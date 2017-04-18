June 8th General Election

The pound has risen against both the dollar and the Euro on news that Mrs May is seeking a new mandate to implement Brexit. The cost of government borrowing has also fallen, with bond prices rising.
She tells us “Britain is leaving the EU and there can be no turning back…..The country is coming together but Westminster is not”. She wants a mandate given the way the Opposition parties are behaving over the Brexit negotiations.
I look forward to the election, and assume Labour will also be running on a platform of wanting to make a success of Brexit.
The last Tory PM that called for a Doctor’s Mandate was Heath. That turned out to be a disaster.
GREAT NEWS!
Lets hope the nation has learned the real intent of the EU bureaucrats and will vote to support a proud, sovereign and successful UK.
PS, Will our host kindly offer to be interviewed by CNN to educate them on the meaning of the vote to leave the EU.
This is a risk because those who don’t want Brexit will vote for one of the other useless parties and not only will the Brexit situation be affected but every thing else too. God, if the LibDims, Labour or the SNP get more votes we are done for. Good luck Mrs May.
John Redwood won’t like this but I have predicted an event such as this since the day Mrs May became leader of the Conservative party.
Basically Mrs May is challenging Parliament to get behind Brexit or face an election. High risk bluff. She cannot hold an election without parliament’s assent because of the Fixed Term parliament Act. I hope they refuse. If not the entire campaign for Brexit will have to be re-run; public opinion will be reset to the referendum, legal challenges will be reinvigorated, voting will be tactical, strange alliances will be formed, Tory splits re-opened. Possibly a leadership challenge for Mrs May. Disaster. As I said when her winning the leadership was announced, Brexit is doomed and the problem is Mrs May herself. She is too absorbed in detail, she listens to anyone and everyone as often as they like and ignores advice instead of deciding what to do with it and telling the originator, she doesn’t assert bold decisive leadership but rigidity, not understanding the difference, she has no vision for Britain as an independent sovereign state; she is an administrator/manager. What she does do is to stick rigidly to her original plan regardless of events, which is nearly always fatal. She should read Clausewitz. None of this is what UK needs right now in its Prime Minister. Unable to cope she eventually throws a hissy fit. This is her hissy fit.
Hope I’m wrong, but if I am it will be the first time.
Well May has made the right decision for once. I expected an early election, but it is not without some risk from the Libdim remoaners in some Tory areas, as we saw with the greeny, but a leave supporter Zak Goldsmith who was rather unpopular in London. At least we will finally be rid of Osborne and Ken Clarke. Hopefully May can win with a decent Majority and stop her idiotic impersonation of the socialist dope Ed Milliband.
She also need to find a Chancellor who is not yet another tax, borrow and piss down the drain, NI ratting merchant like Hammond. One who actually beleives in far smaller government, cheap energy, bonfires of red tape and far lower & simpler taxes.
All I’ve been hearing today so far by the other party leaders is how Mrs May as done a u-turn , what a load of tosh, she had no choice because of all the underhanded treatment Mrs May as had thrown at her by the remoaning leaders, well hopefully the general public will see through all the remoaner MPs and get rid and have a hoc that is for the UK and not the EU
Well she had little choice but to lie several times (that she was not going to call a snap election), but given the circumstances it was surely inevitable that an early election was going to happen. I am still annoyed that I was too slow in getting my bet in.
We need a strong govenment to get a sensible agreement with the EU. Given the small majority (due to Cameron’s lack of vision) and much thanks to the dire Miliband and Sturgeon, it was going to be very hard to do this in two years time, especially with an election looming in May 2020.
Thanks goodness we still have the first past the post system (despite Cameron’s referendum on it). Let us hope it delivers a decent Conservative majority. Hopefully we can clear out many of the wet, greencrap pushing, big government socialists from the Tory party, in the process.
Excellent news. The message that Brexit means Brexit will go to the Lord’s which will have to honour the Salisbury convention, and also to Juncker and Co., who will have to negotiate seriously rather than playing games in the hope of getting us to stay in the EU.
That’s good, very, very good Mr. Redwood, it made me laugh hard!
And just on that, the other thing.
Going to the counrty, I can’t think of a more opportune moment, indeed the Tories should prosecute the ‘opening’ with maximum force. With the opposition on all sides in total disarray, it would be delinquent in the extreme if, the current executive and standing PM did not to seize the moment and go to the country.
I do trust and assured, earnestly hope, that, some of the most erudite, thrusting, senior and sage members of the party, will continue and boldly done, to hold Mrs May to her promise, “Brexit means Brexit”.
