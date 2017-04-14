There is a growing mood in favour of cleaner air. There is general agreement that the air in city centres like London needs urgent action to clean it up. In the centres of our Thames Valley towns there is also room for improvement. Some are already blaming the diesel car as the main cause and urging higher taxes or bans on diesel vehicles. It is a good idea first to examine what we know about the sources and causes of pollution.
The London Assembly researched the sources of Nox in London in 2015. This showed the following sources
Bus, coach and rail public transport 18%
Goods vehicles 17%
Gas heating systems 16%
Non road mobile machinery 14%
Diesel cars 11%
Petrol cars and motorcycles 8%
Aviation 8%
Industry 7%
The TFL study in 2016 showed a similar pattern, with gas heating and industry as the biggest source, and with both bus and coach and goods vehicles each a bit bigger than diesel cars.
The new Euro VI standards for engines require both petrol and diesel engines to emit less than 5mg per km of particulates. They allow just 80 mg of Nox for diesels compared to 60 mg for petrol, whilst allowing petrol engines to emit more carbon monoxide than diesels (100mg versus 50mg)
In order to clean up the air, especially removing particulates, requires replacement of a lot of older technology buses, trains, cars, and gas boilers. This will also allow the introduction of equipment which is more fuel efficient, also helping to drive down emissions and cut running costs.
Instead of working up a new series of penalties for owners of older diesel cars, government should work on a range of incentives to tackle the problem in a broad based way, removing the oldest buses, lorries, cars and boilers which would do the most to improve the position. it could also give a welcome boost to the home industries that produce these items.
We should not ignore the contribution replacing old heating boilers at home and work can have, with the added bonus of cutting running costs. Lets have better scrappage and financing schemes, so more people can afford to make their contribution to cleaner air, and can at the same time take pride in owning better machines.
20 Comments
Well the best bang for the buck is to tackle the vehicles and equipment that are in use for long parts of the day. Delivery vehicles, taxis, buses, some construction machinery, boilers and the likes. Hitting private car that are probably only used for short period of the day makes far less return.
I rather suspect that as usual it will be all about excuses to introduce yet more tax demands on private car owner rather than to address the real issue. Khan is just after more £10 charges (but doubtless to increase). This on top of the congestion zone charges. It is all about more tax really, just like the climate alarmism religion.
It is the climate alarmism which drove the push for diesel in the first place. A very clear example of bad policy railroaded through by virtue signalling (Labour) politicians goaded by the green blob shrieking ‘denier’ at anyone who wanted proper scrutiny and debate.
There is now developed an excellent technology which allows diesel buses to be retrofitted as electric hybrids – this should be accelerated in implementation.
Agreed by whom? The same idiots that commenced every other far fetched green schemes that cost us taxpayers a fortune while lobbyist and MPs get rich. Bios mass, wind farms, solar panels etc. Utter expensive junk. Get rid of the Clinate Change Act and normal people might take you seriously.
If cities have a problem, one might have expected to see mention of stopping building on brownfield sites–always mentioned as if they were the answer to a maiden’s prayer and indeed they are if left alone: open parks and grow trees instead; trees and bushes and grass absorb and adsorb pollutants very well indeed. It should be against the law to concrete over front gardens. Air inside and around cities slops in and out a lot which means preserving Green Belts at all costs. There should be curbs on immigration of course, especially in to cities. Much more teleworking would be good.
Well if we are going to move over to electric cars (when they finally do get the batteries energy dense enough to give a decent range) then people will need to park their cars near to their houses so they can charge them. Parking on the garden is perhaps the best way. It could still be parked under a tree!
Policies that encourage people to live nearer to where they work might be rather sensible and more internet meetings rather than real ones and working from home should reduce the need to travel as much anyway.
The big advantage of electric cars (once they get the range) is that the pollution is at the power station and not in the city.
Finally get rid of the absurd stamp duty rates so people can move cheaply to be nearer to their jobs, this without being mugged for circa £50K in SDLT etc. in the process!
And under the car can be grass with plastic supports in the soil. It does not have to be tarmac or concrete.
Leslie,
I think you are correct brownfield sites should not be built on, at least for many years until they are through their diversity peak – so much more diverse than green belt!
I would hazard a guess that concreting over in cities is bad because the existing city trees were planted prior to the development of urban tree knowledge. Someone must know whether retrofitting urban trees is possible and what its effects would be on air quality.
However, I suspect large amounts of building on green belt would be a good approach but, again guessing, this should be done with large amounts of appropriate urban trees appropriate for the inevitable concrete environment.
What about trains and shipping? Woods felled in the US transported to the U.K. As chip and burnt in power stations. How exactly is this clean air, is the world going to convert to nuclear shipping? Thought not.
More and clearer roads are needed with less deliberate government anti-vehicle congestion causing measures such as speed humps, bus lanes anti-car traffic lights. Then add more underpasses, overpasses, bridges, tunnels and the likes. Perhaps some double decker roads here and there.
It recently took me 2.5 hours just to go the forty odd miles from Gatwick to Highgate, North London. With clear roads it could have been done in forty minutes with perhaps less than a third of the pollution.
I think we need to mindful in scrappage and renewal that this increases depreciation of capital so that although gdp growth might look good for a year of two, the net result is not as good and capital depreciation will also have increased.
