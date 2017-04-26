Additional UK government borrowing continues to reduce

The latest figures for UK government borrowing show it ended the most recent financial year to March at £52 bn, a little below the March 2016 forecast. It confirms that the UK economy has done well over the last year, bringing in extra tax revenues from growth to pay more of the bills for public services. Total state debt stood at 86.6% of GDP on the official definition. If we adjust this for the debt the Bank of England has bought up, the figure falls to 65%.
This level of additional borrowing shows the recovery from the extreme levels of additional debt at the end of the last decade has gone reasonably well, though a bit slower than the original plans in 2010. These figures exclude future state pension liabilities, as they also exclude future tax contributions to pay for those pensions on the pay as you go model all governments have operated. The figures do now include the debts of Network Rail, guaranteed by the government, which the Labour government classified as private sector debt.
There is no need to raise taxes from here to reduce the deficit further. A bit more growth will be the best way of cutting borrowing, as more people get jobs reducing their need for benefits, and as more tax revenue comes in from the growing turnover of the economy. Tax revenue is up strongly from companies (plus 21%) as their profits recover, and is up by 4.7% from Income Tax as earnings go up, without any need for higher rates of tax.
The aim of policy should be to boost productivity and output by encouraging entrepreneurship, and ensuring government is run more efficiently to assist in economic improvement.
Come on John, we can usually depend on you to be a beacon of education and truth. This is a Cameron style explanation. There maybe an election on but there is no need to treat the people for fools or misdirect them.
JR, so based on your figures it would be £38 billion if we deducted overseas aid and £26 billion if we deducted EU contributions? In other words it could be halved as we have nothing to show for this spending. If in addition we had the bonfire of quangos promised by Cameron it would be even less!
There is indeed no need to raise taxes from here to reduce the deficit further. So why are the Tories indicating that they might well do, even during an election compaign? Why no proposals to cut the waste, the red tape and to go for cheap, on demand energy? Why the damaging energy price control proposals, the wage controls, the building on employee “rights”, the gender pay reporting ….
Still it seems they have dropped, hopefully for ever, Osborne’s and Hammond’s absurd quarterly tax reporting proposals.
Let us hope that come 9 June we have a Chancellor who agrees “There is no need to raise taxes from here to reduce the deficit further”.
As for borrowings, £52 billion is rather modest now we know there has never been a better time to borrow £500 billion!
A terrible set of figures. And way off what we were promised sometime ago by the then Coalition Government.
The Net contributions to the EU are around £10bn.
The Overseas Aid budget is around £14bn.
As we can see, just those two things could halve the amount we borrow. I am not an accountant or an economist, but these basic figures would lead me to conclude that neither of those two represent any value to the UK.
Best get rid !
Exactly. Yet May has promised to continue with the ludicrous arbitrary aid budget and if she gets the majority she’s hoping for, I’m not sure I trust her to give us a clean Brexit either but one where we will still continue to contribute to the EU coffers for years to come. Nor have they got the guts to stop the skewed Barnett Formula which is totally unfair to England where the brunt of the cuts are being felt. That would save a few more billion.
Oh for a real Conservative Government!!
Cancel HS2 and Hinkley scrap all the green crap lunacy grants and we are there! Then cut state sector remuneration/pensions to the same as the private sector and half the number of state employees. Many produce very little of real value as output, and would surely be a far happier and more contented doing a real & productive job in the private sector.
Dear Lifelogic–Join HS2 to HS1 and make sense for once I say. Manchester to Milan and Madrid was original reason. Save all the destruction and expense in London. As planned, only people within walking distance of Euston get any kind of deal. Everyone else has to jump hoops to get to Euston so they might as well jump a few different hoops to get to a new Junction just North of London. Revivifying the Grand Central from Marylebone – at little cost because it is just sitting there waiting to be used, correct loading gauge, bridge height and all – would also make shedloads of sense so naturally has been ignored.
Lifelogic: “Cancel HS2 and Hinkley scrap all the green crap lunacy grants and we are there!”
Trouble is these are mostly welfare for the upper middle class. They are on government support and it makes the unemployment figures look good.
