Proposed closure of Marks and Spencer in Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: April 21, 2017

I have been notified of a plan for the possible  closure the Wokingham store, following consultation with staff who will be offered jobs in  neighbouring stores.

I have written back to Marks and Spencer asking why they think they need to close the store, and why they are pessimistic about its future turnover and profitability. I asked if they have found the best mix between food, household and textile products. They need to examine their merchandising and marketing strategy for what should be a successful  and profitable store. They also need to take into account the growth of Wokingham and the surrounding area as new housing goes in.

I will let you know what response I receive.

One Comment

  1. Chris
    Posted April 21, 2017 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    Thank you, Mr Redwood.

    Reply

