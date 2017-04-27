Making and growing things at home

The Guardian decided to complain when I wrote on this website that were the EU to take the surprising course of seeking to damage their own trade with us, we would have plenty of options to make and grow things here for ourselves, or to import from elsewhere in the world with lower or no tariffs.
I was surprised that the Guardian seemed unaware that the Uk does already make 1.7m cars a year in this country. They seemed to muddle up cars made in UK factories with cars made by UK owned car makers. What matters – and what I was clearly talking about – was cars made in UK factories. If the factory is here so are the jobs, the sales, the profits and the investments. The Guardian should not be so dismissive of the great work done by Nissan, Toyota,Vauxhall, Land Rover and Jaguar, to name but five who make significant numbers of vehicles here in the UK.
Even better news is out of the EU the UK will be free to slash tariffs on agricultural exports from emerging market economies if the EU imposes tariffs on our food imports from them by virtue of charging tariffs on our exports. The UK could remove tariffs on products we do not produce at home, gaining other trading advantages for us with the emerging countries. We could simply remove the tariffs on food we have to buy abroad because it is not available at home just so we can buy more cheaply. We would obviously wish to help our own farmers to grow as much as possible for ourselves.
I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation. It would be better for them if we imported more of their goods.
The problem is that as they wander around Islington the Guardian journalists don’t see any cars being made so they assume that applies to the rest of the country.
I’m not sure they’ll see that much more when/if they move back oop North to Manchester.
How much EU tariffs (and other barriers) have contributed to some African countries’ economic woes and thus economic migrants does need to be unpacked. On the face of it, it seems that EU has been somewhat unethical, and by association, until the UK leaves, so have we. Hopefully UK will show a better attitude once left.
The same unethical approach with energy. Outsourcing our polution to China in the quest for affordable goods in the face of crippling energy costs at home.
Too true, it seems that the EU imposes high tariffs on finished goods from African countries and low tariffs on raw materials.
This needs to change such that these countries that are rich in raw resources can stand and prosper on their initiatives…
A case in point is the EU tariffs on coffee – Green coffee has a 0% tariff while roasted coffee attracts a 7.5% tariff.
You say “the UK will be free to slash tariffs on agricultural exports from emerging market economies IF ….. why IF? We should do this anyway.
I see that may is the most popular PM for 40 years. Cameron could have been too. Had he been a low tax, pro growth, anti-EU, bonfire of red tape and cheap energy PM he would have walked the last two sitting duck elections. This instead of just lying that he was a “low tax Conservative at heart” and giving fake cast iron promises. May too could be even more popular if she followed Trump and made sensible and much needed tax cuts. Also if she stopped imitating Ed Miliband.
Just glancing at the Telegraph online I can see at least two issues that might dent that:-the government is breaking it’s pledge by agreeing to be bound by European Human Rights laws for a further five years and Boris is saying if the Americans want to take military action in Syria,we will have to follow them.
What a spineless bunch!
The Torres have been dissembling on the HR act for years and, if true this is the evidence. I see that it is going to be spun as a ‘distraction’. So much for JR’s assurance that post Brexit means primacy of HMG. Surely any decision could be challenged in the European court and their decision will be based on the laws of the EU. Hence we will be controlled by the back door.
There are already ‘leaks’ that we will pay into their budget post 2019. Get ready for all the other ‘give aways’
I have lost count of how many red lines HMG has given up over the years. My confidence that this will now stop is zero.
Reply The ECHR is not part of the EU or its court, the ECJ
Erm – the EHRC is actually part of the Conventions we have entered into as members of the Council of Europe – it is not an EU body. May is best to concentrate on one thing – ie Brexit- at a time. there shall be a ‘following wind’ in the future to withdraw from CoE ECHR in future.
Dear Mitchel–You got the last bit very wrong, missing out the “in response to the use by Assad of chemical weapons” and also not accurately reporting what Boris said about its being “very difficult to say No”. Your beginning bit wasn’t so hot either: the, totally separate, EU Brexit negotiations are difficult and prolix enough as they are.
Sadly Mr. Cameron was a great disappointment; more of a tory/Blair than a real conservative. I do hope that Mrs. May has given the former premier of Luxemburg a succinct instruction on the strength of the UK, and our terms of leaving the incompetent EU bureaucracy.
“What matters – and what I was clearly talking about – was cars made in UK factories” – indeed so! I am reluctant to get anyone in to trouble, least of all cabinet ministers, but the record does show that it is now some weeks since I commented here that Daimler-Benz (or similar) should be encouraged now to set up a manufacturing plant in England or Wales. As yet of course there has not been any announcement, either from Daimler or the government. Perhaps it is being saved for during the election campaign?