Mark, Well said. However, the coalition govt accepted it did not know the exact amount it pays the EU! Moreover, it is the same with immigration, estimates not actual numbers. It is difficult to understand why the govt cannot be exact with its figures.
We are still waiting for the cull of quangos and perhaps our counc tax charge could be reduced or limited as promised. Now they seek to include add ons which are, and should be, part of the ordinary budgets.
Once again we had the 10 percent pay rise for MPs, at most a part time job. Plus exemptions form tax and all the perks while advocating capping nurses pay! £77000 for a part time non qualified MP is far too much especially taking into account the whip system. The Lords could be dispensed with over night without any problems for the public. We do not need 1500 politicos, the majority of whom want to defy the public will and be governed from abroad by the non elected EU commissioners!
All positive economic news. You leave the key issue to your last paragraph; measures to increase productivity are critical to our future success. The major problem is the poor productivity of the public sector and the NHS in particular. What can be done about it?
The productivity of the NHS seems to be going great. Talked to a staff member from the local maternity ward who told me they are working flat out . . and about 90% of the pregnancies were from unemployed foreign born women. Free NHS and then child benefit , , why come to work when we pay them to arrive and do nothing?
Mr Redwood, you have got the EU Brexit completely wrong. But when you write posts like this you are excellent! Well written.
This borrowing amount could have been reduced by 25% (13 Billion Pounds) had the government not given money away under the aid law.
This law needs to be repealed or amended such that no foreign aid be given until the UK government achieves a budget surplus in the year in which it is paid.
Foreign aid should obviously be judged and set regularly depending on the conditions that pertain. It is patently absurd to have a legally binding percentage set in advance. Just as it would be to have one for anything else such as tractor production, wage levels, gender quotas, or fix the price of energy or indeed anything else much. Circumstances change by the day. Top down evil socialism or bottom up, market driven, job creating, best for all, competitive efficiency. It should not be hard to choose for real Conservatives. But they do not seem to be in charge.
Let’s hope we get some bold & radical free market policies in the Conservative manifesto to generate that needed growth. It’s never going to be an easier time to get a mandate for such measures than now. Mrs May needs to be bold and imaginative.
If there is no need to raise taxes further why has your government raised the upper earnings limit for NI by £2,000 grabbing £200 from every person earning over £45K from April 6
This appears to be a direct reversal of the much trumpeted increase in the higher rate tax threshold which allowed the same group of people to keep an extra £300 per year.
Not really rewarding the strivers are we Mr Redwood?
£52 billion is still a lot to borrow when we are giving away half of that annually for others to spend on our behalf (£14 billion to the EU and £12 billion on overseas aid). This before looking at the value government gets for its other spending.
Still always easier to spend other people’s money isn’t it?
“Still always easier to spend other people’s money isn’t it?”
Especially when it is filtered through the hands of your sons,daughters,friends,university chums,etc who are the mandarins,charity czars,quango queens,NGO wallahs,consultants,rapporteurs and lesser parasites before it reaches the “intended” beneficiaries.
Good comment: To the “reality point” and “non-politically” succinct!
I am guessing you are from the private sector where wealth is created? Unlike the Government’s profligate spending of tax payers money with minimal accountability or demonstrable returns in tax investment!
Government spending is out of control. Taxes are at 45% GDP and a further 5% is borrowed. France has 57% going to the state and look how that’s turned out
Mrs May said last week the Tory party was and is a low tax party. God help us If we get a profligate government any time soon.
Many voters are angry with the determination to spend £13billion on aid whilst preaching austerity at home.
The Tory party are as Cameron kept saying “is low tax at heart” but alas never in any of their actions in these they are tax, borrow and piss down the drain merchants just like the other left wing parties. May and Hammond particuarly so.
I agree John, but no government seems to like the self employed, and all governments want to raise more and more in tax by stealth or other means to cover their uncontrollable spending, and poor legacy vanity decisions/projects and Foreign Aid programmes.
Just look at all the green taxes, which do absolutely nothing to protect the environment, and the recent farce of the Probate (Death Tax) policy set up to screw even more money out of anyone who has been financially prudent.
