouragement from this Government and David Cameron’s Government for people to be self sufficient in their old age.
The drug of taxes on taxes on taxes needs to stop – does the Government actually do anything of value other than waste and drain the system?
There needs to be real incentives for people to make their own provision for their old age. The Government needs to stop moving the goalposts for people that make these very long-term provisions.
Oh dear – Mr (or Mrs/Ms/Miss/Mx) angry today 🙁
The govt should not be taxing personal savings and investments.
Pension fund raiders like Brown and Osborne are the reason that people don’t trust pensions.
The auto enrolement pensions are a bureaucratic imposition on small businesses and individual employers.
I’m fed up with the “what shall we tax next” attitude of politicians, cut the wastful spending and foreign aid scam, it’s trade not aid that will allow the third world to develop, it’s not up to western politicians to decree that all countries will have the same lifestyle.
I wonder whether it is worth responding ? . For some reason my response is occasionally not published . I keep them short , to the point and only once per day . I don’t wish to waste anyone’s time and I don’t propose to always support the views expressed . In this past week 2 of them have been “moderated” out . Some responders reply several times and , often , off topic . Some are quite lengthy and disregard the request to keep things short . The quandary exists and clarity would be appreciated .
Or should the state spend more wisely and tax everyone less…..Oh hang on that’s called Conservatism and that is a bad word these days!
We need a grown up debate about just exactly what we want the state to do for us in terms of public services and public protection. Whether someone is rich or poorer, they should be able to keep more of their own money and not have it stolen by and ever more expanding state.
Should we really be spending a fortune on TV advertising telling people to check their petrol, tyres and water before they drive their car?…..That used to be common sense.
Do we need a patronising message from the NHS telling us to look after ourselves? What next? How to put one foot in front of the other in order to walk?
We don’t know the circumstances in any of these examples, eg are any of them looking after elderly relatives, do any of them have children in University where they have to impoverish their children by expecting them to work all weekend and at night or help them out with a grant, that because of their joint income their grown up offspring can’t access. Are they all single or married/partnerships?
To get a £35,000 pension you’d need a pension pot around £700,000 more if you want to pass it on to a spouse or retire at 60 instead of 67. Feckless is smart, his £1m would last longer than three years and he should enjoy his life to the full otherwise the government will find a way to take half of it when he’s gone whatever the promises today.
If you go off tax take an English graduate on £17,000 now is considered suitably rich to take 41% tax, ni and student loan tax on every £1 over this amount. If they work in London and manage to earn £45,000pa every £1 over that the government thinks they’re super rich and takes 51% of their earnings. Plus now those English graduates who started their course in 2012 have the double whammy of tripled fees plus an interest rate of over 6% just to make sure they will never pay their debt off and will always be expected to pay the 9% tax unlike the other nations within the UK whose graduates have been given a free pass.
My personal view is that capital should be taxed at the same rate as labour as it is incredibly unjust for the hard working to pay for the idle.
Dear John,
I welcome your bringing attention to these “edge cases” that defy simple definition.
I think that your characters are a good matrix of starter scenarios for this thought experiment.
In these scenarios, the salient factor is that the properties in your model are valued far in excess of what anyone in the scenarios paid.
I do not doubt the approximate theoretical market value of some of the properties in question, but it is clear that these high valuations are only possible as a result of demand systemically exceeding supply. My opinion is that this is a government-driven problem since the government has created the following conditions:
1) Low interest rates in combination with an under-regulated credit market lending excessive mortgage salary multiples (only possible because of demand systemically exceeding supply, thus banks statistically expecting property price increase).
2) Regulations on “planning permissions” rendering approved residential building land expensive and neighbouring agricultural land extremely cheap comparatively. More houses must be built and probably the bottleneck is the outdated planning system.
3) Regulations on property ownership by absentee/long term non-resident landlords. By this I mean that certain sectors of the property market are sold largely to foreign investors based in relatively unstable places as a bolt-hole or hedge. This inflow of capital is welcome, but it is not directed towards investment in value-producing business offering skilled employment, but rather as a store of value in a market that is almost bound to rise due to supply and demand. This clearly distorts our property market.