Or you could view it that she caved in and us giving a second referendum! Despite assurances she would not have an election when remainers were asking for it. Her words are not credible or trustworthy like Cameron before her. You highlight their words that you support but fail to apologize when they fail to deliver on speeches or statements.
What nonesense. The behaviour of the unelected HoL and the diehard remainiacs have left her no choice.
We now have a chance to elect a truly Brexit party and flush out the 5th column.
I hope Sourbry loses her seat or stands for the LimpDumbs because she is a disgrace.
Mrs May has the chance of being a great PM and going down in history as the second greatest woman in the history of the Tory Party
I just hope there’s some sensible policies like repealing the fixed term nonesense and the CCA and removing the quota for foreign aid.
I see the BBC is already giving preference to the Scottish mouthpiece and Farron.
The Opposition parties have asked for it, actually and in terms of their undemocratic behaviour after 23rd June 2016 Leave vote. They have also asked for a humiliating defeat. It is to be hoped Mrs May will be massively successful so we can negotiate properly with the EU without our people being stabbed in the back by the SNP, Labour and Lib Dems.
She should also go to the country with a sensible manifesto, one promising smaller government, lower taxes, better more efficient public services, far less government and government waste, cheap energy, fracking, freedom, deregulation, sound money, restoration of democracy, pro jobs and pro growth!
She should remember how Cameron threw his first sitting duck election with his silly lefty fake green, modernising, pro EU agenda and only just won the second one thanks to Miliband, the collapse of the (wrong on everything) Libdims and the threat to the English of the dire SNP wagging a dire Labour dog.
Lady Thatcher won three election (four really with Major as her man until they sussed him). May needs to stop being a daft socialist light, smell the coffee and do what actually works for a change. Get the government out of the way. Post the election she clearly needs to fire NI tax ratter Hammond and the rest of the socialist, remainer wets in the Cabinet.
Hopefully with a bigger majority the PM can face down the Ultras in the provisional wing of the Brexit movement. The sort of people who advocate WTO terms without any qualification.
The same people who advocate “zero tariffs” – knowing full well if we give zero tariffs to any country or bloc we need to give them to the whole world.
Reply You can register zero tariffs with the EU as an FTA. The PM has no need to face down Brexiteers!
Disgrace! Sell out!
This is the ONLY way Brexit can be lost!
May has been preparing us for months for a sell out by wittering on about “bringing the country together”. This was stupid and always a non-starter because the Remoaners would never accept Brexit! We should have completed Brexit, then the Remoaners would have had to either come to terms with it, or emigrate to the EU!
The political classes are still referring to opinion polls, and the Conservative/May leads to justify the GE decision. Dumb! The referendum was won by an unofficial coalition of former industrial Labour areas and the Tory shires. Traditional left/right polls are therefore meaningless!
By the way, Putin has already been on the phone recommending that I vote Conservative, so that Brexit will go ahead unhindered!
JR: To what extent will you have an input to the manifesto?
I to assume that Labour will be running on a platform of wanting to make a success of Brexit (what ever “success” means, what ever “Brexit” means), after all Mr Corbyn and his core support were eurosceptic before the term euroscepticism was thought up. My worry (as I stated only a day or so ago) is what impact UKIP might have, if the votes move from Conservative to UKIP we could be back to the hung parliament of 2010, perhaps with Labour the largest party – Brexit in such a situation will be very different.
UKIP should, in my opinion, stand down -unless they wish to put at risk what have wanted for 20 years, Brexit.
Funny, how the pond falls on news of a Brexit vote and raises on news that a GE is being called and thus a chance to stop Brexit in its tracks. Just saying…
There will no doubt be a lot of chat about Scotland, and devolution in general. Any chance you might be able to inject something about England into your party’s manifesto Mr Redwood?
I am not interested in Scotland
They will not get the votes for independence
And even if they did it would end in disaster
The Scots need to be careful what they wish for
I wish they would just shut up
Not a chance DaveM. The Tories have proved they don’t give a toss about England except when they need our votes that is.
They need the votes right now. The Tories will not get many seats in Scotland and Wales. They may well suffer a Libdim/remainiac recovery in some areas too, as the foolish, green pushing Zac Goldsmith demonstrated with his hissy fit.
To implement what sort of Brexit ? Amber Rudd’s version ? With visas for yet more coffee shop workers and an effective amnesty for illegal immigrants who have been caught and then claim to be slaves ?
