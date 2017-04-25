Postings to this site

Some people are sending in far too many posts each day, and some are still sending in very long posts. This is an exceptionally busy time with Parliament trying to complete necessary business and people preparing for the election to come, so my time for moderating is reduced. I will have to delete more.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
We send in many and long posts because there is so much going wrong and Mrs May’s Government seems not to understand what needs to be done and much of what she says she wants do is deeply misguided.
Loads of resignations.
Don’t resign JR we need you in HOC.