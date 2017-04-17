Parliament will be sovereign

Parliament can make mountains out of any molehill in the UK, once we have left the EU. It is curious that those most hostile to our departure from the EU now claim to be the most protective of the very Parliamentary sovereignty they so wantonly gave away. They need not worry. Out of the EU, Parliament can debate and vote on anything it wishes. It can hold government to account and change the law any day it likes.
The synthetic anger over the so called Henry VIII clauses in the Great Repeal Bill are just such a phoney war and a false tenderness towards the UK Parliament. The government has made clear that all substantive changes to EU laws, ranging from a new immigration policy to a new fishing policy, will of course need primary legislation. Parliament can shape and influence that to its heart content, in a way it could never do when the rules were laid down by the EU.
The so called Henry VIII powers, often used to drive through EU matters, will only be used for government to make technical changes to existing EU law to make sure it does still work as UK law! That surely is something the Remain people should like, as presumably they welcome the continuity of much EU law as UK law.
It is a curious feature of the modern debate that the Remain supporters in Parliament want us to talk about nothing but Brexit the whole time, and then complain that we do not debate and vote on it enough. As one who welcomes Parliamentary scrutiny and debate on the use of power I have no problem with Parliament doing this. Parliament does, however, need to have some sense of balance and proportion. We need to complement the many hours of debate and scrutiny of the UK’s position on Brexit with proper use of our powers in many other areas, and more debate of the needs and tactics of the rest of the EU.
It is fine for the Opposition to criticise or demand more of the government. It should also be the loyal Opposition, recognising the impact its words may have on the UK’s position in the EU talks.
6 Comments
I hope parliament will indeed restore its sovereignty, but have considerable doubts that it will do this properly under May. We are rather more likely to end up with some dreadful, damaging and expensive fudge. She was after all quite prepared to lie about the UK having “control of its borders while in the EU through Schengen”. This to try to trick the electorate into a remain vote, has she really changed? She even want to build on workers EU employment “rights” which will destroy jobs and damage workers rights. She seems to lack any sensible economic vision, as most of these left vicar types do.
We need to lead the way out of the EU with a strong economy. Theresa Milliband’s misguided economic policies will not do this, we need a smaller government, cheaper energy, far more freedoms and far fewer regulations. She and Hammond are clearly barking up the wrong tree with more regulation and ever more taxation. She even want more religious segregation and thus discrimination on religious grounds in schools.
The forces of remain in Parliament, the Lords, academia, the BBC the main political parties and the state sector are still huge. These need to be defeated. I am not convinced that ex(?) remainers May will deliver.
Thank you for this confirmation. In all the current smoke and noise it can seem that the critical ‘must haves’ as the response to the Brexit vote, namely:
1) Only the UK parliament can propose and make UK law
2) UK courts are the final arbiters of UK law
3) sole control of UK sovereign land, sea and air.
4) No further payments of any kind to the EU political body.
may be watered down.
I have seen that the EU negotiators seek to have the security issue left outside the terms of our future relationship with them. (who is cherry-picking now?) This must be refused. The UK is a whole; economic, politic and security. If you seek to do us harm in any area then we can respond in any area.
I would have thought the whole point of wanting to be an MP was to try and make a difference in the way the Country is governed, and you can only do that if :
You are in power
You can debate and take decisions
Why on earth would any politician want to give those powers away, to be decided by another country, with no involvement by themselves.
I quite agree. Businesses in the general want stability (unless they are trying to run it down for a reason) and hot headed , careless stances will not help us in the long run. Diplomacy does work and there is a need to use all sensible avenues to achieve what want.
I am not clear about how the government intends to trade with the EU after the Great Repeal Bill comes into force and after the 29th March 2019.
Can someone please enlighten me?
Reply. The government does not trade. Individuals and companies will trade under a free trade agreement registered at the WTO, or under WTO most favoured nation status as we do at the moment with all non EU countries.