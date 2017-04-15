The Palace of Westminster

I was one of the MPs who needed persuading that the Houses of Parliament needs a thorough overhaul and refit such that we need to move out for several years and spend many billions of pounds on the buildings.
I understand that wiring, plumbing and other services need replacing or updating from time to time. These do not all have to be done throughout the Palace at the same time. It is true there is asbestos in the buildings, but most of it is stable and no hazard unless disturbed by builders. Many of the works drawn up for the large project might be nice to have modernisations or improvements, but are not essential to the functioning of the place. Of course there needs to be a regular programme of restoration of stone work and windows to keep the building water tight, and it is crucial to keep roofs in good repair to keep rain out. More of the work can be done in the summer recess, and more can be done by builders taking over smaller sections of the Palace for a time period to do more fundamental work.
I read that following the recent terrorist incident there is some rethinking going on. One of the advantages of the present building is the presence now of a security strengthened perimeter. On the fateful day it is tragic that a policeman on duty was killed. I trust lessons will be learned about having the right support at entrances to deal with any violent intruder and to protect the police themselves before he does harm. It is also the case that the mass murders and injuries occurred beyond the perimeter. We should be more worried about pedestrian safety outside the Palace as a result of those events. The Bus and cycle lane open to the adjacent pavement allowed the murderer easier and faster access to the victims.
As usual you make excellent points but politician (and all the hangers on) just love grand projects rather than a little bit of sensible fixing of the roof and gutters. The asbestos risk is another hugely over exaggerated racket and money making scam in general.
I do still find it absurd that the first line of police at the palace were unarmed and thus unable even to deal with a single man only armed with a knife.
It also seems that it was also only fortuitous that the defence secretary’s security officers were passing through at the time. Having said that protection of every potential target is always going to be impossible.
Meanwhile I see in the Telegraph today that John Timpson has branded the new apprenticeship levy as a travesty and a box ticking exercise. He is quite right, yet another hugely damaging government intervention, distraction and back door tax for thousands business. It renders them even less competitive and kills jobs & productivity. Well done again politicians why do they think they know how to run businesses? Everything they control the NHS and government in general is run appallingly after all.
On digital radios it seems that the BBC and the powers that be are trying to claim that more are more people are using digital radio by including computer, phone, television, ipads and any other podcast or downloads within the “digital radio listeners figures”. This in order to justify switch off and thus render billions of pounds of people’s radios redundant and force them to buy expensive battery eating new digital ones.
The real comparison is between FM listeners and listeners to the (often intermittent) larger more power consuming digital radios.
This I estimate at something like 30 to 1. Most cars on the road still do not even have a digital radio. It should not be switched of for many years.
Make it like the Kremlin. Walled with towers.
Every time some maniac does something awful two things inevitably happen:
1. Our freedoms get stopped – air travel is by far the best example of a lovely things ruined.
2. Muslims as a whole get trashed. I have Muslims in my family and I don;t like that.
The proverbial martian, looking at the Palace of Westminster, might hazard a guess that it was a museum, a religious monument, an old established clock factory, an ancient fortress.
He would be cosmically surprised if told serious level-headed people gathered there to work on important matters in a business-like way. British earthlings may doubt it too.
Good morning.
The building is old and needs to be updated to meet modern day needs. Closing part of the house would be a good idea but decamping completely would enable works to continue without being in the way of the functioning of parliament.
Most terrorism is conducted against the general populace and not against government. It is the ideological and not political that motivates the people to kill. Witness the 7/7 attack. So making changes like the one described will not resolve this. Only taking the bull by the horns will.
MPs should soberly discuss that terrorism will get more and more and, more. Current attitudes, increasing levels of education and expectation unintentionally will lead to envy, jealousy, conflict.
With the best will in the world…………it is not highly likely politicians across the globe even with Fake Media and the present ongoing neutering of Social Media will maintain their management of expectations.
So MPs should move permanently away from the Westmisnter Palace and meet in a proper place of work, which is more secure. Better still in different placeS in this technologicval age of video conferencing.