Seems like Peugeot could be ahead of the curve there 🙂
What matters more, perhaps, than Daimler-Benz setting up a new plant would be to manufacture more of the parts for the cars assembled here at present.
UK car plants export to EU parts of high value that are then re-imported back to us in complete cars. And vice-=versa. Daimler-Benz certainly has a major car plant here ‘by value’ – that of Rolls-Royce Motors. It is this practical trading and parts arrangement imp/exp that makes it likely that the simplest solution is a EU-UK FTA.
With the aggressive language coming out of the EU – such as from Mr Verholfstadt the other day – and demands such as the EU continuing to control social policies and even taxes in the UK as well as for the UK to pay £10bns in leaving fee, it is clear we need to think through carefully what no deal would mean. Do we for example go to the free trade model espoused by Prof Patrick Minford? There is no point bluffing, if Mrs May says she is prepared to walk away from the table she really needs to mean it.
I can’t remember my golf club ever having such a say in how I run my home and who is allowed to stay in my spare room.
Indeed.
Comments today by senior officials from Canada and Australia suggesting the U.K. Simply joins NAFTA and the TPP deal in Asia. This seems a very good idea – these deals are off the shelf and don’t need years of negotiation. Unlike the EU’s single market and even customs union, they don’t make a whole lot of demands on pursuing particular domestic policies which sovereign democracies could not accept.
There would be a huge boost to confidence to have such deals lined up for the day we leave the EU. People will be much more relaxed about walking away from a bad EU deal with these in our back pocket. I urge Conservative MPs to support this and encourage ministers to get this in motion.
So Theresa Milliband now drops the election pledge to get out of the ECHR too. Why does she make such consistently misguided decisions?
Workers on company boards by law, energy price controls and wage controls by government dictat, endless tax increases, attempted mugging the self employed through NI, increases to IPT, absurd stamp duty rates, mugging property owners, tenants and pensions pots endlessly, “building on EU workers rights” (thus killing job choice for them), enforced expensive gender pay reporting, compulsory pensions…….. How does she imagine that business owners and directors will have any time left to run their businesses after all this endless S*** she and Hammond/Osborne tip on to them every day?
Still good news for all those essentially parasitic worker in the law, tax accounting, HR consultancy and the rest. But very bad indeed for the economy and productivity.
Tariffs are not the whole problem, Mr Redwood, are they.
What matters much more is the flow of trade through standardised and computer controlled channels. If that stops, as it seems very likely to do on 29th March 2019, you can have all the customs union and all the tariff barriers removed that you like: we will lose hundreds of billions of pounds worth of trade.
Mr Cameron is a charming old Etonian who can mix with anyone. Mr Osborne is used to moving in the sort of circles where trade and money are king. Neither of them got a smidgeon of help when they desperately asked for some back-up over the referendum. The EU simply does not work like that.
As we are about to discover to our cost.
Young boys are inadequate when attempting to run things like a country . They may have intelligence but they are seriously short on experience .
I expect £290 billion of their exports sitting at ‘Calais’ might have some impact on their thinking.
“Neither of them got a smidgeon of help”.
You are kidding? Lagarde, Obama, every EU spokesman, the majority of multinational CEOs the FT………Project Fear had the back-up of the entire Western Elite.
Why would the UK CHIEF and NES systems not be used, as they are today, for non-EU trade? Why would the existing EU systems for non-EU import/export management not be used for our trade with them?
Why would the EU damage it’s own trade?
The Guardian pays its journalists a lot of money to erect smoke and mirrors around socialism.
We can indeed reduce tariffs to zero from all other countries. The duty take for all imports to this country is £3 billion, easily recouped in tariffs on EU goods which will then be less competitive in the marketplace.
Additionally any duty levied on EU imports above £3 billion can be offered as tax credits for exporters to the EU to offset any duty charged on their goods thus keeping those goods competitive if sterling strengthens.
Win win as with most supposed issues when exiting the EU.
What?
British consumers pay import duty.
So you suggest money be taken from British consumers and give it to exporters?
Why? Why are exporting companies worthy of tax credits and domestic producers not, or for that matter importers who employ many more people than exporters.
By not charging that £3 billion means that British consumers have an extra £3 billion to spend which makes them wealthier and increases economic activity in the British economy which will support/create jobs.
I’m not sure we can offer free trade to the rest of the world (without a trade deal) but not to the EU. In fact I’m sure we can’t.
Entirely agree with the basic concept of ‘trade not aid’.
Also not sure why The Guardian would have the cheek to comment on any aspect of commercial production, given that they are reduced to begging for aid to continue publication of their own newspaper!