4) Private residence relief (no capital gains on sale of a private residence). This is in some respects a necessity if anyone is to sell their house at all in a systemically rising market biassed by supply and demand forces: in swapping one house for another, the buik of the house values can’t be taxed away or you have no market. That said, it is a massive distortion to an economy as the outstanding rising asset class over the last 40 years and uniquely with no capital gains.
5) Recategorisation of residential properties into business properties. For example, in Edinburgh’s New Town, entire streets of very handsome Georgian houses are in fact offices: you can see only the occasional resident at night living in the attics. Service industry occupation of suitable residential housing is a market distortion. These houses are off the market as dwellings for sale or let reducing prime-site housing stock. Also, companies can exist longer than human occupants. Finally, while personal relief is generous to individuals, it is standard practice to allow companies to depreciate their whole property value over a certain number of years. While this would sensibly apply to industrial facilities, it does not match the market reality for smart rows of townhouses in most British cities.
The above are my opinions and while I think they make sense, there are a lot of people who are “winning” from these factors and who have no interest in reform. I sympathise with the view that if someone owns a proprty they should be able to use it for whatever they want to. That said I do not believe that this current model is sustainable over the long term and we should make intelligent moves to direct investment towards productive assets rather than investing in inflation as we do at present.
Regarding your question as to who is rich, clearly they all are. Mr Whirlwind seems treated pretty badly out of this, but only if you look at “The Current Year”.
Mrs Hardup can realise circa 1.2 million tax free. But it’s not her fault that a combination of inflation, unfit housing regulations, yuppies and foreign capital inflow might overvalue her house.
Mr Feckless has 1.5 million tax free prior to his expenditure. Mr Feckless is in the position that he is acting like a wild Mrs Lucky: he is going to pay only the vat on his tax-free million or so he wants to “waste” on enjoying himself.
Mr Prudent can realise 1.5 million tax free almost any time. It is a mere paper value since he has no intention of moving on and it would be foolish to make an assumption of wealth until the asset is even for sale.
These three are in the position of holding assets. In a fiat money system the currency is assured to depreciate in purchasing power and so capital gains over years are hard to define for asset categories.
Mrs Lucky has 1.2 million tax free only at source. She has already paid the “tax/good causes donations” on her ticket, as every participant. In aggregate more tax is received from Mrs Lucky’s win than for liquidating any of the assets above
Mr Whirlwind is being mugged, relatively. He is taxed and NIC’d 60,000 GBP on his 150,000 GBP salary and his employer pays 20,000 GBP in employer NICs. Ignoring the polite fiction that NICs are not taxation, his true salary (cost to employer) is GBP 170000 and he hands over GBP 80,000 or 47% tax. (This means that he’s only working for himself after his third coffee on Wednesday.) He pays high rent and presumably a higher band of council tax while doing so. He pays v.a.t. of 20% on his high expenditure, but of course if he enjoys a drink with his dinner this is much more. His few assets imply that he spends the majority of what remains after his rent. What percentage is he really paying? Even borrowing five times his top-1%-of-earners salary, he couldn’t buy Mr Feckless’s house. That said, he chooses to “waste” his money and he could afford to buy a more modest property and live well on GBP 90,000 net. Pushing him above 50% might make him slow down a bit!
How to tax them?
Trying to reform the system quickly to “look fair” in reality would cause severe disruption. The thing to do is be smart and take actions to remove the distortions: review regulations that cause distortions in our market that offer certain asset classes systemic positive or negative bias (for example some listed above). This will encourage more investment in genuine productive assets (company holdings for example) by freeing up monthly rental and mortgage payments. This will in turn reduce aggregate state expenditure down to a sensible proportion of GDP over time making tax easier.
