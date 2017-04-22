The government’s approach to making working more worthwhile for families

I have been sent a reminder of changes coming in this April. We want to support people in work, as well as ensure the welfare system works as a safety net for those who need it.
The measures include:
A further increase in the Personal Allowance to £11,500; an increase of over 70% since 2010. Since the start of this Parliament we have cut income tax for 31m people and taken 1.3m of the lowest paid out of income tax altogether.
Increasing support for low earners by raising the National Living Wage to £7.50.
Helping working parents with childcare costs by launching Tax Free Childcare from 28 April – saving working parents up to £2000 per year for each child under the age of 12.
Increasing income for 3 million households by reducing the Universal Credit taper rate from 65 per cent to 63 per cent.
Investing £330m in practical employment support to help disabled people back into work.
Helping savers with the launch of a new NS&I bond offering a market-leading interest rate of 2.2% and increasing the annual ISA limit to £20,000.
2 Comments
Increasing personal allowances is a Good Thing. I gather that it was UKIP policy long before it was Tory policy. But where are transferable tax allowances? And subsidising families with two earners is a Very Bad Thing, and utterly counter-productive.
This is actually quite a depressing post, as it reminds us just how much government interferes in family life, as if Government Knows Best, and is condescending to give us some of our money back to spend on our families, so long as we spend it in the Approved way.
And if housing supply somewhat matched demand and we were much closer to mid 90s average house-price to salary ratio, Government Knowing Best would be of far less consequence.