You have never understood why the EU imposes high tarrifs on agricultural products…….
A little disingenuous when the whole CAP is designed to protect inefficient French and German farmers.
I like your article in todays Telegraph but your ex boss disagrees as he says we should pay up before negotiations.
He wants to pay up before negotiations . . . AND would carry on throwing them cash after as well.
I too enjoyed the excellent article in today’s Telegraph. However I am absolutely convinced that the PM will unnecessarily hand over a large amount of our cash as a sweetener during negotiations.
At the moment most people I know think the same. Early days but the EU is very clever at keeping negotiations going until everyone is worn out and then sign, just to ‘get some sleep’
For the last umpteen years British PMs have been assuring us that our rights will be respected only to enjoy all the trappings of power in the Elysee Palace or wherever and immediately ‘crumbling’. Theresa May stated quite clearly a year ago that we were safer, security wise, in the EU presumably based on her briefings as Home Secretary. A year on those facts will not have changed, only the politics, that is why I do not trust her.
I wasn’t going to comment, as I said, but this repeated ignorance has to be corrected!
@JR; “the Uk does already make 1.7m cars a year in this country”
But with no parts to build those cars here in the UK will there be any jobs in those UK car factories?…
Sorry John but it is you who is getting muddled, what do you not understand about the fact that of those cars assembled here in the UK many, if not most, rely on parts coming from the EU27. Meaning that if tariffs are applied the supply of parts for those 1.7m cars would either cease or become uneconomic. Yes some manufactures such as JLR might further source from outside of the EU27 or invest in tooling to produce the parts here in the UK but what about the (majority owned) EU27 owned mass market manufactures. What is more this scenario will be repeated in many manufacturing sectors.
That doesn’t mean Brexit will be fail, but it does mean that governments will need to be prepared to be far more interventionist, at least in the short term, than has been the case since the 1970s if not 1950s with tax breaks or subsidies, perhaps even with curtailed planning laws to.
As for agricultural, Brexit will also mean that the government can support Farmers & Growers (not to mention research) as they did in the past without having to worry about CAP & EU subsidy rules etc.
Reply The 10% tariff only applies to the final product, the completed vehicle.I don’t expect Germany to want that imposed anyway.
It is not Germany’s decision. You misunderstand the very basics of the EU’s trade policy with third countries (which is what, as Ms Merkel has today made clear, the UK is to become). The EU acts as a bloc. Plenty of its members have no incentive at all to do a deal with the UK
Jerry
Hmm its you who are muddled. In manufacturing tariffs are only applied to the finished product NOT to the component parts !
The UK also makes many components which go on vehicles assembled in the EU
So there is a pretty balance dependency.
The sooner we leave the EU the better, as its past its sell by date and unfit for purpose.
This would be a better angle for the Guardian and the BBC to explore, but as we all know, they cannot criticise the EU, in the eyes of the BBC the EU is perfect.
There will never be always be demand here for British grown food if the EU doesn’t want it.
@”I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation. It would be better for them if we imported more of their goods”
I think there are lot more jobs in Brussels this way.
@Rob
“This would be a better angle for the Guardian and the BBC to explore, but as we all know, they cannot criticise the EU, in the eyes of the BBC the EU is perfect.”
I voted leave but if people had criticised the EU in the past and it had listened and changed I might have voted remain – a bit of an own goal for the Europhiles here I think.
Off topic – Gina Miller says “Stop *extreme* Brexit.” Like soft/hard Brexit these are terms we did not hear in the referendum. The phrases were concocted after Remain lost.
There is only Brexit. Miller/Branson see the merit in electing a house of Eurosceptic Tory MPs. In the EU referendum result Mrs May already had the biggest mandate for Brexit she was going to get, I fear. She’s stalled. She’s opened it up to debate again.
The elections need to be more nuanced – with primaries to select Europile/Eurosceptic candidates. Miller would then be unable to say “Yes. But what did the people mean ?” As it is we could end up with more Europhiles in Parliament than ever.
I agree with the gist of what you say.
I do think, however, that the ‘oldies’, the ones who voted for Brexit and have the money and time to spend on it, should focus on this kind of thing.
Not the young. The young are too busy, struggling to pay bills, buy a house, change nappies etc to bother about working out whether to buy a car made in the UK or an audi or some other German car. Plus buying what you want is part of the reward of living in an capitalist system that can often be a rat race and that can get in the way of feeling patriotic about things such as national sovereignty (plus the young are more concerned about the economy – jobs and standard of living – and a safe and secure Europe for their children to grow up in).