Best wishes,
Patrick
The examples you give are interesting but miss a vital point. Surveys show people will happily pay more tax/NIC to fund the NHS, Social Care or Education but when it comes down to the harsh reality of actually paying more tax then look no further than the response to the budget. The reality is people think the “rich” should pay more but define the rich as “someone who earns more or has more than me”.
Then there is the infomous Owen Jones interview on the Daily Polotics where he confused assets and income of cabinet ministers. So not only do people not want to pay more tax themselves they don’t understand the basic principles of taxation.
Before we can move on our tax code needs simplified. Cut out the exemptions and complications. Then cut rates. Everyone will benefit.
Relatively speaking we are all rich we come from the land of plenty.
The uncomfortable truth is the more money we have the more we waste
Look what is spent on the NHS
Keep this up and we will all be paying 70%
All things being equal, surely it is income that should be taxed, not assets, as these will have been acquired with previously taxed income and I don’t think there should be double taxation, such as IHT or the more mundane VAT on road fuel which is a tax on a tax. If an asset produces income, this should be taxed.
The problem is that things are not equal and income can be moved around, income holidays or delays, tax avoided in various schemes which the wealthy are able to do but which the average PAYE person cannot avoid. It needs to be fair which it is not at the moment. Therefore a simpler tax regime is required without loopholes.
However, before thinking of increasing current taxes, how about getting in the tax that is already due and not being paid, from multi nationals, off-shoring etc and the like. Do that and you can probably leave the rest of us alone.
Another example might be a top professional sportsperson, who has an income in the top 0.0001%, but only over a short number of years, which they have to use to set themselves up for life. The 45% top rate is less fair for them than it is for someone whose income rises steadily over many years.
I don’t know the answers, which always leads me to the obvious observation: taxation is theft, and it is only justified when it’s the lesser of two evils, therefore however we tax, it shouldn’t be any more than necessary.
Your examples are obviously not character profiles in a synopsis for a publisher of your new novel. She, would say your characters are ghosts, shadows.Mr Whirlwind though spending willy-nilly and living the life of Riley is a divorcee. He loved his Ex with a passion worthy of a novel. She was foreign, mysterious, allusive, romantic. So he searches unconsciously the world on his cruises to replace her…It allows him to live with hope. He spends to impoverish himself like physical wounding self-abuse. There are people like this btw.
So clincal Mr Taxman is not a novelist, poet. He is but a shadow. Never lived a real life. He acts on facts, figures, black and white stereotypes in his database. Representations of human beings who have no physical and living presence.
Labour’s chant of Tax the Rich dehumanises, deindividualises people. Makes a shadow of them. A spectre. They do not know what love is.
Of course the word ‘rich’ has been part of our language since well before the days of fiat currencies and thieving banksters who deliberately create property bubbles to increase their profits, and well before the days when pathologically greedy individuals could obtain loans created out of thin air in order to pump up property prices in their desperation to acquire private houses and flats that ordinary people who like to buy and now find themselves obliged to rent, and well before the days when financial speculators could enrich themselves by selling out British companies to foreign predators. The policy of the government towards whose activities which are parasitical rather than socially useful should be to try to discourage it, not just tax them.
None of the people highlighted is rich when their assets or income correspond with what some banksters pay themselves in a year or ‘earn’ in a week when we know that none of their activities has any beneficial effect on the wider community. These are the sorts of people who voted to Remain because they are post-patriotic globalist scum.
All governments want to make us all poorer so we are completely dependent on them. They do not seem to realise that if they reduce taxation then people flourish and governments get more into their coffers. If you do not let the rich flourish then they do not start companies and employ more people and therefore pull more of us up the wealth ladder. The higher the taxation the more we find ways of not paying it as it penalises us for working hard and contributing to the economy. They are unfair and governments spend our money on useless vain projects of their own.
My inclination is to side-step these arguments and have a flat charge (call it a community charge if you wish), and keep VAT as it is.
I would levy this flat child for every person including children but I would also provide a fund for parish councils to help those who are destitute and disabled.
Such a system would drastically reduce costs for the government and remove perverted incentives and create unfairness.
I would levy this flat charge (not child) !