The BBC wants to change the news, not report it

Yesterday I was phoned to be asked onto the BBC Radio 4 Today programme this morning. They said they wanted me to answer questions about how the election would change the UK’s ability to negotiate a good new relationship with the EU. I was happy to do so, and said I could make any time at their studio. It seemed like a good topic, and central to what the PM said about her reason for calling the election.
They then proceeded to ask me a series of questions all designed to get me to disagree with the UK negotiating position and Prime Minister. I explained that I supported the PM, agreed with her Brexit White Paper and stated aims, and suggested if all they wanted to do was to criticise her they should approach the Opposition parties. They continued to try to get me to disagree. They did not seem to have read the White Paper or the PM’s speech on the topic, so I had to tell them what was in them and why I agreed with them.
I explained again that their thesis that the Leave supporting MPs were in disagreement with the PM and were “rebels” was simply untrue. We are not in disagreement with the PM and we have been strongly supporting the government’s statements and legislation on Brexit. She said she would get back to me about the invitation to go on, with the details.
She did not of course bother to, as it was clear I was unwilling to feed their view of what the news should be.
I then found another Leave supporting Conservative MP had been given the same treatment, and he too had thought the BBC were trying to change the news rather than reporting the position. When I came to do a live interview on some other BBC programme I was faced with the same stupid thesis and had to explain on air how wrong their idea was.
I do not know who is feeding the BBC this nonsense, but it is frustrating that they do not accept the truth from those whose views they claim to be reporting, and do not bother to get back and openly say they do not want you on because you won’t say what they want you to say.
23 Comments
Are there any ex-Labour MPs in the hierarchy of the BBC? That would be a good place to start!
Surprised not, If we all stopped our DD to the TV Tax Dept for a couple of months on mass it would be interesting to see how they would react.
The BBC are an entity who have honed propaganda to a fine art, and back it with censorship.
They talk constantly of editorial integrity, and impartiality being in their DNA.
Their actions suggest otherwise.
The BBC has its own agenda and sees itself as making the news. Unlike newspapers the broadcast media is meant to observe a broadcasting code of impartiality and accuracy. This seems never to be enforced. To add insult to injury we are forced by law to pay a licence fee to the BBC if we own a television.
Did the BBC ever reply to the complaint of bias sent by MPs?
Depressing as it is to read this, somehow it doesn’t leave me overly surprised. It is, indeed, a shame that our national news outlet cannot recognise that people are royally fed-up with these sorts of shenanigans
They did this to you JR on a recent Daily Politics programme too. I guess what they are aiming for is a “walk off set” incident.
Those people who think the EU is the USSR in the making need to look closer to home.
And do something about it!
It would be interesting to hear Nick Robinson’s defence of the BBC approach – he seems to be their main spokesman, as in his recent contributions to the Radio Times, and here (with Charles Moore) in the Spectator. https://www.spectator.co.uk/2017/04/bias-and-the-bbc/
It isn’t just you, they do it to everyone.
The BBC is a campaigning organisation that we are forced to pay for like it or not.
Democratic politics is destroyed by them. We get to tell ‘you lot’ what to do every election, they get to tell you every day. There is only one Truth and the BBC are its Priests.
Unfortunately it seems to have become a common issue with the BBC. BBC journalism is now more about pushing an agenda than reporting the news.
Indeed Nick Robinson tried to defend the BBC not being impartial re its Brexit coverage.
Its hard to see how the continuation of the licence fee can be supported given that the BBC has given up on impartiality and furthering the national interest.
And recently the government obligingly changed the law so that iPlayer users need a TV licence, even though a technical solution was easily possible.
The BBC will never admit what you describe but this has become the norm across all policy areas. It has a view and it promotes that view skewing the conversation and tailoring it.
With anti EU interviewees it usually tries to make them out to be extremist.
The aim is always to make out that the BBC view is the correct and accepted one and most others to be wrong, eccentric or dangerous
Funnily enough that has happened to me a few times with BBC local radio on various local topics.
What I do now is agree with the researcher/producer then change my story to the reality when live on air. It throws them every time
A classic case of the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation. Funded by the many to serve the few. It is time they are made to look after themselves. The fee we have to pay goes to them, yet they provide a smaller and smaller portion of programs as more and more channels become available.
The BBC has a history of talking up its own position, hoping that it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
When the BBC realised it had lost the referendum it was quickly marketing the idea of a “soft” Brexit.
Recently it has been pushing the idea if a transitional arrangement that will allow “free movement” to continue.
The BBC clings to such ideas and latches on to any comment or even a nuance within a comment to support its cause.
This political posturing provides a steer and a platform for ant-Brexit forces who gladly take up the BBC’s position.
Surely something can be done about the BBC? They stray so far from the guidelines of the BBC Charter that there has to be a route to getting then to behave properly.
Would there be support for a judicial review?
Quite right John. I think the Prime Minister is doing exactly the right thing – no TV debate as it is media driven and she should call the shots. I hope the Conservative party play it cool in the election and not fall for the media jibes.
It’s called bias.
Time to scrap the TV tax.
A useful point to make in the manifesto .
And what you will do about it .
I look forward to hearing the BBC report Corbyn’s speech as left wing populism.
John,
It’s called an agenda, and I have been complaining about it for ages, for it always seems to strive to do the very things you describe. They’re not interested in reporting what politicians say, only trying to construct a story for mischievous ends. Maybe there should be something in the Conservative manifesto about ensuring balanced journalism.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
It has become more and more apparent over the past few years that the BBC does not actually represent a balanced view; but instead uses its privileged position to further the cause of an unknown entity (Whitehall?).
I hope your influence will start to make public awareness of this alarming and disgraceful fact more widespread.