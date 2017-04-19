“Make the money central to the election. ”

The Prime Minister rightly said we need to take back control of our money.
One of the important things the government can do in this election is to say Goodbye to the austerity economics of the EU budget rules and Mr Osborne’s tenure. One of the plessures of Brexit, a positive for voters of all persuasions, will be the ability to spend the net contributions we currently send to Brussels. Once we are out we can offer tax cuts and more spending with no rise in borrowing. Spending the money at home will help our economy and put more of our people to work here, instead of having to send the money abroad and run a larger balance of payments deficit.
We could remove VAT on domestic fuel, tampons and green products. We could spend more on the NHS, training more UK people as nurses and doctors. We coukd spend more in our schools and do more to promote better roads and public transport.
39 Comments
Although it would indeed be one of the “plessures” for there to be no rise in borrowing, would you go so far as to suggest a start on reducing our debt as a worthy aim also?
Maybe we could ask the EU for a loan – they must have plenty of money spare after the daily amounts our leaders have thrown into the “Black Hole of Brussels”.
Good morning.
Spend, spend, spend ! Can we start by getting rid of the deficit and the national debt ?
I did not vote to take back ‘selective’ control. I voted to leave the political EU and become a sovereign nation one more.
The negotiations are still yet to take place. We have a government that is possibly going to spend about 4-6 weeks on a GE. That is more time wasted. And if, Chairman May wins, which I expect her to do, then we are stuck with a government that will negotiate a bad deal and we will not be able to do anything about it for quite sometime. Nice move. Hope it does not come off.
Kindly do all that’s necessary to support the PM for a successful outcome. A thousand and one people are equally qualified to lead the UK, but only one would always lead. I’m sure your advice for a better UK will not be jettisoned, as your cooperation and goodwill will be appreciated.
Regards.
“Once we are out we can offer tax cuts and more spending with no rise in borrowing.”
Why not just keep direct taxes broadly as they are. Of course there is much scope for change with indirect and stealth taxes, VAT Fuel and IHT for example), then have the sort of investment programmes seen post WW2.
Mrs May can not go far wrong if her Manifesto invokes the optimism of the Harold Macmillan era rather than more recent times that have seen much navel-gazing, focusing on our national failings and problems rather than our opportunities.
Can I also plead for a shift away from a focus on Universities, not that degree level education is unimportant, just far to over subscribed now whilst our vital technical and craft skills are suffering, never mind those industries that require more brawn than a wade of paper certificates…
Safe in the hands of a Chancellor and a Bank of England who slip on phantasmal banana skins.
In the financial world past performance should not be a guide to future performance, fortunately.
The Labour Party will roll out a list. Gifts aplenty. Each day in time with the one o’clock news and then with a close follow-up at five o’clock. Each notable Labour person will in turn don Santa’s hat.
Such clockwork mechanical presentation lost them the referendum. The same people will be organising this campaign as no-one in their chuckwagon of snake oil will admit their last campaign was flawed.
The Labour Party will get personal in attack.
Mrs May should be central to the election. The Leader who wishes to get the job done.
JR the government you support is currently spending around £5,000 per second more than it pulls in taxes and other receipts. You need to rectify that before planning to spend money we obviously do not have.
Indeed cut government spending. Most of it is wasted and much of it even does positive harm. Release at least half of these bureaucrats to get a real & productive job in the private sector, stop augmenting the feckless and get out of the way of business.
Er, Dame Rita, I think you’ve a nought too many. The deficit is about £15bn, which works out at only £500 a second:
http://www.ukpublicspending.co.uk/uk_national_deficit_analysis
Your substantive point remains, of course.
Corporations are still not paying tax whilst they demand the policies that enable them to make lots of money – ie cheap labour via EU membership and a market which appears tariff free but comes at huge cost to our population in loss of democratic rights and also cultural and material losses.
£5000 a second mainly on damaging nonsense, greencrap or unworkable state monopolies like the NHS. Perhaps giving value to the public of about 25% of this figure.
Surely it is more than that per second anyway?