It has got to the point that when you phone the HMRC Trust and Estates helpline you are greeted with a request to contact the Justice department directly if you are phoning to complain about the probate tax. You could not make this up!
Do not forget a massive increase in the tax on house sales and buying insurance. Interesting JR makes the point that the BOE and the Treasury are owned by the same organisation, namely HMG. He omits to say that he (HMG) views all assets as ultimately theirs hence every time they waste more money HS2, Overseas Aid, Green Projects, Defence Procurement, third airport delays, useless computer projects etc, it is the ‘piggy banks’ of people who have been prudent, that they raid.
There is an air of unreality in the financial world. I’m hanging onto my £3/2s/6d before I further invest in anyone’s stock market.
Macron got a part win in France so shares went up 4%. Why? Trump says he is going to reduce Corporation Tax ( without thinking he might not be able to do it. ).The stocks go up 2%. Why?. Canada just now is piloting a scheme to pay a guaranteed income of over $11,ooo and slaps 15% tax on foreigners buying houses. Trump says he is slapping a tariff of 15% on Canadian soft wood ( 28% of US houses use Canadian softwood as a frame..$3,000 worth of wood per $250,000 house at the moment.
Here the council taxes keep rising.
I’ve already started saving my plastic bottles in anticipation of they being refundable. I may make a killing, economically of course!
Tax policy is central to efficiency. What we have now is inefficient. It distorts investment decisions, it complex and thus expensive to administer for both the tax payer and the government. Hints and comments by the PM and others do not encourage me to think or believe that needed tax reform is on the Conservative party agenda.
I wish Hammond would get the message and understand that lower taxes and boosting the efforts of entrepreneurs would do much to lower borrowing . So far he has had to retreat on some of his measures as the result of those who have breathed heavily on his shoulders .
The Conservative manifesto will , hopefully , clarify and reassure people like me that lower taxation is the message to win votes . Of course targeting Corbyn is understandable but there are other issues equally convincing .
I have recently raised the question with my local Conservative MP – who voted to remain , as to whether I should support him . I don’t want to vote for anyone who will handicap the terms of our Brexit negotiations . So far he has not replied to my e-mail .
“If we adjust this for the debt the Bank of England has bought up, the figure falls to 65%.”
Why should exclude that, unless the BoE is never going to re-sell that debt back into the market and is never going to ask for it to be redeemed ?
Mr Hammond has already intervened to damaging effect in the election campaign by indicating that an increase in taxes is exactly what he wants – odd how Mrs May is so tolerant of his unhelpful interventions on Brexit and taxation alongside his incompetence in announcing budget measures which he immediately has to reverse.
Reply IF it is redeemed the Treasury pays and the Bank has a receipt. As the Bank and the Treasury belong to the same owner it is just cancelled.
If Corbyn and McDonnell were in charge the shockwave would result in Ms Lagarde controlling the economy very quickly. So the Conservative steady as she goes philosophy is obviously better, but there is a distinct lack of vision, it ignores our horrendous national debt and endless current account deficit propped up by national asset sales to overseas buyers and a continuing falling £. The tax maze, far too much government, EU cost and overseas aid also prevent our balancing the books, which the vast majority of us have to do.
Despite the best efforts of some Conservative ministers to boost productivity and create a wealth creation environment there are many more factors that are assiduously working to achieve the opposite. So what progress we are seeing is far below that which is possible but at least thanks to the fact that Labour or other left wing party is not in government we are seeing some. Thankfully we will soon see one of those negative factors removed the EU. If only the public would wake up to the dangers of left wing ideologies and dogma and so allow enterprise and innovation to unlock it’s full potential then productivity and wealth creation would be boosted at an unprecedented rate.
Two positive comments: Mrs May is manifestly sincere, in the way she has stepped up to her present role. People forget the personal cost, health-wise, and age-wise, that such service entails. Many former Labour voters, especially the intuitive women, appreciate this. They will support her genuine good sense, in a world where its impossible to please everyone, even in her own party.
