Deficit reduction and EU rules

In a recent debate in the Commons the UK government presented its report to the EU over the UK’s progress in meeting the debt and deficit rules of the EU Treaties.
Every year the Uk has to report to Brussels on how far it has got with getting its running budget deficit down below 3%, and its stock of national debt down to below 60% of GDP. These rigid requirements have been an integral part of EU policy ever since the ratification of the Maastricht Treaty. Most EU states have conformed with the budget deficit rules, but few have got anywhere near reaching the stock of debt requirements.
Euro area members are subject to possible financial penalties for failing to comply. The EU authorities seem to take a much stricter approach to supervising the annual budget deficit rule than the stock of debt rule. They seem to recognise that making states repay large quantities of debt would be very deflationary, whereas curbing annual deficits they judge to be less so. The EU does not have the same power to fine non Euro members, but it still makes the UK go through the business of submitting its plan for deficit reduction, and can respond with a statement on whether it approves or disapproves of the approach being taken.
The issue arises as to how much impact this requirement had on the previous Labour and Coalition governments? They said they took the exercise seriously, and they have always faithfully reported their position against the Maastricht obligations. The Coalition always pursued a policy of trying to get the annual deficit down, as did Labour after the crash, and have always looked forward to a time when they will also be reducing the stock of debt as a proportion of GDP.
During the debate I found it fascinating that the SNP and Labour, parties who dislike deficit reduction and the spending cuts that often accompany it, could not bring themselves to condemn the Maastricht requirements and the policies they have clearly led to on the continent. Apparently plans to cut the growth in spending or to raise taxes on anyone other than the rich are not desirable if home grown, but are just fine if in pursuit of compliance with the Maastricht Treaty, You would have thought parties of the left especially would welcome freedom from these debt and deficit controls when we leave the EU.
Free of them I do not suggest we let rip with larger deficits and faster build up of debt. I just want us to make rational decisions of how much to borrow and for what purpose, given the state of the economy and the ability to invest sensibly. It does not seem likely that most EU countries will get to below 60% any time soon, yet the requirement still sits there unamended.
You make a good point, but no one expects politicians of the left to be remotely rational or consistent do they?
Meanwhile we have Corbyn wittering on about taxing only the rich with the broadest shoulders. This would of course damage the economy, push investment overseas, hit jobs and the poor just the same, as surely even he must understand.
Then we have T May and Hammond who seem to want to go into the election actually wanting to increase tax yet further. She mutters about Conservatives always wanting lower taxes but ever since Mrs Thatcher left they have increased taxes (and tax complexity) hand over fist.
Being “a low tax Conservative at heart” (as Cameron falsely claimed) is not enough, only real action on lower taxes will work. That is what will grow the economy, jobs and the tax base. You need to stop all the waste, cull the bloated state, cancel HS2, Hinkley, the green crap and all the other total lunacies.
They are still ratting on the £1M IHT promise (8 years back) and even tried to introduce a second IHT on top. Hammond also tried to mug the self employed in direct contravention of their manifesto.
Listening to Ann Widdecombe on any question it is a shame we do not have her in place of Theresa Miliband, at least she voted against the absurd climate change act, was a leaver and understands that lower taxes (from the current hugely over taxes position) grow both the tax base and the actual tax take.
She did alas study Oxford PPE, and like May she rather suffers from religion, but clearly she would be a great improvement over the essentially interventionist, socialist, (ex?) remainer Theresa.
Whilst true that “Euro area members are subject to possible financial penalties for failing to comply” it seems France is regularly excluded from even the possibility.
Making the Euro currency a success is made more difficult of course when member states breach the Maastricht rules.
As Charles Moore puts it today below. She clearly does not deserve a victory so far. But there is clearly no sensible alternative to socialist May from the other parties. Let us hope the sensible wing can keep her insane high tax, interventionist, socialism in check, post the election.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/04/21/enigmatic-theresa-may-wants-landslide-must-first-prove-deserves/?WT.mc_id=e_DM416708&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_04_23&utm_campaign=DM416708
A poll today has confirmed my inclination that a 100 seat majority is wildly optimistic, at best 50 as this poll suggests. Hammond and May despite losing the referendum, still do not appear to have got the message that they should reflect the majority’s wishes e.g. less government and less taxation.
Tory lead slashed in half after tax U-turn claims the Mail on Sunday!
What a complete plonker Hammond is. Does he still have May’s full support too! We are taxed far too much already thanks very much. Just cut out the endless government waste, the bonkers grand projects and other lunacies and encourage more people to actually provide for themselves.
A bit like the immigration in the tens of thousands a promise made with no intention of keeping. It’s what politicians do.