I hope it’s a bit more inspiring than that. The max net EU payment seems to be £10bn – and some argue it’s less, but the budget deficit is £50bn. The key message needs to be that there will be a relentless focus on policies that make the UK competitive and attractive for investment and entrepreneurship. We can’t afford gesture policies. So damaging green crap (eg dieselgate, offshore wind farms) need to go, as should HS2 (chance for a rethink), Hinkley Point and an automatic 0.7% of GDP to overseas aid. Mrs May needs to obtain a mandate to reform the tax system to a much flatter and simpler structure. In this we really should look at the likes of Hong Kong Singapore and Switzerland which have balanced budgets, lower taxes and better public services. Labour have no chance in this election so let’s not be too cautious – get a mandate for radical policies to make Brexit a success.
We could spend more on the 😕
It is not what you spend it is how it is used and managed. Politicians have thrown money for years at their special favourite “protected” projects and never once have faced upto the obscene waste that is allowed on over interference by tiers of management that they have created.
Drain the swamps and guillotine the quangos and all unnecessary baggage that government has created which is so detremental to how this country should be operated and not how it is.
If it don’t bring and add value to UKplc scrap it
I hope Mrs May gets a decent majority but I hope it won’t be used as an excuse to accept associate membership of the EU which is what Juncker et al are pushing for.
By all means make it about the money. Not paying a ridiculous exit fee or annual tribute for access to the single market.
I look forward to seeing your manifesto setting out the cancellation of the CCA and wasteful foreign aid.
Here in the East Midlands I shall be supporting UKIP as the Tories don’t have a chance.
“We could remove VAT on domestic fuel, tampons and green products. We could spend more on the NHS, training more UK people as nurses and doctors. We coukd spend more in our schools and do more to promote better roads and public transport.”
You could but I guarantee you won’t, this election is as much about not being tied to the “We won’t raise taxes manifesto of Cameron” as much as anything else
Taxes and government waste is way to high already. The manifesto should promise to take government spending down – to something sensible, a 25% target is about right. Also to increase freedom of choice especially in education and health care, instead of the generally dire, virtual state monopolies we have.
The customary obeisances to the NHS will be required in this election as in all others
“Make the money central to the election. ”
With Mr Osborne getting it wholly wrong and Mr Hammond and the BoE grossly under and over-estimating, no. No expert in the realms of Torydom can stand up to a six-year old with an abacus
JR has been largely in his predictions. Alas politics is not an area that rewards being right. Being wrong seems to be rewarded however, as we saw with the election of May, the appointment of Hammond and insane re-election of John Major as leader.
Fortunately for the Government, it is not up against those with the skills of six-year old abacus wielders.
As for what we could do, we could have made the VAT amendments 10 months ago and told the EU and its enforcers either to talk to us after 2019 or give us a French-style exemption meanwhile. We could have been more attentive to disbursing a net £850 million a month to a club we are exiting – some £8 billion wasted since the decision and the prospect of wasting more than twice as much before our liberation day comes.
At least we can have some confidence that HM Treasury should be in better hands come 9, June.
Sorry Mr Redwood, but the NHS doesn’t need more money spending on it. What it does need is a national review as to what the NHS is for/does. I do agree with training more medical personnel. But it’s got to be the right sort of training. Making nurses “academics” rather than “practitioners” needs reviewing. As does the training of Doctors. The health provision in the UK needs updating to reflect current and future health needs. And a move away from provider-centric to patient-centric focus is the key to this. None of which is solved by money per se.
And the suggestion to spend “the net contributions we currently send to Brussels”? Really? How about paying off the national debt first?
We COULD just reduce public spending and tax less. Allowing more people to keep more of their money. So why don’t we?
Plus dealing with the 12.5 trillion in debt (including state pensions owed.)
A good part of Brexit is getting our own workshy into productivity.
Countryfile has no basis for complaining about leaving the EU. Their claims that farmers will go bust is patently untrue. There will always be a market for their produce at home. There will be no shortage of labour and no shortage of mouths to feed.
“We could remove VAT on….”
Just remove VAT altogether and replace it with a sane sales tax.
VAT is the EU writ large.
Indeed VAT should go it is hugely inefficient and complex as a tax.