Sorry, didn’t mean ‘oldies’ that sounds unintentionally disrespectful. Meant older generation.
I also think the Tories seriously need to consider the younger generation (18 to 45+) in the general election as I fear many who once voted Tory will now vote Liberal Democrat as the younger generation are really struggling (relatively more than the older generation) and a higher percentage voted Remain than the older generation.
We have always been world traders and we should continue in the same way . The EU represents many different types of markets whom we buy from and sell to ; each country stands as a different entity – some are agricultural , some industrial and some havens of sunshine . The EU cannot wave a flag over these countries and treat them all the same .
Turning things around each of the EU countries has a form of economy that relies on its own background . France does not want us to buy our wines from Chile , South Africa or Australia . Slovakia – with the largest paper factory in Europe , does not want us to buy our wrapping products from Brazil . Greece would prefer that we holiday with them rather than relax in Florida . Ad infinitum .
Freedom to pick and choose according to ones own needs is a basic feature of survival .
Which country started the industrial revolution?
Which country started world trade?
We may have a tricky few years resourcing and reorganising our economy, but we can become more self reliant again.
The pathetic element displayed by many of the EU principal players is the UK must be punished for daring to Leave. When a business loses a customer or contract the attitude is sorry to lose this time, but we are keen to trade again so keep us in mind.
My concern remains that our exit team will be too accommodating, hard ball exit should be the plan, we hold the aces.
To A.Sedgwick…wish it were so.. but cannot agree.. am afraid that the EU hold all of the aces.. attempting to play hardball or anything like it with them now will see us crashing out and ending up in a bad place – guaranteed
The problem with EU they have too many organisations set-up as think-tanks tell other countries what to do. The paris-based a group of rich countries: OECD thinks the UK government should stop giving pensions to the rich. People are entitled to there pension if they have contributed. Perhaps the issue could be resolved at source. EU citizens can only move permanently to other EU countries if they have a job, pay higher taxes, contribute to state pension
EU impose high tariffs to compensate inefficiencies across the EU agricultural landscape. Consequences of telling farmers they can only farm 3 crops or breed 3 animals, they have created a dependency on farmer handouts from EU countries that contribute membership fees
The Guardian has an important part to play. It is a daily visual comforter and anchor for certain kinds of people. It tells them that despite their most bizarre, anti-British and gormy outlook, Britain still loves them, kind of.
Also it has hundreds of adverts for Local Authority jobs where their intellects will never be taxed and investigated.
“I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation. It would be better for them if we imported more of their goods.”
To protect their own farmers who have considerable political clout, particularly in France.
As the UK steals emerging markets doctors and nurses for its NHS, we may as well steal there food as well. Why should the bandits who run these little countries, grow food for their own starving masses, when they can grow cash crops and sell them to the UK?
Most of the fruit and veg the Brits like to eat are grown in Europe. Europe as a continent, has the greatest percentage of its land area producing food, on the planet.
The UK does not “make” cars, it “assembles” them using 60% imported components. It exports them mainly to Europe and exports the profits to other currency areas.
I admit that I did chuckle at the Twitter comments against your article and the blessed “Grauniad’ is never slow in deliberately misunderstanding (or misspelling) an argument. The ‘car production’ argument was non-sensical and seemed to herald back to UK owned car manufacturing, when what really matters is where it is produced and who it employs. There was also another argument about component parts from the EU not being available to manufacturers in a rather bizarre act of self destruction….
A little bit akin to this bizarre Armageddon scenario on 29/03/19 which will mean the end of trade as we know it (apparently)….. Why would you want to belong to such an organisation if they were seriously threatening this course of action.
As for cheese, wine, flowers, specialist meats and any other products, my understanding is that these are also made or produced outside of the EU so perhaps as we could consider buying more from them. I really think that we do need to move on and finally debunk these arguments once and for all.
zorro
“I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on food produced by developing countries and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation”
I can – dependency!
Writing “Imperialism – the highest form of Capitalism” on the eve of WWI,when the world,like today,was divided into a small number of imperial trading blocs,Lenin pointed out the pernicious effect of transnational “finance capitalism” on national sovereignty.
The UK needs to realise that we are now at economic war with the EU (aka Germany and France).
The EU will wish to delay our exit as long as possible, not only to be able to extract a much money as they can from us, but also to give themselves time to weaken us in the meantime through the use of obstructions, cancellations, adverse trading, EU regulations, ECJ judgements etc..
As a result, there will be no settled deal within the 2 year period after the triggering of article 50, and certainly not one to which the UK can agree, judging by the threats that emanate daily from the EU.