For the infantile MPs, they can pre-record their “Here, heres” and have them inserted by a professional Fake News Editor who is well-used to such nefarious work. He can also save SNPs the long trips to Westminster and back by inserting periodic jeers of ” A dunnay agree wi tha'” and etc ed
It would almost certainly be more cost effective to give builders unrestricted access to an empty Westminster. Finding an alternative setting for Parliament should not be that difficult. There is the Dome in London or one of the halls at the NEC in Birmingham, just as opening suggestions.
Rumour has it that Belgium was at it’s most successful when it failed to form a government for 589 days in 2010/2011. Perhaps we should try it.
There will be fears as MPs move House. Much the same fears certain Local Authorities might have when telephone , fax and other such bills do not exactly tie up with person, location, and usage.
There will be moves to take those accounts en masse and in bulk complete with “same numbers” to any temporary location..and the bills will be rubber-stamped as usual without any unnecessary investigation and queries such as “There is a bill for a fax which has been paid for years but actually the corresponding fax machine in that location as indicated by BT is not there at all and never has been. 😉
All the officer needed was a Tazer.
Otherwise the security worked.
This rather unsatisfying building (I walked past it twice a day for decades and grew to regret it) is a universally recognised shorthand symbol for Britain. Having lived what feels like half my life with builders in, I disagree with JR. Get the job sorted once and for all.
Parliament’s own appraisal of the works may be found at http://www.restorationandrenewal.parliament.uk/condition-of-the-building.html . Current cost estimates are already up to £7bn, and the work may take three decades or more.
Anyone with experience of builders knows that costs and time are elastic. Anyone who has been a builder knows that one reason is that clients keep changing their minds, and another is the client asking, “Oh, while you’re here can you do so-and-so?” Of course we can rely on MPs not to do either.
And let it not be forgotten that all this estate refurbishment must now occur without Speaker Bercow’s Australian lady choice of ‘Commons Clerk to oversee it.
Is the cost still c. £4 billion? Much better value to let Parliament take over a new site elsewhere and sell off the Palace of Westminster.
The Express reports “2000 migrants *saved* in a day” with pictures of inflatable boats packed with blokes being picked up by navy ships.
This is a ferry arrangement set up to look like rescue by our governments to deceive the people of Europe.
It’s the lies, John. THESE are the lies that made Brexit, Le Penn, Wilders, Farage…. not something written on the side of a bus.
The suggestion of emptying Westminster for years while it is rebuilt at a cost of £billions is symptomatic of the political bubble. The numbers of MPs is planned to fall to 600, which is far too many and if Scotland or N. Ireland left the UK less MPs again. Then there is the antiquarian Lords, surely one day this will be sorted i.e. abolished.
The average family buying a run down property can take years getting it the way they want and put up with any inconvenience, because the funds are not available to contract builders etc in one go, unlike wasteful governments. Westminster is also probably empty of politicians for 180 or more days a year.
Do not know enough detail about what is being proposed to make more than a general comment, but when visiting the Palace a number of years ago I did notice a number of areas where subsidence was occurring, and since then it has been reported that the Elizabeth Tower (Big ben) is now leaning, thus it is all rather pointless doing major works, if subsidence is still an on going problem.
I assume someone is monitoring the buildings movement, if it has stopped then good news, but if it is continuing then that is an area I would suggest needs to have major work completed first and foremost.
Normal maintenance should of course continue, as should prevention of water ingress into and through the structure.
The Palace of Westminster must be preserved . It is still a functional building but , above all , it is symbolic of democracy . Anything as old as it is is bound to have problems ; I am surprised much of its decay has reached a devastating level and has not been progressively tackled before . Its repair now must go ahead .
Protection – of all sorts , is a major problem today ; no matter what is devised there will always be something that will find a weakness . The tragedy that happened was a wake up call to our Police and Intelligence services ; let us hope that they too have set about their repairs .
Westminster should be demolished and high rise flats built to exclusively house the thousands of people you keep importing.
When you are subject to the crime wave and scams together with the third world conditions imposed on the rest of us, you may rethink the policy.
You can then enjoy the cultural enrichment of unlimited immigration.