An optimistic budget would do wonders for the public so the leeway that ought to exist after we cease payments to the EU should be used to achieve this . I don’t think this sort of thinking exists in the back of Hammond’s mind – another reason why he should “go”.
Of course the money spent in Foreign Aid is another factor that annoys the public ; it is ridiculous to apply a %age factor of GDP in deciding what we allocate for this ; things like the cost of care and the NHS ought to feature far more .
The young and the costs of the property market are other inter-related features that create headlines . The Probate Tax ought to be abolished together with other Stamp Duties that depress the market conditions .
What John suggests what we “could do” are all cases worthy of support but it needs the right person in the Chancellor’s seat to achieve them .
Mr Redwood, you are right – up to a point but there is the little matter of the supposed “Brexit Bill”
If this is €50-60bn, it represents five years net contributions so if we agreed to this proposterous demand, any sign of the “Brexit Dividend” would be a whole parliament away.
As you are undoubtedly one of the so-called Brexit hardliners mentioned in the media all day yesterday as one reason for the PM calling the election, I would pose the question to you :
If the choice is pay €50-60bn, suffer an extended period under the ECJ and a delayed end to FOM, or leave immediately under WTO terms, what would you choose ?
For my part I would choose the latter.
Reply I am a supporter of the PM’s stance on Brexit, not a “hardliner”. I do not accept we will be faced with the choice you propose. We can simply leave if the deal is worse than no deal.
Beware of suggesting that money will available to finance this or that, because, experience shows, there’ll always be a reason why that money can’t be spent “just yet”, and the cynicism among the electorate will grow.
The NHS will suck us dry, it is not sustainable
We need a new model
The Labour , SNP and LibDem campaigns should be allowed to start as their Party machines dictate and then race ahead boring everyone in their path. Their enthusiam and barrage of abuse on Mrs May will in itself prove her right about Remoaner intentions.
When every household needs at least two, if not three or four, wage earners to cover their outgoings you have more than enough taxpayers to feed the unquenchable thirst of big Government. But you of all people should be advocating a smaller state – clearing our deficit, reducing debt, selling off state real estate used by all those “Departments” of Sir Humphrey lookalikes – not starting your campaign with a spending wish list. Spending is easy, as is increasing ones debt, spending within ones means is what we expect from a Conservative Government and revenues are far from secure in a turbulent world.
You must be making those claims based on no transition deal and few deals that attracts much in the way of continuing contributions to the EU. That can only mean continuing cooperation on things like security and WTO or similar access to the EU’s so called single market. I have no objections to that as long as the means are in place to cope with the many practical difficulties of the UK physically moving goods and services in and out of the EU. It is going to come across considerable difficulties because it depends on the good offices of bureaucrats and we know how slothful and obstructive they can be. They do so like to mire themselves in red tape and love to religiously adhere to rule books. Cheered on by the those in the EU and UK who are zealously opposed to Brexit and wish to discredit it in all ways possible.
Good Heavens! A reply page not kicked off by LL. He must be ill.
Whilst LibDem people have a right to freedom of speech, it is a mystery why their Party is not proscribed. It does not believe in nor accept representative democracy. It being allowed to field candidates in a democratic election is unacceptable.
Not tongue in cheek, but why do Labour PMs and those wishing for such a position have so many advisors? These unknown people appear on TV from time to time. They have a lesser track record in theoretical economics and politics than those they advise and have no experience whatsoever in pracical politics. Yet we are suupposed to somehow value their opinion. Why?
I wonder what the true saving will be once we are rid of EU Membership and EU membership fees. Those hidden costs like red-tape burdens on small businesses must cost a £Billion or two each year and damage productivity in the process. And the loss of our fishing industry saw around £4 Billions disappear from our GDP. In that respect I do hope the Government takes back OUR waters thus creating thousands of new jobs.
Thinking of the other side. How on earth will the EU fund the gap left by Brexit? Will they finally realise that Brussels is over-staffed with the over-paid and make dramatic cuts? Probably not.
It’s beginning to sound like a TV Soap already and one in which I shall be glad the UK has no role.