Most Tory MPs are Remain. So a Remain (soft Brexit) government will achieve its official mandate by election.
Sorry to be ungrateful and negative.
Remain will go on to say “Ah. The public voted in Remain MPs in large numbers – so they want to stay in the EU. Soft Brexit it is !”
People on the blogs are saying don’t vote UKIP but I’m inclined to disagree if it’s going to get the BBC pointing out that the people are voting for Europhile MPs whichever party.
A Bill of Rights and a solid British Constitution should go straight onto the agenda with a Mrs May victory. One grows increasingly weary of SNP MPs being allowed entry to the “Westminster Parliament” when their only mission is to sabotage it.
An oath of allegiance to the UK as well as HM The Queen should be a priority. Whether they wish Independence for Scotland is something they can discuss with those interested in Holyrood. By definition, and indeed their own definition, the matter is none of our concern. We are British.
“This is no General Election – this is a coup” declares Anne Perkins of the Guardian,imploring MPs to rush to the barricades!
I have been less than impressed by our local conservative MP .
She was a Remainer and still is by inclination .
I would far sooner have a full hearted Leaver but it looks as though there will be no time to sack a sitting MP as no contingency plan has been set up .
There is usually a serious Lib Dem presence with Labour well back .
Let’s hope we can hold our noses and vote for the sitting MP since I can see the 40 % Remain vote here now going to the Lib Dems .
I do hope at least Anna Soubry’s constituency are organised and they get rid of her .
I welcome the General Election. Mrs May’s Brexit strategy is pretty clear but there is less certainty over domestic policy. The election campaign will give her an opportunity to let us know what kind of Conservative leader she really is.
There can be no excuses now : we need her to campaign under a full-on Conservative programme with support for a low tax economy, although that will have to be in the longer term and will have to depend on the success of Brexit. However markers can be laid to reassure us of the direction of travel.
If her current poll ratings hold up, I predict a majority of 35-75 on the old boundaries. Possibly up to 100 if the LibDems fare worse than they expect in the West Country where there is strong support for Brexit.
Bring it on.
I think that you final paragraph is either tongue in cheek or wishful thinking.
My hope is that Labour Remoaners are defeated in droves – whether by Conservatives or UKIP I care not – and that someone with the opinions of Kate Hoey emerges as the new Labour Leader.
Then we move into phase 2 – clean up the House of Lords, sack Carney, etc ed.
I don’t believe it. Do you mean to say that sending the letter according to article 50 can be overturned by some clause or other?
The labour party is in disarray so the opposition parties are not her problem.. as always the tory right is the biggest problem facing the prime minister and the country..if it works out as i think it will the election might throw up a coalition government that will put a brake on give us some hope of a rational outcome to the brexit talks.. and save the very UK itself
Heard iain duncan smith on tv this morning saying the election had nothing at all to do with brexit? The tory right are still spinning fake news..but the people are awake this time so now so we’ll soon see what happens.
Let’s hope the pols are right for once and the Remoaners in the population won’t turn silly. If the young who seem to be worried about their future out of the EU turn out to vote instead of not bothering as they usually do, plus all the Remoaners, things may not be as simple as
you think and could be changed. This could be the end of Brexit if they do.
Does make one wonder. Let us hope that we are proved wrong….
zorro
There is quite a risk that remainic Tory supporters in the Major/Clark/Soubry and Hesetine mould may well move towards misguided Libdims.
Yep , that is my worry too . I wanted Brexit done and dusted before a G.E.
What if Labour , the Lib Dems and Greens form the Machiavellian “progressive alliance” which Paul Mason calls for ?
The mess UKIP are in may just be enough to allow the Conservatives to get it over the line .
“Heath tried to bolster his government by calling a general election for 28 February 1974 ..”
Oops no, that was then. Let’s hope it’s different this time.
I think its time to call a halt to invoking short term market movements. Remainers would point out that (1) the FTSE is down > 2% (but Dax down only 0.5%) and (2) one of the reasons speculated for the Election is Mrs May will be less beholden to Brexiters in the Conservative Party & therefore a ‘softer’ Brexit is more likely, so we get a stronger pound. You can really argue it any way you like!
Having said which the Election is very good news for the Country as it will surely remove the threat of a far left govt under Corbyn and his extreme socialist henchpersons. perhaps there will be a realignment on the left with rump Labour + Libdem. Not something I’d vote for but surely less of a risk than than the neo-Marxists who in theory could now form a govt.