We also have to be aware that we are in a low growth environment due to misallocation of capital to low risk projects due to ZIRP.
Yes we need to tackle the air but tackle the interest rates first so that productivity can start to return before destroying more economic capital.
Good morning.
I know, I know, I know !
More people equals more car’s, equals more pollution. Is that right ?
—
The State creates the problems and then, in order to ‘solve’ (sic) the problems it has created it proposes either to tax or ban it !
Would it not be easier to just not let these people do what they want in the first place ?
So its a more complex problem than government propaganda suggests.!
What a surprise, but I guess that will still not stop the fake green taxes will it !
If aircraft are causing 8 percent of the pollution in London, why go for Heathrow expansion which will mean 50% more flights to this airport will overfly this city.
Once again no joined up thinking by Government.
The long term solution is of course engineering development by all manufacturers of products which cause such problems..
It’s a nice excuse for politicians to ban older diesel vans as London did which pleases the big van and truck manufacturers. Nothing really to do with cleaner air since older vehicles naturally remove themselves from the road through wear and tear. Really a way to virtue signal and gain brownie points with big business at the expense of small business.
Replacing old with new happens naturally with all things but forcing the pace does not help the environment since building the new makes a lot more pollution than simply continuing to run the old.
Still to many People being expected to live in a small part of a small Island, its not the Cars the Vans the Buses that drive themselves aimlessly delivering the next must have item ten minutes after it was ordered, or taking subsidised not so fresh air around the Country.
JR: “Some are already blaming the diesel car as the main cause and urging higher taxes or bans on diesel vehicles. ”
Who are ‘some’?
A government funded ‘layaroundalldaydevisingdrivil’ ‘think’ tank?
Because that’s real convenient!
In about 1990 or so it was government policy to encourage diesel engined vehicles, ( despite the weight disadvantage ) because they were so much greener.
There was an excise advantage on the fuel verses petrol to encourage diesel. The automotive industry invested billions in making diesel engines more efficient and more responsive, cleaner.
Then, the fuel excise differential suddenly went away.
And now twenty five years later, we need to penalise diesel engines, because.
This is the first time I have seen the breakdown of pollution per source, thank you. But does anyone take into consideration the fallout from the thousands of aircraft over cities – especially perhaps London? I would have thought that pollution from take-off engine power settings might be significant over densely populated areas around the airports.
Has anyone thought about emissions from the hundreds of diesel powered vessels passing through the Channel and in and out of our ports? With the prevailing winds generally Westerly in the South, how much pollution from those sources drift across the country impacting on, say, Portsmouth and Southampton?
As to the older gas heating systems, I have my 30-year old gas fire/back boiler serviced annually and on each occasion the gas-fitter, whom I have used for decades, set up his emissions recording device and shows and tells me how much lower are its emissions when compared to modern condensing boilers. He assures me that spares are still plentiful and that I need not worry about replacing it anytime soon. Are condensing boilers really that much better than and older well-maintained device such as mine?
Yesterday (on the BBC Parliament Channel) they showed Mathew Taylor answering MP’s questions on employment practices and the gig economy. After listening to him for about half an hour I wonder why on earth anyone sensible would appoint this misguided labour politician to inquire into anything at all. Mind you most of the questions asked were rather daft and totally missed the point too.
What on earth was lefty Theresa May playing at? Just leave companies and people well alone, get out of their way, tax and regulate them to a minimum and let them make money, create jobs and grow the tax base.
The cost of air pollution in the UK is estimated at £54bn, almost £100o a head. Does government think the polluter should pay? How much would an air or bus ticket be if it included the true cost of pollution?
Or should the consumer pay? All must breathe – but all must die too and government has no objection to a Death Tax so long as we call it the Probate Fee. Perhaps this post follows on from the last series on taxation and flies a kite for a Breath Tax. Call it the Inspiration Fee.
If all money is now society’s money, surely all air must be society’s air. Government could give us a free allowance, say five breaths a minute, but after that . . . . Portable breath meters would be needed, of course, but there would be, in JR’s words, “a welcome boost to the home industries that produce these items”. Asthmatics would get credits; selfish breath-dodgers would be named and shamed. All would benefit.
A good article if I may say so. A major problem is that very few politicians have any scientific understanding at all and they and the majority of their “scientific advisers” or worse “executive summary” producers cannot be objective about scientific matters. Those in power need to recognise that there are a mass of environmental activists out there all clamouring for something. They are insatiable and giving in to them just moves them along to their next perceived problem. The response to them should be in most cases to ignore them. Government has been influenced far too much by clamouring minorities.
Reading buses already run on bio-methane instead of diesel – which let us remember is all imported .
London on the other hand rejected Reading’s practical solution in favour of the most extravagant and unreliable one ; electric busses imported from it’s new best friend ; China . Virtue signalling is much more costly .
Methane sorts out the particulate problem and if the mix is changed so that by weight it is 80% methane , 20% hydrogen , NOX emissions are halved .
As has already been learned , it’s not just the mass of particulates but the size of each particle . Thus a limit “by weight” can be counter productive if it encourages breaking up of large particulates into smaller ones .
How about some legislation to force container ships to remove soot from their stacks ? It settles on the Arctic ice and causes it to absorb light and melt through .