It will become necessary for us to declare UDI to obtain our independence from the EU.
“I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation. It would be better for them if we imported more of their goods.”
I can answer that.
French farmers vote in French elections, farmers in developing Countries do not; French taxpayers do not notice the relatively small amounts they lose to give to foreign farmers but in any case it is worth it pour aider nos producteurs Chez-nous.
Of course for ‘French’ you may substitute Italian, Spanish, German, etc.
We have to consider the implications to the population that importing so much food from countries far away is going to have including the additional costs of transportation/shipping warehousing and refrigeration and that’s not to mention the question of food coming from countries with already doubtful food production standards and then there’s always the additional chance of some perishability setting in- are we seriously saying that this is the way we want to go?
You are obviously not old enough to remember UK pre EU. The Commonwealth provided huge amounts of food and since then transport has become much easier and at the moment shipping costs are really low.Where can I go and buy a lb of Cape grapes?Only two years to go.
Your local supermarket, I should think. Mine (one of those mini-Sainsburys) often stocks grapes from South Africa, Chile, and other non-EU countries. In fact, eating grapes seem more often than not to come from outside the EU.
“I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation.”
Sure you do, John. It’s to protect French farmers whilst adding to the tax burden of German and British taxpayers.
Some 50 of the globe’s least developed countries have long enjoyed full tariff-free and quota-free access to the EU market for agricultural products.
If you are going complain about being misrepresented Mr Redwood, you could usefully stop misrepresenting.
REDUCING TAX / ENERGY TAXES ON UK MARKET GARDENING SECTOR.
This is another way in which we could encourage home sourcing should the need arise, by cutting taxes on this sector it would be more competitive to grow peppers and other tender fruit n veg under glass and thus reduce need for imports from Spain for example.
Both the Dutch and Spanish marketing gardening sectors have raised concerns the UK could resort to this if pushed.
I hope our people are mentioning such possibilities to our continental friends in order to ensure all parties understand the best way forward is for an unhampered trading landscape.
“I have never understood why the EU wants to impose such high tariffs on foods from developing countries, and then pays them aid money as inadequate compensation. It would be better for them if we imported more of their goods.”
If we had a referendum on foreign aid, then surely there would be no doubt as to the result!! Foreign Aid would disappear. All those people who want to donate monies to foreign countries would be able to do so through charities.
The EU says this brexit is a divorce. We think of it as an amicable split but since they said divorce we have already sent in auditors to do full valuations of all assets to be divided. As the second biggest contributor to the EU we own around 39% of all those assets and we will be expecting recompense for them. The EU will be a smaller household so selling off a lot of buildings and other assets is to be done anyway.
Apart from that life goes on for the actual people of both Britain and the EU and as you say we can grow better than they are allowed to – and that is partly why the second most heard language in London is now French!
They want to play the divorce game, we have a thriving divorce industry already in place.
Perhaps I am missing something? The Guardian and other Remain EU Fanatics claim that if we Leave without any agreement at all (or even one which these people do not approve of) why does it affect our Import costs from the EU at all? Surely we can elect to waive duties on their products, especially over-priced agricultural items. Then we let the UK market choice operate to substitute goods from wherever.
Frankly, many consumers would prefer French wine at a premium, which is entirely up to them. Myself, I’ll go for the cheapest bottle of pop available in Tesco’s!
Massive tariffs attached to our import and export of cars would do the biggest favour to the UK. No political party here has got the electoral power to reduce car usage. Yet it is absolutely necessary on a sane island.
Anything, aboslutely anything imposed by the EU negotiation which promotes large-scale leasing and renting of cars in the UK instead of private ownership will send our economy into a boom period.
No more nod nod wink wink from car maintenance centres who over-maintain and over- replace car parts and repairs. Everything subject to systemmatic repair and almost instant reusage of temporary road and car driveway parked cars.
Facilities so you can drive to work in one car and drive home to a car rental centre in another!. Actually making our British machines ( cars ) productive 24 hours per day instead of what we have now Silly Street.
“What matters – and what I was clearly talking about – was cars made in UK factories. If the factory is here so are the jobs, the sales, the profits and the investments.”
This was the line pushed by Thatcher, and was wrong then.
The jobs are here until the foreign owner devides that it would be better if they were moved somewhere else. Latest example is with Nestlé deciding to move some production to Poland.
This does not mean that I am anti BREXIT, far from it, but it needs to be understood that we have lost a large amount of industry to foreign owners. Some of that though is run far better than it was by incompetent British managment. Nissan for example, makes cars using British workers, but without the incompetent mangement that was typified by those at Briish Leyland.
Reply Yes, we lost all that under EU control