Labour currently has Bob Hope and No Hope of forming a government – never a risk in a million years … A realignment of Labour/Lib Dems and SNP will threaten Brexit – look at the maths/constituencies. I suspect that any potential Tory majority will be used in the service of other aims rather than Brexit…..
zorro
More importantly the Libdems will be running on a platform of not making a success of Brexit… or of no Brexit at all… let’s see how young Tim’s plan for that runs…
Most sensible going for an election before the voters realise they have been betrayed by Mrs May deliberately going for a car crash brexit designed to render arguments in favour of leaving the EU obsolete.
Reply Mrs May is going for the only possible Brexit designed to create a global positive prosperous UK
Gutsy call – it will be interesting to see what is in the new manifesto and how rebel tory MPs are managed.
I am not surprised and look forward to placing my proxy vote. It could well act as a great cleanser . As to what labour are running on, I would anticipate a lot of badly conceived promises and much hot air. It would also indicate to the EU that they had better take Brexit seriously.
I am not sure this is a good idea.
Leaving Europe has not proven to be a determiner of votes in a General election in the past, there are a great many leave voters who will never vote Conservative but scared remain voters may decide to vote tactically.
Many of UKIP’s 4 million votes are as likely to return to Labour as to vote Conservative, Labour’s heartlands remain Labour’s heartlands and the metropolitan hordes still think that champagne socialism or handouts and spending (dependent upon which side of the income divide they sit) is the answer. The chances of the Conservative majority increasing are not as high as the opinion polls would have us believe.
If the Conservatives’ gamble does not pay off and we are forced by the voting breakdown (hung parliament, reduced majority, coalition of EUphile parties) to go cap in hand to the EU for concessions we will pay a heavy price for rocking the boat.
I welcome Mrs May seeking a new mandate for her Brexit negotiations.
BUT I fear the next 6 weeks is just going to be a rerun of the EU referendum debate all over again, with the lefty BBC giving much airtime to the likes of Cleggy/Farron and Clark et al and their delusional wishes to overturn the referendum result. – No thanks.
El Presidente May, wants an Election (GE) to cull the Eurosceptic wing of her own party.
Enough Treasury techies have told her that a “hard Brexit”, alias “no deal is better than a bad deal”, is a claim that has not been substantiated; no economic assessment of “no deal” having been done. May is going “soft”.
As we don’t have constituency Primary Elections to choose a leave Conservative or a remain Conservative candidate – other parties are available – the opposition will have to find another way to turn this GE into a referendum re-run. 😉
Reply Not so. If she wanted to water down Brexit the current Parliament has a majority to do so with all those SNP, Lib Dem and Labour Remain MPs.
Well done Mrs May a True Leader
The Mandate will be yours
Watch the rest crumble
The reasons given by Nrs May for the GE are valid. By the time the two years are up it is important for her, assuming she is re-lected, to have a strong personal mandate to negotiate on behalf of the UK; she will, after all, be up against several other PMs, Presidents and Chancellors who will themselves have been elected in the interim. Not having the personal mandate and bumping up against a GE in 2020 would put her and the UK in a weaker negotiating position, especially with the predicted level of sniping and opposition in Parliament.
Of course it could go wrong for her. That said, now is probably the only time to go for it while other key elections are pending in several EU countries and the substantive negotiations have yet to start.
Tim Farron is still implying we can exit the EU and stay in the EU Single Market. Well I hope you are given air time to demolish that continuing line of argument Mr Redwood.
My other hope is that after this election and post Brexit, there will be a new political party formed which incorporates the Lib Dems and which has as its primary aim the return of the UK to EU membership. Those of us who campaigned for Leave during the referendum last year will then become Remainers (Remain Out) with our own Project Fear founded on the facts of our actual EU membership and led by Mr Redwood.
Let’s hope the manifesto includes doing something about the amount of money we are shovelling out in foreign aid. Today we hear that we are giving money to North Korea, just the latest piece of nonsense. Any one who has ever had to spend a large fixed budget will know that eventually the levels of diligence weaken just to get rid of it.
Wow, Mr Corbyn negotiating with the EU … I hope this isn’t a bridge too far … polls have not been good predictors, even the Turkish president was pushed closer than expected.
Will the vote for an early election be won?
Who to vote for when the high-level insiders in the Chinese Communist Party understand economics and aggregate demand management better than all UK political parties?
Even Corbyn thinks a sovereign currency-issuing government needs to “pay for” more spending with higher taxes….