On the question of Foreign Aid, it would be a sad day for Britain if we were to be so poor (mean-spirited), that we could not fulfil our exemplary role in the world in this regard. The problem is not the aid, but the way it is attributed – as is the case with so much other Public Sector spending. If a stronger mandate is secured, one would hope such problems can begin to be addressed more radically and effectively, though it is bound to be a long haul.
Can anyone tell us what the take from Corporation Tax has been over the years as the rate has been reduced? Labour keep saying that they will increase corporation tax to pay for everything. Would an increase yield more or less money or make no difference?
It is a positive trend, no more. Reduce government involvement in our lives , encourage enterprise and put yourselves down for a modest percentage to cover essentials. This way you will not put the golden goose to flight. Deal with the excesses in the way that some businesses operate against the people. Be more the conductor of the music than the composer.
Total state debt stood at 86.6% of GDP on the official definition
Official definition. Hmmm.
What’s the real world definition?
720% of GDP
John
I hope you can help the government run an effective Social Media Campaign
to counter act this lot. As Mr Obama & Mr Trump have demonstrated it can be
quite powerful.
86.6 % of GDP to me sounds incredibly bad even when corrected to 65%. As I have mentioned previously in an unpublished comment the very low hours p/t employees 1 – 10 hours are sometimes out of the tax bracket . Many want more hours to make a living but cannot get them . Money would turn over a lot more easily with substantial jobs at a reasonable wage.
Jeremy Hunt mentioned this am during an interview that Nurses wages in the NHS are not to rise. I have worked in the NHS for most of my life , but am paid privately . This has been the ploy to reduce hours and wages., but it doesn’t work . I practice at the level of 8B and certainly have the qualifications to justify this , but have not been allowed to get a substantial post in the NHS since 1995 and get a low wage . If fairness and distribution of salaries owed by experience , qualifications and talent was awarded to its employees then tax collection would increase concomitantly. The problem is managers see employees as a threat if they come up with solutions to problems or exceed in their abilities , so knock them down . This is competition gone wrong . We are all in this together.
does that include 12 billion mortgage sale, and the 13 billion student loan sale, also the 6 percent of Lloyds, and i hear RBS is going up for sale as well this year. I think your government still at 70 billion a year, because of lower growth of 1.8 last year.
does that include 12 billion mortgage sale, and the 13 billion student loan sale, also the 6 percent of Lloyds, and I hear RBS is going up for sale as well this year
They might affect the debt but these items are irrelevant to the deficit.
Regarding the Lloyds sale, it might not even affect the “net debt” since it could just involve a transfer from assets to reduced liabilities on the government balance sheet. I’m only surmising here, John Redwood is far more qualified than me to clarify the position on the sale of bank shares.
Reply Of course the total debt and deficit includes the positive effects of asset disposals as well as the negative effects of acquiring more assets.State owned Bank debts are accounted for as a distinct item.
I wish we could have a little more lateral thinking about the deficit from politicians of all parties. It must be self evident that the Government’s deficit has to be everyone else’s surplus. Or vice versa. So ‘promise’ of a government surplus is a ‘threat’ that everyone else should be in deficit.
If we then divide up everyone else according to where they live and change the wording a little we have that:
Government Deficit = Savings of Private Sector + Overseas Trade Imbalance.
We shouldn’t attribute cause and effect too casually, but nevertheless it is easy to see that if Government wants to reduce its own deficit, it also has to actively encourage a lower trade deficit and encourage everyone to save less and/or borrow more.
There’s no easy options there politically. A lower trade deficit would have to mean a lower exchange rate. Encouraging yet more borrowing at the present time when everyone has previously over-borrowed may give us some temporary respite but it can’t be sustainable in the longer term.
I’ve been keeping an eye on HMRC Tax Receipts throughout this past year and I agree they now appear to be growing strongly. March was a bit of a damp squib but overall 2016-17 was not a bad year for public finances.
Interestingly, I note that UK debt interest this year was £49.1 billion so does this mean we’ve more or less borrowed money simply to service our debt
JR: “Additional UK government borrowing continues to reduce ”
In other words, UK government borrowing continues to increase.