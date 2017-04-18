Why the EU now dislikes Turkey

The EU is not happy with the results of the Turkish referendum. Some EU politicians argue the campaign was not properly conducted, with irregularities in voting, undue pressures on some voters and one sided media coverage heavily influenced by the government line. Many in the EU believe the changes will be bad for Turkish democracy, giving the President substantial new powers to govern without proper checks from Parliament and the courts.
This response is likely to harden those attitudes in Turkey which think the EU has been playing them along for too many years without allowing them to join the EU as full members. The first EEC/Turkey Association Agreement was signed in 1963. In 1970 the Customs Union was developed with Turkey, and more progress was made with a fuller document in 1992. The original aim was for Turkey to be a full member of the Customs Union, to be part of many common policies, and to reach freedom of movement with the EU. In 2013 a worried EU signed a Readmission Agreement with Turkey to get Turkey to take back more people, and on March 18 2016 a wider ranging policy was signed to enlist Turkey’s help in controlling migration across the Med.
The supporters of President Erdogan claim the referendum was fairly fought and conducted with plenty of outside vigilance and interest. They remind the many critics that the 18 changes to the Turkish constitution passed through Parliament with substantial majorities, typically around 340 votes in favour and 140 votes against on an Article by Article basis in a 550 seat Parliament. The changes include an extra 50 MPs, 5 yearly Parliamentary and Presidential elections, and a requirement for impartiality by judges. Parliament can pass a law to overrule a Presidential decree and can institute a Parliamentary review of the government. Judicial review is also introduced for government actions. The military courts are abolished.
His critics think he will have too much power through appointing and influencing judges, using the powers to rule by decree, and acting as the Leader of his political party. They seem to think he will be able to win a couple of elections easily to stay in government for the next decade. They do not rate the Parliament as an effective check on the new government.
The EU is making a mess of handling its relations with its neighbours to the East. Ukraine is badly split and damaged by civil war. Now Turkey is moving away from the EU’s model of Association. What should the EU now do to make the situation better? What type of relationship is now realistic and desirable?
6 Comments
“The EU is making a mess of handling its relations with its neighbours to the East.”
Only someone just arrived from Mars would think that the UK and USA are not also making a mess of handling its relations with such countries.
Indeed, but then the EU generally does make a mess of almost everthing it touches.
In Spinelli Bertelsmann’s Fundamental Law of the EU, the UK and Turkey were seen as potential Associate Members. What this meant was not discussed.
The Customs Union is not really important. As far as trade is concerned, what matters is REACH. Once we are outside the scope of REACH, then trading more or less comes to an end. Turkey is currently outside REACH. We will be on 29th March 2019.
Reply What complete nonsense! Are you suggesting the day we leave all the Mercedes and Audi dealerships close for lack of new stock?
Relationships between Turkey and the EU is not our business. Our focus is to remove ourselves from this EU “experiment in failure” and Move On trading freely with Countries round the world benefiting both us and them and bring back ‘quiet behind the scenes’ diplomacy’ in instances where we need to introduce ‘calm well structured reason’. Over the years we have lost that well respected art of diplomacy through a succession of FAILED self interested,belligerent, ‘in your face’ Prime Ministers and Senior Ministers and their “Experts” ( EXPERTS do a lot of damage frankly) who have changed the way we conduct our Foreign Policy in particular. The time to SHUT UP is now (Boris) and leave the Diplomats to quietly and effectively go about their business
Good morning.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black !
Whatever one thinks of the President of Turkey, what one cannot deny, unlike his 5 opposites in the EU, is that the man was elected. He therefore has a mandate from the people.
As for the conduct of the elections. He sought the peoples advice and, as far as I know, did not spend 9.5 million pounds on worthless government propaganda. 😉
The only member of the EU that was pro-Turkey joining was the UK. I seem to remember that CMD during our little referendum on the EU said that; “Turkey would not be joining the EU in a thousand years !” This of course came as great surprise to the Turkish government who, rather kindly, reminded us of earlier promises to get Turkey into the EU. We even sent them money !!!
But we are leaving now so this is now the EU’s problem. 🙂
The other 27 members do not want Turkey in the EU. Some, for historical reasons, cannot stand them and genuinely fear them. But the USA wants Turkey cemented into Europe, even though most of it is in Eurasia, and all its institutions. This is to contain Russia.
Personally, just as in the case of Syria, I want no part of this. Trade with them. Be friends. But no open door immigration please. Thank you.
Yes John but did you notice the majority was closer that our referendum to leave the EU.
I am expecting to see Messrs Clegg, Heseltine, Farron, Blair, Mandleson et al starting a movement to get the result overturned as it was so close and people obviously had no idea what they were voting for. I further suspect that Ms Miller is planning a legal challenge even as we speak.