Buying things from the EU

We are still waiting to learn if the rest of the EU wants to impose tariffs on all their many agricultural exports to us, and on the cars they send us. Most of the things we export to them are tariff free under WTO rules or would be subject to very low tariffs. All services are tariff free, the things like aerospace parts and planes are tariff free. The EU sell us so much more of the limited number of items that do attract serious tariffs under WTO schedules.
I would like to reassure people who are worried about this. If by any chance the rest of the EU does turn down our offer of tariff free trade in an unlikely fit of self harm, we can find plenty of cheaper and better substitutes.
You do not have to buy German or French cars. There is now a good choice of models, prices and specifications available from a range of UK car factories. If the EU wants tariffs on cars I would recommend the factory owners increase their UK capacity, as we will be wanting more home produced vehicles.
A visit to one of England’s vineyards taught me that England makes some good white wines. There are plenty of good Australian and Californian reds as well as English.
There are many great English cheese, so you don’t need to buy French. There is such an abundance of choice. Our dairy industry was held back and made smaller by EU policy, with a long period of restrictive quotas. It needs more domestic demand for higher value added products.
Our supermarkets do rely on a lot of continental fresh produce, but there are other possible sources at home and abroad outside the EU which would be more attractive if they go for the EU tariff option. The UK could remove tariffs on rest of the world food where they produce things we cannot produce here which would bring those prices down.
In a world of oversupply, with low rates of world inflation, being the customer has its advantages. All the time we remain in the EU we have to impose high tariff barriers on food from the rest of the world. Out of the EU we can cut or remove tariffs, and can bargain for a better deal for our exporters at the same time. The EU would be silly to make it dearer and more difficult for us to buy their products, when there is plenty of choice elsewhere.
9 Comments
Readers need to grasp they are not being told the truth by Mr Redwood. The EU may not offer the UK tariff-free trade unless it makes the same offer to the rest of the world – which it certainly will not do. This is straightforward WTO law.
Reply They can if registered as an FTA
Of course all this depends on what deal is negotiated. And personally, I do not think we will get a good deal. Yes there will be a good deal for large corp orates as they can lobby hard for their interests, and they do, but also those who rely on the endless supply of cheap labour.
I still maintain that we will be sold out. We will leave the EU only to sign back up to many of its policies.
I could easily do without EU products, no problem.
Yes, your list of the other day of the existing massive tariffs on food imports into the EU was quite an eye-opener, that was the only place I’d ever seen it reported.
I suppose the fear some have is the non-tariff barriers, e.g checking regulations and standards are met before entry. This could easily not be a problem, but could also easily be made one. I think negotiations have to ensure the chance of this becoming problematic is reduced, sadly there is now unnecessary uncertainty until at least June on the UK’s position and ability.
According to the FT, the EU plans to make “hardline” demands in negotiations. Will those who loudly condemn a “hard Brexit” now condemn the EU? Or are hard positions fine so long as you aren’t British?
What would be the process for the U.K. & the EU to simply register the current zero tariff regime as a trade deal at the WTO (clearly the sensible solution) – and would all EU parliaments need to agree it or could the EU as a whole just do it?
The world is worried about Greece going off a cliff. It is in no-one’s interest that Britain does either.
BBC’s Countryfile should be more upbeat about our farmers. None will do better if Brexit is as bad as the BBC says it’s going to be.