Good morning,
Tax – we have a tax system more suited to the 1950’s than the 21st Century; this is why governments do not have enough money for normal spending and bringing down the deficit. (I’m hoping that the foreign aid budget and other waste can be reduced) The retail industry HAS MOVED ON! How much goods are received by UK citizens from the online retailers who invoice from other countries and pay no tax here? This is only going to grow. Get a grip on the 21st century marketplace.
Theresa May needs to seriously look at the policies of her chancellor and have a rethink or else she is not going to get the large majority she needs in this election and then we are all doomed. Perhaps this is what collectively they all want? A reasonable way out of a hard Brexit with excuses that they couldn’t do this or that. We had all that with Con/Libdim coalition. The Tories couldn’t do much about climate change because of the LibDims but they still haven’t addressed this problem even though they have had plenty of time.
We all long for a truly Conservative government again instead of a wet behind the ears party looking like Nick Clegg is still at the helm. Theresa May has a great chance to make her mark and for the people of this country to look up to a political party again instead of being let down and taken for a ride.
Aw shame. I was looking forward to your normal St George’s Day entry. Ah well, it seems Mr Corbyn remembered, what with his Bank Holiday promise. Looks like he’s starting his pitch towards the millions of English folk that have been abandoned by the Tory Party in favour of the Scots and Welsh who DON’T vote the Tories into govt.
Ah well, as long as we keep paying our taxes to ensure the foreign aid budget remains at ridiculous levels, eh?
Just as an aside, it is amusing that the EU punishment for a country not meeting their deficit targets is fines, thus worsening the deficit.
Happy St Georges day. I am surprised that someone who claims he speaks for England hasn’t used today as a day to speak for England .
Happy St George’s Day.
Congratulations! Have you been reading Mr Booker in the Telegraph today?
We do not need the EU to tell us about debt. We need to leave.
At the moment we are spending £50 billion a year on servicing the debt – which is a lot more than we spend on our defence and this compares with the NHS budget too (about a third of it.) We must get rid of this debt. At the moment Mr Corbyn is quite definite: we have to spend more on people who need it, and also people who aren’t trying, and also people who wouldn’t mind a couple of extra quid. Lots of talk about “austerity” which you, Mr Redwood, debunked ten years ago.
Paid out of what?
If the country goes bankrupt – and it might when the economy tanks in April 2019 after an ill prepared Brexit negotiation when we become a “third country” – people like MPs will find that their salaries are not paid.
Just listening to corbyn on the andrew marr show this morning…jeez..what a idiot?
he thinks he can reason with the likes of north korea and russia etc to make a nuclear free world.? ..yeah .. right on brother! .. then he wants to add in four more national holidays per annum – obviously making it up as he goes along…and on top of this he still cant give a straight answer about free movement of people after brexit…goddamn awful stuff
Thank you for highlighting this once more, it had slipped my mind. I do hope to hear your colleagues repeat this ad nauseum during the campaign
Repaying large amounts of the national “debt” wouldn’t just be deflationary, it’d cause a complete collapse of the economic system and the private credit structure.
Government “debt” (non-government sector’s assets) = part of the money supply. The other part is created by commercial banks when they lend, but destroyed when loans are repaid. Hence why the economy needs a growing number of outstanding loans to keep growing GDP. In essence, in order for there to be GDP growth, someone must be spending more than their income (e.g. government via deficit, private sector via borrowing, or external sector via net exports).
Chinese government certainly gets it, people should take a look at this and see how they responded to 2008 GFC to keep growing GDP at 12 to 15% annually post-2009: http://cdn.tradingeconomics.com/charts/china-loan-growth.png?s=chinaloagro&v=201704201725t&d1=19170101&d2=20171231&type=splinearea
Worth noting that a lot of the Chinese economic officials have been replaced by western-educated “monetarist” types, so if they start worrying about the “debt” or whatever then don’t expect China to continue growing insanely fast.
But from what I’ve seen in 2015-16 and 2016-17, the Chinese government has been managing their economy sensibly so far with massive fiscal stimulus. Hence why they are still growing at ~7% per annum even when bank lending is currently lower than in the past (still high by our standards though!).
Why does no Conservative spokesman/minister say that it is irresponsible for any party to promise not to put up taxes? Why do they not just say that some taxes might go up while others might go down? Who is to blame for allowing the public, and media, to say bluntly that taxes will go up under the Conservatives without explaining basic economics?
Corbyn has said tuition fees will be abolished and explained how he intends to pay for it. It may or may not be feasible but it is likely to attract many young to vote for him.
John, a slightly OT comment but, how would the EU deficit and debt rules affect Scotland’s application for EU membership should they eventually gain independence? Given that their current deficit is around 9% it occurs to me that some pretty severe deficit reduction plans would need to be agreed before the EU would accept Scotland as a member.
Reply Of course
The EU is due to lose 12.5% of its income in two years. I wonder what measures they have planned to cut their expenditure to match.
I also wonder when their accounts are likely to be accepted by their auditors.
They would do well to get their own house in order.